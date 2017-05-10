Black Box's (BBOX) CEO E.C. Sykes on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Ron Basso – Executive Vice President and General Counsel

E.C. Sykes – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dave Russo – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Greg Burns – Sidoti Company

Glenn Primack – Promus Holdings

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ron Basso, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Ron Basso

Thank you, Tasha. Good evening and welcome to Black Box Corporation’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are E.C. Sykes, our President and CEO; Dave Russo, our Senior Vice President and CFO and Tim Huffmyer, our Vice President of Finance.

Earlier today, we announced our fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results by issuing a press release and furnishing it to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K. We also posted this press release in the Investor Relations section of our website, blackbox.com. In addition to commentary from E.C. and Dave, we have a brief slide presentation supplementing the call. Those slides also are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. For those of you who are accessing the webcast, the slides will present on your screen.

Before we begin, and as a reminder, matters discussed in this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our expected financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from expected results, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Potential factors that could affect our business and financial results include changes in the economic conditions in our end markets and the general market at large. Additional factors are included in our SEC filings and today's press release.

On this call, and as presented in today's press release, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the schedules that accompany the press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurement and other supplemental information.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to E.C.

E.C. Sykes

Thanks, Ron. Good evening and thank you for joining us for this call. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, Black Box continued to make progress on our journey to transform the Company. Over the year, we developed a plan to build a foundation to generate sustainable growth. That plan included five key parts. Those parts are entirely consistent with our transformation roadmap announced last year. The first part of our plan was to strengthen our balance sheet to enable investments for long-term sustainable growth. We accomplished this by decreasing operating expenses and improving working capital efficiency. This resulted in a net debt reduction of $22 million or 22%. We delivered a reduction for six consecutive quarters.

Free cash flow increase of $8 million or 28%. A net inventory decrease of $17 million or 41% and reduction of working capital of $38 million or 29%. Now working capital efficiency improved and as a percent of revenue, it decreased from 14.1% to 10.6%. The second part of the plan was to integrate the disparate North American commercial services sales and operations group. Our plan for integration on many of those disruptive activities are complete.

The third part of the plan was to create an enterprise management system. Our integrated management system is maturing, driven management’s insight and control of our business with better data analysis, metrics and common reporting. It's hard for me to overstate the importance of this system and the difference that will make as we consolidate our operating structure. The information that we see about both our business and our clients enabled our decision making in ways that were simply not available under the old structure.

The implementation of the new U.S. based ERP system will be a major milestone in improving the tools for management, continuous improvement of our management system will be a primary focus of our teams in the future. The fourth part of the plan was to simply and consolidate our operating and legal structure. We decreased a number of entities in North American services from 31 to 18 in FY2017. And we now have line of site operating North America services group primarily with two legal entities one for commercial and one for federal.

We consolidated 13 ERP systems which reduces the risk and complexity and improves management’s information. In addition, we initiated to consolidate the remaining ERP systems will simplify and standardize processes, reduce our overhead costs, leverage our industry best practices in improved client service. In North American services, this phase of initiative will reduce the number of unique systems from nine to one. We will also create a scalable platform to enable us to be more responsive to evolve in each of our world client base that we serve globally.

We entered into a five-year credit agreement with a strong set of financial partners. The terms of the agreement recognize the reorganizational cost to be incurred through Q1 FY2018 which provided us with the flexibility necessary to restructure the business. And we consolidated – we started consolidation of our European financial operations into a single ERP system and established a new centralized product warehouse in the Netherlands for our European operations. This is improving our cost structure and simplified how we manage the business.

The fifth part of the plan was to build a management team who could help lead Black Box to the transformation. I'm pleased with addition of our leadership in sales, strategic partnerships and most recently our new CFO. I'm happy to welcome to our team, Tim DeLisle, our new Vice President of Sales and Dave Russo, our new CFO. Tim and Dave joined the team that’s very focused on successful transformation.

In fiscal 2017, this was a year to set the foundation for sustained growth. While this was occurring there were some substantial revenue growth initiatives accomplished during FY2017, including the renewed long-term contracts with key clients, including our large financial services client and added new clients with business outcome focused selling. We created new offerings or expanded our markets and better align our Black Box with our client digital strategies. Including the customized KVM solution mentioned last quarter. This was enabled by acquisition late in fiscal 2016 of Cloudium Systems, a software development team in Ireland.

The integration of Cloudium strengthens our leadership position in the high performance KVM. In KVM over RP marketplace that team will allow us to remain a leader in high performance KVM solutions. We realigned our NACS sales approach to market focused solutions and team selling. We already have relationships with top tier clients in over nine markets. Now this sales approach leverages our strong market position. We initiated a program to transition our products sales channel in the U.S. to exclusively distribution.

We merged our disparate client facing customer solution centers to create an integrated client experience center. To ensure clients have one consistent means to receive remote support, in this fact services from Black Box regardless of the market. We launched this strategy initiative with a top tier consulting firm to expand the business in the markets with long-term sustained growth. Now I’ll talk more about the progress on this initiative later in the call.

And I’m pleased with the accomplishments in the foundation that we've established for the company's future. Now look in briefly at results, Q4 revenue was consistent with our internal expectations and adjusted operating income was slightly above our expectations. Last quarter I stated that the strategy consulting ERP implementation would add $3.5 million to $4 million to our operating expenses in the fourth quarter.

Due to timing these expenses came in lower than anticipated in Q4 and some of those costs will flow through in the first quarter. We generated over $15 million in free cash flow in the quarter, returning $4 million to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. The remaining cash was used to pay our debt. Net debt is at a 12 year low of $75 million.

As noted in our earnings release, our Board of Directors has authorized the payment of a dividend of $0.12 per share this quarter, including this distribution Black Box has paid the dividend for 54 consecutive quarters. Looking forward, we expect our revenue in Q1 to be slightly down from Q4 2017. We're making good progress and position the company for growth and it's too early for the actions taken to flow through strong enough to offset the legacy challenges of our UCC revenue and certain product line revenue streams. Sequentially, we expect North American commercial services revenue to be about flat, the federal business to continue to be up and the product business to decline.

We expect operating expenses to be up above the normalized run rate in Q1 due to the following investments in long-term growth which are implementing a new U.S. based ERP system, consolidating the European operations, investment in product development and our engagement with consulting group working on our services growth strategy. These projects remain on schedule. All these investments will just strengthen the company's future performance. And Dave will speak to OpEx run shortly.

As we move into FY2018 much of the foundation work of our transformation has been initiated or is complete. We will continue to simplify our business model and make improvements in our operating metrics. However more of our attention is turning to revenue growth as we rotate in the market with stronger growth potential. We recognize that there's no silver bullet or quick fix for change in the trajectory of our business. And we're thoughtfully making the necessary changes to build a fundamentally stronger company.

I look forward to share more insights into our growth initiatives after the financial update from Dave. Dave?

Dave Russo

Thank you, E.C. We posted fourth quarter revenue of $208 million, down from $210 million last quarter due to a decrease in service revenues, partially offset by an increase in product revenues. Products revenue was $37 million, up $1 million or 2% from $36 million last quarter, due to a large solution order in Europe, partially offset by a lower demand for certain legacy data networking products.

Services revenue was $171 million, down $3 million or 2% from $174 million last quarter. Mostly due to a decrease in commercial revenues in North America services as a result of lower demand for UCC-related projects, partially offset by relatively stable infrastructure activity and an increase in federal revenues as a result of higher volume of project awards.

Consolidated fiscal 2017 revenue was $856 million down from $913 million last year, due to a decrease in both services and products revenues. Quarterly maintenance revenue, which is derived primarily from long-term agreements with UCC services clients was $38 million or 8% of our revenue for the fourth quarter. This is consistent with last quarter and it was also down 10% from $42 million or 19% of our revenues in fiscal 2016.

Annual maintenance revenue was $151 million or 18% of revenue. This is down 12% from $171 million or 19% of revenues last year. This maintenance revenue trend is consistent with market trends and is only one of the markets we serve. Six-month order backlog which consists of confirmed orders that we expect to revenue in the next 180 days is $153 million down $18 million from $171 million last quarter and down $11 million from $164 million in the same period last year.

Total backlog at the end of the year was $307 million compared to $336 million last year. Both the sequential quarter and year-over-year declines are primarily due to a depletion of federal services backlog as a result of timing for new contract awards and commercial services as a result of lower demand for UCC-related projects. This activity reduction is all within our North America services business.

Gross margin for the quarter was 28.1% down from 29.7% last quarter due to a decrease in both products and services gross margin. Products gross margin was 42.7% down from 44.2% last quarter, primarily due to a less favorable mix, partially offset by positive results of cost reduction programs executed over the last year. Services gross margin was 24.9% down from 26.7% last quarter, primarily due to lower profits on project mix as well as some cost overruns on certain projects.

Gross margin for the fiscal year was 28.4% down from 29.6% last year primarily due to an increase in inventory impairment losses over the prior year in both services and product as well as project mix related to services revenue. SG&A for the quarter was $56.4 million down $1 million or 2% from $57.4 million last quarter. The reasons for the quarter-to-quarter change are highlighted in the presented waterfall chart and are as follows.

During the fourth quarter, we had decreases of $2.8 million for incentive compensation, $1.1 million of structuring expense and $500,000 in other compensation related expenses. These reductions were partially offset by additional investments including $500,000 for consolidation of our internal support organization which includes a new ERP roll out and consolidation of back office functions and $2.2 million of strategic consulting and the U.S. based ERP project.

SG&A for the fiscal year was $235 million down $21 million or 8% from $256 million last year. The reasons for the year-to-year change are also highlighted in the year waterfall and are as follows. During fiscal 2017 [Audio Dip] and travel related expenses as we tightened up cost controls.

These reductions in spending were offset of $900,000 on the integration of the internal I'm sorry – the international support organization and $2.3 million for the strategy consulting and the new U.S. based ERP project. In addition, we had a $1.2 million increase in incentive compensation expense. Thinking about the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we expect to normalize SG&A expense run rate of between $58 million to $59 million, excluding costs associated with future restructuring and the U.S. based ERP project.

Adjusted operating income margin for the quarter was 1.3% down from 3.2% last quarter. Adjusted operating income margin for the year was 2.5% compared to 3.6% last year. Operating earnings per share were $0.07 down 71% from $0.24 last quarter. Operating earnings per share for the year was $0.77 down 31% from $1.11 last year. The operational income tax rate for the quarter and year was 35%. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter was negative 54% due to the mix of business income where we operate across various taxing jurisdictions and the write-off of deferred tax assets, specific to our equity award program. The GAAP annual effective income tax rate was negative 33%.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $15.2 million up from $9.1 million in the prior quarter and down from $22.3 million in the same period last year. Cash flow provided by operating activities for the year was $39.9 million up from [Audio Dip].

Aggregate DSOs inclusive of cost in excess of billings and billings in excess of cost, were 72 days down from 79 days in the prior quarter and down from 74 days in the prior year.

Net debt was $75 million, down $5 million from $80 million in the prior quarter and down $21 million from $96 million compared to last year. During the fourth quarter, we used all available free cash for debt reduction, dividend payments and share repurchases. Our leverage ratio is 2.4% down from 2.7% in the prior quarter and 3.0% in the same period last year. Our current incremental borrowing rate is 2.7%. As discussed on previous calls, we remain focused on working capital management.

During the fiscal year, we reduced working capital as a percentage of revenues from 14.1% to 10.6%. Our expectation for fiscal 2018 is in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%. We will continue to prioritize the use of capital towards our strategic initiatives and we expect to use our first quarter available cash flow for investment in U.S. based ERP project dividends and debt reduction.

I will now turn the call back to E.C.

E.C. Sykes

All right, thanks Dave. Last quarter I discussed our vision for Black Box. We intended to be the trusted digital partner and our goals are to provide best-in-class products and services, enable digital convergence of disparate platforms and to create innovative solutions through expanded strategic partnerships. This quarter, I’d like to provide some additional thoughts on our future direction.

Leading companies know that their digital strategies enable agility, innovation and enhanced customer experience. Ultimately, it allows them to be more informed and responsive to their customer's needs. It’s a comprehensive challenge and requires a convergence of devices, processes [Audio Dip] centers which include private, public and hybrid clouds, the Edge where devices are connected to the network and interact with the world and the pipe which moves data between the two.

Now we have solution in all three areas and our strongest position by far is enabling the Edge. Our value proposition has always included the ability to connect and integrate a wide range of devices to the network both wired and wireless. The Edge is where people, devices and data converge to allow businesses to make better, faster and more informed decisions. This convergence is enabled by infrastructure networks and systems moving, enabling the exchange of information wherever and whenever the business or their customers need it.

The complexity of the Edge is increasing due to the rapid growth of the number of connected devices both fixed and mobile. With some forecast of a million devices added per hour and 30 billion devices installed by 2020. Adding devices increases risk and expanded demand for security, bandwidth and latency solutions. To address the increasing complexity, the network architecture is changing, moving some of the application in computing power from the data center to the digital Edge. This shift increases intelligence at the Edge where our clients and their customers operate. The combination of the rapid increase in devices and the movement of intelligence to the Edge will be the next strong growth area of the physical and logical network. This represents a large opportunity for Black Box.

The expertise required to enable this transition is well aligned with our capabilities and our global footprint. Black Box is known for our globally distributed technical team already experienced in deploying devices at the Edge. We will focus our efforts on this market and clarify our capabilities to enable this transition. To establish our identity as a leading Edge solution provider, we will leverage our experience in designing, deploying and managing high performance network for some of the world’s largest institution.

We will expand our services in connecting wired and wireless IoT devices and designing the systems we invest in those markets identified in our growth strategy. We will leverage our team of over 1,200 globally deployed skilled technicians and our global network of field service partners managed with proven processes, automated tools and controls. And we will take advantage of our strong network operation centers, innovation labs and integrated deployment activities with our clients and partners worldwide.

Our solutions and capabilities will make Black Box, the trusted digital partner to connect devices to the network in a more connected world. Once our clients have made the investment to connect these devices, there's an opportunity for us to manage those devices to optimize their performance. In many ways, the market digital transformation is asking for the solution that Black Box provide so well.

We are evolving with this technology shift and recognize changes in the way information as voice, data and video is communicated and are adapting to provide solutions to these markets. We believe that positioning Black Box is the Edge solution provider to design, deploy and manage solution will resonate well with our clients and partners. After all in addition to enabling connectivity for over 40 years, we provide Edge products like cables, AV solutions, digital signage and storage devices.

And we are one of the world's leading KVM providers. Our products like our services are based on the Edge. The digital Edge is where data is gathered. The new digital Edge is where real-time data has been turned into information. The digital Edge is where information is disseminated. The digital Edge is where decisions are made. At Black Box our goal is to be the leader enabling the digital Edge to accelerate business decisions and actions. All the groups of Black Box have a primary objective to enable the emerging intelligent Edge with solutions that empower our clients to make decisions faster and create a better buying experience for their clients.

We also believe that the deployment of IoT devices in the intelligent Edge is in its nascent stage of evolution. We are well positioned to enable the next-generation of Edge architectures and are already working with leading providers as they empower the Edge. Importantly, this moves Black Box from supporting the legacy technology to being at the front of technology transformation that has sustainable growth capability. We're purposefully position the company to provide solutions in a market that not only fits our core capabilities but also has the power of emerging market trend.

Leading companies across all industries are pursuing digital strategies. We have a natural footprint in this space and we're picking our spots to invest in the talent, resources and partnerships to be the leading solutions provider on the Edge. In addition to all the above we are engaged in a business strategy process with leading strategy consulting firm as mentioned in the last earnings call. The focus of this engagement is to develop initiatives that will expand our position as an Edge solution provider. Our consulting partner is in the final stages of their analysis and we will share more of those details with you soon.

Prior to our next earnings call, we expect to roll out these growth initiatives. After that information is shared Dave and I will meet with partners and investors to communicate our strategic direction. The foundation work done in fiscal 2017 were successful in position us to turn more of our focus towards growth. As an Edge solution provider, we will position our existing resources to partner with our clients to take advantage of voice, data and video device innovation. This is a large and attractive market for Edge services and we are uniquely positioned to design, deploy and manage those solutions.

With that, I'll open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Greg Burns from Sidoti Company. Your line is open.

Greg Burns

Good afternoon. So in terms of the transformation of the business and being a leading provider at the Edge of the networks, can you help us understand maybe some real world applications or use cases that you see being relevant to that strategy and where you think you could expand to, whether it's stuff you're currently doing or emerging opportunities that you see in line with that strategy?

E.C. Sykes

Sure, Greg. First I think it's important to understand that we're engaged with a lot of these activities already. So our historical communication experience plays in this market very well that's part of the voice piece of that transmission, that part is not going to go away. And we are continuing our activities to reposition ourselves in that market. From a data standpoint, we've been involved with a number of national roll outs where people want to do wireless or wired expansion of their services, and they'll do that so that their clients can have a better experience since how they like their retail stores for example. So we recently completed a roll out of 2,300 dealer stores as an example for our wireless solution repair. And in those cases we designed what those systems look like deploy them and then wake up the systems and make sure they operate the function properly.

There's a lot of talk in the market about IoT and that involves a lots of different types of devices whether it's measuring temperature and areas wouldn't that need how they control temperature devices or whether it's measuring presence of people or others. We are assisting in those activities and that is very similar to what we've done historically with pulling infrastructure and then the pulling those devices at the end of that cable. We're also working on providing managed services to those and service those devices continue to remain active function is intended and designed is there. We're evaluated preventive maintenance is required to them.

So we're engaged with a number of those at present. In addition to that the strategy firm that we've engaged with are working on some additional initiatives that will have specific activities to expand our presence into that market.

Greg Burns

Okay, thanks. In terms of your internal resources to kind of address this market, do you feel like your technical staff has all the skill sets needed to grow in these areas or there’s some additional training require or maybe some inorganic means of requiring some of the certain skills that you feel you might need?

E.C. Sykes

Yes, there's certainly – I mean we're building off of a strong base that we have already. So this is a strong turn for us, this is continuing on a path that we've already got a lot of capabilities in and that's important because we're leveraging in this 1,200 technicians that we already have deployed globally there to build from which is a compelling value differentiator for us.

But with that said though, industry and technology continues to move forward and we're continuing to move forward as well. A lot of our solutions have in the past have been more project based and we're moving to a more solutions based. And that will take some retraining or some additional skill sets to work with that. At this time, we're not announcing any new technology initiatives and so we don't have a technology gap at present and we might have some of those in the future.

Greg Burns

Okay, thanks. And I want to better understand that the commentary around SG&A for the first quarter. So is it $58 million to $59 million exclusive of some incremental expenditures like the ERP so that $58 million to $59 million is kind of a good run rate after those kind of one-time items roll off for the balance of the years. Is that the way to think about it?

E.C. Sykes

Yes, the best way to think about it, Greg is the $58 million to $59 million excludes those items. So that's what I would call I guess a core SG&A run rate and then those other investments we discussed would be on top of that.

Greg Burns

Okay. And just to set the bar for the first quarter, how big are those like kind of other investments?

E.C. Sykes

Well, we really haven't – we haven't really given any type of guidance on that. But it's going to be in the – probably in the $3 million to $4 million range.

Greg Burns

And you expect them to roll off into the third quarter or there’s going to be some like kind of?

E.C. Sykes

Well, the most significant investment is going to be the ERP program and that's going to continue on for a while. There's going to be – some of that is going to hit OpEx and some of its going to be capital expenditures. Greg, I think when we did our last earnings call we said that program was an 18 month program and we're still on track for the deployment of that program. And it does have a mix of OpEx and depreciated expense.

Greg Burns

Okay, so shouldn’t that be included in kind of the run rate SG&A or?

E.C. Sykes

Well, we wanted to – there were so many adjustments and I guess all same noise in the 2017 numbers that we thought we'd level set, and there's certainly will be additional costs in there because of those programs. The one thing that we really don't fully have our arms around is what percentage of that program will be capitalized and what percentage will be expensed.

Greg Burns

Okay, thank you. Is there anyone else in the queue?

Ron Basso

You can keep going, Greg.

Greg Burns

Okay. Could you talk maybe a little bit about the federal business how you're seeing that shape up are you seeing bidding activity increase what's going on in the federal side of the business?

Dave Russo

Yes. Greg, as you're aware, we repositioned ourselves in our federal business. And as a result of that we had a good year with that group this past year. I'm really pleased where they are. They are continuing to strengthen their position in the marketplace there. Certainly there’s – the normal competitive pressures – we're not seeing anything pick up that’s unusual, some people have talked about the new administration effect. And if there is any effect there we're not seeing this play out in our business structure at this time. We are seeing a strong level of demand and we were seeing it before the current administration came in to place.

Greg Burns

Okay. And the service gross margins were a little bit below that I was looking for going into the quarter how do you see service gross margins going into next year, did they bounce back kind of that high 20% range or is this kind of the new normal thing?

E.C. Sykes

We’ve got some initiatives to work through those. There has been some things that happened last year that we flushed through the system. But we're aware that there’s some opportunities for improvement there and we have some internal initiatives to drive some improvements on that side.

Greg Burns

Okay, great. Thank you.

E.C. Sykes

Good.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Glenn Primack from Promus Holdings. Your line is open.

Glenn Primack

Good afternoon. I was wondering if you would mention who the consultant is that's working with you. And then as far as the ERP like, who you are standardizing on there?

E.C. Sykes

Yes, Glenn on both of those cases we can’t announce those pieces. I can tell you that both of them are that the large – very large not globally known companies in those spaces. Unfortunately I can’t share that information.

Glenn Primack

Okay. And then the Board hasn't changed much. I remember the brand has been really strong back in the late 80s when you wanted to…

E.C. Sykes

Glenn, do you have a question?

Glenn Primack

Yes, I’m just wondering, as you morph into this next iteration of Black Box. Do you need to – how much change is necessary I guess from the core. I understand that Edge part but do you need to, people – you're set on people.

Dave Russo

Yes, we think we are – I think you'll notice that we were pleased to add a board member in November, since he has joined us at that point in time and we're well positioned with the strength and talents we need to look at the Board level.

Glenn Primack

Okay. And then that's it.

Dave Russo

Well, you have another question?

Glenn Primack

Sure, I got plenty of questions, right you're going through a transformation it seems like if you're successful this stocks a home run, right and you pay a dividend. And so if the dividend holds you get paid to wait for you guys to turn around the business that's worth a lot of questions. So you've got the technicians and the resources. How much stuff do you make versus bring in from a vendor and brand it with the Black Box?

E.C. Sykes

So Glenn, I think you have to think mainly about if you go back and look at some of the filings we've done there’s a bulk of our revenue comes through our services business and that will give you a good deep effect.

Glenn Primack

Okay.

E.C. Sykes

The products side of it, a good piece of that is work that resale but I think you will also – you heard that we’ve had a software group and we’ve done some acquisitions in the past and so we’ve got a mix on that particular side.

Glenn Primack

All right, fantastic. So are you affected at all by the purchase that Belkin made of that KVM Switch company?

E.C. Sykes

No, we are not.

Glenn Primack

Or would they be a potential you’d be a channel for them potentially because that seems like you're really strong in that area.

E.C. Sykes

Yes, we've got a good position at KVM Switch side and we're pleased with where we're positioned there. I think you'll see we're one of the top providers globally.

Glenn Primack

No, I think you've always been pretty strong there I mean that's – would that beyond that Edge enabling area?

E.C. Sykes

We do consider that will be one of the Edge products.

Glenn Primack

Okay, what would come in do you think second place in terms of if that’s when you’re strongest you have like a top three that. You feel pretty confident in – or I shouldn't say product because you are moving to solutions which is probably a lot better strategy right from a profit perspective.

E.C. Sykes

You've identified that correctly, we are moving to more of a solution sale than we have historically where has been more of a project based sale that's a transition process. It'll take us some time to get to that. But I think analysis of the market opportunities are the same ones that we see. In fact I echo your earlier belief that here's a stock that’s historically done well in cash is paying the dividend.

And its going to a transformation you've got a good team that delivered great results last year. And so I'm here believing that we will deliver very strong results going forward. I think that if you look at how the products set there, the KVM is a strong player for us there's other ones that are strong. From a service standpoint, we've got strong capabilities in the wireless space whether its DAS or this access points or other places are there. We've got lots of experience in the structure cable. We are historically a very strong communications player and continue to get a very strong revenue stream from that side. And so we've got a really balanced ability to service that Edge market this is going through this transformation and just ask you to stay tuned to hear about what may be coming next in that space.

Glenn Primack

That seems pretty exciting. Do you need to do much training from you brought in a new Head of Sales to see it need to teach people on how to sell solutions or do you get enough inbound calls from customers with problems as you can?

E.C. Sykes

We've got…

Glenn Primack

Over that way.

E.C. Sykes

We've got a mix of those that work now I mentioned in my comments. And there's always an evolution of training a skill sets of everybody this year its one of our major initiative this year for all of us to continue improve our skill sets and that includes our sales team is there.

Dave Russo

Can I get you a best and final last question?

Glenn Primack

No, I’m good I was like I was on the call got dropped off, I got back on. But just looking at your stock it just seems like potentially it's super duper cheap. And so that's kind of where I invest in within our firm and that’s why I just I had to get on ask a few. That’s all.

Dave Russo

Hey, thanks a lot. Look forward to talking to you in the future.

Glenn Primack

Yes.

Operator

Ron Basso

Thank you, Tasha and we thank you all for your time today. As a reminder, our press release has been filed on Form 8-K and is available at blackbox.com. Good evening and this concludes today's conference call.

