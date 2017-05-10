Foundation Building Materials' (FBM) CEO Ruben Mendoza on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (Pending:FBM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Kevin Doherty - IR

Ruben Mendoza - President & CEO

John Gorey - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank

Matt Bouley - Barclays

Bob Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets

David Manthey - Robert W Baird

Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc.

Ryen Merkel - William Blair

Keith Hughes - Sun Trust

Scott Schrier - Citi

Kevin Doherty

The Company issued its earnings press release after the close of the market and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of its website at investors.fbmsales.com. The Company will be referencing those slides during this call.

I'm joined today by Ruben Mendoza, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Gorey, Chief Financial Officer.

I'm joined today by Ruben Mendoza, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Gorey, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, FBM management may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these include remarks about future expectations, anticipation, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, FBM management will discuss non-GAAP measures, which the Company believes could be useful in evaluating its performance. Other companies may calculate these measures differently and the presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A discussion of how the Company calculates adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income calculated under GAAP - the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the Company's earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC and is also available on the Company's website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ruben.

Ruben Mendoza

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the time to join us today for our first quarter 2017 Earnings call. I'll start with a brief overview of our Company and strategy and then highlight some recent accomplishments as well as our longer-term goals. I will then turn the call over to John, who will walk you through the financial results, and then, I will wrap up with some comments on the outlook before taking your questions.

I will begin on Slide 3 of the earnings presentation. We are value-added distributor that provides a critical link between our suppliers and our customers. We serve more than 30,000 customers with a product offering of more than 35,000 SKUs. We've built a balanced portfolio across product categories and end-markets with new non-residential as our largest end-market, followed by repair and remodel and new residential. We believe we are now the largest distributor of suspended ceiling systems in North America, including full year results from our acquisitions. We are also the second largest specialty distributor of gypsum wallboard in North America.

Within mechanical insulation, we are the second largest specialty distributor and are one of the largest fabricators in the United States. Mechanical insulation is also exposed to the industrial end-market, providing further balance to our portfolio and helping to set us apart in the industry. We operate in an attractive and well-structured market. In the six years since we founded the Company, we have grown our share of United States drywall market volume to 8.6% at the end of the first quarter, and we believe there are significant opportunities to continue to expand our share in the years ahead.

Turning to Slide 4, you can see more detail on our product offering. We believe we hold the number one position in suspended ceiling systems and the number two position in wallboard and mechanical insulation. In addition, we are highly focused on expanding our share of other complementary products. Our footprint has grown to more than 200 branches across 31 states in the US and five provinces in Canada, as highlighted on slide 5.

We are a market leader with significant size and scale advantages, and we see plenty of reasons with room for expansion as we look forward. I'll take a minute to review the goals that you first heard us talk about during our IPO. These goals help us define our vision to become a world-class organization. They are, continue to be a market leader and achieve best-in-class growth, foster and maintain an entrepreneurial customer centric culture, operate an integrated business under a single brand, expand our sales of complementary products, be the preferred acquirer in our industry and continue our commitment to safety and operational excellence.

If you turn to Slide 6, some of these goals will be met by delivering on our strategy, which includes organic growth, platform expansion and cost efficiencies. FBM has made excellent progress executing our strategy, which is evident in our strong operational and financial results. Our organic growth strategy is focused on achieving market share gains. We achieve these gains by growing our share within our existing customer base, expanding our product offering and targeting new customers. The continued recovery across new construction and repair and remodel end-markets provides an additional organic growth driver. Our platform expansion strategy includes acquisitions and greenfield expansions.

Slide 7 provides an overview of our approach. We operate in a very fragmented market, which includes ample opportunity for continued growth. As of today, we have completed 23 acquisitions since 2013 and have expanded into new categories such as mechanical insulation through our purchase of Winroc-SPI last year and more recently with the Atlanta branch of Trident Distribution. With our IPO behind us, we've been able to refocus on our M&A efforts. We believe that we are the preferred acquirer in the industry and have a seasoned team with a proven process to target, execute and integrate acquisitions.

We are off to a very strong start for the year with five acquisitions completed so far in 2017, as shown on Slide 8. Four of those came in the second quarter. We believe these acquisitions will generate annualized revenue of approximately $85 million. At the beginning of the first quarter, we acquired Dominion Interiors Supply in Virginia. So far during the second quarter, we acquired the Specialty Building Products Division of Irwin Builders Supply, which expanded our customer base and leading market position in the Pittsburgh area. Earlier this month, we announced the completion of three more acquisitions, Wallboard Incorporated in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Gypsum Wallboard Supply in Tacoma and the previously mentioned branch of Trident Distribution in Atlanta.

We are already close to achieving our full year internal acquisition growth targets. Our deal pipeline remains robust, and we plan to complete additional acquisitions in 2017. We will also pursue greenfield expansion opportunities to move into underserved markets. During the first quarter, we opened a greenfield branch in Evansville, Indiana. Greenfields require modest CapEx needs and generate high returns. We target opportunities that we believe can achieve positive cash flow within the first year.

As you can see on Slide 9, we have a culture that is focused on improving operating efficiencies and best practices across the organization. Combined with safety, education and leadership, some of our key operational initiatives include leveraging our scale, rolling out our logistical tracking system, optimizing the organization of our warehouses and investing to drive back office efficiencies.

To wrap up on Slide 10, I am excited to be leading FBM. We have a great team and a great strategy that has already achieved success in a relatively short time frame. We have delivered best-in-class growth since 2011 based on revenues and branch count within the [Technical Difficulty] industry, and we have a long runway ahead of us as we work to create value for all shareholders.

With that, I will now turn the call over to John to walk through the first quarter financials.

John Gorey

Thanks, Ruben. We have provided a bridge from net income to adjusted EBITDA, which can be found in our press release and earnings presentation. We will also highlight certain additional one-time items that we believe are helpful in evaluating the performance of our business.

I will start on Slide 12 with our first quarter 2017 financial highlights. Net sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, were $479 million, an increase of 96% over the same period in 2016, driven by acquisitions and organic growth. Our base business grew by 11%, reflecting a successful execution of our organic growth initiatives, the contributions from all our key product lines. Acquisitions provided an additional $198 million of net sales in the first quarter of 2017. Complementary product sales grew by 80% to $120 million in the first quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. We can change our believes, there is a significant opportunity to further expand our complementary product sales throughout 2017. We are making progress with several of our defined growth initiatives that are in place to capitalize on this opportunity.

Gross profit was approximately $140 million, an increase of 94% compared to $72 million during the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by higher sales. Gross margin was 29.2% compared to 29.5% last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the product mix impact from the Winroc-SPI acquisition. Excluding this acquisition, gross margins expanded by approximately 80 basis points as we continue to leverage our size and improve our purchasing. Net income for the first quarter was $4 million and adjusted EBITDA was $32 million.

During the quarter, we incurred $1 million of expenses that we believe will be eliminated as synergies are realized from our Winroc-SPI acquisition and $600,000 for acquisition-related expenses. Taking into account these items, the total was approximately $33.6 million or a 7% margin. We completed one acquisition during the first quarter, as Ruben mentioned, but recognized the full quarter impact given the transaction closed on January 3, 2017.

We report our results in two segments. First is Specialty Building Products or SBP, which primarily consists of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing and accessories. Second is mechanical insulation or MI, which primarily consists of commercial and industrial insulation for piping, ducting and mechanical systems. MI is an attractive business that broadens our portfolio and customer base and provides opportunity for segment margin expansion.

For the first quarter, net sales in SBP were $418 million, an increase of 71% compared to the same period a year ago. The increase was due to the contribution from Winroc-SPI and overall market growth in both the commercial and residential construction markets. Gross margin was 29.3% compared to 29.5% during the first quarter 2016. The decrease in gross margin in SBP segment was attributable to the product mix impact from the Winroc-SPI acquisition.

Within MI, net sales totaled $61 million and gross margin was 28.7%, an improvement of 70 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. There is no year-over-year comparison given that we entered into the mechanical insulation segment as a result of the Winroc-SPI acquisition in August of 2016.

Turning to Slide 13, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalence of $9 million and an add rate of $585 million outstanding balances under our senior notes, ABL revolver and capital lease obligations. We used our IPO proceeds of $161 million to pay down a portion of our ABL Revolver, which reduced our total debt by more than 20% compared to year-end 2016. We have ample liquidity to pursue our growth initiatives, including approximately $237 million in availability under our ABL facility as of May 2, 2017.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Ruben to discuss our outlook.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. Turning to Slide 15, as we look toward the rest of the year, we anticipate continued favorable and market dynamics, which support our organic growth efforts and further execution of our acquisition strategy. We are ahead of plan on the acquisition front, completing five acquisitions so far this year from Tacoma to Atlanta and increasing FBM's exposure in attractive markets across North America.

As you can see by our results, we've been executing on our strategy and working towards achieving our goals as we continue to scale the business and benefit from our key initiatives. 2017 is shaping up as planned. In MI, we are increasing profitability as we continue to manage the business and drive efficiencies. Our end-markets remain healthy, our operational initiatives are delivering the intended results, and our acquisition integration efforts remain on track.

Operator, please open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Nishu Sood with Deutsche Bank.

Nishu Sood

I'm going to start with an accounting question. I think it is an important one. The EBITDA in the table in the press release says $32 million, but you are adding back this $1.6 million. It's kind of a difference between being slightly below or slightly above the consensus out there. So I was wondering if you could take us through that, is that the kind of pro forma synergies on the Winroc acquisition. You mentioned some one-time expenses in there as well. If you could just clear that up, I think that would be helpful.

Kevin Doherty

Great. Yes, that is what it is, it is a one-time synergy adjustment for Winroc approximately $1 million as well as some one-time transaction costs for some of our acquisitions, which are typically added back to EBITDA. That is the $1.6 million added back from the $32 million to get us to the $33.6 million

Nishu Sood

The $600,000 that was not - it sounds like it would have been in the table in the press release. What separates it from the items that are in that table?

Kevin Doherty

Those were just one-time transaction costs for acquisitions that are not part of our table and they are used in our management EBITDA.

Nishu Sood

Got it. So it sounds like volumes have been healthy in the specialty building product side of things. Could you walk us through some of the trends in terms of what you are seeing, volumes and pricing in wallboard and then ceilings, please?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure, Nish, this is Ruben. We are seeing some good trends and good momentum. I will start with our gypsum products. Our volume quarter-over-quarter organically was up 7% in gypsum products - gypsum wallboard products. Our ceilings volume sales were up 16% in revenue. We don't measure the volume. There's all kinds of different specialty products in there that don't go by volume, but we were up 16% year-over-year organically in the ceilings business. The pricing trends are what we anticipated before our IPO and what we plugged into our internal models. We're seeing a lift in gypsum pricing of approximately 2%, give or take a bit. Obviously, that's going to vary in different markets, but the momentum in our business is good in the trends, and we like what we're seeing.

Nishu Sood

Got it. That's helpful. And just a final one on acquisitions. Strong start obviously in the second quarter with four acquisitions. Can you just give us a sense of the acquired revenues, how much have you added to revenues with these acquisitions, that kind of costs, just so we can get a sense of how much of your kind of targeted acquisitions you might have accomplished through these four in the second quarter?

John Gorey

Yes. So far for the 2017, we've added approximately $85 million in annualized revenue for these acquisitions at a purchase price approximately $52 million.

Nishu Sood

Got it. And that $85 million includes Dominion or excludes Dominion?

John Gorey

It includes Dominion, which was done in January of 2017.

Nishu Sood

What about the four in the second quarter?

John Gorey

Approximately $72 million to $73 million.

Our next question is from Mike Dahl with Barclays.

Matt Bouley

This is Matt Bouley on for Mike today. I wanted to ask about the gross margins by segments. You called out today, they're running about within 60 basis points or so of each other. So what do you see as the potential for margin in each segment as you gain scale and reach higher rebate tiers and thinking about as you continue to do deals and gain synergies? I mean, where do you see the real upside in terms of margins by segment?

John Gorey

For each segment, we still see a good 50 basis points improvement, and again, it's driven by our additional purchasing gain from our suppliers as we continue to leverage our volumes and also our gain, our market share in our core products through some of our greenfield opening locations as well as some of these recent acquisitions in Minneapolis and Seattle and Atlanta where we can drive additional market gains.

Ruben Mendoza

And that's 50 basis points a year is what we see somewhat conservatively.

Matt Bouley

Okay, understood. And that's in each segment, you can do 50 basis points per year?

Ruben Mendoza

In the mechanical insulation segment, we mentioned 70 basis points already, and we do believe there is margin gain there, but it may be just under that.

Matt Bouley

Okay, understood. And then just second question, you had mentioned in your prepared remarks you were close to that full year internal acquisition target. Is there just anything to read into that in terms of potential for further deals this year and just kind of the mix between future deals and greenfields as we look to the rest of 2017.

Ruben Mendoza

Sure, thanks for the question. Not really anything to read into. We've just - we set some targets as we budget out our year, what revenue maybe for acquisitions and greenfield as well, and we're close to our internal targets. It does not mean we are stopping. As a matter of fact, we've really got some good momentum going on the acquisition front and it's what we do as well as greenfields as well as execute on our strategy. So we're going to continue on. So nothing to read into, just some good momentum.

Our next question is from Bob Wetenhall with RBC Capital Markets.

Bob Wetenhall

Gentlemen, nice quarter. Just wanted to talk to you about the base business growth. How do you feel that compares to the markets that you serve, are you gaining share, and if you do you think you are taking share, whose it from and in which products?

Ruben Mendoza

Well, I do think we are gaining share in - obviously probably not all markets, but we are gaining share in many markets, and we're gaining share in the gypsum wallboard business. I mean, we have a 7% year-over-year organic growth in gypsum. And if you look at the volumes year-over-year from the Gypsum association that USG and Continental posted out, it's - we're above the gains there. And so I do believe we're taking share, and it's our strategy to try to become the number one or number two position in each of our markets and some of them we are and there are still some that we aren't. So we are moving towards that. In the ceilings business, we also believe we're gaining share in a lot of our markets with greenfield expansions as well as some acquisitions that we have done that even though we may have seven locations in a region, and we will buy a business, it offers more locations to sell the ceilings product or the gypsum products or whatever it is. So we feel like we gain share because we have more locations in that region, and it is proven so. So we are taking - who are we taking share from, I think it varies.

John Gorey

And also had some big success in our complementary product sales initiatives, double-digit growth in those products. We have built a bottoms-up approach by brand, by product to drive these additional revenues. Doors, frames and hardware tools and fasteners, and we've seen some great success in those as well.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it, that's helpful, that's encouraging. On Winroc, how far along are you in the integration and just thinking about synergies for a second, how much if you put in the till and what kind of synergies you anticipate realizing during the balance of the year?

John Gorey

We put an original till for Winroc synergies of approximately $15 million, and we've accomplished $12.5 million approximately so far. So we have a couple million left to go. We feel those will be accomplished in the next - second quarter of 2016, we'll be able to do our - sorry, 2017, we'll be able to do our conversion for our computers and run those costs through by the anniversary date of the acquisition.

Bob Wetenhall

If you got a few million left and the five acquisitions you highlighted or the six since the start of the year, how long will those take to integrate, like is Dominion, which you bought in January, a 100% integrated already or do you need more time, what's the time frame for that?

John Gorey

Yes, Dominion is full of integrated. One of the acquisitions we did on May 1 was integrated day one. So we have three left, and we feel they'll be within our 90-day target.

Ruben Mendoza

And really just to clarify, there is really only two left because Irwin is actually integrated as well. So there is really two left, and what we've told everybody all along and what's really proven true for us is it's about a 90-day window for us to integrate.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it, that's helpful. And then, on your mechanical insulation business, do you think this business in flex and returns to growth during - at some point later in the year?

Ruben Mendoza

The answer is yes, we still are confident that the second half, we'll get to some growth and you know you didn't ask the question, but we do feel good about. We've increased our gross margin in the business, we're really looking after managing the business, we've taken out some cost, we sold a fabrication facility, our EBITDA margin is up, very encouraged by that. And one of our acquisitions Trident is a mechanical insulation business. It took us from a number four in the market to a number one in the market. So we're very encouraged and look forward to grow in that business.

John Gorey

We've also designed some work order systems in our fabrication and some strategic initiatives for underperforming branches. So we feel that will drive some EBITDA margins as well throughout the year.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. And final question, pass it on, you mentioned the acquisition pipeline is looking robust. What kind of dollar spend and what kind of acquired revenues do you think you can pull into the P&L between now and year-end? Thanks a lot, guys. Very nice quarter, very solid.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks for the question, Bob. I think I might be a little vague on you there. It's probably - it could be a range of what we've just done already to maybe even more. And the purchase price is --.

John Gorey

Similar as we had so far.

Ruben Mendoza

Similar as we've had so far this year.

Bob Wetenhall

Can you give me like x million of $100 million? Help me out.

Ruben Mendoza

Well, it's not - they're not done. It's not done. So, obviously, we can't. I mean, it looks good for us and I feel really good about it and the momentum is there, and our team, we've just got such a great team doing it, and our integration team, our training team and all that has been phenomenal. But until they're done, I really couldn't give you a range. But thanks for the question.

Bob Wetenhall

But you got line of sight on stuff in the pipeline?

Ruben Mendoza

Definitely do.

Our next question is from David Manthey with Robert W Baird.

David Manthey

So first off, just to understand the adjusted EBITDA plus one-time expenses, so if I'm seeing that's right, the $0.6 million is actual expenses related to the Winroc-SPI integration actions. Is there anything else in there related to the five other deals you've done year-to-date or is it just specifically that one - the actions taken relative to Winroc-SPI?

John Gorey

No. The $0.6 million is really transaction costs for acquisitions done in 2017, including Dominion, and the million dollars was related to the Winroc synergies piece.

David Manthey

I see. Okay. So the $1 million is that's up to this point that's what you expect, that future quarterly run rate benefits related to the actions you've taken to date?

John Gorey

Yes. That's correct.

David Manthey

Okay. And that million then, I assume that in the second quarter, you'll achieve that full run rate and you're just annualize - quarter - pulling it through a full quarter this quarter, is that right?

John Gorey

Well. It will continue through the second quarter as well until we can complete our integration of the systems.

David Manthey

Okay. But then just to close the loop on the $0.6 million, so once we get to, say, the third quarter, the fourth quarter, assuming you're still doing deals, you've got this good pipeline, should we continue to see a few hundred million in there for these bolt-on deals? But I think what you're saying in this case is you're not going to be adding that back to adjusted EBITDA after the second quarter, is that right?

John Gorey

No, each quarter will have some additional transaction costs that will be added back to our management EBITDA number.

Ruben Mendoza

But the Winroc synergies will go away.

John Gorey

No. We're kind of in the transaction.

Ruben Mendoza

You're talking about transaction, sorry about that.

David Manthey

Okay, I got it. Okay. And then as it relates to the mechanical insulation business, how's that been progressing organically since the beginning of the year? I think it started out a little slower. And what are your expectations for the progression of that business as we move through the rest of this year?

Kevin Doherty

So it's a little bit under budget revenue-wise since the beginning of the year, and we've expected oil and gas to come back a little sooner than it has, we're seeing some good action in it now. But as I mentioned before, we've really looked at managing the business, increased our gross margins, increased our EBITDA margins in the business, and we do expect our full year revenues to hit our budget or out-perform our budget.

We have some great initiatives in that business as well. We have a complementary product initiative now in that business as well beginning in the first quarter. We've also have our fabrication initiatives that we're really running absorption plus wall panels, and there's other items, curtain wall products, parking garage board that we fabricate that's running through our own SBP locations, that's really gain traction and has year-over-year results already. So we're - I'm still very, very bullish on hitting our budget for the mechanical insulation business for the rest of the year.

Our next question is from Terry Grooms with Stephens Incorporated.

Trey Grooms

I just want to make sure on a couple of things that I heard you right, on the wallboard volumes, that 7% you were talking about, that's specifically just Wallboard sales and that's year-over-year sales plus 7. Is that right?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes. It's exactly what you said, but it's quarter - Q1 2016 versus Q1 2017.

Trey Grooms

Right, got it. And then, that's organic within the existing footprint that you had in 2016, up 7. That's actually pretty good. Is that - do you think there's more geographic benefit going on there or what outside of - what the market share gains you talked about earlier, would that be - what would be driving that?

Ruben Mendoza

Well, I think there is - in 2016, there was a bit of a pre-buy that was happening, because there was a price increase announced. I believe it was April 1, 2016, so that could generate a fluctuation in the Gypsum Association numbers or maybe Foundation Building Materials didn't do as much of a pre-buy in 2016. I'm given that a little bit of credence to it as well as - we've had some good regions where we've had some great share gains, and we've had some great customer pick-ups as far as adding some volume to us, so it's been good for us.

Trey Grooms

Okay. And then on ceilings, you said up 16% year-over-year in revenue. Is there - do you feel like there was a mix component there as I know with you guys and some of the others, it seems like there's been a trend towards the higher end on the ceilings and maybe some specialty type, architectural type applications, are you guys seeing a shift in mix benefit at all in the ceiling side?

John Gorey

Yes. We are seeing some of that. As Armstrong in line with their AUV pricing - sorry, there's --5% to 6%, we feel, of that 2016 is probably a mix piece.

Ruben Mendoza

2% to 3% gain in price.

John Gorey

So there is a 2% or 3% price increase and then really a market share gain of 8% or so.

Ruben Mendoza

We've been - obviously, our Company is six years old, but we've been newer to the market in the west in the ceilings business. I mean, our ceilings business is at 71% in California year-over-year organically. We're ceilings - we started in the ceilings business, not to say that's only thing we sell, but we are in the ceilings business and all the manufacturers know that, and we have grown our ceilings share throughout the country, not just California, but I just wanted to give you one example there.

Trey Grooms

Thanks for the color there, it's pretty impressive. On mechanical insulation, is that something in the neighborhood of kind of 15% to 17% of revs now that you've done this other acquisition, am I in the ballpark?

John Gorey

That's closer to 13%.

Trey Grooms

13%. Okay. And then, with that, I mean, it sounds like you guys want to continue to do acquisitions on that side of the business. It sounds like you're pretty comfortable with your outlook there for the back half. Is this one of those kind of rare opportunities where you see maybe a little bit of a lag in the market that could maybe open up some M&A opportunities that maybe wouldn't have existed otherwise and then the cycle still has a lot of legs in front of it or is this going to be more of a block and tackle do of acquisition every so often and no real rhyme or reason to the timing on - as far as that deals we go in the MI piece?

John Gorey

So thanks for the question, and I think it's a good question, and I think I agree with kind of both of that. We do think we bought that business, we have part of that business at the bottom. The oil and gas part of the business has been depressed, and we do feel that is coming back slowly but surely, and we do feel like we can ride the gain on that, and we want to make acquisitions, where it does make sense, where it hits our strategy of becoming a one or two position in the regions we serve. So I would say yes to kind of both those scenarios, Trey.

Our next question is from Ryen Merkel with William Blair.

Ryen Merkel

So I wanted to start a high level, if I could. Just what are you hearing from customers and what are you seeing in the macro that tells you that the construction cycle has some room to run here?

John Gorey

Great question. So I will start commercially, non-res is - there is a lot of backlog out there throughout the country and Canada, and in my travels, which is a lot, I talk to a lot of customers and they are very, very positive on the outlook. The backlog is - I was hearing grade through 18, now I'm hearing from some pretty big contractors that 19 is going to be better than 18. So we are very, very encouraged by what we hear in the commercial market. And residentially, it is been a slow but sheer gain. We are at about 1.25 million housing starts, multi-families leveled out, but that's at a high level, and we feel like that, that will continue to grow at a modest level. Most of you guys cover the housing market, so I am not telling you anything you do not know. So we feel very, very good about our end-market outlook for the next few years.

Ryen Merkel

Yes, that is encouraging. I think a lot of the building products companies are pretty optimistic, so that squares. So I guess my second question is, I don't know, can you call - if you can comment on what you're seeing in April trends for the base business? I think many of us would be curious, if you could.

Ruben Mendoza

Well, April is kind of - we picked up momentum at the end of the first quarter, and April has been a good month for us, and we're continuing to see some good momentum throughout the second quarter and throughout the rest of the year.

Ryen Merkel

And Winroc is seeing some of this lift as well in April?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure. So Winroc is not a separate company, it's fully integrated, other than one location in Chicago. So that's together with assets, FBM in Canada and the US, and that's just more the same as what I just said as far as that goes.

Our next question is from Keith Hughes with SunTrust.

Keith Hughes

Most of my big picture questions have been already answered, but a couple technical ones. The chemical insulation is reported at $61 million, but as you get down to the product table, it talks about a $46 million for insulation products sales. What's the difference between those two numbers?

John Gorey

So, the difference between those two numbers is we have a product C&I, which is some commercial and industrial insulation, but they also sell building insulation and other accessories, and those are the differences between the product mix.

Ruben Mendoza

So one is product mix and the other one is segment mix, Keith. So our mechanical insulation in certain areas sell building insulation as well.

John Gorey

Which is a big piece of the $20 million or so, that's the difference.

Keith Hughes

Okay. So the difference between those, I would assume, would be reported in other. Is that correct? In the product?

John Gorey

Product.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And then on the tax receivable agreement, I see a liability on the balance sheet. Can you talk about how the payments run through the cash flow statement and the income statement?

John Gorey

So there is no effect on the P&L statement or the income statement, but there is a cash flow, and it's - the first payment is at the end of 2018, and it is based off the 2017 tax return filings, which we expect to be filed in sometime in the third quarter of 2018 and they calculated off that tax return and paid at the end of 2018, expecting approximately $16 to $18 million for that first payment.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And that will be for 2017 taxes and that's paid as a dividend to Lone Star. Is that correct?

John Gorey

90% of it, yes.

Keith Hughes

90%. Okay. And then I guess final question, the numbers you talked about organic growth in wallboard and ceilings, are you talking about organic in terms of historic foundation or you're making an adjustment in the prior year to include what [indiscernible] did as an independent company?

John Gorey

Yes, it is combined. It's combined.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And within the ceilings number, there's an excellent number on ceilings being organic. Are you seeing anyone in the - is there - is this all out-the-door business at this point or is there any kind of pick-up in jobs that you had to pre-ship or you're just going out the door and going out of building?

Ruben Mendoza

No, it's out the door and into building. I gave you some numbers in the west in California of a very, very substantial growth there, but let me give you another example really quickly. I mean, we bought Winroc and they had Armstrong in Florida and let's say in Orlando and Fort Myers, well, we didn't count Fort Myers and Naples because that's not really organic growth, but we're in Tampa, Sarasota and other areas where we gained Armstrong in those locations and they sold more Armstrong because it's more of a location, so it's just big growth in because we've got more locations in certain areas and it's just we've taken some share in a lot of areas like that, that's just one example.

Our next question is from Scott Schrier with Citi.

Scott Schrier

I want to talk about your working capital and specifically, can you just talk about your inventory levels, more on wallboard, but also in ceilings and wallboard ahead of the summer where you had some strong activity in the spring, do you see any areas where capacity might be tight from some of the manufacturers or conversely where there's extra slack in the system, so are you building up inventory anywhere and is any of that affecting your purchasing power?

John Gorey

As far as building up inventory, we are not. We're running our inventory through our monthly sales in all of our segments. Mechanical insulation does have a little bit heavier days than our SBP business, just by the nature of the fabrication and other parts of that business. But at this point, we're not seeing any type of tightness in the market.

Ruben Mendoza

And as far as the Gypsum Wallboard Industry, as far as effective capacity is about, demand to capacity is about 88%, and just I think I'm sure everybody on the call knows what that means, but it just means that the gypsum plants that are running currently now in the demand against those plants, it's probably 88%. If every plant we're running, it'll be about 32 billion feet to 33 billion feet of capacity, but that's not the case right now. So there could be some tightness in the market, but I don't see it if it lasted very long at all - if it happened at all.

Scott Schrier

Got it. And I want to talk a little bit about your market share gains. I believe you call out about 50 bps year-on-year. Do you have a goal set, say, for the end of 2017 and the end of 2018, and what kind of run rate should we think about your market share gains?

John Gorey

Really, our goal is that 50 basis points in 2017 and 2018.

Scott Schrier

Got it. And then just big picture, if we think about all of the synergies you are talking about, where the incremental EBITDA margins should fall?

John Gorey

Roughly between 10% and 12% - contributions.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you, again, for joining us today. We appreciate the questions and your interest in Foundation Building Materials. We've made significant progress since forming the Company six years ago, but I remain most excited about our longer-term potential as we continue to grow the organization. Thanks.

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation.

