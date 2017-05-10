Valeant: One-Time Tax Benefit = Better Earnings Optic

Valeant's CEO Joe Papa

Investment Thesis

Following its Q1 2017 earnings report, Valeant (NYSE:VRX) gained as much as 26%. The company posted a better net-income because of a one-time tax benefit of $908 million, but in fact total revenue fell by 11%. There was no cut in revenue guidance; but rather higher revenue guidance for 2017. I still believe that Valeant is not a safe long bet.

Debt reduction Status

During the 2nd quarter of 2016, Valeant said that they would sell non-core assets to reduce their debt by more than $5 billion within 18 months (by January 2018), which is a 17% debt reduction. For the first 10 months, the company managed to reduce its debt by 7.37%, so the company still needs to reduce debt about another 10% in the next 8 months. The CEO earlier said that any assets sale in this industry would normally need 6 months to complete. I think this will be a daunting task for the company, and in a must sell situation they may not get the price they want.

Q1 2017 Earnings Result: Is it better?

The Bausch + Lomb/International segment's revenue increased by less than 1% and the other two segments (Branded Rx and U.S. Diversified Products) decreased by 9% and 37% respectively. Overall, total revenue fell by 11%.

The company raised its revenue guidance slightly for 2017 -Full Year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the range of $3.60 - $3.75 billion from $3.55 -$3.70 billion. Investors reacted positively to the guidance and update on the debt reduction status; the stock went up as much as 26% during regular market hours.

In terms of revenue decline the company said as follows:

Revenues were also negatively affected by foreign currencies, divestitures and discontinuations, and a modest decrease in average realized pricing.

Positives

There are a few positives from the turnaround company:

The company said that they are on track to close the sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals for $819.9 million in cash proceeds by mid-year. If they achieve this, the remaining debt will be $27.68%, which means that they will have reduced their debt by about 10%, while the goal is 17%.

They have executed a debt refinancing that extended their debt maturity profile

Negatives

Loss of exclusivity for products in the U.S. Diversified Products segment is a concern. The declines in both volume and average realized price were primarily due to loss of exclusivity for products.

in the U.S. Diversified Products segment is a concern. The declines in both volume and average realized price were primarily due to loss of exclusivity for products. Segment revenues will be impacted by the selling of assets

Conclusion

The company's cash balance is $1.21 billion as of March 31, 2017 which does not look sufficient, as they required cash for principal debt payments over the remainder of 2017 through 2020 by an aggregate $6.32 billion. The company's net income was boosted by the one-time tax benefit of $908 million. The company further said as follows:

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $628 million, as compared to a net loss of ($374) million for the same period in 2016, an increase of $1.002 billion. Net income in the first quarter of 2017 includes a one-time income tax benefit of $908 million from a non-cash internal restructuring that occurred during this time. Revenues of $2.109 Billion

GAAP Net Income of $628 Million

GAAP Cash Flow from Operations of $954 Million

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $861 Million

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) of $273 Million

Reduced Debt by $1.3 Billion in the quarter

With lack of pricing power due to an existing price hike investigation, and a lack of revenue growth due to assets sales to pay off its debt, I wouldn't touch Valeant at this time.

