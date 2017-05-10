Rocket Fuel's (FUEL) CEO Randy Wootton on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocket Fuel, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUEL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Whitney Kukulka - The Blueshirt Group LLC

Randy Wootton - CEO

Stephen Snyder - CFO

Analysts

Blake Anderson - Stephens, Inc.

Whitney Kukulka

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Rocket Fuel's first quarter of 2017 financial results. With me on today's call are Randy Wootton, Chief Executive Officer; and Stephen Snyder, Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind everyone our remarks today contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding expectations, regarding our business model, non-GAAP metrics, guidance, including changes in our customer and revenue mix, shifts in our margins, our operational expenses and cost structure, industry trends, spends and growth in our business, our strategic priorities, sales and marketing execution, technology; and our customer, supplier and channel partner relationships. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results that we anticipate.

For more information, please refer to today's earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC today. Our forward-looking statements on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them. During this call, we present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. We reconciled GAAP to non-GAAP measures in today's earnings release. We have posted this release and accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations website at investor.rocketfuel.com, and we'll post a link for a replay of this call on our IR website.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Randy. Randy?

Randy Wootton

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We continue to make progress in Q1, especially in our platform solutions business. Before diving into the result you'll note from our press release that we are introducing a new non-GAAP metric this quarter, total spend, consistent with the typical SaaS model; we believe total spend is a valuable metric for investors as we execute on our business model transformation selling both tech and services versus selling just a managed service. Spend for the value of media, data and other features flowing through our platform with $99 million in Q1 2017. Steven will provide more details shortly.

We remain laser focused on controlling costs and driving efficiency across the organization. As a result of these efforts, I'm pleased to announce that our first quarter adjusted EBITDA results were at the high end of our guidance range and flat with last year despite a 7% decline in spend year-over-year. We will continue to ensure cost discipline and focus on executional rigor as we accelerate our transition towards a platform business model. In the first quarter, spend from our platform solutions business grew 70% year-over-year to $31 million representing 32% of total spend, up from 17% for total spend in Q1 last year.

In addition to the traction we are making and selling new platform customers they are excited that existing media customers are migrating to our platform products more quickly and seamlessly than they have in the past. As a result, total platform customer account has increased 30% year-over-year. At the same time our overall growth was negatively impacted by reduced in our media services business. Our first quarter margin was flat sequentially, in line with guidance. We continue to believe that our platform solutions business model which includes a lower cost of sales and service, as well as the secured revenue model compared to our media services business coupled with our focus on targeting larger customers, will drive higher spend in long-term profitability overtime.

Our strategy to focus on the Rocket Fuel 1200 is paying off, especially in terms of our engagement with the largest advertisers in the world where we think we can provide the most value. Over the past 12 months, we have been executing a land and expand strategy and have seen the percent of spend from our Top 50 customers growth 16 point from 53% to 69% year-over-year, and the spend from our Top 250 customers grow 9 points from eighty 84% to 93% in the same time period.

I will now turn the call over to Steven who will expand on our first quarter financial results. Then I will come back to discuss the progress we made against our three strategic priorities in the first quarter and our expectations for the rest of the year before we open the call to questions. Steven?

Stephen Snyder

Thank you, Randy and good afternoon everyone. I'd like to share with you our recent results and our expectations for Q2. As Randy mentioned, we're introducing a new non-GAAP reporting metric this quarter. Spend, represent the total value of media and date of purchase the through our platform and includes the platform fees, license fees and professional fees; less any rebate, agency fees.

As customers get more stealth of vision, GAAP accounting requires that we only recognize net revenue and not the gross revenue and the media costs for self-sufficient customers in our financial results. As such, as we get more and more of our customers self-sufficient on our platform the difference between spend and gross revenue will get larger. The difference between spend and GAAP gross revenue has historically been nominal but the difference will continue to increase as we grow our platform solutions business. We believe that spend is an important measure for investors to understand that it is something we are focused on at the management team.

We will report spend, GAAP revenue and net revenue going forward. Please refer to the supplemental slide deck available on our IR website for more details on the historical breakdown.

And now let me describe our Q1 results. We ended the first quarter with $99 million in gross spend, down 7% year-over-year. Spend benefited from broken platforms pollution [ph] in the first quarter but was offset by contraction in our North American media services business. While North American revenue decline, total spend from international was up approximately 5% year-on-year. Platform solution continue to be a growth engine for Rock Fuel; both in terms of spend and customers but customer retention almost double that of media services.

Spend for platform grew 70% year-over-year represents 32% of our total spend; a 14% increase as a percent of spend versus last year. We expanded a number of platform customers but 99 in Q1, up from 76 a year ago. Media Services spending declined 23% in Q1 versus last year. We continue to focus on a larger strategic customers and refer first smaller customers [ph]. Growth in large accounts has not offset contraction in the number of smaller accounts. And while we expect similar trends in the near-term, the average revenue per customer is increasing and we continue to believe that this is the right strategy.

Consistent with our expectation as we grow our platform business as a proportion of the overall revenue mix, margins have come down. Net revenue margins declined 11 points year-over-year and remained flat sequentially bringing Q1 net revenue to $47.4 million. We continue to lead customer discussions and platform and prioritize the platform business and our engineering and sales hire. We continue to manage operating expenses closely, we reduced our Q1 operating expenses by 28% year-over-year and 8% sequentially at $38 million. This sequential decline is the result of the cost reduction program we initiated in January and it's on our last conference call.

We did record some upfront costs related actions of $1.2 million in employee severance costs and $2.6 million in costs and write-off related to the sub-leasing of the back-staff [ph] facilities in Q1. Our efficiency effort resulted in a strong gain in net revenue per employee, up 316,000 in Q1 versus 301,000 last year, an increase of 5% year-on-year. Due to effective cost management we held adjusted EBITDA at a negative $2.6 million, flat year-on-year in the first quarter despite the decline in net revenue. We will continue to rationalize our cost structure as needed to meet our business requirement, as well as improved efficiency.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $18.6 million compared to negative $7.5 million last year, primarily due to increased working capital requirement related to a combination of slightly higher DSOs in Q1, higher accounts payable in Q1 related to higher Q4 media costs year-on-year and one-time restructuring cost incurred in Q1 as stated earlier. We continue to focus on cash management and will continue to be diligent throughout the remainder of 2017.

Now I'd like to turn towards Q2 guidance. In Q2 we expect non-GAAP net revenue to be $42 million to $48 million. We expect media margins to be down one to two point versus Q1 of '17. We continue to believe that building deeper longer term customer relationship and focusing on the larger customers at six-year platform revenue will drive increased spend. Given our revenue guidance, we expect an adjusted rate of negative $4 million with positive $2 million in Q2. We continue to be confident in our strategy and our priorities remain the same; drive mutual value with our customers, execute on our platform growth strategy while controlling costs. Back to you Randy.

Randy Wootton

Thanks Steven. On our last call I outlined our three strategic priorities for 2017 as we continue on our path to becoming the leading predictive marketing software company. First, lead the reshaping of digital marketing; second, accelerate our platform solutions business; and third, grow our media services business. I will now share some thoughts on the traction we are making in each of these priorities.

Our first priority is to lead the reshaping of digital marketing; for the past 100 years advertising is based on increasing reach and optimizing frequency, in some ways programmatic media buying is nothing more than broadcast advertising thinking applied to web advertising; and it is not yet fostering meaningful marketing experiences between consumers and brands.

At Rocket Fuel, we are rethinking these traditional models of brand consumer interaction. Imagine the difference in message constitution, if we simply ask consumers what would be the best possible way and time to interact with you; now it will imagine using artificial intelligence to mine customer data so that we can predict the against to that question without having to ask it and create personalized experience matched to individual consumer interest in real time and at scale.

The predictive marketing transformation we are assuring in opens up unprecedented opportunities for brands and their agency partners to use the power of artificial intelligence to increase brand equity, ensure brand safety, and create highly individualized branded experiences; while at the same time finding greater efficiencies in overall spend to drive greater returns on investment. Whereas media remains one of the largest single components in enterprise budget, we will continue to develop new and more efficient ways to harness the vast power of AI to deliver better return on those investments.

Our research suggests that marketers want this capability and they want it today. In a study we commissioned with Forrester, 74% of the marketers interviewed said 31% said it's a critical priority. Rocket Fuel's leadership and predictive marketing is based on more than 10 years of building AI models focused on key marketing objectives in a highly skilled big data infrastructure that allows us to identify and process all the moments that matter, currently approximately 200 billion per day. We call this moments growing technology and enables our predictive marketing platform to evaluate the optimal combination of target, timing and context.

Many of Rocket Fuel's customers experience tremendous value by embracing predictive marketing and leveraging our platforms unique capability. For example, in order to ensure a successful pre-season the Breckenridge Tourism office together with an agency backbone media partnered with Rocket Fuel to drive awareness with viewable video leveraging our partnership with integral ad science to deliver quality in-stream placement.

Morgan Cole, Media planner at Backbone Media said, with Rocket Fuel we're finding that we're getting real people who are going to interact with Breckenridge versus wasting spend on users that show little or no interest. The Rocket Fuel team is great in their predictive market technology and moments growing methodology is proven and it works.

At Rocket Fuel we are continually inspired to solve the hardest problems that marketers are facing; helping to ensure online brand safety is one example. In the traditional advertising world, this is relatively easy because marketers can literally see the ad on T.V. -- add-on TV or in front and evaluate the brand impact of the context surrounding creative execution.

In the digital world some marketers have struggled to maintain performance [indiscernible] like Dot Net or being associated with lower policy inventory sources such as fake news. One example of where we are innovating on this front is leveraging Google Cloud vision API to fight advertising [ph] in the digital ecosystem through a robust multi-layered detection and prevention system. This is a technology driven quality check, it just cannot be done by human being given the volume of data that needs to be processed in real-time.

Similarly, our groundbreaking relationship with IBM Watson is significant because it affords our AI the ability to speak to IBM Watson discover a new service and together these two vast artificial intelligence have formed a kind of real friendship to solve some of the big problems with programmatic media buying; things like rising level of consumers apathy towards we targeting display ads that seem to follow the consumer around and bully them in their interaction; as well as the very timely issue of brand safety.

And our partnership with Nielsen is allowing us to look at things like the relationship between TV behavior and online behavior; so we can help make all media investments across every device yield better ROI. We believe these types of relationships expand our sphere of influence beyond just advertising. To that point, AI is going to be as pervasive in marketing as it's becoming in our personal lives; in the near future all media will be digital in everything digital will be executed via predictive marketing. AI is going to be the engine that drives these predictive experiences and Rocket Fuel is poised to be a major player in driving the migration of marketing from reactive predictive marketing.

For example, marketers need access to a curated supply of premium cross-stream media opportunities; however, in order to win marketers also need the ability to access premium media with AI powered optimization. Using rocket fuel it is now possible to combine the best of artificial intelligence powered optimization with a precise control of a direct solid premium media plan. In doing so Rocket Fuel's predicted marketing platform slipped; the control versus reach paradigm on its head. Marketers; can now handpick publishers for maximum control, funneled together hundreds of these handpicked publishers for effective reach and continue applying the real time data and optimization techniques to perform so well and they are open to changes.

Another challenging programmatic advertising that we are addressing head-on is Ad collision, this happens when campaigns are served a multiple ad tags for the same page load. We have extended Rocket Fuel's moments growing technology so that it can now help reduce ad collision, increase the efficiency of a marketers ad spend and improve the advertising experience for consumers. When measured by Integral Ad Science, this new capability has reduced ad collision by as much as 6% which delivers better results for marketers and better experiences for consumers.

Rocket Fuel continues to help our advertisers agencies and partners capitalize on the next wave of marketing. One example is the cover and the paper we publish with Accenture to define the future of fine [ph], specifically focused on how predictive marketing can transform retail banking. We have posted this report on our website and encourage our investors to read it; we've made solid progress in establishing Rocket Fuel as a leader in predictive marketing and you'll hear more about it in the coming quarters.

Our second strategic priority is to accelerate our platform solutions business. As I mentioned, the spend across our platform business grew by 70% year-over-year in the first quarter contributing 32% of total company spend, well in advance of our prior goal of hitting this level by end of the year. Customer metric show that we have nearly two times the retention levels at a lower cost of sales in our platform solutions business compared to our media services business; but we know we are moving in the right direction.

We are also excited by the fact that external parties are starting to validate our early traction in this transformation; for example, 451 Research highlighted how different we look from a year ago, specifically citing how we've built up our software business, scaled back our alliance and media sale, and made progress on our path for profitability.

Turning to brand advertising; we're starting to gain real traction with brand advertisers as the functionality on the platform more closely meet their needs. Our platform now has an improved UI, market leading viewability and brand safety combined with a real-time media planning tool and the capability to allow users to choose the publishers they want to directly connect with.

In Q1 2017 brand spend across the platform grew more than 1.5 times compared to Q1 2016. We are pleased by improving customer metrics and believe that we will see better brand results in future quarters based on our platform of improvement. We continue to invest in supporting our channel partners which are primarily holding company and independent agencies but also include system integrators and marketing services firms, a robust partner channel enable us to create more demand at overall lower cost of sales.

Our investments are starting to bear fruit. For example; we've saw significant holding company growth and more than doubling year-over-year in Q1 as agencies are discovering the combination of ease-of-use, AI driven performance and added value insights and reporting are helping them win and maintain their clients. We also remain confident in our international opportunity, we're encouraged by the adoption of our platform solutions across our customer base in all markets.

In particular, we're seeing encouraging uptake in Italy and Spain where we've been going to market with a platform first model. But still on a low base, both markets have a larger percentage spend from platform solutions versus media services. In addition, we are seeing faster platform growth in these markets compared to the other geographies. This pertains even greater opportunities across all of our international markets in the quarters ahead.

Our growth in these markets will be defined by the partnerships we have with agencies such as the House of Kaizen in the U.K. This agency is a prominent independent agency that is taking advantage of our artificial intelligence based tab solution delivering value to client. Through the integration of Rocket Fuel DSP into the market tech stack, House of Kaizen delivered at 70% business efficiency savings while exceeding their clients marking benchmarks by 406%. The business was able to incorporate all their ecosystem partners directly into our DSP and leverage rich insights at the touch of a button.

We also continue to see solid traction with our Rocket Fuel inside strategy by integrating unpredicted marking technology in the top marketing platforms and OEMs. For example, in collaboration with IBM Watson, we helped a joint OEM client improve the customer experience through data driven innovation. Insights and covered by IBM Watson were combined with Rocket Fuel's artificial intelligence to improve the client's ability to predict customer behavior and enable the clients to reach its customers at the moments that mattered most; on the right device, with the right message, across all addressable channels.

Finally, our third strategic priority is to grow our media services business. We have not yet turned the corner on our media services growth. As we've discussed, some of our largest customers are shifting from engaging with us on IO basis in our media services business to engage in the self-served relationship through their agency that contracts with our platform solutions business via software MSA. This revenue migration along with us continuing to prune smaller and profitable customers contributed to the median services spend decline in North America. We expect this trend to continue in line with a broader trend of agency spending more money via their trading desk and directly with publishers that networks. We feel we are well positioned at the tech provider of the phone to take on more market share with these agencies overtime.

Our goal continues to be to optimize our media services business by focusing on larger more profitable customers and we are encouraged that many of our media service customers are showing year-over-year growth. This is a trend we expect to continue and will be reflected in our Top 50 and Top 250 customer spend increase year-over-year as marketers consolidate spend with fewer and more strategic partners. We've also continued to build out our independent agency client base. One example of the partnership we have built with MGER Creative to support natural delight in all natural brands of Medule [ph] who wanted to reposition it's product to target a younger demographic and become a leader in its sector. We partnered with MGER Creative and Natural Light to drive awareness among this new target audience using brand safe quality video.

Bradley Fitzhenry [ph], Directors of Strategic Brand planning at MGER Creative said of our contributions to their success. Rockville is our sole digital partner, even though we're not the biggest agency, we get top notch service and extremely fast responses to any questions, queries or actions we've needed to take. What we're seeing on the programmatic side compared to some of our other advertising channels like print and social, it's a much deeper integration with our clients brand and that's really what we're looking for.

The research shows that marketers and agencies want a full funnel integrated buying platform and this is one reason why we continue to build our brand marketing partnerships with leading companies in the ecosystem. We've seen strong market reception for the work we did with IAS to ensure that mislabeled video is included from brand by and tomorrow at the new front, the New York City, we'll be presenting our market leading work, Milton's enabled media services client to effectively join their traditional TV spend, their digital brand spend. Both of these partnerships represent capabilities where we are uniquely suited to solve industry level problems that brand marketers face because of our Big Data infrastructure and real-time ability to score every moment of influence.

To sum up Q1, we had a great quarter on our platform solutions business and are very excited about the customer dynamic and positive trends in that area moving forward. While revenue from our media services business is declining, a trend that we expect to continue in the near-term, we are encouraged by spend from our larger and more profitable customers in that business. Our bottom-line results was at the high end of guidance despite lower revenue. We reduced total expenses by almost $15 million or 22% year-over-year and intend to maintain a sharp focus on operational efficiencies and keeping our expense base aligned with our revenue.

As we look forward to Q2 and beyond we're encouraged by the impressive industry validation and exciting customer receptivity of predictive marketing as the next wave in digital advertising. We believe the excitement around Rocket Fuel's predictive marketing and the traction that we're seeing in our five form solutions business are strong fruitfully, if advertisers are adopting AI based system as part of their larger digital transformation effort become predictive enterprise. We are convinced that we can continue to lead the way.

Finally, we remain confident that solid execution against our three strategic priorities and our commitment to a executional rigor will result in a return to revenue growth and a much improved profitability picture in the long run. With that I'll open the call to questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we do have our first question from Jin Jin Chim [ph] from Needham.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking my question. I guess just overall, can you give us a little more color in terms of the general trend in spend in terms of industry spend or also among your customers seems like Q1 is a little bit softer and then the guidance a little softer as well. Just any color would be helpful. Thank you.

Stephen Snyder

Yes, so this is Steven, thank you for the question. So we are going through a multi-year transformation here. At Rocket Fuel we continue to believe in the strong growth in our platform business. We continue to believe that our ability to activate our platform customers, we continue to believe in our ability to drive additional customers to our platform as customers transformed to our work, mainly to activate them and drive them and spend more until we believe and are confident in our second half plan to return to growth and drive activation and drive growth rate primarily from our platform solutions. Or on to get more efficient as we drive that growth in the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. So as a follow on, I think you mentioned platform customer count is up 30% year-over-year and platform spend is up 7%. Do I get that right? And if so, can you talk about kind of the dynamics of the wallet share spend per customer among the platform customers?

Stephen Snyder

Yes. So just to be really clear that platform business is up 70% year-over-year and the media services business is down 23% year-on-year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that helps. So you do see the existing consumers on the platform solutions are increasing spend on the Rocket Fuel platform?

Randy Wootton

Yes, we do. This is Randy, a couple of thoughts. One is that -- yes, the platform spend is roughly 70% representing about 32% of our whole revenue which is in line with their expectation, it's in line with the investments we've made and receiving points all about lending and spending. If you will see the growth in customers spend captured in the Top 50 and the Top 250 where our topics [indiscernible] whose invested 9% of total spend, up from 53% and that's a dedicated focus across both, our media services and our platform solutions business. We also have some statistics coming from the business where we're seeing the poko [ph] spend across our platform up significantly and that's few within line of our strategic of establishing a relationship with several holding companies, investing deeply with them, both from product road map start from acquisitions and seeing the spend sump up on the platform significantly ran into the lower base last year but I think it came as good quarter.

So as we look forward, we expect this to continue to work on activating our current activating our current proto-customers which means working across the broader set of advisers. As you know when we work the trading desk at the holding companies with no response to sales and upto service. And we expect that to have long-term better economic and we expect to sign more deals with holding companies over the quarters to come.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful color, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, it's Chris on for Steven. So if I look at the headcount, down about 100 sequentially, and that seems to be larger than pass around. So if our headcount reduction, so maybe any color on functions that were more impacted more in numbers? Thanks.

Stephen Snyder

Yes. So we're continuing to manage our cost envelope in line with our top line picture. We -- as we announced in our previous press release around our action in January, that did remove 93 headcount from the model. So we believe the 100% reduction quarter-on-quarter is pretty much in line with the action that we took in the beginning of the quarter, and those reductions were really focused on OpEx and sizing the G&A line, sizing our facilities, sizing our marketing and revenue driving resources to the revenue plan and the revenue performance that we're seeing here in the first path.

Randy Wootton

And just to underscore that, this is Randy. We did not take out the engineering and we didn't take out the sales. I think one of the other things you're seeing is we're shifting our capacity to our larger customers with a different mix of capability that we needed in the organization. So as we continue to support an acquisition of channels, holding companies, system integrators, marketing services; that a different skillset and Rocket Fuel had before and we continue to hire in that area, specifically on the sales and service motion and then continue to hire engineering around the world. I think one of the things we talked about in one of the other earnings calls was about trying to distribute engineering. So for instance, I'm very excited that we now opened up an office in Prague and we've hired several engineers there, full staff engineering and welcome them as full Rocket Fuel employees who are broader Rocket Fuel engineering team. So we have a disputed engineering footprint, it allows to support around the clock and also as you can imagine have an overall balance costs envelope for engineering.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks guys.

Blake Anderson

Hi, this is Blake Anderson on for Brett. Thanks for taking my question. Just for the working capital dynamics you called out in the restructuring charge in the quarter affecting free cash flow; shouldn't any of those working capital dynamics continue at all of the rest of the year and then any commentary you can provide about how free cash flow should trend for the rest of the year?

Stephen Snyder

Free cash flow was down $18.6 million in the quarter and you know typically we have a seasonal consumption of cash in Q1 because we have a very large Q4 that even have to pay all those media bills and those expenses in the following quarter and so you see that cash consumption in account payables to the growth and almost such things that you'd normally find when you have a 23% decline in revenue for quarter-on-quarter and a similar decline in media quarter-on-quarter. So it's a typical step down that you see from Q4 to Q1 but we would expect our cash balance to remain between $70 million and $80 million that has in 2016 for the rest of 2017.

Blake Anderson

Okay, that's helpful. And then obviously the growth that your top customers continues to be very impressive; can you talk at all about maybe like a renewal rate metric or talk about attrition for those large customers? That will be helpful as well. Thank you.

Stephen Snyder

Yes, so what I talked about as a retention rate for our platform business, it's about twice what it is for the media services business. The media services business as you know is a transactional business where we've got to go get each quarter, each transaction and maintain those relationships on a transaction to transaction basis. In the platform business it's really a land and expand, we go and we educate, we train, we put their hands on the keyboard and if they sell for a new function from the perspective that we're teaching our customers to fill -- engage in our platform on an ongoing basis. So we really like the fact that the revenue for the platform business is much stickier, it has twice the retention; retention being defined as customers that spent with us this quarter that perhaps didn't spend with us -- I'm sorry, customers that spent with us a year ago, that also spend with us this year. So we're really, really pleased with the retention rate that we have on the platform side because it allows us to expand the number of customers and the number of employees with our customers that are using our platform.

Randy Wootton

The only thing I would add, this is Brandy is that as we think about going after larger customers one of the advantage is that after going after larger customers is once you get through the longer sales cycle and through the value of the platform, it is usually a six year model in terms of, they get used to the system wanting to use the system in investing our sales and services in activation of landing expense or activation within a specific organization of a large company and then look for other opportunities within that company with a classic enterprise sales play is what we're doing. It's also augmented when you are working with channel partners, we announce the partnership with Accenture, they are rolling the market with one of their predictive banking case studies and we're demonstrating significant results and partnership with them and that's one of those that gets keep giving if you go in and help a partner of Accenture, reinvent companies by a digital approach to their business and being a partner in that really helps.

I think the other piece for us really around stickiness is the relationship we have, the holding companies we have several – now in place and we're finding the activation. The investment we're making on the frontline with the trading desk partners, the trading desk traders as well as in the operating agencies and demonstrating the new Rocket Fuel one they want to work with. The agencies help them create great service to their clients a lot to be stickier at the holding company level. So when you look at actually the holding company revenue year-over-year in North America it was up. So although media services our media service our revenue was down in segments we were focused on primarily. The holding company revenue was up, and we are excited about the –more work to be done for sure but I think this focus on enterprise channel is making a significant difference over time.

Blake Anderson

Okay. And then this is more of a big picture question but just to predict your marketing technology in general. Anyway for you to talk about how far advanced you are in that development process, versus what you think you could be over time and then maybe how much has changed over the last year?

Stephen Snyder

Yes, we I think the business where the managers investing in 10 years in this, just a couple of data points and I will encourage everyone [indiscernible] there is much tech, just scratch to find out what's really happening below the surface of the marketing. For example we run 27 models, every single day. Those models are run against each other and compete for every given campaign and they use the best one. No other company does this and we think there are few that are actually using models at all. Our modeling approach is very sophisticated including regression analysis, under the curve game theory. We employ all these to determine what is that we are using to drive KPI. And what we find is, well it shows up in particular at the old school is doing marketing using segments, segments with – individuals, but you couldn't know who the individual was. By using our moment scoring technology and underpinning the content i.e. who the person in the context and the creator, we've finding that approach increase of ROI of more than 30% compared to regular static segment.

So we think that there is a very few points in terms of how our AI is working we see that validated, I mentioned the – research validated by Accenture and going to market with us in a predicted marketing, predicted banking solution validated by the IBM, just the work we are doing with them.

Blake Anderson

Great. Thanks a lot.

Randy Wootton

Great. Well, thank you all for joining this call. As Steven said we're in the middle of the multi-year transformation, but we're very excited about the traction we're making against our long term objective specifically the growth in the platform solutions demonstrated in extending tree as well as the increase in customers. The media services is an area that we're seeing some good traction in terms of our largest customers and we really need to drive overall growth overtime. I am excited about the expertise and rigor we've demonstrated are reflected in our operating expenses. And I am also really excited about the innovation that we're doing as we mentioned in reshaping the digital landscape and some of the things we didn't get a chance to talk about it as far as what we're doing with brand and how brand is representing is growing 1.5 times across our platform this year and total spend because customers are finding capabilities that we built into our system are really enabling them to think about brand objectives very differently.

So we're very excited about building a pretty good marketing platform for Omni-channel and continuing the success we've had this year into the rest of the year. Thank you.

