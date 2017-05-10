Orexigen Therapeutics' (OREX) CEO Mike Narachi on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Jason Keyes - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Mike Narachi - President, Chief Executive Officer

Tom Cannell - Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, President of Global Commercial Products

Pete Flynn - Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Regulatory Affairs and Safety

Analysts

John Sullivan - Leerink Partners

Max Jacobs - Edison Group

Operator

Welcome to the first quarter 2017 Orexigen Therapeutics Incorporated earnings conference call. My name is Eric and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer of Orexigen. Please go ahead sir.

Jason Keyes

Hello and thank you for joining us this afternoon for our conference call to review our first quarter 2017 financial and business results. For today's call please reference the slides posted on our website this afternoon which includes some of the information we will be discussing. The slides are available on the front page of the company's website and on the events and presentation tab of the investors section of the site.

Before we begin, please note that all the information discussed on the call this afternoon is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. I caution listeners that during this call the company's management will be making forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today’s press release and the company's SEC filings, including the quarterly report on Form 10-Q the company intends to file with the SEC on or about May 11, 2017.

The content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only of the date of this live broadcast May 9, 2017. Orexigen undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

On today's call we will be disclosing non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the footnotes on Slides 35 and 37 and reconciliation tables on Slides 47 and 48 as well as our press release issued prior to this call. The slides and press releases are available on the company's website.

We will also be discussing Contrave -- naltrexone hydrochloride/bupropion hydrochloride extended release tablets which is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration and by the European Commission under the brand name Mysimba as an adjunct for reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults who are obese or overweight or a certain weight related co-morbidities. The Contrave label which is outlined on Slide 3 includes the box warning for suicidal thoughts and behaviors as well as other warnings precautions contra-indications and adverse events that must be considered prior to treatment. For the complete safety information, please refer to the full prescribing information for Contrave available on Contrave.com.

Participating on today's call are Mike Narachi, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tom Cannell, Chief Operating Officer, Pete Flynn, Head of Global Development, Regulatory and Safety and myself, Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now hand the call over to Mike.

Mike Narachi

Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I will begin the call by reviewing some of the key highlights of our performance in the first quarter and how we're progressing against our plans for 2017. After my overview, Tom will provide an update on our commercial strategy and performance; and Pete will provide a brief development update. Jason will review our financial results from the first quarter of 2017 and projections for the remainder of the year to close out the call before we move on to take questions.

At the beginning of the year we outlined three simple core objectives for 2017 which are highlighted on Slide 5: grow global net sales; carefully manage operating expenses; and maintain an eye towards driving future growth. During the first quarter of 2017 the team at Orexigen executed our plans exceptionally well and made substantial progress against each of these objectives.

Since the start of the year and the launch of our patient-centric campaign, prescription growth for Contrave in the United States has achieved new all-time highs across a broad range of key metrics, including weekly total prescription volume and market share. The sales performance have been dramatic demonstrating a clear trend break from prior performance.

Regarding our business outside of the United States, we've also made substantial progress in the first quarter in terms of partnerships, filings, and launches. In terms of growing sales in the U.S. and putting us in a position to earn a growing revenue stream from OUS markets we're off to a great start for 2017.

As for our objective to carefully manage operating expenses, we have also made significant progress. We are reaffirming our 2017 operating expense guidance and are confident in reducing our expectations for long term operating expenses starting in 2018, which Jason will elaborate on his section of today's call.

And against the backdrop of execution during the first quarter which has established a solid foundation for a sustainable, profitable business, we have continued to advance novel differentiated strategies that will help deliver additional efficiencies and growth. These include a comprehensive digital and social media strategy which has applicability to both our commercial and R&D operations.

We also believe that our telemedicine platform could deliver a better patient experience of business upside for Orexigen. So we're off to a fantastic start to 2017, driving significant sales growth, executing plans to reduce our operating expenses, and make significant strides towards becoming a profitable business.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Tom for a commercial update.

Tom Cannell

Thank you, Mike and good afternoon everyone. If you please turn to Slide 7, we will start with a review of prescription performance in the U.S. Slide 7 shows the significant trend break in TRx volume since we assumed commercial responsibility for Contrave and launched our patient campaign at the end of 2016. TRx volume is growing rapidly. Last December TRx volume was approximately 10,000 prescriptions per week and by late April it was up to over 18,000 prescriptions per week.

Turning to Slide 8, the sand same trend break is apparent when you look at TRx share. Again we ended 2016 at 5.4% TRx share and looking at recent data shares up to 8%. Slide 8 shows the net switches between Contrave and phentermine. In 2016 net switches were slightly in favor of phentermine. However in 2017 you can see that there are significantly more switches from phentermine to Contrave. This confirms our market research findings from last spring that many physicians will prescribe Contrave in lieu of phentermine, once they understand the value proposition of each product.

In addition to patient switching, we're also seeing a significant increase in market share of new patient starts for Contrave at the expense of new starts for phentermine. So to summarize recent performance data, it appears that the changes we made to the marketing of Contrave have resulted in a meaningful change in prescription performance. And as I mentioned on the last call, we are driving that trend break while spending significantly less on sales and marketing of Contrave than our partner did in prior years.

The next three slides present the same forecast projections that I presented on our last call. You will see that we've added the most recent monthly data point, the March data point, on each slide. Just a reminder that given the recent significant trend break it is very difficult to forecast point estimates over the planning period. Therefore we will provide a range of projections for each metric.

Slide 10 shows TRx growth for the overall market and you can see that March was a strong month at roughly 1 million prescriptions. When we look at weekly data through late April, we are seeing year-on-year growth of around 3% so far this year. So we remain confident that the market will grow in the 2% to 5% range from 2017 to 2019.

Slide 11 shows that we project the average TRx share for 2017 between 7.8% and 8.5%. You can see that March was a good month and already up to 7.7% share for Contrave. So we remain confident in the share projections you see on Slide 11.

And finally Slide 12 shows TRx volume projections for Contrave. March came in at 77,000 prescriptions which keeps us on track to the range of 858,000 to 955,000 prescriptions for 2017 which we presented on the last call. And just a reminder that this forecast does not include the impact of telemedicine which could represent an upside.

In a few minutes, Jason will walk you through our assumptions for revenue per unit sold and reaffirm our net sales guidance for 2017. But to summarize this section, we believe that the trend break we're seeing in 2017 is based on a strong and differentiated strategy which will drive sustainable growth of Contrave in the future.

So please turn to Slide 13. This is a reminder of the fundamental changes we have made in the brand marketing strategy since we assumed responsibility for Contrave last August. I'd like to spend a few minutes updating you on the outstanding progress that the team has made in each of these areas.

The first strategy focuses on how we leverage the cascade of influence for scientific messages and our understanding of the rapid dissemination of information from local advocates for Contrave to physicians co-located within a clinic or across a physician network. You can see on Slide 14 that physicians who attend our speaker programs gain a significantly improved understanding of our differentiated mechanism of action. Attendees also report that Orexigen speaker programs help them to see how important it is that Contrave can reduce hunger and help control cravings in treating patients.

In addition, looking at the right side of the slide when we survey our 20,000 physicians targets, we now see for the first time a positive net promoter score for Contrave. As you can see physicians are much more likely to recommend Contrave to a colleague than any other weight loss product. This increase in local advocates for Contrave means that when there's a scientific exchange between physicians there's a higher likelihood that the cascade of influence helps to increase prescribing of Contrave.

As I mentioned on prior calls, our ability to leverage peer-to-peer knowledge transfer significantly reduces the need for as many representative details for Contrave and in fact, it appears that speaker programs and representative details have a synergistic effect on physician prescribing. This is one of the reasons that we're able to deliver such strong business results with only 160 representatives versus the 900 representatives that originally launched Contrave.

You can see one example of that synergy on Slide 16. We now see that 85% of physicians associate Contrave as working in two areas of the brain and we know that this is the number one message to drive physician prescribing. Looking at the right hand side of the slide, we're seeing for the first time a different grant rate by physicians for patient requests for phentermine versus Contrave. This means that when a patient is asking for a prescription of Contrave -- if a patient asking for a prescription of Contrave is more likely to have the request granted than a patient asking for phentermine. These two pieces of data helped to show the growing differentiation between Contrave and phentermine and this gives us confidence that we will be able to drive sustained share and volume growth of Contrave over the planning period.

Slide 18 shows a dramatic increase in the number of new physician prescribers of Contrave returning almost back to launch levels when we're adding 1000 new prescribers of Contrave each week. We think this is an excellent sign that the execution of a relaunch of Contrave is driving breadth as well as depth of physician prescribing.

Turning to Slide 19, I'd like to talk about our DTC and digital patient activation strategies. Digital and social media play a role in determining more than 70% of the foods Americans eat. This online presence for food has given way to what researchers call visual hunger, which means wanting to eat something because you just saw a picture of it. So for patients struggling to lose weight exposure to digital and social media means that they are constantly exposed to triggers of hunger and cravings. And given the value proposition of Contrave, we believe that we need to have a strong presence in that space.

On Slide 20, you will see that we're creating a strong online presence through a mix of video, display, search and social media. We believe that focusing on digital and social allows us to present patients struggling to lose weight with a possible solution and it gives us the chance to offer those solutions in real time through new channels like telemedicine which I'll discuss in a moment.

Turning to Slide 21, you can see that the team has made significant progress on key digital social metrics. Our digital campaign has driven 150 million digital impressions, 2.2 million contrave.com sessions with 36% of sessions converting to engagement such as savings card, get Contrave now and find a doctor. Our Facebook and Instagram presence has driven 11.9 million impressions with over 1 million video engagements. Over time we believe we can transform to a more efficient patient activation model by reducing traditional levels of spend in broadcast and shifting our mix to more effective digital social engine.

Slide 22 shows the impact that our digital social and broadcast strategies are having on patient perceptions. You can see that brand awareness for Contrave improved from 9% to 17% by mid-March and patients who are aware of Contrave are significantly more likely to seek more information or plan to get an Rx for Contrave.

So please turn to Slide 26 and I'd like to quickly discuss the progress we're making with our third-party reimbursement. As we have discussed we continue to make steady progress with our national health plan and PBM coverage with over 100 million lives and approximately 73% coverage which is up from 69% percent last month according to Fingertip Formulary. We have had a number of recent wins in 2017 with PBMs such as MedImpact and PerformRx and with health plans such as Humana, Medicaid and Regents [ph].

Equally important is the progress we have made working with employers to opt in for weight loss coverage. There are now over 200 large employers who fall in that category, including many top tier employers who are nationally recognized for their commitment to a positive work environment and the health and well-being of their employees. We've had a number of recent wins in 2017, including employers such as Wellstar, Campbell Soup, Chevron and Perdue Farms.

Finally I want to provide a quick update on telemedicine and free-home delivery. Just a reminder on Slide 28 that we're giving patients two new health care delivery options. First, telemedicine, which allows them to get their prescription for Contrave the comfort of their own home; and second, free home delivery which allows them to get their prescription filled online and shipped to their home at no additional cost. At this time we believe that Orexigen is the only company in the U.S. and Contrave is the only pharmaceutical product to offer this end-to-end telemedicine and home delivery option.

Turning to Slide 29, we now have market research back from our pilot test in Texas and California and we see that patients are reporting a favorable experience using telemedicine which is as good or better than what is reported by patients who used traditional health care. This confirms our hypothesis that telemedicine and free home delivery can actually offer an enhanced patient experience and quality of care in the future.

So please turn to Slide 30, and I'll speak to how we're rolling out our telemedicine and home delivery options. As you recall, we launched a two-state pilot in California and Texas last December. Based on the positive early results we're in the process of rolling our pilot out nationally. As you can see on Slide 30, we expect to be providing telemedicine and free home delivery services for Contrave in even roughly 47 states by the end of May and all 50 states by mid-year. So while we're still in the pilot phase we believe that telemedicine could provide significant value to patients and potentially represent a business upside for Orexigen.

So on Slide 31, I’d like to summarize our U.S. commercialization of Contrave. First, execution excellence. We have a high performance team and we have been consistently exceeding expectations. We’re achieving our commercial milestones earlier and with higher quality and impact than the goals we originally set and communicated.

Second, we believe we can deliver strong sustainable growth. We believe the growth we’re seeing in 2017 is a result of fundamental changes we made in the marketing of Contrave. We believe the competitive advantage we are creating and the growth of Contrave is very sustainable over the planning horizon. And finally we're building a profitable commercial model. We believe that our patient and physician activation strategies will become more efficient over time and help to drive strong profitable growth.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Pete.

Pete Flynn

Thanks Tom. As outlined on Slide 33, our development teams are efficiently executing 13 post-marketing required studies which cover regulatory requirements for both the U.S. FDA and the European EMA region. To date we have either completed, submitted or in process on the drug-drug interaction study, the thorough QT study, the non-clinical juvenile toxicology study, pharmacokinetic assessments in renal impaired and hepatic impaired patients as well as a pharmacokinetics study in adolescent subjects. Remaining studies include the post-marketing cardiovascular outcomes study, our pediatric safety and efficacy studies and a drug utilization study specific to European market.

As we've previously stated we have been working with Contrave research organizations and external clinical regulatory and statistical consultants just to explore more efficient designs and methods the completion of these remaining studies. We also continue our active engagement with both the EMA and the FDA to find more efficient and aligned methods to deliver high quality data to meet these PMRs.

In March, we met with the FDA to discuss potential protocol designs and conduct for a cardiovascular outcomes trial. We were very encouraged by the agency's receptiveness to our initial proposals to meet the post-marketing requirements in an innovative and efficient manner. We will provide an update on new study designs and potential reductions in our PMR study costs in the coming months as protocol to finalize with and agreed to by the regulatory authorities.

I'll now turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Keyes

Thanks Pete. Starting with the summary of our Q1 financial performance on Slide 35. For the three months ended March 31, 2017 Orexigen reported total revenue of $19.1 million which was an increase of over 280% compared to the same quarter last year when our revenue consisted primarily of royalties of Contrave sales.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2017 included $14.8 million in U.S. net sales of Contrave and $4.3 million of product sales to our global partners. Our net sales of Contrave in the United States grew approximately 12% relative to the net sales of Contrave reported by our former partner in the first quarter of 2016. We are pleased to report that average revenue per unit sold in the United States in Q1 2017 was approximately $89, an increase of approximately 22% from the first quarter of 2016 and near the higher end of our guided range for 2017. The growth in revenue per unit sold was driven by a combination of optimized pricing and discounting strategies and expanded managed care coverage.

Cost of product sales in the first quarter was $6.2 million reflecting the U.S. gross margin of approximately 75%. Total operating expenses in the three months ending March 31, 2017 were $66.8 million compared to $28.4 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expense was primarily due to costs related to selling, marketing and distribution of Contrave in the United States, including investments made for our patient activation strategies in Q1.

Orexigen realized an operating loss of $53.8 fifty million in the first quarter of 2017. Our non-GAAP operating loss, which we believe is a helpful additional metric to assess the operating cash flow of the business as it excludes certain non-cash expenses, was $47.4 million in Q1. As of March 31, 2017 cash, restricted cash, and short term investments totaled $126.6 million.

Turning to Slide 36, I’ll now move on to discussing financial guidance for 2017. On our last earnings call we laid out a series of expectations for 2017 and based on our performance in the first quarter we are reaffirming those previously guided ranges of prescription growth, net revenue per unit sold, and gross margins. So far this year we've seen steady growth of the overall of the USD market and Contrave share of that large market has increased dramatically. The resulting Contrave prescription growth and net revenue per unit sold are both on track, giving us confidence that our previously guided range of U.S. net sales for the full year of $75 million to $85 million.

Turning to our expense guidance on Slide 37. We continue to expect total cast operating expense for the year of between $180 million and $200 million. Although our first quarter cash operating expense of $60.5 million represents a relatively large percentage of our full year guided range, we are planning for a much lower level of commercial spending in the second half of the year in line with the seasonal investment pattern exhibited across the weight loss market.

In conclusion, we continue to believe that we are on a path to profitability in 2019 possibly even sooner. Contrave is growing robustly with market growth, share and prescription growth, all in line with our expectations. Revenue per unit sold is trending near the upper end of our guidance range with opportunities for significant further growth. In OUS, net sales are beginning to represent a meaningful contribution to Orexigen’s revenue base and are expected to grow as an increasing number of OUS partners launch Contrave and Mysimba around the world.

As our commercial model becomes more efficient and focused on the most productive strategies, we believe that we can fuel continued growth with a gradual lowering of commercial expenses. Cost reductions in manufacturing and supply chain are expected to drive improvement in our gross margins next year with continued margin expansion expected thereafter. And in the R&D area we are gaining confidence that our proposed approach for more cost effective PMR study designs will allow us to significantly reduce our previous cost projections. Thus we expect our total operating expenses next year to be less than this year with continued efficiencies being realized over the longer term horizon.

Given the dramatic trend break in Contrave prescriptions, projecting sales beyond this year is difficult at this point. That's why Tom has presented a range of projections. Depending upon how the Contrave prescription trajectory tracks within our projected range, we have planning scenarios where the business can be cash flow positive for much of 2018 in which case we believe our year end 2017 cash balance would be sufficient to reach profitability. In other scenarios, where we project that achieving positive cash flow may take a bit longer, we may decide to add a small amount of working capital to bridge us to profitability. I look forward to updating you on our financial performance throughout the year and providing more specific 2018 guidance on a later call.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back over to Mike.

Mike Narachi

Thank you, Jason. As you heard today we are executing our plans across all fronts and have driven a significant trend break in prescription volume of Contrave in the United States. And with such a dramatic break in the trend during the first quarter and continued growth into the second quarter, we achieved yet another high watermark for weekly total Contrave prescription just last week. As Tom outlined earlier, we framed our expectations for prescription volume for the year with a range of scenarios and are currently tracking to the upper bound of that range.

As Jason discussed we believe that these scenarios have us well on the path to profitability, and with each passing week and each new prescription related milestone we achieve, our enthusiasm grows.

In closing, I would like to take a moment to thank the team at Orexigen for their hard work and dedication without which none of the progress we’ve just reviewed would have been impossible. We look forward to providing updates regarding our performance over the next few quarters. I believe we are now ready to take any questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from John Sullivan from Leerink Partners.

John Sullivan

Hey guys, good afternoon and congrats on your progress. I wanted to just chat a little bit about market growth and market share. And could you help me by informing me how you think about whether Contrave and the awareness of Contrave by the commercial campaign has potentially changed the market growth in the obesity space? I'm wondering if you have an opinion on that. That's question one. And then secondly, can you talk about kind of market share cap in your own mind -- what is a reasonable market share to expect over the long term for the product?

Tom Cannell

Thanks, John. This is Tom Cannell and thanks for those questions. So market growth – it’s a great question, we think about it all the time, is the market growing at its natural rate, we certainly know we see with phentermine that which was launched in 1959, that phentermine continues to grow at 3% or 4% per year just on and on. But we definitely have seen some amount of acceleration from fourth quarter to first quarter in terms of year on year growth. It's possible that our digital and consumer advertising has helped to kind of spark that market. I'll also say that Weight Watchers with the new Oprah ad has probably helped to accelerate the overall market growth a little but that's something that we will watch closely and I think we will be a lot more informed on that in upcoming quarters. So certainly with the way we see the rapid rise in brand and ad awareness of the Contrave television advertisement, it gives us hope that we're starting to spark overall market growth.

Regarding market share, about a year ago I presented some information from an intent to prescribe survey where we took target physicians and we fully exposed them to the product profile for Contrave and what it shows in the long run that the theoretical net share that you could achieve is approximate 35% of the market. Now what that assumes is all of your target physicians are fully aware of all the benefits, the differentiated mechanism of action as well as the efficacy and the safety data, so it's very hard to guide on how long it would take to get there .We also know that intent to prescribe data can often be overstated as well, so you might need to give some sort of reduction. But what I think it shows is we're at 8% share now as we showed for the last three weekly data points. There is significant opportunity for a sustained future growth in the future as we continue to differentiate the brand and we continue to increase physician and patient awareness. So we're working toward those types of numbers. Does that make sense, John?

John Sullivan

Both of those responses are very helpful. If I could just follow up, I was impressed to see the 73% national coverage and the array of large employers that you’ve attracted. I'm wondering to what extent are you getting pushback on price and net price in discussions with national coverage providers or large employers?

Tom Cannell

Yes, thanks. It's a good question, so the national health plans and PBMs we’ve done quite well signing contracts with the majority of them. We offer performance based discounts, we're also talking to some of those health plans about performance based and risk sharing type agreements. But in general we think we're able to demonstrate a value proposition that makes the prices, that Contrave is listed as very kind of fair and very affordable for the health plans. So we're making very good progress as we talked about in last call. We think we can get to 80% coverage by the end of next year, by the end of 2018 which would be just a great set point for us.

The next phase and even more importantly is the employer. So as you know in the weight loss category, for employees to have coverage employers need to opt in to the weight loss coverage with the health plan. And that's the big piece we're working on now, is where we have health plan and PBM coverage we want to make sure that the employers opt in. We also are talking to them about different risk sharing and value based contracting approaches and as you know when the employer considers the benefit of weight loss, they consider not only the benefit in terms of medical and reducing the cost of other pharmaceuticals but also the impact that has on employee productivity, employee retention. And so that broader equation is very favorable for an effective weight loss product. So there again we think that the cost economics for Contrave are very favorable and we hope over time that those two sets of actions will continue to increase our third-party reimbursement for patients. Does that make sense, John?

Operator

And our next question comes from Max Jacobs from Edison Group.

Max Jacobs

So I was wondering -- can you give me a sense of how much upside is possible from the telemedicine end of the business like this year and next year?

Tom Cannell

Yeah, hi Max. So we haven't -- as I mentioned those, all those prescription numbers that you're looking at do not yet include the impact of telemedicine. We started piloting in two states, we’re at this current time in 24 states and by the end of May we will be in 47 states. And so it's too early to yet kind of quantify the potential. One way to think about it is in terms of the types of patients who are the most interested in telemedicine. There's three very distinct groups. So there's the type of patients that suddenly just have a micro moment and are committed to lose weight and they really want to take action now, in which case they can usually get online with a telemedicine doctor the same day. So they set a resolution, it’s the same you see for smoking cessation, and the immediacy of the telemedicine experience is what's attractive to them.

The second group of patients, as we know there are a lot of women struggling to lose weight who have children, who are professionals, who have very busy life, and they're very attracted to the convenience of telemedicine. And that's obviously a very big cohort of patients who just -- they don't have two or three hours to spend during the day to go see a doctor, and so the very efficient telemedicine process where usually in 10 to 15 minutes you can finish the interaction with the nurse as well as the physician is attractive. The real big segment, Max, that we really spend a lot of time learning about are the patients struggling to lose weight that have undesirable experience in the health care system, they feel uncomfortable, they feel embarrassed, they feel somewhat guilty or they're railed through the conversation face to face with a health care professional. And they're finding that the online experience -- and by the way these patients are given a choice to talk on either the telephone or to have a video console, they find that these are less intimidating, more comfortable ways for them to interact with the health care professional, especially in discussing weight loss. And you could estimate that a third of patients out there are not getting their weight loss medicines because they're uncomfortable with the traditional health care market.

So the potential market given those three patient cohorts is very significant. But we're not yet ready to guide on the specific upside this telemedicine might offer. Does that make sense, Max?

Mike Narachi

Max, maybe -- as time goes forward now that we're rolling out in more states, it will start to break out for you how is telemedicine going. And so it won’t be just a big surprise one day where we say oh, you know, 20% of volume was through telemedicine and we will give you updates as we move into the nationwide pilot and Tom can let people know how it's going and that'll help you to kind of assess, ultimately I guess it'll be patients we’ve built into our forecast. So we will have some transparency on it. It’s just hard right now the reception to it has been very positive, and the research on it says people are extremely interested in it. But let us kind of keep expectations down for now while we roll out the pilot, and make sure the customer experience continues to be very positive.

Max Jacobs

So another question I have is just on the OUS net sales. So I mean, it's more than doubled quarter over quarter; is there any sort of breakdown you can give us of like what was driving that?

Jason Keyes

Max, this is Jason. We really – the point I want to leave at the total revenue, I mean we're expecting a growing amount of revenue from our OUS business, it’s certainly becoming a more meaningful component of our overall revenues as we deliver product to our partners and as more and more of our partners are launching Contrave and Mysimba around the world. But I will leave it at that, that really reflects product supply revenue as we are providing launch supplies to support our commercial partners around the world.

Max Jacobs

And then just one final question. I don't know if I missed this, but did you mention what the gross to net deductions were?

Jason Keyes

We didn't get into gross to net deductions, Max; we’re focusing instead on net revenue per unit as a probably more clear and meaningful metric and more useful metric. And so we've seen a very dramatic growth in net revenue per unit. It is in fact at the high end of our range so far. We're expecting further improvements in growth in net revenue per script throughout 2017 and thereafter, driven by continued optimized discounting pricing strategies and extended third party reimbursement, those two factors will continue to drive improvements in net revenue per unit. And also as more of our business comes through those innovative channels like telemedicine, that's going to further contribute to growing net revenue per unit as those channels are more efficient and they allow us to capture more value delivered to patients and thus deliver higher revenue per unit sold than the comparable traditional channels. So we are really excited about that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from John Sullivan.

John Sullivan

Hey guys thanks for taking the follow up. I'm looking at the chart on Slide 18 that talks about number of unique prescribers since launch. And I'm wondering if you can give us any anecdotal or historical thoughts on the maturation of an individual prescriber, how often does an individual prescriber prescribe on average once they get turned on to being a prescriber of your product or a product like yours? And what is just the retailers might be expected here?

Mike Narachi

Thanks John. It's a great question. We -- roughly two years ago when we were commenting on the first six months of the launch we were seeing roughly a thousand new prescribers of Contrave coming on board each week. So we're really pleased to see that we're back up to that level of new doctors prescribing for the first time. And as you would imagine, we're up to 90,000 unique prescribers in the weight loss category over the last two years; there's over 200,000 prescribers of weight loss products. So it's really a very large market. What we're seeing is the roughly 20,000 doctors that are really our targets, that are really the highest prescribers of weight loss products, and prescribing Contrave in the roughly 5 to 7 prescriptions per month category more is a kind of a mean. And so -- and we're definitely seeing an increase in the depth of that prescribing.

Then with the breadth of the average physician comes on and writes fairly slowly at first but what they're doing is they're gaining valuable experience, they've put a patient or two on it and then they wait to hear back on the progress. And then we usually see after they get some experience and several months of their belt that the depth starts to increase. So we're watching this segment very carefully. We do have a hypothesis that -- because a lot of those doctors are not targeted doctors at this time that it's an actual excellent surrogate for promotion responsiveness. So we'll interact with them more in the future digitally and face to face and we think we expect to see the breadth as well the depth to just steadily increase. That's definitely something else that we'll have more information on by the next call. Does that make sense John?

End of Q&A

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I'm showing no additional questions.

Mike Narachi

All right. Well, I want to thank you operator and thank everyone for your participation on today's call and your continued support and look forward to the next update.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.