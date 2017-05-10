Corindus Vascular Robotics' (CVRS) CEO Mark Toland on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS)

Earlier today, Corindus released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Thank you, Carrie. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. 2017 is off to a strong start marked by several achievements. With advancements in our technology platform available in the GRX, our leadership team is executing towards commercial traction and customer success. We added seven reps in the quarter and now have a full sales team of 24 people in the field with reps split evenly between those actively looking at new programs and those focused on driving new adoption. We are well capitalized to fund our growth initiatives and well positioned to become a key robotic partner for hospitals.

We're beginning to see the benefits of the foundation we have set out over the past few quarters specifically around four key strategic initiatives. First, to build and execute a commercial plan which leverages our strengthened team hospital partnerships and KOL position support to grow our installed base; second, to drive utilization and more deeply penetrate our installed base with enhanced utility of GRX; third, to invest in our technology roadmap and drive strategic alliances and partnerships; and fourth, to broaden our market opportunity through global expansion.

Starting first with our commercial plan in the hospital partnerships, we are steadily gaining momentum with GRX. During the first quarter, we installed three new systems which increased our overall installed base to 48 units. We also installed nine upgrades at existing customers including five systems with contractual upgrade rights that did not require purchase order for 2017. We received 21 new GRX orders during the first quarter comprised to 15 new system orders and six purchase upgrades. 12 of the new system orders were booked in Japan through a distributor partner a Mitsubishi subsidiary.

We are on track to install all six units in our U.S. backlog and six units of the Japan backlog in 2017. This translates to 3 million to 3.5 million of 2017 revenue currently in backlog. Simultaneously, we are continuing to make traction on additional orders as our commercial progress accelerates. As a result, we remain confident in our revenue expectations of 13 million to 15 million for 2017.

I want to take a moment to talk about the process by which we build relationships with potential hospital partners to yield purchase orders and subsequent system installations related revenue recognition. The time it takes from initial discussion to when there as buying at the hospital system and capital available for allocation can be quite variable. Because of this we expect variability from quarter-to-quarter on the timing of purchase orders.

There are also a series of conditions after received your purchase order that must be met before you recognize the system revenue. These includes the scheduling the lab, the physical installation of the system and then initial training of the staff. We were at mid Q1 when we began shipping the first GRX system out the door and also directed our initial focus on sites where we have the most experience to ensure a quality introduction. We are pleased with our performance to date and on the process of expanding our commercial discussions and building a strong pipeline of demand.

Turning to our initiative to drive utilization and more deeply penetrate our installed base with the GRX. As previously discussed, the enhancements on GRX enable more cases to be performed robotically compared to what was possible with our first generation system. Feedback from clinicians on the improvement in robotic capabilities is compelling, citing the exceptional guide catheter control which can facilitate complex cases and broaden clinical utility. The strong response has confirmed our conviction in that the GRX expands our commercial opportunity.

The Veterans Administration System in Durham is an excellent case study demonstrating how the benefits of GRX can drive utilization. With the single system installed, the site is now tracking the performance 75% of their cases robotically compared to roughly a quarter of their cases with the first generation CorPath 200. As of today over 100 cases have been performed using the GRX since its commercial launch. It has been a huge successful in variety of procedural settings of PCI cases including multi-vessel disease, non- STEMI, left and right radial cases, complex lesions, [osteophytes] and subtotal 99% inclusions.

Overall, we shipped 284 cassettes in the first quarter of 2017, which represent a record quarter for Corindus. Positive commercial dialogue and demo request continue to grow. We are working in concert with hospital at their administrative level to navigate capital equipment budgeting cycles and enabled insulation of GRX systems where there is a commitment to robotic programs. And I am confident we will make strides on our strategic vision this year.

The third key initiative to our growth strategy is continued investment in our technology roadmap and our commitment to strategic alliances. We are making strides in identifying potential alliances and partnerships that will meaningful accelerate our product roadmap, broaden our market opportunity, advanced our goal of improving patient outcomes and creating a safe cath lab environment for clinicians.

To this end, we've recently announced a strategic partnership with BLOXR Solutions. BLOXR is a leading provider of radiation protection products designed to reduce exposure for clinicians and patients. Their apparel is patented, comfortable lightweight material that can be bent and fold without cracking and provides 0.5 millimeter led equivalent protection. Our three year distribution agreement grants us the non-exclusive rights to distribute BLOXR radiation protection products globally, which enhanced safety in the cath lab environment especially for cath lab. Protecting the physicians and staff who cure for patients every day is an important part of our mission, and we're excited to partner with BLOXR to offer complementary radiation protection products for our cath lab customers around the world.

We remain in ongoing discussions with additional potential partners who have strong interest in co-developing technologies and optimized robotics in the cath lab. We are currently in negotiations with several companies to bring advanced imaging into the CorPath Cassettes remote capabilities, autonomous navigation of devices and other features. With the commercial launch of CorPath GRX well underway, our R&D team is already hard at work on improvements both on the software side and longer term on the hardware side.

We are continuing to plot our roadmap to introduce and sell multiple software enhancements for advanced device manipulation, which will extend the capabilities of the physician, enabling thing that simply cannot be done manually. We expect the first enhancement GRX 2.2, we submitted to the FDA in the back half of this year. Version 2.2 will be a software enhancement, which enables efficiencies that may meaningfully reduce procedural time.

And finally looking forward, we ultimately stride to increase our market opportunity through global expansion. The worldwide robotics market is burgeoning and expected to double in the next four years. We have entered the transformation period of our company with the focus on expanding our presence and partnering with hospitals to build robotic programs globally. We are excited about our opportunities in the Asia region.

Asia represents a variety of markets that are strategically important as we continue to grow our business internationally. We have the opportunity to pursue partnerships that encompass distribution, central manufacturing and other strategic initiatives. In addition to providing region specific platforms domain knowledge and relationships that we can leverage, these collaborations can also yield non-dilutive financing to Corindus further strengthening our balance sheet.

Beyond our partnership with Mitsubishi subsidiary in Japan, we have recently expanded our reach into Asia through the transmission of live cases from China's Fu Wai Hospital to conferences in both Beijing and South Korea. Our expansion into Asia is driven by strong interest in the incorporation of robotics. China is the second largest PCI market in the world and there is substantial demand for robotic-assisted PCI in the region. We look forward to introducing our CorPath GRX system to patients and physicians in such a large PCI market. Overall, our momentum is building on all fronts.

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon everyone. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $777,000, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue in the quarter was driven primarily by CorPath System sales and upgrade revenue. The decrease in revenue versus the year ago period was primarily attributable to the deferral of system revenue associated with a future obligation to upgrade multiple customer units from CorPath 200 to CorPath GRX.

In the first quarter, we installed three new CorPath 200 systems, bringing our installed base to 48 systems. As mark mentioned, we also upgraded nine CorPath 200 systems to the GRX for as a result of 2017 purchase orders. Gross loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million compared to a gross profit of $30,000 in the same period of the prior year. Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2017 continue to include the effect of under utilization of production facilities as well as the cost of multiple CorPath GRX System upgrades that were installed pursuant to pre-existing contractual arrangement. Gross loss was also impacted by the cost associated with the three new systems installed during the quarter for which revenue was differed.

SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $6.1 million compared to $5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to incremental non-cash stock based compensation expense related to the CEO transition during 2016 as well as increased sales compensation associated with incremental headcount and investment in our medical education initiatives.

R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $2.6 million compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. The increase in R&D expense was driven primarily by cost associated with the CorPath GRX system development. Net loss from operations for the period was $9.9 million compared to a loss of $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. We ended the first quarter of 2017 with 45.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. This includes approximately 45 million in gross proceeds from a private placement that closed in the first quarter.

Lastly, we are reiterating our guidance for 2017. We expect full year revenues for 2017 to be in the range of $13 million to $15 million and to implement at least 25 new cardiovascular robotics programs in 2017. As a reminder, we define a program as a hospital that is committed to fully incorporating robotics into their cath lab procedures. This could be one system or several systems.

Thank you, David. In summary, we are encouraged by the many achievements we have made in our growing commercial traction with CorPath GRX. Our focus remains clear to drive widespread implementation in cardiovascular robotic programs, which streamline work flow for hospitals, improve outcomes for patients and benefit interventional cardiologists in our teams.

We are the only player in the market building robotics for coronary and peripheral applications in the cath labs, addressing a $4.5 billion market opportunity. We look forward to updating you on our progress during future calls.

Rick Wise

Mark, maybe start off, if you would by reflecting furthering in your commercial progress. When I look at your first quarter numbers and commercial progress, I look at the 21 System backlog and if I heard you correct, I think you said 15 of those are new, six of them upgrade. And just suppose that with your 48 System current installed base it sounds and reads incredibly encouraging and [Indiscernible]. Is that the right way to characterize the first quarter or just appreciating you're not really, we shouldn't -- I assume you don't want us looking at this early days at just the specific quarterly revenues?

Mark Toland

Yes, Rick, I think that's the way we try to articulate it today in the call as because, if you recall back in our Q -- Q1 ended just two weeks after our Q4 call. And what we want to try to articulate is that exiting Q1, we have 21 orders and importantly of those, we have plan to install six in Japan and all six of those in U.S. backlog, which really translates to $3 million to $3.5 million in backlog revenue, which really gives us a lot of confidence in the year. And we're continuing to work towards additional orders and installations, but we're really encouraged with the where we sit right now with the GRX demand.

Rick Wise

And when we think about the 21 System GRX backlog and try to align that up with the $3 million to $3.5 million in revenue backlog. I'm not sure I don't want to misunderstand how we should be thinking about average system ASPs. What to include and what not I mean is the right at the mid-point of 160 or so? Or is it more than that, that I'm not understanding something?

Mark Toland

It's a great question. You're right to do math on that Rick because we said that GRX selling price for this year is targeted for new customers at $400,000. And what's happening right now and it's just a mix of new customers and a mix of upgrades that we're doing with existing customers. And the existing customers that we are selling new GRXs too have upgrade capabilities and in our contracts or service contracts where they can get an upgrade for a price that's less than $400,000. We charge them about a little over $100,000 for that. So you're seeing a mix of upgrade and new into this equation of what exists today. In the back half of this year when upgrades flushed out of our existing customers and most of the accounts will be new customers that come onboard you'll continue to see the uptick of ASP closer to our target number.

Rick Wise

And just a couple more from me. Mark, how should we think about the systems you're talking about that you sold in the quarter and you have in the backlog? How is that tied into your 25 new partner hospital program 2017 goal I mean is that of the new ones is some of that must come must relate to that 25 hospital partner goals?

Mark Toland

Yes, great question Rick. And let me kind a take a step back on this one. So, there is a couple of ways that I think that is important to look at this. So first off let's take a little bit more of a granular look at the market. We have always talked in generality it’s a $4.5 billion market, but if we just take a look at the number of cath labs in the U.S. and it's about 4,000 cath labs in the U.S. In Japan, there is close to 1,500 cath labs and, in China there is close 1,500 and growing 20% per year. And quite also we are only in 48 of them. So if you just add the math on those and if we were able to penetrate over the course of time 50% of the lab you are talking about close to 2,000 to 3,000 cath labs overtime.

And then if you take a look at their recurring revenue potentially you have got really a PCI market that is in the 2 million marker, just for 3 countries the U.S. Japan, and China, yet 950,000 procedures in U.S. 250,000 Japan, 1200,000 in China and the re-incurring disposal revenue stream is pretty sizable well over $1 billion market potential. So when we think about building a program though we want to make sure that we don’t put ourselves in a position where you misunderstands that. We are going track for both our programs guidance of 25 and our guidance of 13 to 15 million. And we really defined a program as a -- are they committed to fully incorporating robotics into their cath lab.

And if you remember in their early stage of the commercialization, utilization was an opportunity Corindus and we are now finding ourselves with GRX where we can do more than procedures. We are well on a way to really increasing utilization. And we think the system placements when you do look at the market size is a better metric than just saying hey the program meeting the marker of the 25 because the programs are going to be a better indicator for the utilization trend versus whether or not we are selling into the capital marketplace with the capital dollars because the market is just -- we are just getting started on that front. But great question I think that’s the right way to look at it.

Rick Wise

On the Cassettes form at this quarter, how do we think about it? How are you thinking about it? Was that level of utilization what you hope for or were shooting for? Was it higher or lower? And I know you talked about targeting that -- what should we expect on the Cassettes volume or revenue front in reflecting on the rest of the year? Thanks.

Mark Toland

As I mentioned, we did shift 284 Cassettes in Q1 which was a record quarter for Corindus. During the transformational quarter, we were still operationally and most of our accounts with CorPath 200, we were upgrading a number of accounts with GRX. So, accounts where we have GRX in, we were averaging a materially higher utilization and adoption than with CorPath 200. But it's still too early to give you a lot of granularity on that. But we are highly encouraged by it.

