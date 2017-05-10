Ascent Capital Group's (ASCMA) CEO William Fitzgerald on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA)

William Fitzgerald

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Jeff Gardner, our CEO of MONI Smart Security; as well as our CFO, Mike Meyers; and Ascent's General Counsel, Bill Niles.

During the call, I will provide a few brief comments on the business and then turn the call over to Jeff to discuss the MONI business and performance in more detail. Following that, Mike will give you a detailed look at first quarter financials. We will also leave time for your questions at the end of this call.

It was another busy and productive quarter for Jeff and his team. And I'm encouraged by the progress they're making executing against our key operational initiatives. For example the launch of MONI's direct sales and installation channel in the quarter is yet another exciting step towards enhancing and diversifying MONI's go to market strategy. Couple this with the strong growth we are seeing of the LiveWatch and the continued development of the RISE and Elevate dealer programs. It's clear that we're making good progress and positioning the business for long-term profitable growth.

With that, let me turn things over to Jeff to let him provide further insights to the progress he's making at MONI. Jeff.

Jeffery Gardner

Thank you, Bill, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to begin by providing a brief overview of our topline performance. I will then review some of our operational highlights from the first quarter. Turning to Slide 3, MONI delivered net revenue of $142.2 million in the first quarter, reported a net loss of $21 million and Pre-SAC adjusted EBITDA of $89.9 million.

During the quarter we added 29,376 customers. In terms of operational highlights we continue to work hard executing against our Grand Slam initiatives, including lowering creation costs, reducing attrition, driving improvements in account growth and improving the cost reserve.

Side 4 recaps these four areas. Let me provide a few highlights on these now. In terms of account growth, I'm excited to announce that we launched MONI's direct sales channel in the first quarter. While MONI's direct sales channel remains modest, we believe we will see acceleration throughout 2017. When combined with our dealer channel and with the robust growth at LiveWatch we are making meaningful progress diversifying our distribution channels.

We have illustrated on Slide 5, the initial construct of our direct sales channel and MONI. Whereas our previous marketing efforts had been 100% focused around generating leads for our dealers, we now also sell directly to our customers utilizing our own salespeople and feel technicians to directly install systems.

While our direct sales channels are ramping nicely. Account growth within our dealer channel was down year-over-year as we continue to prioritize economic improvements in the business over aggressive account growth. That said the steps we were taking to support dealer growth and new customer acquisition which are highlighted on Slide 6 are beginning to show good progress.

Let me touch on a few of our most notable efforts. In addition to our dealer initiatives RISE and Elevate which are designed to attract new dealers to our program. We recently hosted our MONI ex-conference that brings together hundreds of dealers partners to share best practices and meet MONI leadership.

Our ongoing commitment to providing sales training, recruitment support, and lead generation is also helping to drive improved account generation from many of our largest dealers. For example, sales from over half of our top 30 dealers we are up on a year-over-year basis, a substantial improvement from a year ago period. Additionally, we made positive strides at MONI growing marketing source sales which increased the solid 23% year-over-year and 17% sequentially.

We also launched several initiatives in the quarter to help drive continued customer demand, greater brand reputation and enhanced customer engagement. These include the launch of ASAPer which I discussed on our last call as well as other online marketing programs promoting partners like AARP and our JD Power Customer Service Award. While many of these programs will take time to bear fruit, I am encouraged by our achievements today.

If you turn to Slide 7, our DIY platform continued to deliver solid growth with year-over-year increases in revenue and RMR. Monthly average RMR per new customer also held steady at over $40, up substantially from the year ago quarter.

Turning to Slide 8, our creation multiple declined to 35.6 in the first quarter compared to the prior year due to growth at LiveWatch and the positive changes implemented in our dealer program. Our multiple increased on a sequential basis as a result of the mix of accounts and improved quality of our dealer purchased accounts. As we continue to scale our direct sales business at MONI and LiveWatch along with the improved dealer economics, I am confident that we will see continued improvements in both our creation multiple and account quality helping drive us towards our goal of annual reductions in both metrics over the next five years.

Another key focus area for us is Attrition highlighted on Slide 9. In Q1, RMR attrition was down 50 basis points over the prior year to 12.3% due to the continuation of our effective pricing strategies and selling more home automation services. As anticipated core unit attrition rose on a sequential basis to 13.8% compared to 13.4% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was driven primarily by the higher number of 60-month contracts coming to term in the quarter.

As we look ahead to year-end, we remain committed to realizing modest improvements in core attrition and anticipate steady declines to this metric in the coming years. These reductions will be driven by fewer accounts coming to term, continued improvements in customer service, a higher percentage of our total accounts under contract and a focus on high quality accounts.

As I noted earlier, we continue to add new high credit score customers and are also seeing great results from our predictive churn analytics to ensure that we have a proactive touch on our most at-risk customers we more than doubled the number of accounts monitored on this platform in 2017. Should any of these customers call in they are immediately directed to our best performing customer service reps. What's even more impressive is our success in extending the contracts of many of these at-risk customers. For example, we increased the average number of contract extensions per week from 1,600 in Q1 2016 to nearly 2,500 by the end of Q1 2017.

As a result, we expect to exit the year with the highest percentage of customers under contract in the last three years. This program has led to increases in operating costs which puts pressure on margins in the near-term. However, we believe the economics around extending these contracts are creating value for our stakeholders by lowering attrition on a go forward basis.

Couple this with our efforts to introduce more customer service automation and also moved work to our internal technicians, I am confident we can deliver meaningful improvement to our cost base, attrition and margins over time. Overall, I am pleased with our efforts to start the year. I believe we are putting the right programs in place to drive the results we need to deliver against our key operational initiatives. While there is still more work ahead of us, I am confident that we are well positioned for the future.

With that, I will turn things over to Mike.

Michael Meyers

Thanks Jeff. Let me begin by reviewing our topline performance. In the first quarter, Ascent's net revenue decreased 1.4% to $141.2 million primarily due to lower account growth at MONI as compared to the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in average RMR per subscriber to $43.63 as of March 31, from $42.17 in the prior year period, primarily due to certain price increases enacted during the past 12 months. Ascent reported a net loss of $18.9 million compared to $23.2 million in the prior year period.

Now let me turn to costs. During Q1, net expense creation cost totaled $7.6 million versus $5.1 million in the first quarter of last year. As Jeff mentioned, during the quarter we implemented MONI's direct sales channel, which expenses nearly all of its creation cost similar to LiveWatch. This drives total operating expenses higher and reduces margins.

Ascent's Pre-SAC Adjusted EBITDA, which adds back the expense portion of creation costs decreased 2.7% in the first quarter. MONI's Pre-SAC Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.4% in the first quarter. On a Pre-SAC basis after removing MONI's and LiveWatch expense creation cost, MONI's Pre-SAC EBITDA margins in the first quarter were 64.3%, compared to 64.9% in the year-ago quarter.

I should reiterate that narrower Pre-SAC margins are partially driven by the fact that LiveWatch is a much younger business and therefore has lower margins than MONI. As LiveWatch grows and matures, margins will expand approaching MONI's level.

For the first quarter, LiveWatch drove an 80 basis point reduction in Pre-SAC margins, increases in retention related field service, the number of HomeTouch customers and investments in our service areas to improve the customer experience also contributed to margin pressure.

Turning to our liquidity position, at March 31 on a consolidated basis, Ascent had $122.3 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. At quarter-end we had an outstanding balance of $69.7 million on the credit facility revolver. Additionally, during Q1 Ascent sold one property with net proceeds of $12 million. In addition subsequent to quarter end, Ascent sold additional property for approximately $20 million.

With that let me turn the call back over to Bill.

William Fitzgerald

Thanks Mike. Thanks Jeff. Appreciate the update. Thank you all for joining us today as you just heard there's a lot going on by the way. We were excited about the opportunities, the business continues the whole. We look forward speaking with you again in a few months with our next quarter's report.

Now we'd be happy to take any questions you may have. Operator?

Saliq Khan

Hi, good afternoon guys.

William Fitzgerald

Hey, Saliq.

Michael Meyers

Hey Saliq.

Saliq Khan

Hey, my apologies already a fake. I may have missed a portion of the calls, if I ask the question that you may have already answered my apologies, but if you take a look at the attrition number that we spoke about previously or less a couple of quarters, and we take a look at the 13.8% number that you guys point to this quarter.

The trajectory obviously is getting closer and closer to a point where attrition could be well above 40.5%. What could be done on year-end to be able to make sure that we mitigate the chance if this goes any further? And what are you doing now to make sure that you created deeper and more meaningful remote around yourself?

Jeffery Gardner

Thanks Saliq. This is Jeff. In our point to do a couple of things, one, I highlighted on Slide 9 that our RMR tradition was actually 12.3%, which is down 50 basis points year-over-year. So really when you look at the underlying financials and what's driving cash flow, RMR attrition is very, very important. Having said that, we do share your concern about core unit attrition and as we've think about our number 13.8% this quarter and you're asking about what's going to prevent that from going up higher in the future.

Let me talk about a few things because that is our number one focus here at MONI. And I'll talk about this to begin with. So on the call, I mentioned that we've had a lot of success extending contracts of many of our at risk customers. In the first quarter of 2017, we increased our weekly contract extensions year-over-year from 1,600 to 2,500 that's a meaningful increase.

And by the end of this year, we're standing about 10,000 contracts a quarter, Saliq. By the end of this year, we'll have the highest number of customers under contract that we've had in the last 36 months. That is the number one driver of unit attrition is when customers come to term. And then going forward with all this focus using our predictive analytics and the fact that the just the absolute number of customers coming to term in 2018 and beyond is going down. We feel very confident our ability to drive that number down over time.

Saliq Khan

Okay. And then Jeff as I take a look at couple of the announcements that were made by not necessarily your pure competitors, plus someone has been making headway into the home automation in the security space, which is Comcast's Xfinity. About a week and a half ago they announced that their subscriber number is roughly about 1 million, I think it was minus 60,000 or minus 70,000 they were looking at. A little bit ahead of what it is that I was projecting.

Your thoughts on the growth that those guys are seeing, how it seems to be old, but ahead of where not only myself, but also the security industry was thinking? And what isn't that you could do and continue to make sure that you bring more consumers in your direction versus what Comcast is able to offer.

Jeffery Gardner

Yes, I agree with you what you said in - we look carefully at Comcast number and they're clearly very serious about the security space. They've got a large customer base. I think they're selling a very different product than we are to a lower credit class customer as they deploy that across their customer base.

Despite that they are putting up some good numbers and the most important thing I think when you think about the industry and how that the entrance and this is going on over the last few years, I don't think a lot change within the quarter, but the most important thing that we can do to help our dealers is to really help drive lead generation for them. That's the biggest challenge with our dealers that are small businesses.

They don't have huge marketing teams to really combat a company like Comcast who has great reach on the Internet and are very sophisticated markers with a large customer base. So what we've been doing is working to build partnerships with people like AARP who has over 38 million members. Our AAA partnership is access to about 15 million members. Generating leads can really help our dealer partners and our own internal channel be aggressive.

And most importantly at the end of the day with some of the new entrants on the marketing side, I think what's incumbent upon us is to continue to market and tell our story about the fact that we do what we do protect our customers, their property and their families better than anyone. It's the only business that we're in. We've got a great reputation and we need to continue to market that and that to me is what those are two things that we can do to combat Comcast with their aggressive entrance into the space.

Saliq Khan

Okay. And Jeff just one last question on my end. I sort of combined two things into one. First one is as you are talking about some of the partnerships that you've been to create with the cable and telcos over the years that you've been now at MONI, you coupled that with the type of pressure that you saw at ISC West Resides Security Show when you were there. Could you highlight not only just how the partnership of consolidated communications is going, but also what do you forecast from a partnership perspective as a result of you walking around and having conversation with other dealers, other potential partners at ISC West?

Jeffery Gardner

Yes. That was a really great couple of days in Las Vegas. And the last year that I attended the show was when I just joined the industry and was looking round the first year and it was a great show, but things were noticeably different this year. Many more players there, a lot more buzz around the Internet of things, everybody really focused on the Smart Home and that was really exciting. And we had our most successful show ever in terms of the number of contacts that we made and so our partnerships with consolidated AARP and AAA I think are indicative of the kind of things that we can bring to bear for our dealers in our own channel.

We do have a number of other such deals in our pipeline to really look at the telco and cable space and partnerships similar to AARP that can really help us reach out to customers in a much more significant way and really leverage the power of our brand. You've got to remember that our brands only been out there, we just changed our brand in the fourth quarter of 2016. So yes, there's a lot going on. I'm very encouraged. I mean I walked away from that conference thinking that we're in a great industry with great opportunity. There's no doubt that the Smart Home should really help us all increase penetration across the country.

Saliq Khan

So I agree with you on. You guys had a much better and obviously better and more of a prominent position at that show than you did in the prior years?

Jeffery Gardner

Yes. That was intentional. I mean the whole purpose of the MONI brand was to turn pivot directly towards the customer. And I think these things don't happen overnight and I understand investors focus on making things happen quickly, but I'm very confident with some of the signs like that that we are making good progress and are putting this company in a position to drive those KPIs that all of our investors and us are focused on.

Saliq Khan

Great. Thank you, Jeff.

Jeffery Gardner

You are welcome.

Adam Parrington

Hi. This is Adam on for Shlomo. Just kind of a standard question. Where was the RMR purchased in the quarter?

Michael Meyers

It was [1.437 million].

Adam Parrington

Okay. Thanks. And just a little bit more color on what you talked about property sales kind of what was - can you just talk about - what was the nature of that and kind of what drove the decision?

Michael Meyers

Yes. Those were Ascent capital had some properties left from its Ascent media days and it was a property in California and a property in London. And we're excited to divest those at this point at a good value. You think about this we generated cash of $32 million and the book value was a little less than $11 million on those two properties.

Adam Parrington

Okay. My other questions were answered too. Thank you.

Michael Meyers

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ashish Nair of Citi.

Ashish Nair

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple of quick ones. One, on the dealer creation multiples, I sort of expecting that to come down especially with lead generation costs coming down, but it sounds like it's going to take a little longer. Could you maybe give us some color on when do you expect that to hit the dealer channels as they get more comfortable as you get train them better, when do you expect that to come down? And also could you maybe explain how the quality of accounts that your purchase have improved, does it mean higher ARPU or is it just better credits for - could give some color on that please?

Jeffery Gardner

Sure. That's a great question. We're pretty pleased with how the creation costs played out in the quarter and the long-term plan just to be clear to - we want to get creation cost down to where they were two or three years ago. That's the game plan here and we're executing on that today. If you look at where we were over a year-ago, we're down over a multiple versus a year-ago. In the quarter on the sequential side, the dealers really came in pretty much in line with what where we expected. And I think we're pretty pleased with that.

On the quality side, you mentioned two things and both happened. First, we did get better quality resulting from we had very high credit score customers and when you look at our dealer channel, what we do is we look at - we really have a penalty if you will for customers say in that under the 650 range and that that continues to go down and so our dealers are bringing in they get paid a little more appropriately, so when they deliver better quality accounts. So that sequential movement was really a function of that bringing in these better quality credits.

Michael Meyers

That matched the way we designed the program, when we went out and reduce multiples with our dealers. We designed the program to where the dealers had a chance to earn a little bit more, but only if they were delivering us higher quality and another example is during the quarter, the number of customers on auto draft, bank auto draft went up and there's an incentive for that. But again to us it means lower operating cost and better quality accounts.

William Fitzgerald

And then I'll just say one more thing on creation cost of to really complete the picture there in terms of long-term how do we expect to bring that down, just so we can be clear and so the dealers are big part of that. We continue to exercise very good discipline on bulk purchases, and that markets go down.

I think in part because we've been so disciplined on that in bringing a new dealers, we're bringing a new dealers that multiples where we think we can earn the kind of returns that we want to over the long run. So doing that consistently over time is going to continue to bring down the dealer multiple.

And then the other thing that's going to really help us and this maybe even more important over time is the growth of our internal channel. As you know in the internal channel, we can create new customers at a much lower multiple in the low 30s and so when you think about that we talked about launching our MONI direct program, small cells this quarter, but that will grow throughout 2017 and over the next four years that's become a much more meaningful percentage of our business and then couple that with what's going on at LiveWatch. They've been growing at 40% quarter-after-quarter. And so those three things are going to drive down our creation costs over the next three to four years.

Ashish Nair

Got it and since you mentioned the direct channel, the LiveWatch growth, I had a couple a quick question on that. One is it looks like the cause associated with basically SAC that's flown through the SG&A when up and in the press release that it was mostly due to the direct channel effort, that mean LiveWatch creation cost are relatively stable sequentially year-over-year and if that's the case, should we expect sort of an increase in these and the FAC just as we grow this direct channel business?

William Fitzgerald

No, I'll take a shot at that and I'd like Mike to follow-up because he could be more specific. But you're right those cost did grow year-over-year, but LiveWatch's multiples have remained fairly consistent on a year-over-year basis. They're doing a very good job, creating leave at a very effective cost and then their sales productivity has been really strong.

Why it's going up year-over-year as LiveWatch a year ago was a much smaller business with their growth rate. They're becoming more and more significantly scaled business and as they grow that's driving up those creation costs a bit. In addition there's some effect from us starting our own internal channel as well.

Michael Meyers

Yes, I'll just add to that. Overall LiveWatch's creation costs have been relatively steady in the low 30s. And over time as they become a bigger part as Jeff said, they help our multiples and we expect that to happen going forward.

Ashish Nair

That makes sense. I said one other quick one and I'll get back in the queue. For the attrition, unit attrition calculations, is it fair to assume that all the 2G Radio conversion, the customers who are on 2G Radio are sort of out of the folks have a base or are they still in their iPhones?

William Fitzgerald

The subscribers we have left, we have around 8,000 customers left that we're still working aggressively to convert and they are still in our numbers. They're still paying customers.

Ashish Nair

Got it, thank you, guys.

William Fitzgerald

You're welcome.

Conor Mills

Hey, guys. Thanks very much for taking my question. I just have one last, in the press release you had called out the impact of the price increases on attrition and I was wondering if you could just talk to how you think of the balance between your capacity for future price increases and some of the increases that you saw this quarter and if there's any targets that you manage that around?

William Fitzgerald

Sure, I think that's something that we thought a lot of valid and both in 2016 and 2017 and we're over - we're in a period here. We're making some pretty big adjustments in terms of our distribution in our account growth. We've got some initiatives and we thought it was a good time for us to be more aggressive on price increases.

Yes, it's going to drive up unit attrition, but when you look at the overall economics, it's a very good decision for our stakeholders, where we're positioned Connor compared to our competitive group. We're still a very good value for our customers and if you look at our average ARPU in the mid 40s compared to some of our peers. We're kind of on the lower end of that even after two years of pretty aggressive price increases.

So we thought I mean we thought won we're delivering. We really do believe that we're delivering the best customer service in the industry and we had an opportunity to raise these prices with the minimum impact and then as I mentioned my script we also rolled up ASAPer, which is kind of a one of its kind product that allows us to respond to alarms quicker than anyone in the industry to our customers at no additional costs. So those factors also kind of paved the way for us to do this. Mike can talk about what impact he thinks that had on unit attrition, but it was a very good economic decision.

Michael Meyers

Yes. And when you think about it and Jeff talked about this via the slide, we're at a point in our life cycle where we've got a pretty large number of accounts especially five-year accounts coming to their end of their initial period. That comes down over the next couple of years sequentially and with it we believe very strongly unit attrition comes down. So if we slow price increases a little bit you still end up with benefits to RMR attrition as unit attrition comes down, but we think we have a lower, as Jeff said, average RMR than a lot of our competitors at a little less than $44. We still think we have room to do reasonable price increases in the low single digits.

Conor Mills

Great. That's really helpful. Thanks very much.

Jeffery Gardner

You're welcome.

Todd Morgan

Thank you. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess three things here. First of all the direct sales channel, that's an exciting development, but you also mentioned having your own instillation force for that. How does that work in terms of interfacing with your existing franchises in the territories that they have. Are you for example installing a customer that might be in a franchise territory?

Jeffery Gardner

Sure. We could be. I mean we don't carve up our relationships with our dealers specifically around geographic areas where there's exclusivity, so it's kind of open to competition and we're really marketing in a much different way than our dealers. We are doing mostly digital marketing, generating [some leads] to AARP as I mentioned earlier. And so we're able to do that and we have 80 technicians located in the most populous cities around the country who are well positioned to do these installs for us.

William Fitzgerald

Yes. If you think about it we're at the point now post 2G where our own technicians do 30% to 40% of our field service work, so that has grown - our capabilities grown a lot, but as Jeff said beyond that we have a sizeable service dealer network, so it really gives us a nationwide capability to do our own installations.

Todd Morgan

Great. That makes sense. Looking at the Pre-SAC number in the income statement, I think you spoke to this before, but I was just trying to understand there's about a $2.5 million increase year-over-year in the first quarter. And my understanding is that's coming from the direct sales channel expenses as well as growth sort of customers you're adding through existing channels like that. Can you segment that any further? Is that just pure volume or is there really what are the components of that?

William Fitzgerald

Well it is that direct channel where between LiveWatch and MONI you have expense creation cost with our dealer channel that gets capitalized. And where that gets neutralized out is when you look at the Pre-SAC where if you look into our filings or you look on the financial statements in the release you'll see the add back and that's really how you look at it that when you add that back it gets neutralized out.

Todd Morgan

Okay. That makes sense. I'll check on that. And then lastly, the real estate sale proceeds, I don't know if you've talked about a net number and do you have any anticipated use for that you've identified so far?

William Fitzgerald

That MONI sits at Ascent and will be used for general corporate purposes. And the net number is the number I mentioned, it's really the $32 million that net of costs. There may be some taxes related to that at year-end, but at this point we'll have use of the $32 million.

Todd Morgan

Great. Well, thank you then.

William Fitzgerald

You're welcome.

William Fitzgerald

Thank you, operator. Again, thank you all for joining us and we look forward to speaking to you again here in a few months, so whether next quarters update. Thanks everybody. Bye-bye.

