McDonald's: This Is Just The Start

McDonald's'(NYSE:MCD) has surprised me with the stock price performance in the last few weeks. I was bullish about the company and advocated holding it for the next 2-3 years as the business was going through some fundamental changes. However, even I did not expect the stock price to move higher so quickly.

My first article about McDonald's was at the start of January and it makes me happy that my timing was spot on. It is even more pleasing to see a stock like McDonald's move higher as there were many doubts about the business and the management's ability to execute the structural changes. Large businesses usually do not show high-growth numbers, which makes its stock price movement even more impressive. I am happy that I was able to recommend buying McDonald's at the start of the upward movement and those who bought at those levels, must be ecstatic as well. However, I still believe that there is room for the stock to move higher as we have just seen the start of the turnaround through the growth plan and refranchising.

The first quarter earnings announcement at the end of the last month worked as a catalyst for the stock price to move higher. It also prompted a number of analysts to either raise their price targets or change their view on the stock. This further gave fuel to the ongoing rally. These analysts are in fact late to the party and the market had realized the potential before these upgrades. At the moment, consensus price target is between $155-160.

My theses about McDonald's is proven through different numbers in the earnings announcement. I predicted that McDonald's will be able to enhance its margins through the change in its business model. Moving towards franchising not only saves on operating costs, it also improves the gross margin. For the first quarter alone, McDonald's had franchised business gross margin of over 81%. Compare this to the company operated restaurants gross margin of just 17% and it will start to make sense why the company wants to move to 95% franchising. This business model improves profitability in a big way. Combining these two gross margins will give us a total gross margin of just under 43%. You can see how lower, company operated restaurants gross margin has dragged down the total gross margin figures.

As McDonald's reaches 95% franchising by the end of the year, we will see a meaningful rise in gross margin. In addition to higher gross margin, operating costs will also come down. As a result, operating margin will also get a boost. This is why I am saying that it is just the start for McDonald's. The market reacted positively to the earnings announcement as it showed that the management was able to deliver on its growth plan. We will see much more in this area and there will be a lot of improvement in margins for McDonald's. The management has shown that they can bring back the customers and same store sales can be grown through the use of technology and by providing a better atmosphere.

First quarter EBITDA was $2.36 billion, almost $25 million more than the fourth quarter and $182 million higher than the first quarter of 2016. EBITDA is important for the company as it is used for calculating leverage and ratings agencies regularly use this metric in their analysis. EBITDA figure would have been higher if the company had recorded depreciation for the Chinese operations. As Chinese operations are in the process of transferring to the franchisee, it is categorized as held for sale which allows the company to not record depreciation for these assets. This has resulted in a higher operating income for McDonald's but the EBITDA has been affected negatively.

I am expecting full year EBITDA to be over $10 billion, which will keep its leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) between 3-3.5x. Franchising will generate higher operating income. As McDonald's will be adding to its debt in the next three years, rising EBITDA will help it keep the credit metrics in check. During the first quarter of the year, McDonald's added more than $1.1 billion to its long-term debt. The share repurchase program for the next three years will be partially funded by debt (explained in detail in my last article). It will take McDonald's long-term debt to over $30 billion. The strategy is clear. The management wants to have a highly-levered business focused on collecting cash from its franchises. In terms of growth, the company will rely on its franchisees, who will have an incentive to grow sales. Rising sales volumes will ensure more money goes to their pockets while McDonald's will benefit as royalty payments are based on sales figures.

McDonald's has a long way to go. We are not at the end of the turnaround, it is just the beginning. It is one of those rare stocks that offer healthy dividend income with robust growth opportunity. Change in the business model will reduce costs and increase cash flow generation. Higher cash flow certainty has allowed the management to be aggressive on debt financing. Moving towards franchising model, increased number of restaurants in growing markets like China and Hong Kong and the plan to increase sales through repeated customer visits will result in improved profitability. There is going to be more fundamental improvement in McDonald's in the next two-three years. Fundamental growth along with generous distributions to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases make McDonald's a stock to hold for the next 3-4 years at least.

