MyoKardia's (MYOK) CEO Tassos Gianakakos on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Mark Spearman - Director, Corporate Communications

Tassos Gianakakos - CEO

Marc Semigran - CMO

Jake Bauer - SVP, Finance & Corporate Development

Analysts

Kevin Patel - Cohen

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Mark Spearman

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. A press release with the company's first quarter 2017 financial results and a progress update became available at 4PM Eastern Time this afternoon and can be found on the Investors and Media section of the company's website. In addition our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was filed shortly thereafter and can be found on the Investors and Media section of our website under SEC Filings. Leading today's call is our CEO, Tassos Gianakakos, who'll provide a brief overview of the company and discuss recent news. Following comments from Tassos, Dr. Marc Semigran our Chief Medical Officer will discuss key aspects of our clinical development programs.

Jake Bauer, Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development, the summarize MyoKardia's first quarter financial results before the open the call for questions. Before we begin, just a reminder that the information discussed during this call will be forward-looking statements, which represent the companies view as of today May 2017. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or future events except as required by law. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as our filings of the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. I'd like to now hand the call over to our CEO Tassos.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks Mark. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining our earnings call. As many of you may know, MyoKardia is a clinical stage company with a portfolio of potentially disease modifying therapies, initially focused on heritable cardiomyopathies. These are diseases at the heart muscle for which there are no approved therapies. Patients are born with a mutation that causes their heart muscles to over contract under contract or inappropriately relax and feel. Our two most advanced clinical programs target the most common heritable cardiomyopathies hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or HCM and dilated cardiomyopathy or DCM. At MyoKardia, our mission begins with the patients we are working hard to help through our bold and innovative science. We take on difficult medical problems where patients and physicians have few if any treatment options. Our candidates are designed by our scientists to interrupt the disease process by targeting the underlying defect. Our hope is to potentially slow down the progression of the disease or even reverse it.

This year MyoKardia will be celebrating its five year anniversary in the short time we have discovered two drug candidates and advanced them into clinical development. We've built an industry leading research organization based on the life work of our scientific founders. While there's much work still to be done, we're encouraged by the rapid progress we've made over multiple programs giving us lots of confidence in our pioneering approach. We are proud of our depth and focus on cardiovascular diseases. It's a core competitive advantage which we continue to build upon. Cardiovascular disease claims more lives than all cancers combined, yet new therapies lag almost every other therapeutic area, something needs to change and we're proud to be the ones leading this important charge.

2016 was a big year for us as we expanded our clinical program across two programs. We successfully completed three Phase I clinical trials and started a subsequent Phase II study in symptomatic obstructive HCM. We also filed an IND for our second drug candidate aimed at DCM currently in Phase I. And this year has the potential to be even more important and eventful for our company. We're off to a great start in the clinic and expect to report top-line results from both our programs in the fall. In addition to advancing our pipeline in our precision medicine and research platform, we continue to strengthen our leadership team including our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Semigran. Marc is a world leading heart failure and transplant expert and joined us as CMO last December. Marc's deep medical and scientific expertise leading clinical trials as well as his strong relationships in the cardiovascular research and clinical communities are tremendous assets to us here at MyoKardia and we are so proud to have him as part of the team.

Until recently, Marc led the heart failure and cardiac transplant program at Massachusetts General Hospital as section head and medical director. He was principal investigator of the Harvard Regional Clinical Center of the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute heart failure network. Marc has published over 140 peer review papers, has been a member of the Internal Medicine and Cardiology Staff of Mass General for more than 25 years and is also associate professor at Harvard Medical School. Working with Marc these past few months has been insightful and inspiring. The voice of the patient is dominant in Marc's leadership and is always on the forefront of his mind as he helps us bring our therapies to patients as urgently and responsibly as possible.

In today's call, Marc is going to provide several exciting updates on our clinical programs. He'll discuss the current state of patient care for HCM and DCM. Some basics around the clinical measurements and endpoints important to patient's, cardiologists and regulative authorities as well as outline our expected path to potential US registration for 461 and obstructive HCM. With that let me now turn the call over to Marc.

Marc Semigran

Thank you for that kind introduction Tassos and good afternoon to everyone on the call. MyoKardia's mission is what drew me to this company to change the world for patients with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science. Having led the heart failure in Cardiac Transplant Program at Mass General, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies on patients. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that has the potential to bend the curve of history. If we are successful, we will completely transform the way patients with heritable cardiomyopathies are treated. Today, we'll do a deeper dive into our two clinical programs. I'd like to cover a few end points using our studies and their applicability to clinical practice specifically to draw the connection between left ventricular outflow tract or LVOT gradient and Peacock sting consumption or pVO2.

Post exercise LVOT gradient is the primary endpoint of our ongoing pioneer trial and pVO2 is the anticipated endpoint of our registration trial. We also have an update on our Pioneer trial. We have enrolled eleven patients to date as well as some exciting news to share about our decision to add a second cohort to the study. But first, I'd like to start with some basics on cardiac function. The heart serves as a pump that sends blood through the lungs for oxygenation and then to the rest of the body. Heart failure cardiologists like myself view the measurement of pVO2 as a proxy for how well that pump is working and how much oxygen rich blood is being delivered to the periphery. HCM is characterized by hyper contractility of the cardiac muscle and hypertrophy or thickening of the left ventricle of the heart. The resulting physiology includes reduced ventricular cavity size and decreased stroke volume all leading to the heart's diminished ability to pump blood to the rest of the body.

In an attempt to compensate for this the heart squeezes even harder, a vicious cycle that leads to more hyper contractility and more hypertrophy. The inadequate delivery of oxygen rich blood to the body is what leads to the HCM symptom burden and vastly reduce quality of life for patients which can be extremely disabling. The smallest amount of exertion can quickly result in fatigue or shortness of breath and prevents patients from performing the basic activities of daily living. For instance this might mean that a patient has trouble playing with one of their children who are active in sports or perhaps even just learning to walk. Another patient that I've seen has difficulty getting around the grocery store just to do their shopping. This is truly a serious impediment.

Physicians classify patients as having either obstructive or non-obstructive HCM. Our initial indication for MIK-461 is symptomatic obstructive HCM for which we have received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Obstructive HCM is a subgroup of patients whose LB wall thickening leads to the development of an anatomical obstruction that restricts blood from flowing out of the left ventricular outflow tract through the aorta and to the rest of the body. This obstruction is fundamentally a result of the long standing hyper contractility. Physicians today focus on the obstruction in their management of patients reducing the LBOT obstruction has been showed to lead to better outcomes and almost immediate improvements in heart failure symptoms improvement in exercise capacity and a better long term prognosis.

The other group of HCM patients, the not obstructive patients have the signature LB wall thickening but do not have the additional pathologic destruction of the LVOT this group also has significant disease burden and even fewer management options than the obstructive group. In terms of patient numbers, the overall prevalence of HCM is believed to be about one in every five hundred people. Recently published data estimate that approximately 100,000 Americans have been diagnosed and are currently seeking treatment. In these patients, we estimate that 50% to 70% have significant LVOT obstruction. However, we believe that only a fraction of patients with the HCM phenotype have been diagnosed and we are working to understand more about how to improve the accurate diagnosis of these patients.

Now moving to our clinical development of MIK-461 in symptomatic obstructive HCM. To assess the benefit of 461 in the patient subgroup, we initially targeted LVOT gradient because it is correlated to long term survival as well as to how patients feel and function. Therefore the clinical premises reduce the gradient, improve blood flow and subsequently the downstream manifestations will also improve meaning that the patient will be able to do more and feel better. With that in mind, we can summarize our current clinical and regulatory strategy as follows. First FDA interactions confirm that an acceptable primary endpoint for approval of 461 is pVO2, a well-accepted quantitative measure of a patient's functional capacity. Mortality based efficacy endpoints will not be required. Second, data from our Phase I trials show that 461 and well tolerated and reduce cardiac hyper contractility in patients. This is important because we know that in the hypertrophic heart LVOT gradient is caused by hyper contractility. The primary endpoint of our ongoing Phase II PIONEER study is the change in post exercise LVOT gradient from baseline to twelve weeks of treatment.

As mentioned earlier, data in the literature has shown that reducing the LVOT gradient improves pVO2. And finally our registration study is intended to assess pVO2 as a primary endpoint. We designed our PIONEER study to show a large reduction in gradients. The sample size is based on a 99% power calculation to detect a fifty millimeter of mercury difference in post-exercise versus baseline and an 80% power to detect the smaller thirty millimeter of mercury difference. I am confident that changes of this magnitude would excite patients and clinicians and give us ample reason to further develop this compound. In our pivotal trial, we anticipate pVO2 to be the primary endpoint. As mentioned earlier, reductions in LVOT gradient resulted in proved exercise capacity as measured by pVO2. pVO2 has been shown to be a predictor of mortality or other heart failure related events and also correlates with clinical symptoms of obstructive HCM patients.

In my experience and in discussion with my colleagues of clinical meaningful change in pVO2 would be on the order of 10% to 15% in order to achieve true symptomatic improvement. pVO2 is a secondary endpoint in our PIONEER trial. Additional endpoint includes symptoms as assessed buying MYK class gives me a score and the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire. Regarding the ongoing PIONEER study, PIONEER was designed to isolate the drug effect of MYK-461, we asked our initial patient cohort to stop beta blocker therapy prior to study entry. We are encouraged with the interest in this trial and have enrolled 11 patients to-date. In clinical practice beta blockers are commonly used in the obstructive HCM population and we do expect if MYK-461 if approved would be used on top of this background medication.

Therefore in our next study EXPLORE, HCM patients will not be required to stop beta blockers and reflect - in order to reflect the real world setting in which 461 would be used. We are taking advantage of time before starting EXPLORER to enroll another ten patient cohort in PIONEER. This second cohort will not be required to stop beta blockers before study entry. The independent Data Monitoring Committee has reviewed the interim data on the first cohort of patients they have told us first of all continue with the study and secondly that they support our wish to expand the study. We plan to release top-line data from the first cohort PIONEER in the third quarter of this year with a full data release at a future medical conference. In addition to the top-line data, we will also update you on the registration path for 461, including the design of our EXPLORER trial, which we expect to initiate later this year. We also intend to initiate another Phase II proof of concept clinical trial of 461 in non-obstructive HCM patients in the second half of this year.

And with that, I'd like to now change gears to our second program in clinical development, MIK for dilated cardiomyopathy. DCM is characterized by the enlargement and impairment of contraction of one or both ventricles. DCM's etiology of approximately one third of heart failure patients in the US and Europe and is the most common reason for a patient in these regions to undergo a heart transplant. It is a heterogeneous disease with a variety of causes but in approximately half of cases no cause is identified what clinicians call idiopathic DCM. There are no approved therapies targeting the underlying causes of DCM and the burden of this disease is serious. It most commonly strikes people at the prime of life between the ages of twenty and sixty and leads to chronic progressive debilitating heart failure that can both shrink and both shorten life expectancy and dramatically reduce the patient's quality of life.

MYK-491 is designed to target the underlying biomechanical defect in the heart muscle. It's an oral small molecule that increases and normalizes the overall extent of the heart's contraction. We believe that there are several targeted well defined subgroups of chronic stable heart failure where this mechanism could be beneficial and efficiently studies. Previously presented data from multiple well established animal models demonstrate that 491 can reverse characteristic features of heart failure like decrease volume of blood pumped with each heart or without impairing diastolic function or relaxation.

In January, we began our Phase I, a randomized placebo controlled single ascending dose trial of 491 and healthy volunteers to assess safety and tolerability of this new drug. We have also designed the study to gather data on pharmacokinetics and the pharmacodynamics of 491 as measured by an increase in contractility. We're looking forward to providing top-line data from the single dose study in the fall. We also plan to initiate our next study of 491 in patients in the second half of this year. Now I'd like to turn it over to Jake Bauer, for Senior Vice President for finance and corporate development of MyoKardia's first quarter financial results.

Jake Bauer

Thanks Mark. Today we are in a strong financial position to support our clinical development programs in both HCM and DCM as well as maintain our investments in our precision medicine discovery of research engine. In our press release earlier this afternoon, we reported cash and cash equivalents and investments totaling approximately $179.6 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to approximately $151.9 million at year-end 2016. Our GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $11.5 million or 37 cents per share compared to a net loss of $8.4 million or 32 cents per share for the same period in 2016.

In January of this year, MyoKardia received a $45 million milestone payment from Sanofi, triggered by Sanofi's decision at the end of 2016 to continue our global cardiomyopathy collaboration. Our R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were approximately $11.9 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was largely due to expenditures in advancing development of our pipeline and product engine including increased R&D personnel costs associated with the growth of the company. Our G&A expenses were $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was largely due to expenditures in G&A personnel associated with the growth of the company and expenses related to operating as a public company.

This afternoon we are reiterating the financial guidance that we initially provided on March 13, 2017. Based on our current operating plan, we suspect that quarter end cash, cash equivalents and investments together with anticipated payments from Sanofi under our collaboration agreement will be sufficient to fund anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirement at least in the 2019.

With that we would now like to open up the call for your questions. Operator?

Kevin Patel

Hi guys thanks for taking the question. It's Kevin Patel on for Ritu. Just one quick question do you need to meet with the FDA between the results of the Phase II PIONEER-HCM trial and the EXPLORER-HCM trial?

Marc Semigran

We have a really terrific relationship with the FDA. They've been very open for us having informal meetings with them as well as would be appropriate when we're finished with Phase II, we would plan an end of Phase II meeting. Can we take another question or Kevin do you have any follow-up?

Kevin Patel

Quick question as a follow up to that one. So will the end of Phase II meeting be done after you have data from the HCM patients on beta blocker therapy?

Marc Semigran

I don't want to get into too much detail right now about when we'll have that regulatory interaction.

Kevin Patel

Okay. Well, that's it for me.

Marc Semigran

Thanks Kevin.

David Nierengarten

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So when you talk about patients' background with beta blockers could you maybe refresh our memory or is there any experience or models you can point to confidence in showing benefit on top of beta blockers?

Marc Semigran

Well, you know I'd say a couple of things. I mean first 461 operates through different mechanism of interaction with decreasing contractility and does not operate through the average [ph] signaling system which beta blockers of course block The other thing is that beta blockers are poorly tolerated in this disease and even in other cardiomyopathies in further treatment of hypertension and often has to be given a sub maximal efficacy doses because of side effects. So obviously, I would anticipate that our agent will have at least additive, if not synergistic effects on the gradient. And we hope to learn more about this in Pioneer B.

David Nierengarten

Maybe as a quick follow up just to your point on tolerability. You know in different files not of cardiac related agents necessarily, but we've seen times where when patients are essentially a more compliant setting in a clinical trial show unexpectedly positive results. So kind of going back to the powering, I mean is there any thoughts as to how that might change or - additive versus synergistic which is additive benefits and saying it's also there. So any other things you can point to that would give increased confidence to show on top of that?

Marc Semigran

I think that compliance with beta blockers is uniformly a problem. We're not going to measure levels of beta blocker drug in PIONEER cohort as opposed to of course we're looking at levels of 461. So again, I think that the two different mechanisms, the adverse effects of beta blocker that limit their dosage as well as their overall limiting benefits in this population. Remember beta blockers have never been shown to be effective in any kind of randomized trial in this population, particularly when looking at patients exercise capacity. So I think there is a major unmet need in the population and I believe that we're going to have a beneficial effect on top of beta blockers and let's see what PIONEER shows.

Tassos Gianakakos

Hi David, let me jump in, it's Tassos here real quick, just to jump in because some of the earlier studied preceded off course Marc joining us as CMO. So I'll remind you in 001 study, to SAB study in HCM patients about two-thirds of patients were on beta blockers. So when you look at that data that was on top of the background - generally calculation.

David Nierengarten

And when it's - yes. Sorry maybe one final follow-up on that. And then is it correct to assume when you talk with the FDA you're going to be likely to design a trial also in addition to beta blockers or do you think you can - I'm not sure if that's correct, it hasn't been approved so it could be ethical. But as your base assumption that you'll be going with beta blockers?

Marc Semigran

David, we'll give you the details of what these trials look like later in the year when we have PIONEER results.

David Nierengarten

Okay. Fair enough, thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys, this is Cowen [ph] covering for Ian Somaiya. I guess my first question is what points to evaluate the cohort patients that are on beta blocker is it based on an FDA request or is it based on data from the initial set of patients that were enrolled and then I have two follow questions if I may.

Marc Semigran

No, it's really more to get some experience with how we anticipate that 461 is going to be used in the real world as an add-on therapy to beta blockers. So that's indeed why we would like to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then I guess is there a scenario whereby you guys might expand the EXPLORER trial maybe into like a pivotal Phase II, III?

Tassos Gianakakos

I don't think we're going to get too much into that. The plan as Marc articulated here is we're adding the second cohort that's helping de-risk our path to registration and we are set up to do EXPLORER as we've talked about this before the end of the year. We anticipate that to be 461 to be on top of beta blockers therapy. In terms of our go forward plan that remains the plan, I think you've seen us take advantage of some time that we have here to add some more patients to PIONEER and take advantage of the study being underway. So in some ways we've essentially done what you're asking about and we'll get going on EXPLORER as soon as we're ready to do so, but this year is the plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for that. And then just I guess the final question, Jake maybe you can make commenting on this. How do you think we should think about cash burn in 2017 and 2018?

Jake Bauer

I think this quarter is indicative of how we'll ramp for the year. And I think next year we'll continue to see an increase, but not as much of an increase from sixteen to seventeen and that's largely due to the increase from the 16 and 17 is our second program moving to the clinic as well as a reminder about the Sanofi collaboration. A key component is development cost sharing post the PIONEER study so that's 50-50 cost sharing. So that will start to kick in and decrease our cash burn.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks a lot.

Marc Semigran

Thanks, Cowen.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking the question. This is Yanin [ph] in for Jim. So a few questions, I think first question you mentioned there was an interim look for the PIONEER study. I was just curious about nature of the interim look and whether it's preplanned and what's the main objective of that analysis? Thanks.

Marc Semigran

Yes, I think that I mentioned that the Independent Safety and Monitoring Board did an interim look as a pre-planned analysis and plan to do another one in the near future and this was purely to look at safety. And they, as I said when we specifically asked about looking at the drug in addition to beta blockers they thought that they were fine with the cohort b.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it and then also a couple of questions at a blockers do we know how beta blockers might in terms of the biomarkers for LVOT and contractility do we know whether beta blockers does anything to those measurements and measures and also if I can put in a question for calcium channel blockers here too because my impression is that class is also sometimes used, I'm not sure whether it's as prevalent as beta blockers? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

So I was actually just reading last week some studies from the 60's by Dr. Bruanwald when he was at NHLBI, where they use some early beta blockers when they were first working out obstructive HCM and they did show and there has certainly continued to be data. In non-randomized studies of beta blockers having some effect on the gradient, the effect is usually not complete and not always present when you look at the gradient that worsens when a person exerts themselves. So beta blockers in some patients will reduce the gradients but nonetheless many patients continue to have significant symptoms even when they're on the beta blockers.

Calcium channel antagonists also through decreasing contractility can also reduce the gradient usually less affectively than beta blockers and accompanied by even more side effects. Many of the calcium channel antagonist also have peripheral - dilating effects which actually works against a beneficial effect in obstructive HCM.

Unidentified Analyst

Great that's very helpful. Perhaps lastly, I'm curious whether there is a measurement that can be done to look at relaxation and the hydrodynamic left ventricular contraction component. I'm not sure whether relaxation is as important as it is in DCM, but could you comment on the point potential to look at relaxation and feel as well as the hydrodynamic contraction?

Marc Semigran

Sure. In terms of relaxation and diastolic dysfunction, we think about that a lot here. As compared to just infraction there is no real goal just infraction for contractility there's no similar easily measurable gold standard for assessing relaxation there are indices of left ventricular filling, there are tissue Doppler indices of increase in left ventricular dimensions that one can look at echo cardio graphically and we're thinking a lot about them. I think that relaxation is important in the pathophysiology of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy both in the obstructive patients and particularly in the non-obstructive patients where I think that's probably the primary limiting factor to their ability to increase their cardiac output when the exert themselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, that's extremely helpful.

Marc Semigran

Welcome. We can talk some more about that for a few hours, one of the things that I have been interested in.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks so just before I start with some concluding remarks. Just wanted to reaffirm that beta blocker usage in clinical practice today isn't - is off label and there have been no adequately well controlled studies which as you listen to Marc's response on it. He's given your perspective as an experienced expert as well regrettably none of us have data from adequately well controlled studies that would help us better inform some of those questions. So bear that in mind and if what our expectation is 461 is approved, it could be used on top of these off label standard of care therapies today. So in our next study in EXPLORER our anticipation is that patients will not be required to come off the beta blockers helping you understand a bit of our rationale why we were excited to expand to the second chord in the time that we have under PIONEER to get some more experience with that patient population in that context. So really appreciate everybody's time on this conference call. I think you can get from this conversation that now more than ever we're coming to work very excited and confident about achieving our mission to create a different world for patients with heritable cardiomyopathies.

We're absolutely delighted that Marc is at the helm of our clinical development organization. Our programs could not be in more capable hands. We're really encouraged by our clinical progress to date across multiple programs now we feel we've seen a result that validate our research approach and illustrate the strength of the overall platform. We'll continue to feed the learning's that we get from our PIONEER study and other studies in the clinic back into our research and discovery efforts with the goal of developing best in class treatments for each individual patient segment. So to summarize some of the important updates and upcoming milestones discussed today, first we're excited to report that we've been rolled eleven patients in PIONEER and that will add a second cohort to help us further derisk EXPLORER and improve our overall path to registration. Data from the first cohort will be shared this fall.

Second, the independent Data Monitoring Committee has reviewed interim data from Pioneer and supports our proposed expansion to the second cohort. Third, we remain on track to initiate EXPLORER before the end of the year and we'll provide more details on the design of that study as we complete our evaluation of PIONEER. We also expect to start a Phase II study this year in our second indication for 461, a non-obstructive HCM and in our DCM program a clinical trial of 491 is proceeding according to plan and top-line results from Phase I study are expected in the third quarter.

Finally as Jake mentioned, we expect our cash and anticipated payments from Sanofi to support our operating plan at least into 2019. We're really excited about the fall data and moving closer to helping our patients. In closing, I'd like to thank everyone involved in these very important programs. Patients in clinical trial sites, investigators, study coordinators and nurses as well as the broader community of researchers, clinicians and caregivers and of course our entire MyoKardia team whose passion and dedication has enabled all of the progress you've heard about today.

Thank you to everyone for the call.

