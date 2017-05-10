Maxwell Technologies' (MXWL) CEO Franz Fink on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL)

Franz Fink

Welcome and thank you for joining us this afternoon. On today's call we will review our first quarter 2017 financial performance and business outlook, recent significant announcements and progress with our strategy.

Starting with a brief comment on financials, we came in favorably on all fronts versus our previous guidance coming in at the top end of the range for revenue and gross margin and to bottom end of the range on operating expense. Dave will provide additional color on the financials later in the call, however I want to emphasize that we are on track to achieve our Q4 2017 financial goals of near 30% gross margins and breakeven adjusted EBITDA.

Let me now provide you an update on progress with our strategy. Last quarter we laid out the three strategic imperatives that our team has been diligently working to put in place. To recap, these include, first, to maintain our leadership position and expand market share with our high-voltage product line which provides foundational cash flow and the opportunity for steady long-term growth.

Second, to narrow our ultracapacitor market focus and optimize our portfolio investments to drive diversification, achieve scale and transition the business to higher growth opportunities with the Nesscap acquisition as a key ingredient of this strategy. And third, to leverage our revolutionary dry battery electrode technology by establishing partnerships with industry leaders in automotive and energy storage to unlock new applications Maxwell which could generate significant future revenues in a massive multibillion dollar market.

The latest significant step we have taken which we announced last month was a strategic investment of approximately $47 million in Maxwell from China's SDIC Fund Management Company which we expect to close in Q3 2017 after CFIUS review and other customary closing conditions are met. With significant investments in two leading Chinese battery companies, SDIC is expected to enhance our access to China's largest automotive battery companies which makes our strategic partnership important to Maxwell's hybrid capacitor and dry battery electric proliferation strategy.

This SDIC relationship is also anticipated to deepen our existing China localization strategy in one of the largest and fastest growing energy storage markets for transportation and grid. We anticipate that investment from SDIC will significantly strengthen our balance sheet and provide the capital necessary to make investments in our strategic technology development programs and demonstrate long term sustainability to our customers and large dry battery electrode partners.

I will discuss this important accomplishment in greater detail later in the call. Now I will update you on our progress with each imperative. Starting with our high voltage product line, our strategy is to intersect the paradigm shift happening now in the global high voltage market, particularly in the United States, China and India with the goal to grow revenue and foundational cash flow over the next five years. As discussed last quarter, we introduced several new products last year which are now showing increasing demand. Among them are a customized capacitor to support transient events exceeding norms in complex electrical substations, which is an innovative design that improves robustness in the high-altitude capacitor for applications higher than 3000 meters which permits the electrical grid to cross higher mountains.

Until now capacity constants have limited our revenue potential for high-voltage products to about $50 million annually. To eliminate this constraint, this year we embarked on a factory expansion which will enable by 2021 about $70 million in revenue annually in the $150 million addressable market. We are on track to complete the factory expansion and be ready for production by the beginning of 2018. Our second imperative is to drive diversification, achieve scale and transition our business to higher growth opportunities with our ultra-capacitor products. Acquiring the operating business of Nesscap has been a critical strategic milestone to this imperative.

I am happy to report that we closed this transaction on April 28 as planned. The strength of our now combined product portfolio will significantly increase our global market presence and opportunity pipeline, particularly in Europe and Asia. The Nesscap best in class small cell product portfolio combined with Maxwell's leadership in large cell solutions, will meet the short and long term needs of the automotive, grid, wind and industrial markets. With an increase in R&D capability and operational efficiency, we hope to better enable our customers in these markets with the most competitive value which we expect will enable their next generation differentiating solutions.

Our top priorities for integration are to further build out our near and long-term pipeline enabled by a comprehensive optimized product portfolio, to capture operational and technological synergies, and to improve manufacturing efficiency and time to market of our new innovative products. We have also made great progress with restructuring we announced in Q1 and combined with Nesscap synergies, we are no track to achieving the savings we projected.

Now that the acquisition has closed, we are charging forward on integration with our larger team including specifically the strengthening of our manufacturing footprint by increasing scale through our new operational capabilities in Korea. Turning to our current business. I would like to provide a short update on each of our markets including bus, auto, grid, rail and wind.

I will start with bus where we are on track with our partner in China, CRRCSRI, to localize manufacturing of our ultracapacitor base modules and expect to be ready for production in the fourth quarter. As discussed last quarter, we are conservative in our revenue assumptions for 2017 with minimal revenue contribution from China bus and an expectation that meaningful growth would resume in 2018. We do think there is an increasing possibility for upside in Q4 of this year as we are seeing new demand in China bus as we can meet very aggressive short term pricing and volume requirements that could lower our overall gross margins but still would improve EBITDA. We are working with multiple customers and should be able to provide more definitive information in our next earnings call.

Moving next to auto. Our pipeline of opportunities continues to be driven by applications in start-stop, e-active suspension, electric turbo and backup solutions for a number of functions. We continue to work with our customers and partners on an increasing number of opportunities with a total of 14 confirmed design-ins at various stages of progress and in several different application. Our team continues to make tremendous headway and continues to engage deeply with both existing and new automotive customers further validating our premise that increasing demands of vehicle electrification drives an increased need for capacitive energy storage products as evidenced by our growing opportunity pipeline.

I want to reiterate our belief that inflection point in this market will occur in late 2018. Next, I would like to discuss grid and rail. In grid, we continue to gain momentum with several pilot projects including one we have discussed in the past with a lead global OEM on a system design where we are making very strong progress on the pilot program that we expect to result in a long-term commercial agreement and first system deployment in 2018.

Driven by our portfolio of differentiating new products, we are seeing increasing interest from new potential customers in our solution. We are working on an increasing number of opportunities in our growing pipeline of design opportunities is setting the foundation for revenue rent in late 2018, early 2019 timeframe, in rail, our lithium capacitor or LCAP partnership with CRRCSRI is progressing nicely with initial pilot scale volume shipments continuing to gradually ramp throughout this year.

We are collaborating with our partner to establish high volume manufacturing capability as well as working on second generation product and will provide an update on the progress later this year. Lastly, let me update you on wind where we saw Q1 tracking slightly higher than anticipated. We expect a typical Q2 with seasonal growth and demand driven by China wind and we expect this strength to carry into Q3 as China's wind market continues to solidify and slightly grow.

Ongoing curtailment of electricity generation remains a challenge for wind power projects. However, the China government has indicated that they are working to resolve transmission and associated infrastructure bottlenecks. Likewise, we anticipate slow and steady project development growth in Europe and emerging regions for the remainder of the year as the price of wind energy decreases and becomes more cost competitive for both offshore and onshore installations.

Moving to the third strategic imperative which focuses on our dry battery electric technology, I would like to discuss more about our new and exciting partnership with SDIC. First, this alliance enables leverage in regards to our ability to control our IP in the future. We now have a partner who believes so much in our team and in our technology that they are willing to invest $47 million in the company. The capital from the financing is expected to enable us to make future investments in technology and assets with a reliance solely on funding from partners and to put us in a better position as we move down the path to commercialization of our dry battery electrode technology.

Second, based on SDIC's relationships on the ground in the industry in China, this partnership will likely open up opportunities for strategic collaboration as SDIC has significant investments in China's energy storage industry including two of the top battery companies and several major system integrators in the new energy market as well as leading OEMs in the China auto and grid industries. This substantial presence in China should also help deepen our China localization strategy. China continues to be very important to Maxwell, thus having a partner with an extensive network in the region is a very valuable asset.

Further to that point, one of the global automotive companies currently working with us on our dry battery electrode technology proof of concept was very positive about SDIC's relationships with high volume battery manufacturing. From a technology advancement perspective, our team is steadily making progress with our partners on our dry battery electrode joint development project.

This quarter we achieved several critical performance criteria. Capacitance, resistance, efficiency, [porosity] [ph] with our dry battery electrode technology and demonstrated our ability to process meters and meters of electrode on rolls of both the battery anode and cathode using our existing pile of scale infrastructure, meeting yet another significant milestone towards high volume commercialization. This independent accomplishments confirms that high volume production is feasible and that our technology is scalable. Our team is now preparing to produce larger rolls with our partners to build higher capacitor cells for electric vehicle platform validation.

As we near completion of the proof of concept and consider future joint developments and commercialization efforts, we are seeing continued interest from three additional parties as well as increasing interest from others, all of which are large brand name global players in the energy storage and automotive industries. Given our recent successes with the proof of concept and the growing interest from several global leaders, we expect to make more progress both independently as well as through broader collaboration and commercialization agreements towards the end of 2017 and into 2018.

Before I hand the call over to Dave, I want to say that I am very proud of our team's accomplishments of the past three years since I started at Maxwell. We began by shifting our very broad market focus to a more targeted investment approach. We restructured the organization to reduce operating expense by about 25%. Consolidated our ultracapacitor factories into your state of the art facility in Peoria, Arizona to help protect gross margins. Sold our non-strategic, micro-electronics product line for about $21 million to bolster the balance sheet and enable us to bridge to our 2018 inflection point.

We refreshed our high voltage product portfolio and we are in the process of increasing the capacity in our high voltage factory this year to enable Maxwell to capitalize on our leadership position in a market paradigm shift impend it facilitate revenue growth and solidify foundational cash flow. For ultracapacitor, we prioritized our investments, created critical development partnerships including signing our China business localization partnership with CRRCSRI. We realigned our cost to match the current forecasted business and with the closing of the Nesscap acquisition, solidified our ultracapacitor portfolio to achieve scale and enhance mid to long term growth.

As it has become a priority for our organization, we remain determined to leverage and to gradually shift key investments into our breakthrough dry batter electrode technology to capitalize on the significant upside opportunity in the long-term. To that end, we signed a joint development agreement with the leading global automotive OEM and tier one supplier on the proof of concept to validate pilot volume dry battery electrode performance targeting a specific electric vehicle platform in 2021-22. Most recently, we initiated a highly strategic partnership with SDIC in China which is expected to enable better access to key China battery companies. With these strategic imperatives behind us or in process, we believe that we now have the necessary pieces of the strategy in place and our focus is on executing next strategy to ultimately drive long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dave to discuss our financial results.

David Lyle

Thanks, Franz. Today I will discuss our Q1 results, our outlook for Q2 with a little commentary about 2017 as a whole, as well as 2018 and recent announcements.

Starting with Q1, our first quarter revenue was $26.7 million, at the top end of our guidance range of $25 million to $27 million, driven by higher sequential ultracapacitor revenue mainly in the wind market, somewhat offset by lower high voltage revenue. Ultracapacitor revenue was $14.2 million and high voltage capacitor revenue was $12.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin in Q1 was 23.9%, at the high end of our guidance range of 20% to 24%, driven by a favorable product mix and slightly improved factory utilization.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin excludes $193,000 of stock based compensation expense. Non-GAAP operating expense for Q1 was $12.4 million at the lower end of our guidance range. Q1 non-GAAP operating expense excludes $1.3 million of stock based compensation expense, $997,000 in restructuring costs, $275,000 in transaction cost associated with the Nesscap acquisition and $180,000 in costs related to certain legal matters.

Q1 non-GAAP net loss was $7.4 million, resulting in a net loss per share of $0.23. GAAP net loss was $10.4 million for the quarter, GAAP net loss per share was $0.32 based on a basic share count of about 32.2 million shares. Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.9 million and unadjusted EBITDA was negative $7 million. Q1 tax expense was approximately $1.2 million. Our Q1 cash balance was about $20.9 million, slightly above our guidance target of $20 million. DSOs for the first quarter were approximately 74 days and inventory turns were 2.7 times.

Now I would like to talk more about Nesscap and provide guidance for the second quarter of 2017. We closed the acquisition of Nesscap's operating business on April 28, as planned. Our team is now executing on our integration strategy. There is a lot of work to be done but we feel confident that we have solid plans in place to achieve the anticipated synergies that we identified in diligence which include margin expansion through economies of scale and material cost savings, improved revenue growth and diversification through an expanded product portfolio and [indiscernible] expansion, as well as backend operational cost savings.

In Q2 we expect net cash revenue contribution to be about $4 million, reflecting contribution from two-thirds of the quarter with non-GAAP gross margin from this revenue to be in the range of 20% to 23%. We expect Nesscap to add an additional $700,000 to $900,000 in non-GAAP operating expense in Q2 but expect to offset this operating expense with benefits generated from our restructuring efforts executed last quarter.

As a result, we expect Nesscap to be accretive in Q2. Please note that as a base line for revenue modeling going forward, if we close the transaction on April 1 and received a full quarter benefit from Nesscap, we would have expected to see contribution of $5 million to $6 million in revenue in Q2. We have plans to fully integrate Nesscap into our ultracapacitor business and as such we will not present operating metrics specific to Nesscap in our earnings releases going forward. Thus for Q2 results and Q3 guidance, Nesscap revenue will be included in overall ultracapacitor revenue and gross margin and operating expense will be included in overall Maxwell numbers that we report.

Moving to overall Q2 guidance. We expect Maxwell's top line revenue to grow by 33% at the midpoint of the guidance range of $34 million to $37 million, driven by significantly stronger organic ultracapacitor revenue, primarily in the China wind market and that includes about $4 million partial quarter revenue from Nesscap. I Q2 we expect non-GAAP gross margins to be slightly down sequentially at 23%, plus or minus 200 basis points. We believe that we are able to maintain gross margins around 23% because higher utilization in our Peoria factory is offsetting pressure from higher ultracapacitor revenue.

Despite that pressure, we believe we are on track to meet our goal of raising corporate gross margins back to historical levels nearing 30% in Q4 of this year. We anticipate excluding about $300,000 in inventory step-up due to the acquisition of Nesscap and $200,000 in stock based compensation expense from Q2 non-GAAP gross margin. We expect Q2 non-GAAP operating expense including Nesscap, to be in the range of $12.6 million to $13 million, slightly higher than Q1, which reflects the addition of the Nesscap business offset by savings we achieved from our restructuring in Q1. We estimate our Q2 non-GAAP operating expense will exclude approximately $1.9 million in stock based compensation expense, $1.6 million of transaction related cost associated with the Nesscap acquisition, and approximately $500,000 associated with SDIC, SEC and investor related legal matters.

We expect our tax expense in Q2 to about $1.2 million, mostly associated with taxes on income of our Swiss subsidiary. At the midpoint of guidance, we expect Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share to be $0.17 and GAAP net loss per share to be $0.29 based on a basic share count of about 35.5 million shares, which includes the weighted average impact of 4.1 million shares issued in the acquisition of the Nesscap business. At the midpoint of guidance, Q2 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be about negative $2.1 million and unadjusted EBITDA is expected to be negative $6.6 million.

In regards to cash, we expect our cash balance at the end of Q2 to be in the $15 million to $18 million range depending on working capital changes and collection from a large customer. This guidance includes $3.3 million in expected Nesscap acquisition, cash transaction related costs, which offset expected favorable working capital changes. Now turning to the reminder of 2017 and beyond. We are on track with our China bus localization partner, CRRCSRI in building out their factory in China, obtaining the applicable localization certification and readying our products for production in the fourth quarter.

As Franz mentioned earlier, we have conservatively forecasted minimal revenue from China bus in 2017. However, we are working on an upside opportunity that has the potential for increased Q4 revenue and corporate gross profit but that could negatively impact gross margins due to aggressive pricing requirements. We hope to be able to provide more clarity next quarter as we move further along with our customers. For 2018 in China bus we still expect to see revenue growth that should ramp as the year progresses. In 2017, we expect that auto will continue to remain on a solid revenue run rate with growth still expected in the latter half of 2018 at our anticipated inflection point.

Keeping with our prior guidance, we also expect nominal growth in 2017 from both grid and rail with the inflection point in those markets to commence in late 2018 going into 2019. Also, please note that we expect to see additional revenue from the Nesscap acquisition in the auto, wind and industrial markets for our ultracapacitor products. For Maxwell as a whole I would like to reiterate that we are on track to meeting our prior guidance and nearing 30% gross margins, breakeven adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of this year.

Lastly, I would like to provide additional color on our recent announcement of our collaboration with SDIC Fund Management Company. We signed a stock purchase agreement whereby SDIC is anticipated to purchase approximately 7.4 million common shares for $6.32 per share which equates to an investment of about $47 million before transaction cost and subject to closing conditions including CFIUS revenue and necessary approvals from the relevant Chinese governmental authority. We expect this transaction to close in Q3 and following the closing, SDIC is expected to own roughly 16.6% of Maxwell's total issued and outstanding shares of common stock and will have the right to appoint representative to the Maxwell's board of directors. Additionally, SDIC will be subject to an 18 month lockup period in which they will be unable to sell the stock and a 36 month standstill period in which they will be limited in purchasing additional ownership of Maxwell without our approval. We intend to use the proceeds from the investments for normal operating activities. For the agreement, the funds are to be used for strategic development as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

With this strengthening of our balance sheet, we plan to make incremental investments in select technology development programs including our dry battery electrode technology development program where we see substantial future opportunities. Now I will turn the call back to Franz for closing comments.

Franz Fink

Thanks, Dave. Over the last three years, the team at Maxwell has been working hard to assemble the pieces of a strategy with a fundamental goal to create profitable long-term growth, diversify the business, and ultimately generate value for our shareholders. I feel that the main components of the strategy for high voltage ultracapacitors and dry battery electrode are in place and now we are focused on executing that strategy.

Make no mistake, we still have work to do but I feel confident that Maxwell is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead of us. I am looking forward to updating you in future quarters on the progress we will have made. Operator, we are now ready to open the call up for questions.

Jeff Osborne

Congratulations on the strong results and outlook. Just a couple of questions on my end. I wanted to better understand the dynamics that play with the fourth quarter potential, kind of mini surge it sounds like, of bus. Is the gating factor the factory that CRRC is building or qualification with customers, product from that plant. I just want to understand what the dynamics are to see that potential happen.

Franz Fink

Yes. Thanks, Jeff. Thanks for the question. Let me start a little bit more broadly just to re-emphasize that what we are seeing here is that the localization strategy and agreement we have been putting in place is working. As of this, while we are in the midst like Dave pointed out, bringing up the factory, getting through certification, bus customers have been coming back to us and asking our help in helping them developing optimized solutions. In the short term that certainly would be with the existing products, in the midterm what they have been telling us, that as subsidies go away in 2019, we believe that the ideal solution is plug-in hybrids with ultracapacitors or even electric vehicles protected by ultracapacitors.

Now again, that requires more in the mid to long term optimized solutions. Now as far as your fourth quarter question is concerned, certainly there is demand with respect to building buses. There is quite some pressure, system cost and system cost pressure with respect to that, that on the one hand looking at solutions leveraging more costly power batteries versus on the other hand combining cheaper energy batteries with ultracapacitors. And in that context of course we are looking into what can we do to help them on the one hand from optimizing the system from an overall cost ultracapacitor system cost standpoint and then of course, yes, to your point, bringing up the factory and getting the certification of course needs to be happening in a timely fashion too.

And that’s why as of today, while this is all happening and we are seeing here some encouraging signals, we have some work to do. And of course we also are very carefully looking into what conditions should we take on that short-term business that is based on existing products to get back into those systems to set up really a more healthy and a bigger business in the mid to long term. And again, at this point in time, we remain on the conservative side like we have done in the last quarter but wanted to let you all out there know that there is really encouraging signs that there might be a short-term upside opportunity but particularly in working in the mid to long-term opportunity as well.

Jeff Osborne

That’s helpful. And just to, I guess to make sure I understood what I think you are trying to emphasize on the prepared remarks that the upside in revenue, while it may be dilutive to gross margins but still target the breakeven EBITDA so there wouldn’t be any risk to that, if this were to happen, but essentially the 30% target for gross margins will be the issue.

Franz Fink

Yes. Right. We would be prepared to go as aggressive in view of the mid to long term very healthy business to some of the gross margin but not breakeven EBITDA levels, yes.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. Okay. That’s helpful. And then just as we think about '18, I know you are not giving formal guidance but with those dynamics at play for buses ahead of the subsidy expiration in '19, I would imagine that would be quite strong. I guess just how would you encourage the investors to think about the margin profile of that business with the CRRC plant up and running in '18? Is there going to be like a second generation of products that might be more cost optimized for China which then would improve the margins or would the bus make still be a drag on gross margins but obviously a big boom to top line and EBITDA.

Franz Fink

I would look at this [administer] [ph] conservatively only from a standpoint, we obviously involve developing with our partners next generation products. We are trying to get them out as early as possible. However, you know on how those things could go. Not necessarily, even on our side, new buses with optimized systems need to be developed. If they would come into play by end of '18 would be great but if they move into 2019, that certainly could have meant to. In that context, I would look as an investor that we would be prepared to take on here business again in the context that it might be impacting gross margins but clearly contributing to cash flow and EBITDA as we go through 2018.

As far as the significance of said revenue is concerned. Again, we pointed out earlier in the call, we have more to share in the next earnings call but as just initial fuel, we would like to look at this more on the conservative side and not get too excited yet at this point in time.

Jeff Osborne

That makes sense. Maybe just a couple of modeling questions. Assuming the SDIC deal goes through, are the mechanics of that, that total $47 million of cash roughly would show up at the end of Q3 and then we should think about a Q4 share count, kind of in the $43 million to $45 million range. I am just trying to understand what the dynamics are as we model that out.

David Lyle

Yes, depending on -- this is Dave, Jeff. Depending on when we close will determine the weighted average share count. But you are right, I think by the time we enter Q4, if we close this in Q3, we will be in the $44 million share range. In terms of the cash inflow of $47 million, it's gross and it also could be subject to some small adjustments depending on where the share price is at that time. But generally speaking, $47 million is what we are shooting for and then there is some transaction cost we will have to pay out of that.

Jeff Osborne

And then shall we assume -- assuming the Swiss subsidiary runs at this level throughout the year or maybe moderate growth at the tax rate, or the tax expense, sorry, of $1.2 million a quarter. Should that be consistent throughout the year every quarter or is there any ups and downs on that.

David Lyle

I think it depends on the quarterly revenue but I think generally speaking in the million dollar range per quarter is kind of a good model.

Jeff Osborne

Got you. And then is there any way Franz that you can talk about roughly outside the stop start, how many vehicles you expect to exit '17 on the road, and the '18 on the road. I fully recognize the 14 design wins or revenue opportunity late in '18 and any more in the '19 but is there any, just based on your understanding, how many vehicles you will exit this calendar year that have launched and exiting '18 that have launched.

Franz Fink

Yes, I think just at a high level, out of course the platforms we have been mentioning, there is a few of them in '17. There is clearly, I would say, the remainder of those few going towards half of the 14 towards end of '18. Maybe a little bit more and then the other one into early '19 and in '19. That’s how I would look at that at a high level.

Jeff Osborne

Okay. That’s helpful. And then I assume there is no update on this, that’s my last question, but you haven't mentioned on the past couple of calls, Corning, and the development work there. Is there any update there, assuming no since you didn’t mention it, but when should investors expect some type of update or commercialization of a potential product or testing that you could share.

Franz Fink

Yes. Very good question, Jeff. We are still making good progress there on the technology front and on that front generally. So a higher capacitance and a higher temperature is likely, as pointed out in the past, in development. And we will have updates there in the not too distant future. It might not be next quarter but it's progressing nicely and it's still very critical technology for, particularly for automotive but not solely for automotive.

Franz Fink

All right. Well, again, thank you all for joining today. Dave and I are looking forward talking to all of you here over the next hours and days to come. And again, we are going to attend the Cowen conference at 31st of May in New York. So there is opportunities to meet with many of you hopefully there. Thanks for joining and your interest in Maxwell. Thank you very much.

