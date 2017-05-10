Gold Correction: 2 Key Indicators To Follow

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has been in a correction since touching the 1300 level on April 16th. Two questions: 1) What caused the correction; and 2) How long will this correction last?

What caused the recent correction in gold?

As previously explained, short term moves in gold price have been heavily influenced by the long term interest rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) and the cross rate between the Japanse Yen and the Euro.

1. Long term interest rates went up

So, here is the chart showing the overlay of gold futures (June contract) and the yield on 10-Year Treasury Note. As the chart shows, long term interest rates went up since gold re-approached the 1300 level on April 18th, and have been rising since. As noted many times, gold is negatively correlated with the long term interest rates.

2. The Euro appreciated versus the Japanese Yen

Here is the chart showing the overlay of gold futures with the cross-rate between the Euro and Japanese Yen. As the chart shows, the Euro has started to appreciate versus the Japanese Yen exactly as the price of gold reached the 1300 level on April 16th, and it has been appreciating since. As noted, gold is negatively correlated with the Euro/Yen cross.

How long will this gold correction last?

Over the short term, gold will continue to sell-off as long as long term interest rates are rising, and the Euro is appreciating versus the Yen.

We that said, gold , the Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) and the 10Y TNote , are all so-called risk-off assets.

So, the recent correction in gold, Yen and 10Y TNote can be attributed to the diminishing geopolitical risk associated with the French elections, which was re-priced during the 2-week period between the first and second rounds of elections. During the same period we had a co-called risk-on rally, with the rising stock prices (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NYSEARCA:IWM), as well as the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE).

My key thesis is that the Euro will stabilize versus the Yen fairly quickly, at which point both currencies will start to appreciate versus the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). At that point, gold will likely resume the uptrend.

Additionally, my key thesis is that the long term rates have limited upside due to an apparently slowing economy, which is also bullish for gold, as well as gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) (NYSEARCA:NUGT).

So, rather than making the specific timing predictions, let' follow these two indicators, as key triggers for the short-term gold price moves. I will accordingly update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD FUTURES IN A CTA FUND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.