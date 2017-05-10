Numerex's (NMRX) Interim CEO Ken Gayron on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Numerex Corp. (NASDAQ:NMRX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 4:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Ken Gayron - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Gay - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Howard Smith - First Analysis

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Richard Valera - Needham & Company

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Don McKiernan - Landolt

Harvey Poppel - Poptech

David Wilson - USC Finance

Ken Gayron

Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to the Numerex first quarter 2017 conference call. Kelly Gay, our new Chief Operating Officer and I will highlight the progress we are making and re-establishing Numerex as a leader in our core markets of security, network and tank monitoring, plus comment on our first quarter financial performance. We will then open the call to your questions in the Q&A section that follows.

Please keep in mind that to the extent our statements are not historical fact, they should be considered as forward looking and may involve certain risks as detailed in this afternoon's press release and the company’s SEC filings.

During our first quarter of 2017, Numerex made strong progress in improving the business model. First with a more focused strategy centered on three core verticals, security, network and tank monitoring we significantly advanced roadmap and development timelines. For our security and tank monitoring product lines, we will be introducing new LTE products in the second half of 2017, which provides our customer base with advanced functionality or providing lower bandwidth cost to Numerex.

In our network segment, we will be adding several carriers to our offering that provides customers several network options in one global cloud-based portal. Having one portal for our global connectivity and billing management fulfils a significant unmet market need for large complex organizations.

Our sales channel group is driving significant momentum for network and tank monitoring products. During the past year, we invested significantly in channels through more advanced products and training, which we believe will enhance Numerex’s growth in the second half of 2017. Third, we continue to realign our cost structure by reducing G&A expenses and unnecessary sales support and marketing costs, resulting in $0.6 million of annualized reductions in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016.

We are making further improvements in eliminating certain contract labor expenses in the second quarter of 2017 and expect to realize 6 million of cost savings in 2017, compared to 2016. In addition to these positive changes in Numerex’s business model, our subscriber base is stabilizing with the completion of the AT&T 2G sunset in January 2017.

Customer churn fell 15% in the latest month, which is a positive sign in our model. The reduction in customer churn and the removal of the volatility created by AT&T’s 2G sunset will be a positive factor for Numerex as we move forward in 2017.

In summary, by driving a more focused approach in our growing vertical markets aggressively reducing cost coupled with the improvement in customer churn Numerex is poised for significant momentum in the second half of 2017. All these factors will drive improvement and profitability and cash flow.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Kelly Gay for her comments before I cover Q1 financial performance.

Kelly Gay

Thank you, Ken. Good afternoon everyone and thank you all for joining us today. To further Ken's comments on our strong progress in 2017, I would like to highlight a few areas of focus and improvement in our business. Starting with our sales results in the first quarter, the Numerex sales team successfully closed business in the first quarter that will generate $8.4 million in future services revenue by way of future subscriptions.

Additionally, the first quarter saw the highest normalized sales productivity that we have seen in the last five quarters, as measured by close bookings per sales team member. We have announced some of these sales successes already such as the successful win of a multi-year asset tracking deal with the federal emergency management agency, otherwise known as FEMA, enabling real-time visibility to high value assets like critical equipment and materials for disaster related assistance.

We have also been awarded the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s electronic monitoring business in a very competitive battle, extending our strong long-term relationship with this highly valued customer. We’ve seen a very encouraging increase in the sales opportunities we have underway with our channel partners in pursuing network and tank monitoring initiative, as well as the broadening of the customer base activating units into service in our security.

During our last quarterly call, we mentioned the customer success team and the impact they are having on strengthening our relationships with our customers by focusing specifically on fulfilling their expectations and needs. This team has reached new milestones in iTank support and is driving an accelerated number of proofs of concept and new design wins with new prospects, thereby continually increasing the value of Numerex products and services in the marketplace. We are encouraged by the volume and quality of activity and engagement we have with our customers in this arena.

Turning to our operations. We recently completed integrations with additional network carriers, thereby enabling a larger footprint for the company and ensuring broader network coverage both domestically and internationally. This has been a contributor to recent successes with new network customers, especially those that are turning existing network subscriptions over to Numerex.

Finally, we have released a number of innovative product developments in the first quarter such as FocalPoint 4 in our electronic monitoring business, new features and devices in a growing iTank business and our nxCONNECT LTE wireless backup service. These product advancements have been very well received by our customers. Going forward, our focus will be to place the needs of our customers above all else, continue to invest wisely in strategic initiatives that produce the strongest ROI, develop cutting-edge solution offerings for our customers, and continue our internal cost-saving efforts. Everyone in the entire organization is fully aligned in these pursuits.

Ken Gayron

Thank you, Kelly. As you can hear on our remarks, Kelly and I firmly believe Numerex has a lot of momentum moving into the second half of 2017, which will lead to stronger financial performance. Additionally, as you can see from our first quarter, we have already started to show improvement in profitability due to realignment of our cost structure, despite the reduction in revenue.

In the first quarter of 2017, Numerex revenue declined 7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in revenue was driven primarily by an $826,000 decrease in hardware revenue related mainly to uplink hardware as the fourth quarter was favorably impacted by the AT&T 2G sunset. Service revenue was down 366,000 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 with 320,000 of the decline in the network only business with the balance due to the decline in uplink due to 2G migrations.

On a positive note, iTank continued its impressive growth of 26% quarter-over-quarter as we continue to see positive momentum in this product line. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 was 48%, up from 45% in the fourth quarter of 2016, due primarily from a shift in mix to higher margin service revenue. Gross margin for subscription and support revenue was up 90 basis points from 59.4% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 58.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cash operating expenses, excluding D&A and restructuring amounted to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting a $600,000 decrease from $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, as a result of reductions in sales and marketing cost. For the first quarter of 2017 Numerex reported a GAAP net loss of $4 million, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which included $7.8 million charge for goodwill and other asset impairments.

The improvement of $7.2 million in net loss of in the first quarter of 2017 is mainly attributable to this asset impairment. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $536,000 for the first quarter of 2017, a significant improvement from negative 33,000 and adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2016. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA is mainly related to cost savings as gross profit was essentially the same at approximately $7.9 million in both quarters.

Now turning to the balance sheet, Numerex’s cash balances declined $600,000 from $9.5 million at December 31, 2016 to $8.9 million at March 31, 2017. The company's cash burn of $600,000 for the first quarter of 2017; compares favorably to cash burn of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. Cash flow from operations was a positive $308,000 for the first quarter of 2017, but after CapEx of $187,000 and capitalized software of $565,000, the company generated deficit free cash flow for the first quarter.

On the asset side of the balance sheet, we have seen a reduction in inventory of $700,000 and accounts receivable of $600,000 in the first quarter of 2017. We will be planning on reducing inventory further as we move forward in 2017. All other main asset accounts on the balance sheet were similar. On the liability side of the balance sheet, accounts payable was up $500,000 in the first quarter of 2017 or will be trending down in the second quarter, due to timing of payments.

One item on the balance sheet that we also wanted to address is our bank debt. First, Numerex successfully put in place a new $5 million subordinated note with the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, at a cash interest rate of 12% on March 30, 2017. The cash proceeds of the subordinated note were used to pay down the Crystal bank debt from 17 million to 12 million.

Crystal is requiring a further pay down of the note from 12 million to 10 million by June 7, 2017. Numerex has sufficient cash on hand to make this payment, but it is also speaking with another bank to completely refinance the crystal debt prior to June 7, 2017. Discussions with the new lender are progressing favorably and we're working on final legal documentation.

At this point, I want to review our earnings guidance. Based on our first quarter performance that was on track with our initial forecast, we are reaffirming the revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017. Revenue guidance remains $72 million to $75 million and our adjusted EBITDA guidance remains $8.5 million to $10 million for 2017. As part of the guidance for fiscal 2017, Numerex expects to be free cash flow positive. Our balance sheet should also improve each quarter through 2017 and our leverage ratio should be reduced by 100% as we exit 2017.

Given our pipeline of a $120 million at the end of the year and the sales team's conversion rates against the pipeline, I am confident we will achieve this revenue guidance. Additionally, on the cost side we’ve already executed the 6 million in projected operating expense savings and should see most of the full benefit of these savings in the second quarter of 2017.

At this point, this concludes our prepared remarks and we will open the call to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Howard Smith of First Analysis. Your line is open.

Howard Smith

Yes thank you for taking my question. I just want to follow-up on the debt moment on the balance sheet, so the note payable balance as 3.9 million at March 31, is that the 2 million to Crystal and what’s the rest? Maybe you can help. Is there anything else due to Crystal in 2017 anyhow?

Ken Gayron

Yes, so in 2017 we have the regular principal payments, which are roughly 640,000 a quarter. And then there is the $2 million of the payment that we referenced that we have to make by June 7, 2017. So that’s the math that gets you to the 3.9 million.

Howard Smith

Okay, thank you. And then the tank monitoring, it seems like you are getting great receptivity there and some new products coming out. Just curious for the competitive environment, as you see it, and why you are able to kind of grow as quickly as you are?

Ken Gayron

Yes so, first I think the tank monitoring in the US, the market is 35 million tanks. There is 200,000 to 300,000 that are monitored today. So, we have a significant unmet need there in terms of market potential and it is just a high ROI on the tank monitoring solutions that we see a lot of adoption. So when a customer puts in 20 tanks, 30 tanks they see the ROI, they are continuing to add to their form. So, obviously we are increasing new logos, but we are in large tank farms and we just have more penetrations to those forms. From a competitive side, we continue to win deals from our main competitors, and we think we’ve continued to have the best solution in the market because we are winning from competitors plus we're winning new deals.

So, I think we continue to see good growth there. In terms of the quarter, we had 26% growth in the quarter. So again we will double the size of that business this year at least in more potential going forward. Additionally, the channel partner that we announced in part of the comments is a large, large carrier that is well known in the market. We have a new LTE product with the channel carrier, and that will help drive revenue significantly in the second half of this year. As they have been fully trained and that new LTE product has passed the PTCRB inspection, so we will be marketing that heavily in the second half of this year.

Howard Smith

Great, I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Mike Walkley

Great thanks. Ken just as it hits your full year revenue guidance, how do you see that kind of the recurring revenue versus the hardware split to get there and with churn improving so much in the last, should we see return to growth from recurring revenues as quickly as Q2 or do you think it may be turn more into Q3? Thank you.

Ken Gayron

On the recurring revenue we are looking more than the Q3 side for the return to growth, just in terms of how we see the model and then in terms of the first part of the question, in terms of hardware versus services, hardware will be a driver in the second half of the year. One, the iTank product we're going to be selling that to that partner, that main carrier as a hardware sale and get a portion of the revenue, so that will drive hardware revenue significantly for us as he sell to that carrier. Additionally we have new product in the uplink segment that will drive our hardware revenue that will be introduced in the second half of this year. So hardware will grow significantly over 2016 and we will have growth in subscription revenues starting in the second half of this year.

Mike Walkley

That is helpful. And then the targets on EBITDA hardware should turn to a positive gross margin, how should we think about second half of the year hardware gross margin relative?

Ken Gayron

Yes, as we drive more hardware revenue that will help cover the logistics cost, and second the iTank hardware margins are very significant for us versus the current margins, so that will drive hardware profitability in the second half of the year versus the current quarter.

Mike Walkley

Could you help us all, do you think you can get to 10% plus gross margin in hardware or is it just positive?

Ken Gayron

I would say it is probably a 10% hardware margin as we think about the second half of the year.

Mike Walkley

Okay great. That's helpful. And then just last one from me, as you are seeing some of these different vertical markets and focus on your core structure, how do you kind of see the recurring revenue business as you get through 2018 and beyond, and as you look at say your 2G subs with the churn improving, do you think that was behind you now, are you getting paid now for most of these subs that you are still counting or are you still seeing that 2G migrations hitting for a couple more quarters? Thank you.

Ken Gayron

Obviously, the 2G migration adversely affected our churn in 2016 and also in the first few months of 2017. We started to see an improvement in churn in April, especially on the uplink product the churn was basically cut in half and with that behind us, the company is stabilized in terms of the churn rate and then we have the hardware that’s coming on line with the new products that will drive service revenue as we think of the second half of this year and then in 2018 and 2019. With the iTank platform and the new products in uplink, as well as continue to advance the network platform we see significant growth in 2018 and 2019 in the business.

Mike Walkley

Right. Thank you very much.

Ken Gayron

You're welcome.

Richard Valera

Thank you. Just wanted to clarify your comments about the hardware revenue growth, I thought last quarter you may have mentioned you expected about 2 million of incremental hardware growth year-over-year, is that still the number?

Ken Gayron

We can look at more growth than that for the full year. I think in general, we are seeing in our pipelines a lot of momentum in the iTank side and what the new LTE product that will be sold through that carrier that will probably have slightly higher growth than that Richard.

Richard Valera

Got it. And then wanted to understand when you talk about growth, return to growth in the service revenue, is that on a year-over-year basis and might you see quarter-over-quarter growth as soon as the second quarter?

Ken Gayron

On the service revenue we're going to see growth in the third quarter this year. That’s our forecast and year-over-year that will be in 2017, but we will start seeing incremental growth in the third quarter this year.

Richard Valera

That's on a quarter-over-quarter basis right?

Ken Gayron

That's correct.

Richard Valera

Got it. And so is that the first quarter you expect to see net new subscribers, is that kind of how to look at it?

Ken Gayron

Yes that’s correct.

Richard Valera

Got it. Okay that’s helpful. And then you have been giving, kind of - last quarter you gave a year-to-date service bookings number, I think it was around 6 million, do you have any update for that number this quarter?

Ken Gayron

Yes, so Kelly mentioned it was about $8.5 million that was booked in the first quarter.

Kelly Gay

Correct.

Richard Valera

Got it. Okay that makes sense. Let’s see. And then just in terms of sales productivity, just trying to get a sense of how much, I know last quarter you mentioned, you did a reduction in force that included I think around 25 sales and marketing heads, which couldn't really improve that number, particularly if you cut the lower producing heads, so I’m just wondering looking at that number, how much of it was due to sort of more sales, more growth sales and how much lower headcount, if you kind of get the gist of my question, I don't know how to, specifically answer that, but that is kind of just the question thanks.

Kelly Gay

This is Kelly answering the question. Both elements did contribute. We do have less headcount and sales in the first quarter than we did in the fourth quarter, but it is a step function change, it is not a happing of the team or anything like that and on a raw basis, when you look at the actual productivity per rep it is on a normalized basis the highest productivity we have seen is in the last five quarters.

So actual revenue per rep where those that we had did increase to the highest in five quarters. Probably think of through the numbers, probably 2 million of it was specifically due to just increased productivity on the number of people that we have and of course you are right that with the smaller number of people in sales you are going to have a little bit of an impact on the bookings of course, but overall the formula has been very positive for us in the first quarter.

Ken Gayron

And Richard to that point you mentioned 25 people in sales and marketing that were reduced, those weren't all direct sales people those were people in sales support, product marketing so the actual quota carrying sales people was down in the neighborhood of four people, five people and those were the people that weren't meeting their quotas, and as we realign the sales force it’s not like we had a 25% reduction in sales that was a 4% to 5% reduction of people that weren't performing.

Kelly Gay

That is exactly right. That was my point about it was just a step function change, it was not a dramatic change in the number of sales quota carrying rep in the first quarter.

Josh Nichols

Yes, any updates on the leadership roles, transition to new CTO, CRO or any other progress that has been made on that front?

Ken Gayron

Yes so, the leadership team here is myself, Kelly who are leading the team and Wayne Stargardt who is an MIT engineer, he has been with the company several number of years and has been a former CTO, is acting as the CTO, and Kelly is overseeing sales and my capacity, I’m overseeing the finance and administrative areas. So that’s the leadership team today and we are continuing to drive the business forward.

Josh Nichols

And then just looking here, given the company some of the terms of the repayment for the company’s subordinated loan and then also the facility with Crystal, any potential to explore strategic alternatives or continue to try and transition the business or what are the management team’s thoughts on this line going forward?

Ken Gayron

It is a good question. I mean we have a valuable collection of assets today and everyday the management team comes in as looking to add more value long-term to shareholders, but as a matter of policy I can’t comment on market speculation or rumors. However, there is strategic assets and strategic interests in what we're doing and the assets that we have, but at this point, I cannot go in any greater detail on that matter.

Josh Nichols

And then last question for me, in the K, I noticed that you mentioned that two of the company's security customers didn’t renew in December and then also that some mentioned that the company's security business is seeing some pricing headwinds, could you elaborate as to why they didn’t renew and what type of pricing headwinds that arm of the business is seeing?

Ken Gayron

Yes. I think there is one contract related to mySHIELD, which is a small part of our security business. It’s not uplink, it is not the online business that did not renew, and that was the one contract, and then in terms of pricing pressure, we - on the security business we are seeing some slight pricing pressure on the uplink side. However that’s why we are driving the LTE products to market in the second half of this year because normally that has provided advanced functionalities to the customers, our bandwidth cost go down by 100% from what a 2G sub was or a 50% or a 3G sup. So even though we're having a little bit of pricing pressure the gross margin or the gross profit actually will improve as we introduced those LTE products.

Josh Nichols

Thanks Ken.

Ken Gayron

You're welcome.

Don McKiernan

Yes, thank you. So my question, first one concerns the $5 million rain and promissory note, one of the covenants identifies the minimum adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and in March 31 be a positive 1.750 million and then it skills up gradually quarter-by-quarter thereafter, are you in compliance with that covenant?

Ken Gayron

So, the covenant is moving forward on the - it is a PTM covenant, not a quarterly covenant. So we are in compliance with that covenant at March 31 and more importantly we have comfort that will be in compliance moving forward.

Don McKiernan

So what was the adjusted EBITDA for trailing 12 at March 31?

Ken Gayron

It was I want to say roughly 2 million renewable? Yes, $2 million.

Don McKiernan

And then, I don't know if you can answer this question, but the - you are apparently talking to some potential lenders to refinance, will that be just the crystal piece or that in the Rainin Group [ph]?

Ken Gayron

So we're looking at options, I mean at this point we're looking at refinancing most likely the Crystal piece first. We have other interest on the sub pieces well, but at this point we are looking on the - for the first lean. I can say that we are making very good progress there. We do have a commitment letter from a well-regarded institution for the first lean piece and we are making progress on that solution.

Don McKiernan

Okay. And then in past calls, I think you had a metric regarding net new bookings, but that’s all I remember, is there any color on that?

Ken Gayron

Yes, as Kelly mentioned it was 8.4 million in the first quarter and that compares favorably to 6 million, which would be would have been in the first quarter of 2016.

Don McKiernan

And any percentage increase in the pipeline for that state?

Ken Gayron

The pipeline, we ended the year at roughly $130 million and we're roughly at that amount today.

Don McKiernan

Okay, great, thank you.

Ken Gayron

Okay. Thank you Don.

Harvey Poppel

Thank you. Very good progress Ken; very heartening. The question I have is really about the tank monitoring business, I am a little bit confused, you talk about your channel partner cutting in and sparing a growth in hardware revenues, I am trying to understand the economic model and I'm also trying to understand whether you are pursuing the tank monitoring business only through this partner or you will only be pursuing it through this partner or you will be pursuing it in parallel on your own?

Ken Gayron

Kelly is going to take that question and I’ll add in after that. Please?

Kelly Gay

To start at the end of your question first, we're pursuing both direct tank monitoring opportunities without a channel partner, and we are also working with the channel partners that Ken mentioned earlier. As we do in others of our businesses as well where we pursue both direct customers and manage relationships and opportunities with channels. Channel partners bring a different set of opportunities to the company, as compared to those that we find ourselves and pursue ourselves. Additionally channel partners bring a set of strength and value-added approaches to something that in certain cases we need to use a channel partner as supposed to going directly and in tank monitoring as in others of our verticals.

We can capitalize on the strengths of having a channel partner in addition. So, it is both of those things. We are pursuing both directly and through the channel partner. In the case of many of our channel partners, this one being one of them, the way we go to market is through the sale of hardware directly to the channel partner who is then the servicer, the provider of service through us to the end customer. And so the hardware is a direct opportunity for us with that channel partner and ultimately this service flows through us in the long run over long term contract. Does that make sense?

Harvey Poppel

So, you get the hardware sale upfront, but in terms of recurring revenue, I’m trying to understand that model, so let's suppose its $100,000 worth of hardware revenue upfront, what would be a typical channel partner tank monitoring deal in terms of continuing revenue?

Ken Gayron

So, right now on the direct sales we are selling it as a managed service where we are getting of bill of $11, $12 a month per sub on the iTank side. And again it is a managed service so we're not selling the hardware to all embedded in the current revenue. On the carrier side, we are sent through channel, which Kelly was explaining. We're going to sell the hardware as a separate element, getting a very nice hardware margin on it and then we will get a percentage of their monthly recurring. So if their monthly recurring is $12 million to $13 we're going to get about $4, $3 to $4, and that is how that model is going to work. We will get lower ARPU per month, but we're going to be driving 30%, 25%, 30% margins on the hardware, which is going to help us from a cash perspective.

Harvey Poppel

Okay. Now do you have other markets where you have the same sort of dynamic going on in other verticals?

Kelly Gay

Yes and in fact I’m glad you asked that question. This is not a new model for us and we have had success with this model in our other verticals. So this is the new addition to that model for us and the company. We do have other verticals in particular in a fender monitoring as an example, as well as some offer personal tracking initiatives that fall under security. This is a model that we are relatively skilled in. And I’ve had good success with over time.

Harvey Poppel

Okay. Great, thank you very much.

David Wilson

Thank you. Ken, I was looking just for clarification on the comment you made about your leverage ratio being reduced by 100% can you clarify what numbers you're talking about and where that will be, that’s by December, so that’s pretty quick, seems like.

Ken Gayron

Yes. So, I am just looking at 17 million of debt divided by the LTM EBITDA of 2.5 million, call it 2 million to 2.5 million and as I think about, next coming out of December 31 that $17 million divided by 8.5 to 9, 9.5 and that’s going to be significant improvement in the leverage ratio.

David Wilson

I got you. So, are you then not clearly anticipating a significant pay down in the overall debt, but it’s more the - the EBITDA is going to grow into that ratio I guess?

Ken Gayron

Yes the EBITDA will grow, but then there will be a small pay down of the debt. There will be. I mean we do have amortization in the crystal loan of about 600,000 a quarter starting in September, but the new facility that we're looking at, if we put that in place we will not have amortization in the first year.

David Wilson

Okay, thank you.

Richard Valera

Thank you. Just wanted to follow up on the annual guidance, last quarter you mentioned you expected the service - the subscription service revenue to be about flat year-over-year and it sounds like based on your new comments with perhaps higher hardware then you have been contemplating before that, you were no longer expecting to be flat year-over-year, is that correct?

Ken Gayron

Yes, I think hardware will perform a little bit higher than the 14 million and the service will be relatively in-line with what I had indicated before and then it will come in total guidance of 72 to 75.

Richard Valera

I mean just doing the math, if you start with 13.5 in the first quarter and kind of move it flattish sequentially, it would take seemingly very large ramp to get to 58 million for the year, I mean that’s why I asked the question, it seems like that’s a bit of a perhaps a bit of a stretch given the trajectory we are expecting for the first time?

Ken Gayron

Again our guidance is on total revenue versus given giving specific guidance on hardware and services. I’m just trying to be helpful, but our guidance is on total revenue at this point.

Richard Valera

Well, I was just using your words from last conference call. I wasn't making that up. You did say flattish service revenue last quarter.

Ken Gayron

That's correct.

Richard Valera

Okay, thank you.

Ken Gayron

Well, thank you for your questions. On behalf of Numerex and our management team I want to thank you for your interest and your questions, and I appreciate all the comments and we look forward to our discussion on our next conference call. Thank you, very much.

Ken Gayron

Thank you.

