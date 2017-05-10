Electro Scientific Industries' (ESIO) CEO Michael Burger on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO)

Michael Burger

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon and welcome to our call. Our fourth quarter was a strong 1 with revenues growing 48% from last quarter. Reaching a level consistent with last year. The combination of higher adjusted gross margin and diligent expense control allowed ESI to generate solid adjusted EBITDA and earnings. Orders nearly doubled from last quarter to $82.3 million driven primarily our flex business. However, we experience improvement in all of our markets PCBs, semi conductors, component test, industrial machining with orders improving over Q3 and over the same quarter a year ago.

We mentioned last quarter we were seeing a strong demand cycle in flex drilling just as we had a year ago at this time. However, demand is being driven by increases and projected unit demand for smart mobile devices that require more flex circuits per device. These circuits are utilizing new materials and have higher wear density, use an application such as LED display, enhanced battery management and increase sensor technologies. We believe these factors will continue to drive overall growth in flex market over the next several years. Demand was more broad-based than in the same quarter a year ago with several new customers and no single customer making up the majority of orders. Clearly we benefited from the seasonal order strengthen in the March quarter which we do not expect to be repeated in Q1. However, we're encouraged by the broader customer base in Q4 and the general market momentum which is stronger than a year ago.

While we expect our order rate to be seasonally lower over the next several quarters, we're working to defend and strengthen our competitive position in the flex drilling market, as we also drive new products into adjacent markets. Progress has been made in driving new product adoption with the recent order for our new, way prescribing tool and a multiunit unit order in Q1 from a new customer for our NVN HDI via drilling platform. While we're encouraged with this activity, it is still too early in the adoption cycle to call these products successful and ready for broader adoption. As you will recall, we announced in February, our intentions to restructure ESI. There were 2 components to this restructuring. The first was to lower our expense base in order to reduce our quarterly revenue breakeven to a more sustainable level which will increase the consistency of earnings overtime.

Also we identified the need to improve our execution across many aspects of our business, in order to accomplish both of these goals we announced reorganization of ESI into a functional organizational structure with the new management team. I'm very pleased with the initial results. We now have in place proven leaders in our global manufacturing, sales, engineering and marketing organizations. This team has identified its specific cost reduction actions that will enable us to meet our announced expense and revenue breakeven target in the timeframe that we outlined in February. In addition, we're going to the process of privatizing our investments to ensure we're funding the best opportunities for growth. While this impacts revenue over -- while this impacts may impact revenue over the next few quarters, we believe the outcome will be a more diversified and sustainable growth portfolio over time.

In conjunction with the reorganization we also announced an annual success model that we will use to guide engage our progress. The success model is intended to be a target that is attainable within the next 8 to 10 quarters. The first metric in this model is adjusted gross margin, with our initial target set at 44%. The second metric is adjusted EBITDA, with an initial target of 8%. Once we've have achieved our success model on an annual basis, we will then set new higher targets for the future.

With that I'll turn the call over to Paul for an overview of our financial results.

Paul Oldham

Thank you, Michael. And good afternoon, everyone. The following information includes results from our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 which ended April 1. To improve comparability, we're also providing earnings per share and related income statement results on a GAAP or adjusted basis, excluding the impact of purchase accounting, equity compensation, restructuring, asset impairment and other items.

Before I begin, I would like to comment on the status of our reorganization efforts. In addition to the management changes, Michael mentioned, we've closed our sites in Montréal, Sunnyvale and. Initiated the headcount reductions required to achieve our cost model, begun the efforts to refocus and prioritize our investment and reorganize of the company into a more functional streamline structure. As a result, we expect to report our business going forward in a single segment.

We will continue to provide revenue information on our key market which will be printed circuit board or PCB which includes our flax HDI and packaging product, semiconductor which includes all vapor-based products, component test which includes our traditional MLCC product and tooling and what we will now call industrial machining which includes our traditional lower cost machining and inspection tools but also reflects the broader market focus and not just consumer electronics but also automotive, aerospace, medical and display into market where we believe we can bring differentiated products to the market over time.

In conjunction with these business changes, we have recorded total charges this quarter of $18.1 million. This includes $6.6 million of restructuring cost and operating expense of which $3.9 million is labor related and $2.7 million of asset impairment and lease obligation related to facility closures. In addition, we impaired inventory related to discontinued products of $1.7 million. Finally, as part of our initial portfolio re-privatization process, we're moving away from some of the lower cost commodity systems that we're planning to manufacture at Toquinland.

As a result, we recognize impairment for goodwill and intangible asset of approximately $9.8 million related to our Toquland acquisition. Of the total 1-time charges this quarter, approximately $13 million is noncash related. Looking forward, we expect an additional $1 million to $2 million of restructuring and $3.5 million to $4.5 million of inventory and asset impairment to be recognized in Q1 as we conclude our program used in detail action plans. While difficult, we believe these actions position us with a much more sustainable cost structure going forward. And enable us to protect the downside and seasonally lower quarters and improve our profitability as we grow.

Now moving on to the operating results for the quarter. Bookings were $82.3 million up 87% from last quarter and up 48% from a year-ago. This represented our highest bookings in more than 5 years and was driven by strength across all our major product. Bookings were particularly strong in flex which were more than double last quarter's level and over 10% higher from last year's Q4. The demand in our semi conductor products is well above the last year and last quarter due to strengthening and trim as well as the few orders from legacy membrane repair tools. In addition as Michael mentioned, we received an order quarter from semiconductor scribed to an see opportunity to begin to get broader adoption over the next several quarters. Component test product demand also increased from last quarter and last year on strong system demand as we're seeing modest capacity additions in this market driven by mobile and IoT growth especially in China.

Demands for what we now call our industrial machining products grew both year-over-year and sequentially, driven by orders for our new garden platform. As we've mentioned, this is a project to end market and recently our wins have been modest in size. Our service business also had a good quarter. With orders growth both year-over-year and sequentially, on strong contract renewals and determined material business. Shipments were $54.4 million and backlog of $69.5 million is at its highest level over 4 years.

Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.5 to 1. Revenue for the quarter was $49.9 million down 3% from last year's fourth quarter but up 48% sequentially. Systems revenue grew by nearly $15 million sequentially, although it was down year-over-year. While service revenue grew compared to last quarter and last year. GAAP gross margin was 36.5% and included about $550,000 of purchase accounting and equity compensation and cost sales. It also included approximately $4 million of noncash charges related to the inventory and intangible asset impairment I mentioned earlier. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 45.7%, compared to 42.7% a year ago on similar volume. The improvement was due to favorable product mix, lean improvements and the material cost reduction. Margins were up from last quarter's, 34.5% on additionally higher-volume and relatively lower cost.

Looking forward to next quarter, we expect adjusted gross margin to be roughly flat on higher volume offset by less favorable mix and timing of other cost of sales. GAAP operating expense were $36.3 million and included $2.1 million of equity compensation and purchase accounting. It also included $6.6 million of flex restructuring charges and a noncash charge of $7.4 million compared to goodwill associated with our Topwin acquisition as I mentioned earlier. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $20.1 million, above last quarter on higher variable cost and new product expenses and above a year-ago due to the Visicon acquisition. Looking forward, we expect adjusted operating expenses to increase next quarter on variable cost associated with higher revenues and profits and then to decline as a restructuring initiatives take effect.

We expect to achieve most of the cost reductions in our second quarter and be fully at our new operating model by the end of Q3. On a GAAP basis, operating loss was $18.1 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $2.7 million or 5.4% of sales compared to income of $3.3 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million or 9.2% of sales. Income tax represented as a small benefit on both the GAAP and non-GAAP basis, largely a result of credits related to expiration statue of the limitation on uncertain tax positions. We expect Q1 tax expense to normalize back to around $300,000 to $400,000 per quarter. GAAP net loss was $17.9 million or $0.54 per share this compares to net income of $0.06 per diluted share last year. The variance is due to the restructuring related charges and impairments taken in Q4 of this year. Adjusted net income was $2.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared to income of $3.4 million or $0.11 per diluted share last year.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Total cash and investment were $66.5 million at quarter end, up from $54.3 million from last year. Of this amount, $62.4 million reflects unrestricted cash and current investment. The increase in cash was due to the proceed from the $14 million in long term debt secured by our corporate headquarters facility that we announced in January. From an operating cash perspective, we used only $1.1 million on operating cash during the quarter despite significantly higher sequential revenues. For the year, operating cash usage was just $800,000. Accounts receivable increased by $12.9 million to $40.5 million, the DSO was flat at roughly 75 days. Inventories remained flat sequentially at $58.9 million despite higher plant shipment in Q1.

Inventory turns were approximately 2.2x. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased by $12.6 million related to the timing of inventory purchases and restructuring liabilities, DPO was 76 days. Capital expenditures were $631,000 below our target model of 2% to 3% of sales. Depreciation and amortization excluding purchase accounting was $2.1 million. As we look forward, we're starting fiscal 2018, with our highest backlog in several years. A plan to lower our expense base and a stronger market environment margin in 1 year ago. However, we're still subject to lowe feasibility, seasonality in our market and do not expect business to continue at this quarter's level. As such our focus this year on delivering a more sustainable business model that will protect the downside and deliver upside on revenue growth.

We're refining and focusing our investment on new products although they may still take some time will enable us to grow profitably and deliver more consistent earnings overtime. For Q1, we expect revenue to be in the low $60 million range and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be between $0.15 and $0.20. Given the dynamics in the market, we're not providing specific guidance for the fiscal year.

This concludes our prepared remarks. At this time, we'll be pleased to take your questions. Sheena?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Tom, your line is open you may proceed with your question.

Thomas Diffely

Not a bad order level there in the year. So on the orders themselves. What is the delivery timing of the order backlog that you have right now or should they backlog?

Michael Burger

Yes, it's largely loaded in Q1 with some spillage, minimal spillage in the Q2.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. And then when you look at the actual breakdown of the backlog. You said that it was up across the board flex of these portion. Were any other components product types unusually meaningful during the quarter?

Michael Burger

No, you know our component test business is actually been really strong most of the year and not just in systems but also in some of the tooling which we think is kind of indicated to some of this growth that we're seeing in the space. So doing small size capacitors and testing small size capacitors is 1 of the major functions. As you know, these really tiny chips are being used in the lot of wireless devices and so we've seen that the relatively steady and actually very healthy not just in the quarter but throughout the year.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. And then on the flex side, you mentioned that the customers you see the broadening in the customer base, are you seeing the customers come to the market or it is just you're gaining share among the existing customers?

Michael Burger

I think a bit of both. I think we're gaining share and I think we've got some customers that have not either traditionally been in the flex base, they've been in the interconnect space perhaps not flex. And or they're new to the ESI. With our share which we estimate in the high '70s to low 80%, we've seen most of them. So say new customers in the space is really healthy held for the company.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. And then form geographic point of view is it Asia?

Michael Burger

Yes. Primarily Asia.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. And then finally on the flex side. Is there some type of measuring stake like utilization rate that you use in the industry to see supply demand equation is?

Michael Burger

We do track utilization and I think we've said maybe a couple of conference calls again -- ago that we thought the utilization was very high. And actually I think that's actually trickle through with the utilization high and then increased demand for phone it drives capacity which is really what we saw machines for. So, yes, I think utilization was really very high and that's what's driven the additional capacity needs.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. Great. And then finally Paul, when you look the at services business, on the GAAP reports it looks like it had the huge margin. I wonder if there's one-timers in the service margin and what is drive in strengthen service right now?

Paul Oldham

I think it's largely kind of a mix of our contract revenue which was quite good this quarter relative to the cost of that low quarter-to quarter. And there's also a good mix of laser repair which tends to be better margin as well.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. And there's service contract for the laser repair business?

Paul Oldham

No, the service contract in general, if you look at the activity that underlies there will be period of times where there's a lot of activity that report those contracts and time when there's less than what happens to be a good quarters mix for us. And then separately, we had a good mix of laser repair in this quarter.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jaeson Schmidt.

Jaeson Schmidt

Just wanted to inquire in the industrial machine market. I know you guys are looking to expand outside the consumers base. Just wondering how traction is going there on -- what you're seeing from customer feedback standpoint?

Michael Burger

We're really encouraged. We've gotten a lot of really good feedback. The consumer market as you know is a very fast-paced and ramps very quickly and couple of the market that we're seeing some initial traction on or going to take a little bit longer that I think the answer to your question is very encouraging.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. That's helpful. And then, just following up on the previous question in the PCB market, any changes in the competitive landscape that you're seeing?

Michael Burger

No, actually not. The two big guys are still there, there's a couple of guys kind of biting there ankles, we're 1 of them. As we mentioned on the script, we're beginning to see some nice traction on our NVN tool which is that space. Still early days, but the two big guys are still the dominant players today.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And I know a big part of growth going forward will be tight to these new product. How should we think about these new products comprising a fair percentage of revenue looking towards the end of this year. Any thoughts that you can provide to help us out there?

Michael Burger

Well, we have an actually given forward guidance on any of the new products. I think we're looking at markets for example the HDI space which we estimate to be in a several hundred thousand perhaps, $250 million to $400 million annually. And I think we would consider ourselves very successful if we had a 10% market share at the end of the 3 year period. I think that's kind of the only goal posted we talked about externally. Obviously, internally, we've got more metrics then you can check status and we track all of it but publicly, we've really stated that I think the 10% market share in a 3-year period would be success.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. That's helpful. And the just the last 1 from me. And then I'll tell back to the queue. Paul, how should we think about CapEx this year?

Paul Oldham

I think CapEx are going to run sort of last quarter was a little low but I think in this range of the last 2 quarters than sort of %0.5 million to a $1 million per quarter the right range. It will be a little under our 2% to 3% model and there could be some timing between quarters but I think that range is a reasonable range.

Operator

Your next question come from the line of David Duley with Steelhead Securities.

David Duley

I was wondering did you I recognize any revenue during the quarter from nViant or the IC paking drilling product?

Michael Burger

Yes, we did not -- we did ship the bulk of the order we discussed in December during the quarter. But we did not recognize revenue on those products at this point.

David Duley

And would you expect that to hit in the June quarter?

Michael Burger

Yes, I would say that would be consistent with the timing we would expect to see.

David Duley

Okay. And then as far the order number I am quite sure, was there any of these 2 new products for these big markets in the order number during the quarter?

Michael Burger

Not really. No, I mean this was largely our existing product. We did as Michael mentioned have an order for the tool which is the semiconductor scribing tool. But the order that we -- the next order we received an nViant happened early in Q1.

David Duley

Okay. And then, you mentioned I guess, inside your micro wish in your micro machining back in going forward I was still calling it. But there's going to be some kind of new market medical and automotive. Could you just talk about what the opportunities are there in those kind of in market and if you got revenue stream in those market?

Michael Burger

We've not seen revenue yet. But I think the way they really describe the differences as you know a lot of the consumer business that we were doing is really cosmetic in nature. And while, it's large business and very fast-paced it really -- it ends up kind living and dying with the model of the device that was actually operated on. But we're focusing on is really functionally changing devices versus cosmetic actually doing some functional machining and so applications and the automotive space, aerospace, medical where we actually provide a machining function very similar that has been done with the tool and die machines now being executed with the lasers really the focus. And we're finding there's a number of industries that are actually converting from old standard of doing machining to laser base and that's really what we're seeing some traction. So we're pretty excited by it. But we've not actually -- we've not called success there yet nor have we seen revenue from the industrial side of that business yet.

David Duley

Okay. Thank you. And then I guess final 1 from me or I just have 2 questions. The breakeven after you're done with all of the cost-cutting, I know you've mentioned that if you could just remind us what that was. And then you mentioned us kind of Topwind write down that was something you purchased not long ago could you explain what writing it down what the circumstances are would be appreciated?

Michael Burger

I'll take the top line answer. Than Paul can talk about the restructuring. We have -- as we mentioned in our script, we're spending a lot of time looking at our product portfolio. And the Topwind portfolio is primarily a very low and focused machine set. And as a result, we believe, that long term is probably not going to fit in our product portfolio and that's actually what drove the write down.

David Duley

And so obviously -- basically written the whole thing lot I guess.

Michael Burger

Well, I think while we're writing the goodwill down we're investing in the facility there and we now have the capability of manufacturing in China which we will utilize for sure. And so what we have written down is really the goodwill on the Topwind acquisition but the facility itself is still under ESI control and we will continue to invest there as needed. Really the goodwill is around the acquisition and the purchase of the business.

Paul Oldham

Okay. And related to the model, the model we discussed that we'd like to have a baseline model where we can break even on a non-GAAP income operating income level of about $40 million which is an EBITDA -- on adjusted EBITDA breakeven of $35 million. And that's really the target is to be at a mid $30 million -- mid 30s of revenue and still not burn cash. We will think about adjusted EBITDA target at $35 million but that's the equivalent. Since we talked about the income break even in the past kind of provide those results for those numbers.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Diffely with D.A. Davidson.

Thomas Diffely

Just a follow-up on the last Topwind question. I was curious are you able to leverage the sales and service from Topwind still with the new product lineup so is it going to be a of different market altogether?

Michael Burger

No, we're leveraging in the personal at Topwind. We have a selling organization that's really focused kind of on the local market there. And there are some skills at Topwind that we will be leveraging.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Delafield with DHI.

John Delafield

So on the general restructuring item, has the manufacturing operation is adjusting in Singapore down there?

Michael Burger

Yes, we're in the process of transferring the products that were being manufactured here in Portland will be manufactured in Singapore. That takes a bit of time but we're definitely in the process.

Paul Oldham

Yes. And that won't disrupt any orders we're trying to fulfill in the second or first fiscal quarter.

Michael Burger

Luckily, the vast majority of where we're seeing demand is actually in products that are already being manufactured at Singapore with the 1 exception which is the Altris the new tool that we talked about which is still being manufactured kind of engineering and PI perspective here that will also transfer to Singapore. But no, we -- we're very fortunate that the book of the backlog is already set up to be manufactured in Singapore including all of our laser set.

John Delafield

And have you consolidated the inspection business and the other facilities that you were planning to close and relocate or is that...

Michael Burger

We have. I'm really excited I think we're out of the book of the facilities that we've talked about. When I say out of people have been transferred to the book of the folks that we needed from Napa or here and operations have already moved but we're still dealing with leases and we got some equipment that we're still moving around. But we're functionally out of those facilities and I'm very pleased to speak at which that happens.

John Delafield

As the inspection business and the ability that integrate that in some lasers systems. More freaking that you thought 3 months ago?

Michael Burger

I actually think it's more intriguing. I think particularly the assize continue to drop. The HDI guys actually use inspection as a secondary step and we're pretty excited about the ability actually be getting into our current system. So it's a confidence that we're not really fully explored or really I guess leverage is the right word other than in the medical business that we bought with Visicon. But our engineering team, Mr. Harrison Grob are diligently working to figure out how do we actually create a differentiated volume. So that coupled with this industrial micro machining business where inspection is a big part of it already. I think we've got a winner there, I really do. And we retained some of the Key Technology guys through the Napa integration.

John Delafield

Undertake any of the cash that you generate to the strong quarters and pay down the facility or you just -- what do you do with cash which is just accumulated?

Paul Oldham

Yes, I think at this, we put the facility and place for a really long term security and we would anticipate that cash we generate we would use first some of the restructuring activity but secondly to grow the business. And if I grow the business I don't need acquisitions I am talking about making sure we got the appropriate funding to continue to have the flexibility to grow in the markets that we're in?

Michael Burger

Yes. I think you know the -- yes, go ahead, J.D.

John Delafield

Okay. I was just going to ask if are there any key that you have to be?

Michael Burger

No, I'm proud to say we're at least my staff level we're and I will say that each of my guys are now looking at their staffs and the other we need to. At a serious senior executive perspective , I've got a full staff.

Operator

At this time there are no more questions in the queue. I will now turn the call back over to Michael Burger.

Michael Burger

Well I appreciate everybody being on the call today. As you can tell we're excited with the progress that we're making and we're anxious to give you another update next quarter. So I appreciate your interest. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that can concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

