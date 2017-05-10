Stock Revolution 9

"Number 9, number 9, number 9 . . ."

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

Capital markets are taking distortion to a whole new level. On Monday, the U.S. stock market achieved an even greater level of placidity, as the CBOE Volatility Index for the S&P 500 closed with a "9" handle for the first time in more than a decade. It also fell to its lowest level in history based on its current construction. This suggests that investors are feeling as confident as they ever have about the U.S. stock market remaining calm and volatility remaining low into the future. Is this investor calm truly a product of market harmony? Or is it simply an ominous byproduct of excessive policy cross currents that may ultimately send investors on another wild loop.

Menacing Calm

"It's all the same thing, in this case manufactured by someone . . ."

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

So investors are feeling as confident as they ever have. Isn't this a good thing? After all, if investors are feeling this degree of supreme confidence, they must be doing so for good reason.

And what is not for investors to love as we continue through 2017? The global economy continues to move along at a "goldilocks" pace of economic growth that is strong enough to push the unemployment rate to historical lows, but not too strong as to ignite meaningful inflationary pressures. Never mind the fact that the electorate in so many countries has become frustrated to the point that they are increasingly turning toward extreme leaders on the far left and the far right in a desperate effort to find someone that will solve their chronic problems. This frustration will just work itself out over time, right? And then there's the stock markets across the globe that are trading at new post-crisis highs if not fresh all-time highs like those found in the United States (NYSEARCA:SPY). Never mind that valuations are also at historical highs across many of these global markets, as corporate earnings really don't matter all that much anymore and will just work themselves out over time, right?

"Industrial output

Financial imbalance"

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

Here's the thing. Let's clear our minds from the endless distortion that has become today's capital markets and be real for a moment. The only reason that global capital markets survived the financial crisis from 2007 to 2009 is that global monetary policy makers did the exact opposite of what they did during the Great Depression. Instead of withholding liquidity to allow the financial system to clear itself - a strategy that worked well in resolving the Depression of 1920-21 but proved disastrous during the early years of the Great Depression from 1929-32 - policy makers flooded the financial system with liquidity. And the only reason that global stock markets are trading at all-time highs at the same time that global bond yields remain at all-time lows so many years after the financial crisis is that policy makers today sought to avoid the policy missteps made in 1937-38 when they withdrew stimulus too soon. Instead, they have done the exact opposite today by continuing to flood the financial system with ever more liquidity long after the crisis has been resolved.

"So the wife called me and we'd better go to see a surgeon

Or whatever to price it yellow underclothes

So, any road, we went to see the dentist instead

Who gave her a pair of teeth which wasn't any good at all"

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

Everything may seem simply grand today with both stock and bond investors feeling supremely confident, but it is important to remember that today's market has effectively been manufactured by policy makers to serve the purpose of working to save a global financial system that nearly died and required a policy crash cart and the defibrillators to keep it alive. It is also important to remember that the reason the global financial system nearly collapsed was because the environment created by these same policy makers during the post tech bubble period in the years leading up to the financial crisis fostered the what ultimately proved to be destructive yet unchecked risk taking by market participants.

Unfortunately and also somewhat bewilderingly, these same policy makers in still trying to resolve the problems of the financial crisis have turned to the same solutions that resulted in the financial crisis, but only to a greater magnitude and over a longer duration.

What new hell have these policy makers wrought today? Only time will tell, but we have now arrived at a critical juncture. For not only have the capital market extremes been reached if not exceeded, including historically low volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX), negative nominal interest rates, and historically high stock valuations, but global policy makers are now embarking on the critically complex process of trying to extract themselves from the process by either winding down their current stimulus programs (BOJ and ECB) or withdrawing liquidity from the financial system through increasing interest rates and/or shrinking their balance sheets (Fed and PBOC). And they are doing so at a time when global risk asset markets in general and stocks in particularly are starting to show building signs of euphoric behavior, which as recent history has shown and both dot com investors and home buyers can attest can be intoxicating in the short-run but absolutely crushing in the long run.

Last Revolution 9

"Take this brother, may it serve you well

Maybe it's nothing

Aaah

Maybe it's nothing

What? What? Oh

Maybe even then

Impervious in London

Could be difficult thing

It's quick like rush for peace is

Because it's so much

It was like being naked"

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

To wonder what could happen next in this distorted and looping trip through capital markets and our current state of serene calm, it is worthwhile to reflect on the last time the VIX showed a 9 handle. While history may not repeat itself in the future and a sample of one is clearly insufficient to draw any conclusions, what a reflection on this past trip provides if nothing else is an example of how complete serenity can quickly give way to extreme chaos when markets are as influenced and distorted as they are today.

The last time the VIX was treading into number 9 was during the period from November 20, 2006, to February 16, 2007. This period included ten trading days where the VIX drifted into the 9s, including a modern era low reading of 9.39 on December 15, 2006. It also included four trading days where the VIX closed in the 9s, including the last and lowest close on January 24, 2007, at 9.89.

When reflecting back on the markets through February 16, 2007, we see the following that provides an interesting juxtaposition relative to today.

First, the following is a chart of the S&P 500 Index. All looks pleasant and calm as would be implied by a VIX at 9.

In fact, the market back then looked the same if not arguably better than it does today with virtually no drawdowns taking place during the 2003 to 2007 episode.

It is worthwhile to dig deeper to compare these two past environments.

First, let's consider corporate earnings and valuations. From 2003 to 2007, corporate earnings were steadily rising along with the stock market.

This provided a strong fundamental tailwind to stock prices at the time, for earnings were growing at a faster pace than the rise in stock prices. Thus, stock valuations were becoming increasingly less expensive as the market continued to rise.

Today, corporate earnings have been uneven at best today, with a strong rise through 2014 Q3 completely unwound through the summer of 2016 only to be back on the mend again at least for now.

The fact that stock prices have been steadily rising at a time when corporate earnings have been grinding has resulted in a stock market that has been becoming increasingly more expensive over time.

Of course, stock market performance is all about future expectations, right? And back more than a decade ago, stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) that are expected to perform well when economic conditions are strong (the Pring Inflation Index) were outperforming stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) that are expected to perform to perform well when economic conditions are weak (the Pring Deflation Index).

Today, it has been deflationary stocks that have been consistently outperforming inflationary stocks for several years and counting now. It could be argued that these deflationary stocks are outperforming inflationary stocks because the U.S. economy is approaching a turning point toward improvement, but calling this inflection point has been as elusive as calling the top of today's stock bull market.

Certainly, despite all of the positive fundamentals supporting stocks back then, selected warning signs were presenting themselves. Among them was the fact that as the 2-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:SHY) steadily rose ...

.. the yield curve was steadily flattening, which is a leading indicator of potential economic and market weakness ahead.





Today, in addition to the lack of fundamental support for stocks today, selected warning signs are also presenting themselves. For while the 2-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEI) is also steadily rising today ...

... the yield curve is also steadily flattening. Whether this is a leading indicator of potential economic and market weakness ahead this time around remains to be seen.

And Weird Stuff Like That

"If you became naked"

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

So what happened from here following the last time the VIX closed with a 9 handle in early 2007? Just days later on February 27, 2007, the S&P 500 Index suffered what would reveal itself later to be the first downside shock of the unfolding financial crisis, as the S&P 500 Index lost more than -4.1% on an intraday basis and -3.5% on a closing basis that Tuesday. And over the next two plus years, the S&P 500 Index advanced another +8% to new all-time highs by July and October 2007 only to proceed to drop by -57% through March 2009 following these peaks. And this came in an environment where the core fundamentals underpinning the market looked more favorable. Of course, it was an unknown unknown risk that ended up bringing the stock market down. (How could an overinflated housing market possibly cause a stock bear market? Home prices haven't fallen on a national basis since WWII, so no need to worry about it anyway, right? Risk management is for suckers....)

Of course, just because stocks rolled off of a cliff and global financial markets suddenly found themselves on the brink of collapse only a year removed from the VIX reaching a 9 handle does not mean that the same thing is going to happen the next time around. Whether stocks continue to rise, fall flat, or actually start rolling over in the coming months remains to be seen.

But what we do know is the following.

Headline fundamentals were highly supportive of the stock market back in 2007 and seemed to justify the supposed calm in the stock market the last time the VIX posted a 9 handle. Today, headline fundamentals while gradually improving as of late look otherwise lousy underneath the stock market, thus making a 9 handle on the VIX yet one more distortion in a sea of overdubbing, fading, echos, loops and just plain weird effects that characterize today's stock market more than eight years removed from its supposed end back in 2009.

We also know that the last time around stocks continued on to reach new highs before subsequently falling by more than half not long after striking a 9 handle on the VIX. While stocks today may continue higher for the next several years, investors should not simply sit idle and comfort themselves with the complacency that stocks will simply continue to rise going forward just because they have in the past, for the last time around they were absolutely crushed despite a much better headline fundamental backdrop.

Lastly, we know it was an unknown unknown in the form of the U.S. housing market that eventually nearly blew up the global financial system. Did we know we had a housing bubble at the time in 2007? Sure, but policy makers and analysts reassured everyone that since housing prices hadn't fallen nationally since WWII, we had nothing to worry about (never mind what happened to home prices nationally prior to WWII, as those long-ago market conditions no longer apply, right?).

Whether any such risk factor is significant enough to roil today's stock market in a similar way remains to be seen. Certainly, we once again have no shortage of policy makers and analysts reassuring us once again that we have nothing to worry about. But when I look around, I see sovereigns around the world carrying astronomical amounts of debt, some of which they absorbed in trying to fight the financial crisis. I also see global central banks that have quadrupled or quintupled their balance sheets if not more. I see corporations carrying historically high debt-to-total capitalization ratios as companies feasted at the trough of low cost debt to engage in such productive activities as buying back shares and paying dividends to their shareholders. (Ahh, nothing is more exhilarating than watching all of the labor and capital being utilized when a major industrial company uses financial engineering to juice their dividend payout! No wonder the global voting public is so excited about their traditional elected officials.) And I see stocks trading at historically high valuations that exceed those of 1929 and were only surpassed during the technology bubble at the turn of the millennium. (Thankfully both of those past episodes ended so well, so I can see why we don't need to worry about similarly high valuations today.) And these are the obvious risks that we know about. As for the unknown unknowns, only time will tell.

I Sustained Nothing Worse Than

"It makes me a few days late

Compared with, like, wow!"

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

I distinctly remember how I was managing my portfolio in early 2007 and went back to reference my notes from the time. I had been steadily dialing back on what had been my largest overweight for years in U.S. financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) throughout 2006. By January 2007, I had sold my last major U.S. financial allocation in JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). For while the price performance of financials remained strong and their dividends attractive, I had reservations about what was brewing under the surface, most notably the steadily widening TED spread, the flattening yield curve, and national home prices that were flattening and showing signs of rolling over. While the timing for dialing back such risks turned out to be appropriate, I continued to hold on to a small group of financial preferred stocks (NYSEARCA:PFF) and remaining financial allocations to both AIG (NYSE:AIG) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) longer than I would have liked in retrospect (but still exiting all by early 2008 well in advance of their more meaningful price collapses). And even with these evasive maneuvers, it was highly challenging to steer completely clear of the downside that eventually unfolded later in 2008. Such was the importance of being alert at the time despite the apparent market calm at that same moment.

The Plan, The Telegram

"Number 9, number 9, number 9 . . ."

--Revolution 9, The Beatles, 1968

So what's the plan in such a distorted environment today?

First, the VIX just closed at a 9 handle, so all is as calm as it could possibly be. Assuming you are implementing a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy, stay the course. For the post crisis period has repeatedly taught us, today's bull market in stocks could end tomorrow, but it could also continue for the next three years or more. And when I say broadly diversified asset allocation strategy, I am talking about categories other than stocks (yes, there are ways to invest other than stocks, and many have outperformed stocks over long-term periods of time (blasphemy gasp)). These include bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG) such as long-term U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT), precious metals (NYSEARCA:DBP) such as gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), various yield-generating instruments and hedging strategies, just to name a few. The key is that these other categories are uncorrelated with stocks and doing their own thing from a returns perspective at any given point in time.

Second, have a plan. And if you don't have a plan, start thinking about one. When I say a plan, I'm talking about a plan to manage your risk (risk management isn't really for suckers as jokingly mentioned before, it's actually for the prudent that don't like to see their principal go up in smoke). Maybe stocks continue to rise indefinitely, everything remains ducky and the Welsh Rarebit will continue wearing brown underpants. At least one of these things does not make sense, and perhaps all three do not. But at least one of these things did not keep the Beatles from turning "Revolution 9" into a song notable enough that I am using for an article theme a half century later, so what's to stop the other two from happening. But in the event that the smoke clears, the policy morphine wears off, and the stock market finally wakes up to reality, it is important either to have positioned your portfolio for such a reality in advance or to have a plan on how you might adjust your portfolio AT THE MARGINS once reality finally starts to set in (which is another way of saying don't sell everything at once but make gradual changes with small percentages of your portfolio as events unfold and are warranted, for if you have a properly implemented strategy, your broadly diversified asset allocation should already be largely prepared for such an outcome).

Lastly, do not become complacent. Just because the market has risen for the last eight years doesn't mean that stocks will be striking a new number 9 to go along with its VIX handle. Just because the downside risk that might implode today's stock market isn't beating you over the head with a sledgehammer does not mean that it isn't already lurking and plotting its destruction in the shadows. And just because you may feel like an invincible rock star with how well you've done in the stock market over the past many years does not mean that you couldn't find all of those gains washed away and more before you even realize you are caught in the jowls of a new angry bear market. Just because you are aware of the possibility that any of these things might happen does not mean that any of these things will actually happen. But by being aware, you won't be surprised. Instead, you will be ready and will know what to do when the rest of the investment world is running over a cliff and hiding under their desks.

