ABB: The Worst Is Behind But The Future Is Overvalued

I have found ABB Ltd ADR (NYSE:ABB) to be a solid company with a durable competitive advantage and strong record as a dividend payer. However, given its recent growth and profitability struggles, current growth projections are overly optimistic - making the stock overvalued at current levels.

Business Overview

ABB describes themselves as "a pioneering technology leader that works closely with utility, industry, transport and infrastructure customers in roughly 100 countries. With more than four decades at the forefront of digital technologies, we are a leader in digitally connected and enabled industrial equipment and systems with an installed base of more than 70,000 control systems connecting 70 million devices." It also has entered the artificial intelligence space by forming a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial AI solutions. The company was founded in 1883, currently employs over 130,000 people, and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Profitability

ABB has experienced a gradual decline in profitability over the past decade: its ROA, ROIC, ROE, and operating margins have fallen from 13.38%, 32.84%, 44.21%, and 13.7% respectively in 2007 to 5.1%, 13%, 14.8%, and 8.8% respectively last year. These figures are close to capital goods industry averages, reflecting growing competition and capital allocation mistakes by management.

Due to its falling profitability, the company has experienced relatively flat revenue growth over the past decade and earnings have actually fallen to nearly half of their 2007 levels.

Despite its negative profitability trend, the company's ROIC remains well above the cost of capital and should continue to remain so for years to come due to its durable competitive advantages. ABB enjoys a strong reputation in power transmission technology, patents for HVDC transmission products, and high switching costs due to the broad integration of its automation products in existing production facilities.

Financials

The company is in decent shape financially. With a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt to equity ratio of 0.41, the company is certainly not debt free but is not in any near-term danger of bankruptcy.

Management

CEO and President Ulrich Spiesshofer has been at the helm of ABB since September 2013 and has been with the firm since November 2005.

Though he has continued his predecessors acquisition strategy (including the recent acquisition of B&R), he has primarily focused on improving operations and maximizing synergies from previous acquisitions. Additionally, management is focusing on mitigating risks posed by the power grid business while also focusing on projects that will lead to higher margins. This strategy is referred to by management as "Next Level Strategy" and is currently in "Stage 3": shifting its center of gravity to higher growth segments, strengthening its competitiveness and de-risking the portfolio. Management is optimistic about the company's future, citing the attractive long-term outlook in ABB's three major customer sectors (utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure) being driven by the "Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions."

Risks

The company's well-diversified portfolio mitigates considerable risk. However, the company does operate in cyclical industries, tying its ultimate performance to the health of the economy. Additionally, an acquisitions-driven growth model also comes with considerable risks given that management may considerably overpay for some acquisitions, thereby destroying shareholder value.

Valuation

The current purchase price of $24.63 overall looks fairly to slightly overvalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF ABB 3.7 25.4 1.6 13.0 ABB - 5 yr. Average 3.0 19.2 1.2 12.2 Industry 3.9 25.8 2.2 22.9 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $16.59) and Simply Wall St (DCF fair value of $20.48)) contribute further to the case for its overvaluation. Analysts consider the stock a "hold", giving an average $23.33 price target and project an annual growth rate of 6.6% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of -2.66% over the past five years. This drastic change of directions is reflected in the plot below:

Due to my personal caution about counting on improving growth rates for a company of this size with this level of international risk exposure, I use a much more conservative DCF valuation: assuming an annual EPS growth rate of 4% over the next 5 years, a terminal growth rate of 3%. The fair values for each growth thesis at varying discount rates (annual rates of return) are reflected below:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 4% Growth $16.4 $12.44 $10.12 6.6% Growth $20.3 $14.71 $11.64

Each of these inputs render the company significantly overvalued at present levels.

Perhaps ABB's most enticing investment aspect is its dividend. It has paid a consistently solid dividend and has increased it nearly 400% over the past decade. It currently yields a strong 3.13%.

The company also regularly returns profits to shareholders through its buyback program: reducing its share count from 2.3 billion at the end of 2013 to 2.1 billion at the end of last quarter with further reduction likely.

Conclusion

ABB has floundered over the past decade. However, with a strong durable competitive advantage, solid profitability, a well-diversified and low-risk portfolio, and a management team that is committed to priming the company to tap into future high growth areas, the company's future growth prospects are looking increasingly optimistic. Though I do believe that the worst is behind the company, too much uncertainty remains in the global economy to bet on a drastic improvement in earnings over the next 5 years, rendering the company overvalued at current levels.

