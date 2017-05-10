Planet Payment's (PLPM) CEO Carl Williams on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Planet Payment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLPM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Raymond D'Aponte - CFO

Carl Williams - Chairman & CEO

Robert Cox - President & COO

Analysts

Josh Elving - Lake Street Capital

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Planet Payment First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Raymond D'Aponte, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Mr. D'Aponte. You may begin.

Raymond D'Aponte

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone. With me on today's call are Carl Williams, our Chairman and CEO, and Robert Cox, our President and Chief Operating Officer.

By now, you should have access to our first quarter 2017 press release. It can also be found at www.planetpayment.com under the Investor Relations section. Throughout this conference call, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial information. This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently from other companies, similarly titled non-GAAP information. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial information to their most directly comparable GAAP financial information appear in today’s press release.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and therefore, you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Some of these risks are mentioned in today’s press release. Others are discussed in our Form 10-Q, which is available at www.sec.gov, as well as on our website.

These forward-looking statements include guidance provided during this call are valid only as of today’s date and we assume no obligations to publicly update these forward-looking statements.

Today, we’re going to provide a brief summary of the Company's activities, discuss some key business metrics and growth drivers for our business, and give an overview of our results for the first quarter. We will then open the call up for any questions you might have.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Carl Williams, our Chairman and CEO. Carl?

Carl Williams

Thank you, Ray. And thank you all for joining us tonight. Tonight I’ll be just discussing the quarterly results as well as some recent business wins and prospects in our pipeline for the remainder of 2017.

Let’s start with the high level financial review of our first quarter. During the quarter we saw revenue decline to $12.7 million, adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million and our EBITDA margin was 24%. The anticipated revenue decline versus the year prior was primarily due to following three factors, some of which we discussed on our last call.

First, in EMEA we re-priced and extended various agreements which resulted in a decline in revenue in Q1. These renewals came with new business opportunities some of which we believe will take effect later in this year as well as extended terms and access to new markets.

Second, also in EMEA as discussed on prior calls we saw a decline in transactions from Nigerian naira as compared to a year ago. And lastly, we saw a decline in our direct processing revenue segment due to the calling of low margin direct acquiring business. Despite the decline in revenue for this period gross margins continued to expand an income from operations and EBITDA were comparable to a year ago.

Our multicurrency revenue in both the U.S. and Asia Pacific was up and we achieved several business wins that we believe will lay a strong foundation for the remainder of 2017. Ray will provide more specific details on the performance of each region as well as our outlook for the remainder of the year later on this call.

Now let me share some details behind some of our recent business wins. As we discussed on our last call, Planet Payment has laid the groundwork for new initiatives in multiple key regions demonstrating our dedication to building a stable foundation for the company’s future growth. As we enter into agreements and rollout solutions with some of the largest players in the various regions we serve. These wins represent affirmation of our market expertise as well as the strength of our leading multicurrency solutions.

One prime example of this is our long standing partnership with Global Payments, one of the largest worldwide providers of global payment solutions. Our partner now for nearly ten years we continue to grow our relationship by finding new avenues of business in various regions around the world. Our business development teams are currently hard at work with their Canadian sales team focusing on revamping merchant outreach efforts ahead of the influx of foreign visitors expected for Canada's 150th anniversary celebration this year. Their continued commitment to us as partners and belief in the value of our solutions across the variety of verticals in a strong testament to the strength of our product suite.

Continuing with updates in the Americas in February we announced the anticipated launch of our DCC and ATM solution with WorldPay, a leading global payment company. We are actively moving towards the launch date and anticipate our solutions to go live across 70,000 WorldPay ATMs in the U.S. later this year. As mentioned on prior calls our DCC and ATM solution is one we are particularly excited about as the ease of integration required creates a situation where the solution can be rolled out easily with no training necessary.

In March we also announced the agreement to offer our multicurrency pricing solution to Unified Payments, a subsidiary of Net Element and a major provider of payment technologies services in the U.S. This partnership presents a solid opportunity with the [indiscernible] to provide the booking edge into hotels, allowing international guests to book packages through their website for hotel, air and trip insurance. We anticipate this to go live in the second quarter and will be able to speak in more detail about this on future calls.

In Mexico we are in the process of launching Pay in Your Currency and DCC at ATM Solution with [indiscernible] one of the primary banks in Mexico. As a top tourist destination Mexico represents an ideal market for our suite of multicurrency solutions. We are very excited to be expanding our ever growing footprint in this region with two of our solutions that cater to international visitors.

In the Asia-Pacific region we are now in the process of our full commercial rollout of Pay in Your Currency with HDFC, the largest acquiring bank in India. Foreign travel in India continues to grow exponentially and we look forward to our ongoing relationship with HDFC and seeing our presence in this lucrative region expand. In EMEA we also recently announced the contract extension and merchant milestone achievement with Network International, a leading payment processor in the Middle East and Africa. Again demonstrating the continued commitment by one of the top players in the industry. NI has signed a multiyear extension of our agreement. Pay in Your Currency has been deployed with over 22,000 merchants in the region. We are proud of this achievement and look forward to discussing other areas of expansion with NI in the future. In terms of our pipeline for 2017 we are very excited about the success of Pay in Your Currency, quasi cash dilution. We are now live in the U.S. and Macao with service coming soon in Canada. We look forward to continuing our worldwide expansion as the year continues. I will be able to go into more detail with new opportunities with this great solution on future calls.

In January we announced our partnership with United Airline to launch UnionPay credit card acceptance for reservations and other ticketing purchases online and through call centers. I look forward to sharing more wins with you on the UnionPay front in the quarters to come. Our sales team is working diligently targeting the airline vertical enabling airline merchants’ greater access to the flourishing Chinese market as well as targeting other key verticals like higher education and health and beauty market. To aid in these efforts Planet Payment has become one of the first in the world to go live with secure plus UnionPay's new solution which will allow for the seamless acceptance of debit and credit cards.

This solution also supports transaction tokenization and recurring payments for both debit and credit cards. This is an important enhancement which decreases the shopping card abandonment rates, this new solution is particularly timely as China’s Central Bank is facing dual branded VISA, UnionPay cards out of the Mainland market making it even more crucial that merchants being able to accept UnionPay only credit and debit card.

We are extremely pleased with our ongoing relationship with UnionPay and are happy to become one of the first to complete certification for this exciting new solution. From new product launches to contract expansions this Q1 wins demonstrates our ability to create long standing strategic partnerships with some of the industry’s leading players around the world. We are proud of these relationships we have formed and look forward to capitalize on them to continue to strategically grow and expand in the years to come. I look forward to sharing more business wins as the year progresses.

With that I will hand the call over to Bob who will provide detail around some of our operational highlights in Q1.

Robert Cox

Thank you, Carl. This past quarter Planet Payment continued its focus on operational efficiency and our commitment to delivering the required resources to ensure the success of our sales and marketing efforts. Our efforts at maximizing the revenue potential from our existing portfolio merchant location coupled with adding new required customers to our platform should position Planet Payment for success in the balance of 2017.

In terms of new customers the project and development teams have been working in close coordination with Banco Multiva, a leading acquiring bank in Mexico. Multiva represents an ideal customer for Planet Payment Services with a significant portfolio of merchants in the travel and entertainment sector as well as a considerable base of ATMs in areas frequented by international tourists. As a result Multiva is launching our Pay in Your Currency at the point of sale as well as our DCC at ATM solutions adding to our considerable acquired customer base in Mexico.

Additionally, our implementation and project teams have been supporting the commercial rollout Pay in Your Currency with HDFC bank the largest acquirer in India. As we have mentioned in previous earnings calls HDFC has been offering a dynamic currency conversion service to its merchants for a considerable period of time. Planet Payment was selected by HDFC to replace its legacy solution based upon the strength of our product offering and the quality of our implementation and relationship management. We will continue our close coordination with HDFC as they continue to rollout Pay in Your Currency across their considerable merchant base.

The team has also been working towards the launch of Pay in Your Currency with Kenya Commercial Bank or KCB. Our agreement with KCB will mark our second implementation in Africa and our first entry into Kenya which has a robust and well established tourism industry. We look forward to providing you updates on our progress with KCB as we launch the solution in the coming months.

We also continue our work on the launch of our new DCC at ATM customers, we are continuing to make solid progress on our project with WorldPay, a leading ATM processor for the launch of DCC at ATM across WorldPay of approximately 70,000 ATMs across the U.S. We believe that our extensive experience for deploying ATM solutions as well as our existing in Your Pay system most of the major ATM manufacturer should simplify the implementation of our product with WorldPay.

Additionally our past investments in new platform enhancements continue to yield new transaction volumes from our current customers well at the same time delivering the capability that can be leveraged to support new customers. By way of example, in past calls we discussed the addition of the quasi cash transaction set to support Pay in Your Currency and cash withdraws for a large provider of cash advance services for the gaming industry. after a successful launch in United States we have now expanded to an additional market with this customer with additional countries on the road map for future quarters.

In addition to this existing customer we are leveraging this new process and capability to support Pay in Your Currency with other providers of cash advanced services in the United States. Our progress with VISA and UnionPay continues as well. On VISA we are close to embarking on additional project in Mexico which we believe should result in an increase in financial transaction. We also continue our close engagement with VISA around new processing initiatives in existing and new markets.

On UnionPay we continue to see strong demand and solid progress on multiple fronts. On our last call we discussed the implementation of our solution with United Airline which allows Chinese consumers to pay for their online reservations with the UnionPay. The implementation has proven successful and we are pleased to see increases in transaction volumes from United. Additionally, we are nearing completion of our project to support secured plus the latest e-commerce solution to allow UnionPay credit and debit card acceptance. As we mentioned in the last call secure plus simplifies and improves the overall payment experience for Chinese consumers using their UnionPay debit and credit card in an online environment.

As one of the first providers of secured plus in the United States we believe that Planet Payment as a first of market advantage for this solution and we are seeing strong interest from a number of large merchants including several large U.S. based airlines.

Now let me hand the call over to Ray for our financial overview.

Raymond D'Aponte

Thank you Bob. As Carl mentioned in his remarks the quarter presented a difficult year-over-year comparison resulted in an expected decline of revenue. However, I am pleased with the ongoing execution of our strategy of low margin required revenue and focus on our core products which are driving continued improvements in our financial performance including increase in gross margin and free cash flow. By a way of example, these efforts have enabled us to continue to expand our overall gross margin percentage to 58% and 55% from year ago.

Turning to specific results for the quarter. Total revenue is $12.7 million compared to $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. Multicurrency processing revenue was consistent with Q1 of 2016 at $8.4 million. On our multicurrency transaction of the company earned an average net mark-up fee on the value of multicurrency transaction process of 112 basis points compared to 114 basis points from the fourth quarter. The decrease is a function of customer product and pricing mix.

Turning to some specific highlights for our region and business claims, in Asia-Pacific multicurrency processing segment increased 7% to $4.1 million. Although APAC volumes continued to be impacted by reduced travel to the region in part due to the strong U.S. dollar we were able to offset the travel related bond decrease with a 23% increase in active merchants and the continued rollout of ATM CIMB in Malaysia.

Settled volume for the quarter increased 13% to 374 million. In the Americas multicurrency processing segment revenue increased 36% to 3 million as we continue to experience the positive impacts on settled volume process from the growth of our e-commerce and ATM offerings as well as progress made in Brazil with Cielo and in Canada with Moneris. Settled the volume for the quarter increased 38% to 162 million.

In EMEA multicurrency processing segment revenue for the quarter decreased 1.3 million to 1.4 million. As discussed previously the decrease was anticipated and predominantly due to the decline in naira transaction volume as well as decrease in average net markup percentage due to the re-pricing of certain agreements and exchange for extended terms and access to new markets. These renewals came with new business opportunities some of which we believe will take effect later in the year.

Payment processing services revenue decreased 15% to 4.3 million this decrease was primarily due to calling of low margin directed foreign business in prior quarters. It's important to highlight that while Q1 2017 revenue presented difficult comparisons to Q1 2016, our continued focus on ATM and UnionPay e-commerce volume as well as removing revenue from our low margin direct acquiring portfolio continues to favorably impact our overall gross margins. Total gross margin percentage for the quarter increased 6.5% to 58% from 55% a year ago.

Multicurrency processing direct margin increased for the quarter to 94% from 91% a year ago. As discussed in previous calls in certain markets where business was referred to us we may pay a third party commission on revenue earned from certain acquirers and as a result we earned a lower direct margin. This quarter we saw increase in the direct multicurrency processing margins directly related to customer mix resulting in corresponding decrease in commissions payable to third parties. This shift resulted in a benefit of 0.2 million margin improvement for the quarter.

Payment processing services margin increased to 51% from 47% a year ago. These positive results are due to replacing low margin revenue with increase in UnionPay acquiring volume, increase in the number of financial transactions being processed for VISA and emerging markets as well as our continued focus on optimizing the overall profitability of our processing portfolios by moving low margin processing accounts. The continued execution of this strategy resulted in margin benefit of 0.2 million.

Net income was 1.4 million and adjusted EBITDA was 3 million. As of March 31, 2017 our cash position was 15.6 million compared to 13.3 million as of year-end. Our management relies on certain key performance indicated such as active merchant locations and settled dollar volume process to manage and access our business. These key performance indicators which are explained in table two of our press release help us evaluate growth trends established budgets measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts and assess our operational efficiencies. We believe that improvements in these metrics will result in improvements in our financial performance over time.

Our total active merchant locations increased approximately 39% to 188,000 as of March 31, 2017 compared to approximately 135,000 a year ago. As a reminder the company consists of merchant location to be active as of the date of the merchant complete at least one revenue-generating transaction at a merchant location during the 90-day period ending on such date.

We are reaffirming our revenue guidance of 60.1 million to 61.5 million and our adjusted EBITDA guidance of 70 million to 80 million and amending our net income and fully diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2017 is as follows. Net income for the year is estimated to be in the range of 9.1 million and 10.1 million, a change from our prior guidance of 11.8 million to 12.8 million. The change in our estimated net income is due only to the change in our expected book tax and has no impact on 2017 cash taxes to be paid. The updated guidance for net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 30% to 32%, a change from our prior guidance of 10%.

Fully diluted earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $0.16 and $0.18 based on 52.0 million fully-diluted common shares outstanding, a change from our prior guidance of $0.21 and $0.22 based on 52.0 million fully-diluted common shares outstanding. The change is entirely due to the change in our expected book tax expense previously noted.

With that operator we would like to open the call to questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction]

Operator

[Operator Instruction] The first question is from Josh Elving, Lake Street Capital. Please go ahead.

Josh Elving

Good evening guys. So couple of questions. I guess just in looking I mean like we have seen a couple in the past quarter, couple of different moving parts and I guess what I was trying get a better sense for. I was just looking at the revenues which were believe what we are looking for yet kind of comparing that to what your full year guidance was? Obviously, we as analyst have to make our own assumptions, but I guess I was wondering if you could maybe give a little bit of color on the revenue performance versus your expectations in concert with your outlook for the year? For instances, was the revenue kind of what you expected and everything is still setting up nicely over the balance of the year in-line with your expectations or did we give up a little bit of our conservatism?

Carl Williams

Hey Josh, so actually revenue of [12/7] came in pretty much exactly where we expected. Obviously we knew we are going to lose the revenue from naira. We knew we had this re-priced agreement so that as all baked into how we kind of laid out the first quarter and the rest of the year. As the rest of the year everything is going as we discussed that's why we reaffirm our range from 60.1to 61.5. So hopefully, I answered your question but we came in exactly where we expected.

Josh Elving

Okay. So ultimately you can make argument that pretty much all the metrics then appear to be tracking kind of in-line with your expectations given that really the only thing that's changed as directly related to the higher expected tax rate for book purposes?

Carl Williams

That's correct and then just to be clear it's a book entry on this, there is no impact on cash outflow so it's only book entry and that will be the way we’re looking at going forward.

Josh Elving

Okay and then I guess maybe just one more as we think about the balance of the year obviously, in order to get to your guidance we need to see a nice acceleration throughout the balance of the year and I guess I was wondering if you can maybe highlight what we are going to see the best return on, as far as couple of the announcements you have had where are we going to see the biggest growth drivers is it DCC at ATM where the couple of the different partnerships you have announced, is it HDFC, is it Moneris in Canada or [indiscernible] Columbia can you maybe speak to any of those as like specific highlights?

Carl Williams

Yes Josh, this is Carl. So yes, the answer is it’s all of those so we’re expecting contributions from, I divide the world up into three distinct segments and then I’ve a fourth part that is my kind of e-commerce business. So just to take a second, so the Americas which Canada and U.S. Central and South America we’re looking for growth out of Canada between Moneris and Global Payment. In the U.S. we have Vantiv here, we’ve [indiscernible], we’ve some interesting new deals that we’re working on in Central America, of course, Mexico we talked about Multiva in our works. In South America of course we’ve Brazil and Columbia and we still have some opportunities that we’re working on.

So that’s the Americas and from our perspective it’s growth from every single one of those segments and if I took you through Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa it would be the same thing and looks good for EMEA for a second. So you’re right, we’ve HDFC which is the largest acquirer, it’s taken a little bit long then we would have liked to get up past pilot, but we’re there, so we’re expecting contribution from there. We’re expecting some growth in the Middle East so that’s basically, it’s everything that you describe and everything we talked about in our notes.

Josh Elving

Okay and then I guess, maybe one last kind of follow up on with that. Can you give any kind of update on Cielo in Brazil and where you’re at and if you’re seeing any improvement there?

Carl Williams

Yes. We’re absolutely seeing improvement, we’ve added people in Brazil that are now full time helping with training and with going around to the major cities in Brazil along with Cielo reps. We were working on some terminal changes there that have pretty much all gotten in and working. So bottom line is it’s taking us a little bit longer then we would have liked which we’ve talked about in previous quarters. But I would say that the Cielo is performing very well and we’re very optimistic about its contribution this year and beyond.

Josh Elving

Thank you guys.

Carl Williams

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from George Sutton of Craig Hallum.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you. This is actually AJ for George. Good afternoon. There are two questions. Hi this is following up on Josh's question when looking at the guidance and as you said you are in-line in the quarter it turns to be your expectations. Are there any, are your implementation rates and your outlook for the year are they in balance with prior years or prior cycles? And then I have one follow up.

Carl Williams

So AJ, I am sorry can you restate that for us well let me go and restate it because I don't want to play it back if I am not sure we understand the question.

Unidentified Analyst

I will clarify. In terms of your book of business and your outlook you had stated that you are very comfortable with Q1 came in-line so and you reiterated your guidance and I just wanted to know in your guidance you have got a lot of new projects that you discussed so are the implementations rates and is it just consistent in terms of how you are thinking about this year versus prior years?

Robert Cox

Sorry, AJ this is Bob, let me take that. I think each year we have been in the situation where we are bringing on new acquired partners and we are seeing the year build as the year goes along. I would say the only change this year is maybe the magnitude of the new acquires again as we mentioned we have got bills going on with Global Payments in Canada, with Moneris in Canada, with HDFC in India certainly on the e-commerce side and we are seeing some nice developments in Latin America as well. So there is a lot going on which is perhaps the reason that the build is perhaps bigger than prior years but I would say broadly speaking the nature of the activities is exactly the same. And by the way add into that the ATM and quasi cash business we have got lot going on. So it's all good.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then just one quick follow-up could you just provide a few more details on net element just significance maybe just talk to like revenue potential just a little bit more detail? Thank you very much.

Robert Cox

Well so, what we will say is that Net Element is the type of customer we are looking for which is multicurrency e-commerce and with a focus in the international travel business. So maybe exact type of customer that we have been looking for within our multicurrency product suite but as far as size, we don't give individual customer data but we think that will be nice additive account here in 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a specific time frame for which that hits or how it contributes? And then I will drop on this. Thank you.

Robert Cox

So that’s about, it began contributing in the second quarter of this year so.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Carl Williams

Thanks AJ.

Operator

The next question is from Jon Hickman of Ladenburg, please go ahead.

Jon Hickman

Hi, can you tell us what's behind the change in your forecast for the book entry on the taxes?

Carl Williams

Yes sure. So let me take you through that. So if you recall in the fourth quarter of last year we reversed our entire tax valuation allowance and at that time we established a deferred tax asset. So beginning in 2017 for the first time we no longer had a valuation allowance reverse against no current year U.S. book federal tax income expense. So what we should have done we estimated our tax expense thing and this is just for reporting purposes. We should have included the current year federal income tax rate. But when we did it we were just looking at the actual tax expense that we were going to pay which that hasn't change and that really relates to our foreign operations. So the way to summarize all the way 2017 current book U.S. federal tax expense because of all the accumulated deferred tax assets that we have, it wouldn't require to actually have a tax payable at the end of the year. So it's for book entry only and again we should have included that in our guidance in the beginning and the yearend and it came up in the first quarter so why we’re amending it now. Hopefully that helps.

Jon Hickman

Okay, can I pin you down onto when the WorldPay ATM seem like start to contribute to revenues?

Robert Cox

John we think that will be live in Q3.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And one last question so how does the people in the UnionPay credit or debit cardholders how do they find out about that they can use this new secure whatever UnionPay is calling it, secure plus yes. So how do they find out that and start to use it?

Robert Cox

Well frankly Jon, it's the secure plus itself is kind of behind the curtain as far as the consumer is concerned. What the consumer is going to see on United’s web pages for the first time is the ability to use their UnionPay card so when you click on a pay page you will now see UnionPay as a choice and you wouldn't have seen that previously. So that will be the big change for the big change for the consumer is giving that additional choice and of course behind the scenes we have integrated the technology to be able accept secure plus which is a fine solution and we are going to be one of the first ones out there with. So that's really the change not any of the technology itself just the ability for the consumer to use their card online.

Jon Hickman

So it's up to the merchant to get that on their e-commerce sites then?

Robert Cox

Well, yes that's what we are we have been out there selling to various merchants on the ability to accept that UnionPay cards.

Jon Hickman

So like, how many, is it billions of cards that are out there?

Carl Williams

They claim that they have 500 million credit cards and 5 billion debit.

Jon Hickman

5 billion debit pretty much and both will work with this.

Carl Williams

That's correct.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Thank you. That's it from me.

Carl Williams

Thank you, Jon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.