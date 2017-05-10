Landauer's (LDR) CEO Mike Kaminski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Daniel Fujii - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Kaminski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Kurt Kemper - J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC

Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Daniel Fujii

Thank you, Israt. Good afternoon. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings conference call. With me on the call today is Mike Kaminski, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

By now, you've had the opportunity to review the press release and perhaps the 10-Q which we issued today, a copy of which you can find on the company's website at landauer.com. In addition, we have posted our quarterly results slide deck that highlights key activities and accomplishments related to the quarter.

On today's call, we'll provide a review of our financial results for the fiscal second quarter and then move to the question-and-answer portion of the call to address any specific questions you have.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Kaminski. Mike?

Mike Kaminski

Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. I'll begin with a few high level comments on our financials, and strategic initiatives, and the turn the call back over to Dan to go through the financial results in more detail.

As I did in the first quarter call, I'll continue to focus my financial comments on the pro forma results excluding the impact from the sale of or medical products business last year and foreign currency, in order to provide a more relevant comparison of our business strategy.

Using this methodology, revenue for the quarter was $39.1 million, up $3.6 million or 10% from the same period last year. The key drivers of revenue increase in the quarter were a combination of the growth of our recurring revenue service lines as well as a non-recurring revenue service and product lines including a military shipment in the quarter. Both recurring and non-recurring revenue opportunities contributed equally to the 10% revenue increase in the quarter.

The continued softening of our Medical Physics commissioning business impacted the overall growth rate in our non-recurring revenues and overall Medical Physics growth in the quarter. Gross profit in the quarter was up 11.7% over prior year, reflecting our continued focus on implementing lean processes along with strong margins associated with the military shipment in the quarter.

Operating income in the quarter was $7.8 million, up 15.2% from 2016. The operating income does reflect additional expenses associated with the Verifii commercialization efforts along with $250,000 of unbudgeted proxy costs, which were offset by expense control in other areas.

Net income for the quarter was $5.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 28.7% from prior year. This includes a 36.6% tax rate in the quarter, driven by a higher mix of U.S. earnings. Our year-to-date results reflect the same strong performance as the quarter.

First six months of fiscal 2017 revenue are $76.7 million, up 10.3%. The gross profit for the first six months is $39.9 million, up 13.9%. The operating profit for the first six months was $15.3 million, up 22%. And the net income is $9.6 million, an increase of 30% from prior year.

The strong start of the year reflects our continued growth in recurring revenue service lines, the shipment to the military, continuation of process improvements and expense control. We are especially pleased with the financial results for the first six months of the year, given they reflect $500,000 of unbudgeted proxy costs.

Now, turning to our strategic initiatives, the Verifii Dosimeter still on track for controlled commercial launch in the back-half of the calendar year. The reason I used the phrase controlled launch is to point out that we are planning a deliberate and focused rollout to assure that all aspects of the product platform and support systems are in the highest quality and exceed customer expectations.

I mentioned this on previous earnings calls, but as we get closer to launch, I wanted to make sure everyone takes this into account as I forecast future revenue-adoption curves. In the quarter the Verifii team was focused on both refining the processes and the supply chain. As well as the commercial build out of the infrastructure needed to report and manage dose on a digital platform.

On the customer front, we continue to receive positive feedback from our test sites. And we are finding there is a growing market interest across different market segments.

Now turning to imaging physics, our second strategic initiative, in this service area we are driving two top-line growth initiatives. First, we are growing our market share in local QC or core physics services, which grew 16% in the quarter over prior year. Secondly, we are expanding our Informatics offering, focused on patient dose. This service line grew 58% over the quarter of the prior year.

With regard to growing market share in core physics, we continue to expand or geographic coverage and gain share and focus the service regions. We compete by offering a tiered skill level, which aligns cost of the requirements of the customer by still providing access to highly skilled experts should a problem arise with one of the pieces of equipment.

We are innovating the process, by which we collect equipment data, which over time we reduce the customer's downtime there by allowing them to generate more revenue per piece of equipment.

The second area focus for imaging physics is our patient dose informatics products, which we refer to as CDOS. In this area, we're broadening the product features to enhance insights on how to optimize a patient dose, while maintaining the image quality. We're optimistic that both of these top line imaging physics initiatives will position Landauer well to continue the growth in this $450 million market segment.

In summary, we're pleased with the financial performance for the first six months, and more importantly, we continue to make progress on our strategic initiatives to digitally transform our service offerings, which we believe will improve our recurring revenue growth rates as these service lines reach full potential.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Dan to discuss the financials in more detail. Dan?

Daniel Fujii

Thank you, Mike. Before I begin my comments on the quarter, as a reminder, we did the divestiture of our Medical Products business in May of 2016. This divestiture did not qualify for discontinued operations accounting. Therefore, in accordance with GAAP, all of the historical financial results of the Medical Products division are fully reflected in the income statements included in our 10-Q.

In order to allow for a more direct year-over-year comparison of our core business, we have provided certain metrics excluding the results for this business. The press release that we issued this afternoon as well as our slide presentation includes tables that provide a pro forma adjustment of these comparable metrics.

Overall, we are off to a strong start in the first half of fiscal 2017 as the positive momentum from the first quarter continued throughout the second quarter. Reported revenues in the second quarter were $39.1 million, an increase of 2.6% compared to the second quarter of 2016. Excluding the divested Medical Products business pro forma revenues increased approximately 10% over the prior year period.

Reported Radiation Measurement revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $28.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million or 12.5% over the prior year period, driven by a $2.9 million increase in military revenues. As discussed previously, we were awarded a military order from the National Guard last year. We have approximately $3.3 million remaining on the military order. We plan to complete shipments on this order by June.

Domestic radiation measurement services increased approximately 2%. International revenues were essentially flat. Growth in our international recurring service revenues were offset by a decrease in products sales. Foreign currency rate do not have a significant impact on revenues compared to the prior-year period. Revenues in the Medical Physics segment increased 4% versus the prior year, driven by an 18% growth in imaging physics services, which continue to show strong demand. In addition, therapy physics revenue increased 8%.

Commissioning revenues decreased $700,000 compared to the prior-year period. Revenues related to commissioning projects can vary significantly each quarter due to the episodic nature of these services.

As we have highlighted in previous calls, our consolidated revenues can be impacted by the variable timing of product sales, military orders and commissioning projects, while these more variable revenue streams can provide an incremental lift to results. The majority of our business is recurring and highly predictable.

The core recurring service revenue in domestic radiation measurement, imaging physics and therapy physics increased approximately 5% compared to the second quarter of 2016. Reported operating income for the second quarter of 2017 was $7.8 million compared with $7.2 million last year. Consolidated operating income margin was 20% compared to 19% in the second quarter of 2016. Operating income was positively impacted by the profit margin on the military sales recognized in the quarter.

Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $5.2 million compared to $4.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase in net income was driven by stronger operating margins, partially offset by a higher tax rate. The effective tax rate increased from 31.1% in the second quarter of 2016 to 36.6% in the second quarter of 2017, driven by the impact of the research and development credit.

Last year, we recorded a distinct benefit entirely in the first half of the year. This year, we are recording the benefit throughout the year. We expect our full-year tax rate to be in the low-30s. Our cash tax rate is currently less than 10%, as we monetize the tax benefits resulting from the Medical Products divestiture.

On a GAAP basis, earnings per diluted share were $0.54 for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $0.45 in the prior year period. The second quarter of 2017 included the negative impact of $0.02 per share related to additional proxy fees associated with our recent proxy contest, which concluded in January.

Turning to the statement of cash flows, we continue to report strong cash flow metrics on a year-to-date basis. Cash provided by operations was $13.9 million compared to $12.8 million in the prior year. The increase was due primarily to lower professional service fees and lower cash interest payments on long-term borrowings.

Our capital spending was $4.6 million in the first half of 2017, and it continues to support IT projects related to our Verifii digital dosimetry platform. We have paid down $4 million of debt in the first half of 2017. As we discussed on our previous call, we are holding off on repatriating cash from our foreign locations, and so we can evaluate the potential tax reform in the United States.

Our credit facility matures in approximately 15 months. We are in the process of extending the maturity of the credit facility and plan to complete the extension by the end of this fiscal year.

Finally, as discussed on prior calls, our fiscal 2017 guidance is based on GAAP metrics. And we've previously stated that we anticipate fiscal 2017 revenues in the range of $149 million to $154 million, and diluted earnings per share in the range of a $1.65 to $1.71. We remain on track to meet our fiscal 2017 guidance. And given our strong start in the first half of the year, we expect to be at the high-end of our full-year EPS guidance.

As discussed previously, our fiscal 2017 guidance did not include expenses associated with our recent proxy contest. Proxy fees impacted annual EPS by $0.05, all of which we incurred in the first half of fiscal 2017. Overall, we are pleased with the start to our fiscal 2017, and look forward to continuing our momentum into the second half of the year.

Israt, this concludes our opening remarks. So at this point, please open the lines for the Q&A session.

Kurt Kemper

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I was just digging into the numbers a little bit more, and trying to figure out. I'm shown product revenues pulling out the military sales and Medical Products sales from last year were down 16%. Does that sound right to you all?

Daniel Fujii

I would say that's directionally correct. I would say, internationally product sales can vary period over period. So we did have some larger product sales Q2 of last year that did not recur this year. So I would say, historically, we know that these can be episodic in nature. So I'd say directionally, we do know that product sales - yes, we do.

Mike Kaminski

Kurt, in general, if you wash the military revenue for the quarter, against the down - the episodic down nature of international sales and commissioning, that would get your nonrecurring debt, which is a - it was a 5% contributor to the top line, right. First, the - in recurring revenue, not - it was 5% - kind of split the top line between the two. That's correct.

Kurt Kemper

Okay. And then a quick question on imaging, another good quarter, but so far this year growth, year-over-year growth has been about 20%-ish, whereas past couple of fiscal years it's been in the upper 20%s, 27%, 28%. Is this - do you expect that growth to pick back up or is this more of a consistent run rate going forward?

Mike Kaminski

We are little more targeted in our growth because we want to make sure we're looking at the bottom line. So rather than reaching out for contracts that are in service areas, that are further away from our point of presence, we're a little more targeted. And I think that'll temper it a little bit, but it will still be bullish. I mean, it's a $450 million market at which we're sitting in a 5% share position.

So we were still very optimistic, and we have some new products coming out that should open that up. So I think my near-term would say this would be a good growth rate for us to make sure we're driving the efficiency. But I think, longer term with these new products coming in it could pick up again.

Kurt Kemper

Okay. That's all the questions I had. Thank you.

Mike Kaminski

Okay. Thank you.

Mitra Ramgopal

Yes. Hi, good afternoon. Hi, just a couple questions. First, on the military side, I know the National Guard contract is winding down. And I was just wondering, given the new administration and talk of increasing defense spending, et cetera, if you are seeing some order opportunities out there?

Mike Kaminski

Yes. So we're - as a reminder, we're half deployed in the active army. And that would be - in our view, there's a couple of different branches that continue to look at the RadWatch need. The active army is the most obvious. We're in discussions now. They are currently in review of 18 [ph] budget cycle. And so, I think that will emerge in the last half of this year.

And so, we're - we continue to talk to the right decision makers to make sure that we get appropriate face-time to emphasize the need to finish out the standardization. So we're pretty bullish that we'll continue to see military as a nice revenue stream in the upcoming years.

Mitra Ramgopal

Okay, thanks. And as it relates [Technical Difficulty]

Yes, hello, can you hear me?

Mike Kaminski

Yes. We hear you.

Operator

Mitra Ramgopal

Yes, hi. Yes, sorry about that. Mike, I was asking about the Verifii launch. I know, it's going to be a little more controlled, as you said. And just looking at the second half in terms of potential increase in SG&A versus what we saw in the first half, wondering how much of the investments are behind you?

Mike Kaminski

So we're just kind of entering the commercial phase of releasing, and obviously, you get the marketing costs, the sales training costs, some of the initial beta costs and alpha costs. Dan and I are paying a close attention to that in Q4 and Q1.

Daniel Fujii

And we're kind of…

Mike Kaminski

Obviously, we've laid out the plan. And we're going to reassess the spending level at the end of Q3 and then make sure that what we've laid out in the plan is realistic in costs. We think it is right now. So we think there's a natural increase as you commercialize a product. Obviously, R&D begins to tail down, but then the commercial parts beginning to pick up. And we've got some period expenses out there for that as we launch it.

So I think you'll see a little bit of bullish in Q4. The expectation is right now. That's part of the reason we're conservative on how we look at the year unfolding, when we're sitting at a buck a share right now on EPS.

Mitra Ramgopal

Okay. That's very helpful. And I just wondering if you're seeing any changes in the competitive landscape either in the medical physics or even core radiation?

Mike Kaminski

In medical physics, so I think…

Mitra Ramgopal

Or even core radiation, if you're seeing any more competitive - yes.

Mike Kaminski

No, we haven't seen any change in the last quarter. I mean, I think it's emerging that the market is [Technical Difficulty] And then we think the market is more receptive. Kind of as the year unfolds it becomes more receptive every day.

Mitra Ramgopal

Okay, thanks. And finally, regarding - obviously it's still early as it relates to any healthcare reform, et cetera, but do you see anything at the initial glance that might impact your growth opportunities going forward, especially as it related to new compliance standards or regulations, any roll back on any front you're seeing or…?

Mike Kaminski

No, we haven't seen any effective regulation around. Radiation exposure continues to be tightened by the ones that impact the hospital systems. I haven't heard of any…

Daniel Fujii

Yes, nothing as far as I know.

Mike Kaminski

…that would be a negative impact for Landauer. If anything, it's neutral or positive.

Mitra Ramgopal

Right. Okay. That's it. Thanks again for taking the questions.

Mike Kaminski

Thanks. Thank you, Mitra.

Daniel Fujii

Thank you for your time today. We appreciate your support of Landauer. This concludes today's conference call.

