Amplify Snack Brands' (BETR) CEO Thomas Ennis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Josh Gittler

Good afternoon. I am pleased to welcome you to Amplify Snack Brands' first quarter 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me on the call today are Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Ennis; and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Goldberg.

After market closed today, the company announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 1, 2017. The earnings press release and a live webcast of this call are available on Amplify's Investor Relations website at www.amplifysnackbrands.com, and a replay of this webcast will be archived there for 30 days.

During the course of today's call, Tom and Brian may make forward-looking statements such as statements regarding Amplify's future financial performance, acquisitions, integration, product development, supply arrangements, growth prospects, sales prospects, customer development and prospects in Amplify's ability to compete effectively. Words such as may, should, will, believe, expect, anticipate, target, project, and similar phrases that denote future expectations or intent regarding Amplify's financial results, operations and other matters are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's earnings press release and the risk factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q.

Further information on potential risks that could affect the actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the company makes with the SEC from time to time, particularly under the caption, risk factors.

Please note that any forward-looking statements made today are based on assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable as of today. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements that the company makes. Amplify undertakes no obligation to update these statements after today's presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or changes in the company expectations except as required by law.

During this call, Tom and Brian will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from the company's GAAP financial information. You can find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation with the comparable GAAP financial measures in today's earnings press release.

Finally, please note, the company is not providing guidance on GAAP net income or GAAP EPS, and only on non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EPS, because they have not yet finalized calculations of several factors necessary to provide the corresponding GAAP measures as discussed in the earnings release.

Let me turn the call over now to Tom Ennis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Thomas Ennis

Thank, Josh. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. I am pleased to discuss our Q1 results and provide an update on key strategic initiatives for 2017. Brian will then review our quarterly financial results and discuss our 2017 annual guidance and finally Brian, Josh and I will open the call for your questions.

The beginning to 2017 was a busy time for Amplify and we are very encouraged by our momentum heading into the second quarter. Company level revenue met our internal plan with solid North American performance driven by the successful launch of our new SkinnyPop popcorn cakes and microwave products, continued momentum from Oatmega, increased distribution and velocities for Paqui and continued strong solid performance from our cornerstone SkinnyPop brand.

As was previously discussed, we expect this segment of our business to grow meaningfully in Q2 and continue to accelerate throughout the year. At the same time and while there were several bright spots, our international business experienced more headwinds than tailwinds particularly in regard to the challenging food retail operating environment in the U.K.

As we will discuss in more detail, we are taking steps to drive growth and enhance profitability and expect to continue to see operating performance improvements in the international business as we progress through 2017.

Of note, we are pleased to announce that we have launched our SkinnyPop Ready-to-Eat popcorn in the U.K. in March and are excited about the opportunity to take a beloved North American Better-For-You brand and share it with the world.

On a consolidated basis, Q1 net sales were $87.2 million, an increase of 60.5% compared to net sales of $54.3 million in the first quarter last year. This increase in net sales reflects the contribution from Tyrrells international portfolio brands, as well as Oatmega which we did not own in the prior year period, as well as the continued strength of our brands in North America.

This growth rate was partially offset by the planned shift of a large promotion in North America to the second quarter this year from the first quarter last year which we discussed on our call in March. We expect momentum to continue to build throughout the year reflecting specific promotion, innovation, distribution and marketing activities that will roll on Q2 to Q4.

Gross margins for our anchor SkinnyPop Ready-To-Eat product line increased significantly in Q1 2017 versus the prior year period partially as a result of the shift in the promotional calendar but more so from the realization of cost savings initiatives, and lower cost within the supply chain.

On a total company basis, we saw the anticipated reduction in consolidated gross margin percentage as we blinded in the Oatmega and Tyrrells acquisitions, grew Paqui and introduced new SkinnyPop product innovation all of which have lower gross margin profiles than the SkinnyPop Ready-To-Eat popcorn line.

Our profitability in Q1 continue to remain strong with adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million or 23.1% of net revenue. At Amplify we are fortunate that all our brands are well positioned within the growing on trend product categories both domestically and internationally. We also very early in our evolution to leverage our infrastructure to drive volume while maintaining attractive profit margins.

Turning our attention to the Ready-To-Eat popcorn category and SkinnyPop, as IRI data in the U.S. demonstrates category growth remains among the strongest in food growing just under 5.5% in the IRI MULO Plus convenience universe for the 13-weeks ended April 16, 2017. This is quite encouraging especially considering the challenging food retail environment in the U.S. particularly during January and February of this year.

SkinnyPop continue to help drive the category growth as one of the fastest-growing major Ready-To-Eat popcorn brands and number two in category dollar share in measured channels which grew to 19.6% share. SkinnyPop IRI dollars sales grew 8.2% while unit sales grew 15.5% for the same period on the heels of a variety of New Year's Better-For-You retail promotions.

Our ACV, a widely recognized measure of distribution reached 81 points up from 73 in the same period last year. ACV gains were primarily driven by new distribution across grocery, mass and convenience channels. And our TDPs or total distribution points grew approximately 28% to 335 compared to the prior year period.

Going forward we continue to believe that our distribution whitespace opportunity remains very compelling as we expand our underdeveloped items set in existing accounts and gain new accounts in measured and unmeasured channels.

Additionally and potentially more noteworthy as we have gained distribution, our brand velocity has actually increased 2% to a velocity rate of $55 per million ACV. And our core 4.4 ounce package format continues that solid growth rates growing units 13% in the IRI MULO Plus convenience universe for the 13-weeks ended April 16, 2017.

Innovation remains a key pillar of incremental growth for the SkinnyPop brand. We are excited about several recent innovation launches and the early success which collectively show the strength of the SkinnyPop brand as it successfully demonstrates that it can extend and expand outside its core Ready-To-Eat popcorn category.

Our new SkinnyPop popcorn cakes, popcorn mini-cakes and microwave popcorn began to rollout nationwide in February with distribution building as the quarter progressed. These products are already among the highest SKU velocities where they are sold and our retail partners are incredibly pleased and we are very encouraged by our share gains to-date in their respective categories.

Based on performance to-date and plan rollouts, we continue to expect distribution to build significantly in Q2 and throughout the year. These innovative new product lines are natural extensions for disruptive and beloved brand like SkinnyPop and we believe these product categories largely lack better for characteristics, relevant innovation and great taste and therefore creates sizable growth opportunities for us every time.

While we are very pleased with the initial success of SkinnyPop cakes and microwave, we are not done with our 2017 SkinnyPop product innovation as we have other compelling new products hitting the market throughout the balance of the year.

In addition, from a cross-selling perspective, we produced SkinnyPop at our U.K. manufacturing facilities in late Q1 and are just beginning to sell the products into the U.K. market as we speak including our recent food service launch to approximately 1500 high visibility locations throughout the U.K. and we have additional U.K. retailer interest in SkinnyPop and will begin building distribution throughout this year and into next.

The teams hard work on Paqui packaging and product innovation throughout 2016 is already starting to be realized in 2017 with Q1 showing real and increasing momentum. As an example, in February we added a new Tortilla Chips flavor to our lineup with Wild Wild Ranch which is now available online and across retail sales channels nationwide. We believe this is a natural flavor extension for us and are very pleased with the retail and consumer response thus far.

On a year over year basis, Paqui IRI dollars sales are up almost 266% for the 13 week period ending April 16, 2017. Paqui also continues to gain incremental distribution. For the same 13-week period we secured an ACV of 41.9 points up 14.2 points on a year-over-year basis and 11% on a sequential basis versus Q4. We remain very excited about Paqui's opportunity and plan to continue to make key strategic investments to keep the momentum going to position the brand for future growth.

For Oatmega we started 2017 with a strong year-over-year IRI dollar sales growth of 113.3% more than doubling our category share and grew 44.5% on a sequential basis in the 13-weeks ended April 16, 2017, as we continue to gain distribution and improved velocities.

Additionally, we launched a new protein cookie under the Oatmega brand and all-natural gluten-free high-protein and hormone free offering in all of our sales channels and are receiving positive feedback from retailers and consumers. We are very pleased with the progress we made in a very short period of time, have strong new distribution commitments for the remainder of the year and remain very excited about the future of the Oatmega brand.

Turning to our international business, we generated revenue for the quarter of $27.2 million driven primarily by strong growth outside of the core U.K. market and offset by weakness in the U.K. market. As many of you know, the U.K. retail grocery environment remain very challenged during Q1 marked by slower consumption trends and grocery retailers more heavily promoting private label offerings and focusing on an everyday low price strategy in snacking.

These headwinds directly impacted Tyrrells early in 2017. We have and continue to remain vigilant around the challenging U.K. market dynamics, nothing our brands remain highly relevant in a tough market.

Over the last few months I have had the opportunity to meet with many of our key retail partners in the U.K. and their enthusiasm for the Tyrrells brand and its future opportunities remain bright. Our U.K. customers remain very supportive of the brand and recognize its strength and premium positioning and we have begun to see some positive momentum from a branding perspective in the market.

Additionally, we are reasonably insulated from a topline perspective from any shift to private label having a strong and strategic retail private label business of our own. That being said, we did see an unfavorable margin impact within the international business from a volume shift that's all heavier reliance on private label volume in the quarter.

Outside the U.K., Tyrrells continue to be the number one premium potato chip brand in France and has seen very strong growth across other key European and international markets. Additionally, the recent launch of Tyrrells in Australia last year has been highly successful and continues to perform well behind our strategic investments to support the future growth of the brand.

On a significant note, we are also in the process of preparing manufacturing capacity for our second half 2017 and 2018 launch of Tyrrells brand in North America. We are also announcing several management changes in our international business as part of Tyrrells integration plan.

Firstly, David Milner will be transitioning out of his role as President International. We greatly appreciate his past efforts in building a great portfolio of international brands, as well as his help in the post acquisition transition process and wish him the best for his future endeavors.

Looking towards an even brighter future, we have recently recruited an energetic and talented team with rich CPG food experience to lead the U.K., European functional department a marketing, operations, finance, and sales and this new team is already moving the business in a positive direction as witnessed by recent improvements in our sales and profit trends.

We have also initiated a search for a talented and dynamic international business leader. In the interim, Ben Clarke most recently the CEO of U.K.-based Burton's Biscuits and a long time successful Kraft Foods Executive will be stepping in to help lean and advise the business in the U.K. and Europe while we conduct our search.

At Burtons from 2009 to 2016, Ben built a strong international platform that drove revenue growth and significantly improved the profitability of the business. Ben is a seasoned executive and is very familiar with navigating the U.K. food retail landscape.

Prior to his role at Burton's Biscuits, Ben served as Area Director and Vice President at Kraft Foods U.K. Ireland and held numerous senior management roles at Kraft. We are very excited to have him involved in our international business expansion and European strategy development. We have a great team in place on our international business to maximize the potential of our portfolio of fantastic brands.

In summary, we are off to a good start to the year. We remain excited about the continued growth of the SkinnyPop popcorn, our early success of SkinnyPop brand innovation, increasing momentum in Paqui and Oatmega and the launch of SkinnyPop popcorn in the UK and we have taken the necessary steps that best position Amplify for future success.

Overall momentum has accelerated greatly throughout Q1 and in the early part of Q2 positioning us well for a great year in 2017. We remain committed to executing a clear plan to drive volume growth, profitability and value for our shareholders.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Brian.

Brian Goldberg

Thank you, Tom.

I will now review our first quarter financial performance and some of the other data from today's press release. Please note that our Q1 foreign historical sales and expense information cited on this call is translated at the average exchange rate of US$1.239 to GBP.

First quarter consolidated net sales were $87.2 million, an increase of $32.9 million over the first quarter of 2016. This represents a 60.5% year-over-year growth rate in Q1 reflecting a full quarter contribution from Tyrrells and Oatmega, strong growth from our SkinnyPop innovation with microwave and cakes, and continued distribution and velocity gains from our Paqui brand.

This was partially offset by the plan promotional calendar shift to the second quarter of this year from the first quarter last year within the SkinnyPop RTE product line. Foreign currency exchange had an immaterial impact on our operating results for the first quarter of 2017.

On a reportable segment basis for the first quarter of 2017, North American net sales increased $5.7 million or 10.5% to $60 million. Operating income was $21.1 million compared to $20.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. Our international segment net sales were $27.2 million and operating loss was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2017.

We generated $35.3 million of gross profit in the first quarter or 24.3% growth versus the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 40.5% of net sales for the quarter compared to 52.3% for the same quarter last year and down approximately 100 basis points on a sequential basis.

The decrease in year-over-year gross margin was primarily driven by the impact of the Tyrrells acquisition and further the mix shift from branded to private label within that business and to a lesser extent the increase contributions of our Oatmega and Paqui brand, as well as new SkinnyPop innovation all of which have lower gross margin profiles in our SkinnyPop RTE product.

Note that core SkinnyPop RTE margins were significantly better in the first quarter of this year than last year. Excluding depreciation of $1.6 million, Q1 gross margin was 42.4%. Note that Q1 depreciation also included approximately $200,000 of a one-time purchase price accounting adjustment.

Adjusted SG&A expenses for Q1 2017 which are reconciled in today's press release were $16.9 million or 19.3% of net sales. This compares to the first quarter 2016 adjusted SG&A of $8.9 million or 16.4% of net sales. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by our acquisitions of Tyrrells and Oatmega, as well as continued G&A investments in North America.

Moving on to adjusted EBITDA on Q1, which is also reconciled in today's press release. We generated 20.1 million of adjusted EBITDA on the quarter or 23.1% of net sales compared to Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million which represented 36% of net sales.

Year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter was 2.8%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by increased net sales and gross profit partially offset by higher adjusted SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA percent of net sales was lower in Q1 versus the prior year period due to the contribution of Tyrrells and Oatmega and strategic investments in consumer marketing activities to drive brand awareness and trial, as well as investments in infrastructure and personnel.

I will now cover net earnings for the quarter. GAAP and net income for the quarter was $0.5 million or $0.01 per fully diluted share compared to GAAP and net income of $8.4 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP EPS for Q1 was $0.06 per fully diluted share or $4.3 million of adjusted net income versus $0.13 per fully diluted share or $10.1 million of adjusted net income in Q1 2016. We incurred 11 million of interest expense in the quarter and the non-GAAP effective tax rate in the first quarter was 40.2%.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Net debt as of April 1, 2017 was $610.3 million. At quarter end we had cash on hand of $10.1 million and $33.4 million available under our $50 million capacity revolving line of credit.

Our net leverage ratio as of April 1, 2017 is estimated to be 6.2 times as calculated under our credit facility and we remain committed to reducing net leverage to under 4.5 times. We know our Q1 working capital requirements were disproportionately higher than typical including several factors such as meaningful inventory build up ahead of our large Q2 promotion.

We expect our working capital investments be lower in future periods this year. We also incurred 3.3 million of CapEx in the quarter. We are confident we can achieve our targeted leverage objective through both continued EBITDA growth and debt repayment that we expect to accelerate throughout the year.

Of note, while we continue to opportunistically look to expand our platform through acquisitions, we do expect to continue our focus during the remainder of 2017 to be on at, one improved sales and in-store execution in the North American international businesses across all brands. Two, capturing revenue and cost synergies from materials acquisition and three, generating COGS and operating expense efficiency savings across the business.

From a financial perspective, we are reiterating our annual outlook on net sales and adjusted EBITDA. We continue to expect net sales of $404 million to $420 million, gross margin excluding depreciation on an annual basis in the low to mid-40s, adjusted EBITDA of $103 million to $111 million, depreciation expense of $7 million to $8 million reflecting the full-year impact of Tyrrells acquisition, cash and non-cash interest expense of approximately $43 million to $45 million, CapEx of approximately $14 million to $16 million, fully diluted share count of approximately $77 million shares and a full-year foreign exchange rate of $1.24 to pounds.

As we referenced in today's press release, we now expect a higher tax rate for the year due to over performance of our North America business relative to our international business which has a lower tax rate and as a result we are updating our annual adjusted EPS guidance. We expect the tax rate of 37% to 39% versus our prior expectation of 34% to 36% and we expect adjusted EPS of $0.42 the $0.50 versus our prior expectation of $0.43 to $0.51.

As discussed during our fiscal year 2016 earnings call, we continue to expect year-over-year growth rates for both sales and profitability to accelerate as the year progresses as a result of the expected cadence of new product launches, distribution, and sales gains across our brands. We continue to expect to generate approximately 45% of our annual 2017 net sales in the first half of 2017 and 55% in the second half of 2017 with approximately 40% of our adjusted EBITDA contribution in the first half of 2017 and 60% in the second half of 2017.

This cadence is driven by the following factors; as we discussed last quarter and reflected in our Q1 results, we experienced a shift in a meaningful SkinnyPop promotion to the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of the prior year. We continue to expect a ramp up in net sales throughout 2017 from the SkinnyPop microwave and popcorn cakes products national launch that occurred in the first quarter of 2017, as well as the launch of additional SkinnyPop, Paqui and Oatmega innovation throughout the balance of the year and are very encouraged by initial performance of these brand extensions.

The continued ramp of SkinnyPop popcorn internationally which recently launched in March 2017 which we expect will also increase utilization efficiencies in our international manufacturing plants and the launch of Tyrrells in North America is still on track with our plan for the second half of 2017 launch.

We remain focused on integration initiatives with Tyrrells in our core North American businesses. As we had mentioned previously, based on the complementary nature of the North American International brands, we expect the integration process to evolve at a reasonable rate in 2017. As Tom mentioned, our team is focused on cross-selling plans, as well as cost energy initiatives.

In summary, we are on track to achieve our annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and we remain very encouraged by our continued momentum as we head into the second quarter. We had strong and relevant brands in attractive and growing product categories across many global markets. We have tremendous white space distribution opportunities with a very compelling and more diversified snacking product offering to achieve future growth and enhance profitability and shareholder value now and into the future.

With that Tom, Josh, and I are now available to take any questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer. Please proceed. Your line is live.

Rupesh Parikh

So I also wanted to touch on the U.K. environment little further. Just want to get a sense of what are some of the key plans to offset the headwind you're facing in that market. And from your outlook when you provided in March, did the U.K. portion worsen versus your expectations?

Thomas Ennis

So just to address the U.K. has been a difficult environment starting back in the Q4, kind of continued in through the early to mid part of Q1 and that actually started to see some better trends picking up into margin and into this quarter. So we are bit more encouraged in what we saw on the early part in the U.K.

So what we are seeing over there, is there a lot more focus on private label right now as U.K. retailers are combating the discounters particularly all the little so the focusing more on the private label.

We do have some private label business over there somewhere from a loyal metric standpoint we held pretty firm but obviously the mix shift kind of hurt us on that side. So we have been working on a plan for quite a bit of time in the U.K. and that includes kind of a change on the Tyrrells talented side and bringing some really talented folks to run that business and that’s happening.

But also looking at the cost side of the equation too, so as we got to spend more time with the Tyrrells team as they come into the business, there is an opportunity for us to back unproductive SKUs and unproductive businesses. So there is a lot more focus on the productive SKUs and profitable businesses and so big SKU reduction happening as we speak which will help the plans from the throughput and efficiency standpoint as well.

So from a profitability standpoint, there is plan in place and we’re starting to execute and then from a gross standpoint in some instances this has been a positive because what we’ve been able to do shift some dollars out of trade investment into direct consumer investment.

And we know that the Tyrrells brand in particularly in the U.K. is viewed very, very favorably but awareness is lacking and it's lower than some of our competitors as his household penetration. So we’re using this as an opportunity to really start to step up our consumer marketing and what the sales organization has been able to do they sell behind that. So it’s opening up some whitespace opportunities for us, as well getting consumer more engaged. So we feel good advance the momentum as we go through the year.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay great. And then going to U.S. business, clearly food has been challenged to start the year. So as you look at what you see in the past few months and may be even if you can comment on April just curious if you seen improving trends as well I guess March, April versus may be what you saw in January or February?

Thomas Ennis

Yes, kind of the same kind of situation played out where early part of the quarter wasn't as robust for us and then as we move into the latter part of the quarter and into the early part of Q2 we’ve been really happy with what we’ve been seeing on the business side in particular on the SkinnyPop Ready-To-Eat but really across all the brands including our innovation pop Oatmega.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jon Andersen with William Blair.

Jon Andersen

Good afternoon, thanks for the questions. I wanted to ask first about the Ready-To-Eat portion of SkinnyPop. Did that come in line with your expectations in the quarter both kind of sales and profitability given the promotional shift. And then the second part of that question is the promotion that kind of migrated out of Q1 to Q2 is that now in the market and what are you seeing there in terms of kind of lift relative to your expectations? Thanks.

Brian Goldberg

On the SkinnyPop performance in Q1 relative to expectations yes that was in line with what we communicated prior particularly around the shift in the Q2. So no surprises there on SkinnyPop side and then so performance so far so yes the promotion has started we’re probably in the end of the first week the trends we've seen so far have been in a very strong and in line or even better than what we were anticipating, but it's still early in the promotion.

Thomas Ennis

The lists are actually exceeding what we did last year so maybe this is a better time here trying well evaluate it at the end and then the other thing I would point out on the SkinnyPop Ready-To-Eat business we’re really pleased with where we netted out with gross margins. So we saw a lot of the work that the supply chain and operations team have been doing coming to fruition and saw nice improvement there year-over-year.

Jon Andersen

Cool that's probably a good transition point so EBITDA margins came in as you point out strong EBITDA margin overall in the quarter but the guidance implies improvement as you move through the year couple hundred basis points at least I guess. Can you talk a little bit about your visibility into that I know you've got some additional innovation coming and you're seeing good momentum and the timing shift vis-à-vis this promotion helps, but are there other things that are going on within the cost structure of the company that will help drive EBITDA margins up to a pretty significant degree as you move through the year that will be helpful?

Brian Goldberg

So couple factors right one is just pure mix right so because we shifted out some of these big promotions from Q1 to Q2 so definite mixshift which impacted that in terms of profit delivery. But also as we move through the year I think we mentioned in the last couple of quarters we do have some really good cost savings initiatives that starting to flow through. So we should realize those as we run through the year.

Jon Andersen

Okay. Last one for means is just on the innovation it sounds like initially the microwave and the cakes under the SkinnyPop umbrella are performing quite well how should we think about the expansion of those items? Kind of where do you sit today from a distribution perspective and a share perspective, and how you think that will translate as you move to the year?

And when you talk about additional innovation coming on SkinnyPop, could you kind of contextualize that a little bit? Is this incremental or could it be another category? Just to give us some dimension to that. Thank you.

Brian Goldberg

So as we look at the current innovation that was launched, we really started launching in February, and that was the SkinnyPop microwave, the SkinnyPop cakes, the SkinnyPop mini cake.

So distribution is still relatively low, and we expect it to continue to build throughout the year. And in fact, we do have strong commitments and solid commitments as we move through Q2 and Q3. So we expect distribution to continue to grow pretty substantially on those items.

The customers that did take them early on, they are winning right now. I mean, we're very excited about that innovation. So if you look at microwave, the customers that have taken it were about just about 11 share of that microwave category with the two items that we launched.

And that’s pretty significant given the size of the microwave category. So frankly, it’s beating our expectations, and many of those accounts, those items are in the top five in terms of their performance already in the microwave category and the customers that have taken them.

So that's really exciting. And exciting is microwave is the cakes are doing just as well if not slightly better. So we think that category is a little smaller, but there we’ve got a 12 share already within the customers that have taken.

So we feel great about the innovations itself, but what I think I’m probably most pleased about is it shows the power of the SkinnyPop brand and how it’s been able to move outside of its core Ready-To-Eat category.

As we think about our innovation that we referenced, there are some price pack architecture innovation that’s coming down the pipe as well some exciting new flavors. So back into the core Ready-To-Eat category.

So I think this year, we feel really good about where we pushed the brand for this year in microwave, in cakes. But we also got to show love to our core Ready-To-Eat category as well. So we’ve got some things launching out really -- they’ll start in early Q3, little bit early shifts in Q2, more excited about those flavors and pack sizes.

Jon Andersen

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bill Chappell with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Bill Chappell

Thanks, good afternoon. I may have missed it, but could you give us a kind of organic growth of Tyrrells for the first quarter versus what it was a year ago, and kind of how that is versus what you originally thought?

Thomas Ennis

So Tyrrells was on a year-over-year basis on net sales. Now it’s a little bit tricky because the first quarter of last year, the way the accounting worked pre-acquisition, there were some trade spent that that didn't hit that quarter.

So sales were a little bit higher than probably a normalized amount. But net sales were down about 8% year-over-year on an organic basis.

Brian Goldberg

So obviously that’s disappointing to us versus what we originally thought. But I think that we didn't see the challenges coming to U.K. market that we start to realize kind of mid-to-late Q4 and into Q2. And what you saw happening was a shift out of brand and in the private label there, and certainly Tyrrells brand felt that impact.

And primarily driven by the U.K., if we look at kind of the other part of the international side in mainland Europe as well as Australia where we’ve been focusing, we did see some nice growth on Tyrrells business, and particularly behind some key consumer investments we’ve made.

Bill Chappell

And was the management change there related to this, or is that separate?

Thomas Ennis

It’s just part of an ongoing plan that we’ve had in terms of working on the business, working with the management team. And it’s probably more of a natural transition for those guys. We’ve brought in some different talent that had kind of more blue-chip CPG experience to run some of the departures. The senior guys help us do that, and then as we walk, walk through the transition they’re moving on to kind of do what they do best which is really kind of smaller company.

And so it’s all good and we’re thrilled about the new team we have in place and thrilled that Ben Clarke is going to come in and help us out a little bit and I’ll tell you we’ve already got chills. These guys have built such a strong brand in Tyrrells that during the search for the new leader turning out to be pretty easy we've got really good talent looking at this position wise.

Bill Chappell

Okay, thanks. And then just switching back to SkinnyPop I think the comment was dollar sales were up 8% unit sales up 15%, is that applying just different pack sizes because you have more and more single serve or is the category getting more promotional and I guess with that any comments on kind of how the General Mills, Annie's launch is having any impact on sales?

Thomas Ennis

So I think it’s both things we saw nice growth in our one ounce business and our small pack business. We actually got some nice check stand placement and some rather large retailers who are excited about that and that just gives us another incremental occasions people going through the check stand.

And then we did have a fair amount of promotions in the early part of the first quarter right. Not all the promotion is shifted into Q2 in fact the vast majority are still in Q1 where people are coming back from the holidays and doing the better for their promotions so that pretty much was year-over-year.

In terms of the competition we’re not feeling any greater impact from any one new entrant in the marketplace I think as I mentioned before this is hot category so the competition has been a constant. And so it really hasn’t got any worse it hasn’t got any better it has been pretty much stay state it’s has been.

Bill Chappell

Got it. Thanks so much for the color.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Howard with Consumer [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, good evening. So just couple quick housekeeping questions and forgive me if you address this at the top, did you breakout magnitude of impact - like the popcorn cakes and the microwave popcorn in the quarter. And then any commentary whether the promotion chips, if that was in line with kind of what you had guided out to in Q1?

Thomas Ennis

I’ll start with the later the promotional shift was exactly in line with getting followed up obviously we've got good history on that it's a big promotion we gone and did out so was that shifted out to Q2 kind of better our expectations.

As far as the innovation goes I don’t think we broke that out discreetly but we’re pleased I can tell you we’re really pleased by the growth and the traction it’s getting initially, but still relatively small in the scheme of things right. So distribution still relatively small, but growing so I think it will become a much bigger piece of the businesses as it moves throughout the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure understood thanks for that and then just focusing on I guess the club channel in particular because I know it’s been a fairly volatile channel quarter-to-quarter with some moving parts and new competitors entering et cetera. It sounds like that your renovation, your promotion calendar back on and week one here looks pretty solid. Do you have visibility into the competitive landscape and do you feel I know Q3 last year there was an issue with trade inefficiency do you have pretty good visibility here into Q2 and how that plays out for you and any competitive dynamics to be concerned about as might well?

Thomas Ennis

So the club channel are more challenging want to get visibility to competitors but for Q2 everything seems to be working pretty nicely so nothing to be really concerned about as we move through the year. We don’t know until we really in it, but we’re executing I think a really good plan in club right now. We’re really pleased with the list we’re seeing on this promotion and then in some of the other players we've been really happy with our performance and some of the club retailers are getting behind Paqui and Oatmega as well. And so those relationships continue to be really strong and continue to do nicely for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And just last one from me as I look at the last 12 months or so and the myriad moving parts are there acquisitions rolling out new product et cetera and you had choppiness quarter-to-quarter some things beyond your control some things within your control that became an issue, but as I look forward now it feels like you could look at this and with the innovation ramping up et cetera you move past this promotional issue in Q1 and the calendar shift and then you’ve got I would assume a nice margin lap at least on core SkinnyPop in Q3 from the prior year issues. Is it fair to say that as we look over the balance of the year you’ve got sort of more tailwinds then headwinds in front of you?

Thomas Ennis

I think there is a couple of things going on there Brian remember this company is not quite three years old right and we've gone from something like to 90 million in net revenues to this year mid 400s and gone public. And so you right point out there has been a lot going on in the company what I'm excited about as we get a chance this year to really just work on us, work on the company get things right move things in the right direction without a lot of distractions.

So we got a lot of tailwinds and I would say beyond the tails we got a lot of focus on the business right and just everyday day in and day out doing the right things to drive this business. I know moral is up people are feeling good about the growth, people feeling good about our renovation and we feel great about our new partners across the globe. So yeah we’re excited about this and it’s good to get a lot of that kind of stuff behind us so that we can just focus on running a great company and great brands.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just forgive me I could have been more specific about this but just as we look over the last three quarters I am aware the tailwinds the opportunities any places you ramp up are there any other callouts over the balance of the year anything just that we should be mindful of where you’re either lapping a promotional issue or just anything like that is there any noteworthy callouts similar then what we had here in Q1?

Thomas Ennis

I mean we've talked before I assume you have in your model the tailwinds on the supply-chain side coming into the year around the commodity pricing on SkinnyPop as well as the kind of product mix and some of our large customer. So those kind of continue to flow throughout the year. We’re also – there's a lot of stuff happening on the U.S. side of things within our plants and those are those are leaving in as the year progresses so efficiencies within our plants and those are phasing in as the year progresses.

So efficiencies within our manufacturing our third-party manufacturing facilities so those will show more in the second half of the year right as they kind of layer in during the year. And I think on the international side across all of the locations internationally I think we’re going to see a significant margin improvement as the year progresses and we implement the plans that are we’re putting together right now. We do think there's a lot of low hanging fruit on the margin side in the international business.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks John and best of luck.

Operator

Our next question comes from Akshay Jagdale with Jefferies.

Akshay Jagdale

Hi, thanks for the question. Just wanted to ask about the organic growth I want to make sure understand it correctly so you mentioned so can you just breakout what the contribution from Tyrrells was this quarter I am just trying to in my estimates organic growth was about 2% but just want to make sure I have that right what was the contribution from Tyrrells and Boundless this quarter?

Thomas Ennis

So Tyrrells across all of the international brands as well as the Tyrrells leases Thomas Chip Wholesome is about 28 million in net sales and Oatmega was little over 3.7. So you are almost right it was organic sales SkinnyPop and Paqui were about 3% organic.

Akshay Jagdale

Super helpful. So basically what happened there in terms of organic growth as you had tough comp in the unmeasured channel. So your strong growth in the measured which was almost equally offset by the unmeasured channel decline which is entirely driven by the shift in promotions?

Thomas Ennis

Correct. And outside of the promotional shift the rest of the non-measured business food service and alternate channel and things that aren't measured grew nicely as well along with, probably greater than the measured channel business. So, yes, the promotional shift that's driving the lower organic sales growth.

Brian Goldberg

And we’ll see that flip obviously in Q2.

Akshay Jagdale

Okay. And then just wanted to go back to the expansion or extension of the brand beyond the core sort of SkinnyPop SKUs. You've obviously commented very positively, and it doesn't look like the dollars sales, whether it’s fell in or what have you, is material yet. So at the end of the day, that's what will determine whether you’re successful or not. I mean, what you’re telling us, your commentary is ideally a leading indicator to that.

But can you help us sort of bridge that gap a little bit? Meaning there’s a lot of positives commentary, you get a lot of positive feedback. But sometimes like last year, some of these resets et cetera don't go exactly as planned, and that’s okay. But can you just help us sort of bridge the gap between new products being a meaningful contributor down the road versus why you’re so excited. And maybe you can give us an example or two of what would you have to see so far for you to be maybe less enthusiastic? Thanks.

Thomas Ennis

I think the enthusiasm that you hear in our voice around the innovation is just how well it's performing at the shop. So we can get it in distribution, but if nobody pulls it off the shelve it’s not success, and vice versa.

So right now, step one, we've got it in a bid of distribution. It's not everywhere we wanted to be, but we do have strong commitments for retailers to pull it in Q2 and Q3. We can’t necessarily alter when they reset their shelves.

So when we look at kind of velocities, I’ll give you an example. At one of the largest retailers in the country, who has taken on microwave, we have the highest velocity and four times velocity of those two items that we’ve launched, and those SKUs and dollar sales are number two and three in the category.

That’s pretty wild. So we’re really excited about that. When we look at cakes, we see almost an identical story with cakes and mini cakes where in the retails, you took it in early, we see tremendous velocities, and in case even have more share.

So we’ve got a 12 share already of a category we've just been in for a couple of months. I think that's pretty impressive. I haven’t necessarily seen that too much in my career. So we’re really excited about that.

And in terms of being meaningful, I don't want to shortchange them. I mean, they contributed a fair amount to the top line. So you look at a business like ours, we are not a huge business but they contributed somewhere between $5 million and $10 million of our sales and this quarter is not a bad place to be.

Akshay Jagdale

That’s very helpful. Very helpful. So the last comment really is on Tyrrells. There are two questions here. Number one, can you provide a little bit more context and color behind the changes in management? They seem pretty broad based. So maybe some context around that would be useful.

And then secondly, you mentioned manufacturing, investing in manufacturing capacity in the US. Can you expand on that in terms of why now? I mean, I don't know what their presence is in the US, but I don’t think it’s that meaningful. But just help me put some context around that as well. Thank you and I’ll pass it on.

Thomas Ennis

Yes, the transition on the Tyrrells side was really just kind of macro evolution of growing the business. So we had an opportunity to bring in some really high talented folks to help us take the Tyrrells business to the next level, and we took advantage of that

And so those folks are largely in place, and have helped us put together the strategic plan for our international business. So this is new for us, and we've got the right talent to kind of help us take it to the next level.

So it's really just as simple as that. So couldn’t be more excited about the team there, and could be more grateful to the team that built us the business in the first place. So really nice partnership with those guys to help us with this transition and move the business forward.

As we think about Tyrrells coming here to United States, we are investing with one of our contract manufacturers. We had a lot of support from the Tyrrells team coming over from the U.K. and helping us install the equipment, to help us get up and running and then we'll launch that back here in the latter part of the second half and really kind of blur it out into 2018.

So we had to make those investments in the U.S., Tyrrells makes a fantastic chip and they don't make it like everybody else. So it was important that we install the right equipment here with one of our quality contract manufacturers.

So we're excited about that. There's a little bit of legacy business that Tyrrells team had here in the United States from an export division. And so our guys are kind of getting their hands around that arms around that - will be folding on to the North American operation.

Akshay Jagdale

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. We have now reached the end of our Q&A session. I would like to turn the call back to management for closing comments.

Thomas Ennis

Thanks everybody. We're excited about what we saw in Q1 and we saw some really good momentum coming out which bodes well I think for a great performance for the balance of the year. So thanks for the great questions and we look forward to talking to you in the near future. Take care, bye.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you all for your participation.

