Valeant: One-Time Tax Benefit = Better Earnings Optic

Investment Thesis
Following its Q1 2017 earnings report, Valeant (NYSE:VRX) gained as much as 26%. The company posted a better net-income because of a one-time tax benefit of $908 million, but in fact total revenue fell by 11%. There was no cut in revenue guidance; but rather higher revenue guidance for 2017. I still believe that Valeant is not a safe long bet.
Debt reduction Status
During the 2nd quarter of 2016, Valeant said that they would sell non-core assets to reduce their debt by more than $5 billion within 18 months (by January 2018), which is a 17% debt reduction. For the first 10 months, the company managed to reduce its debt by 7.37%, so the company still needs to reduce debt about another 10% in the next 8 months. The CEO earlier said that any assets sale in this industry would normally need 6 months to complete. I think this will be a daunting task for the company, and in a must sell situation they may not get the price they want.
Q1 2017 Earnings Result: Is it better?
The Bausch + Lomb/International segment's revenue increased by less than 1% and the other two segments (Branded Rx and U.S. Diversified Products) decreased by 9% and 37% respectively. Overall, total revenue fell by 11%.
The company raised its revenue guidance slightly for 2017 -Full Year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the range of $3.60 - $3.75 billion from $3.55 -$3.70 billion. Investors reacted positively to the guidance and update on the debt reduction status; the stock went up as much as 26% during regular market hours.
In terms of revenue decline the company said as follows:
Revenues were also negatively affected by foreign currencies, divestitures and discontinuations, and a modest decrease in average realized pricing.
Positives
- There are a few positives from the turnaround company:
- The company said that they are on track to close the sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals for $819.9 million in cash proceeds by mid-year. If they achieve this, the remaining debt will be $27.68%, which means that they will have reduced their debt by about 10%, while the goal is 17%.
- They have executed a debt refinancing that extended their debt maturity profile
Negatives
- Loss of exclusivity for products in the U.S. Diversified Products segment is a concern. The declines in both volume and average realized price were primarily due to loss of exclusivity for products.
- Segment revenues will be impacted by the selling of assets
Conclusion
The company's cash balance is $1.21 billion as of March 31, 2017 which does not look sufficient, as they required cash for principal debt payments over the remainder of 2017 through 2020 by an aggregate $6.32 billion. The company's net income was boosted by the one-time tax benefit of $908 million. The company further said as follows:
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $628 million, as compared to a net loss of ($374) million for the same period in 2016, an increase of $1.002 billion. Net income in the first quarter of 2017 includes a one-time income tax benefit of $908 million from a non-cash internal restructuring that occurred during this time.
- Revenues of $2.109 Billion
- GAAP Net Income of $628 Million
- GAAP Cash Flow from Operations of $954 Million
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $861 Million
- Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) of $273 Million
- Reduced Debt by $1.3 Billion in the quarter
With lack of pricing power due to an existing price hike investigation, and a lack of revenue growth due to assets sales to pay off its debt, I wouldn't touch Valeant at this time.
