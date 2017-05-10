REITs 4 Alpha: Data Center REIT DIY 'Smart Beta' ETF Update +15.6% YTD

In honor of the 30th Anniversary of The Princess Bride: Data center outperformance is the reason we are gathered here today.

Image: Phactual -- "Mawage. Mawage is wot bwings us togeder tooday."

The marriage of technology and real estate continues to pay dividends for REIT investors.

I have been suggesting to SA readers since late 2015 that an equal weight, or "smart beta" portfolio of data center REITs was a savvy way to profit from secular trends of cloud computing, social media, wireless data and streaming media, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and virtual reality.

Each of these names is focused on a different strategy. Of course, there is overlap in some geographic markets and customer offerings.

Here is a brief rundown of the six publicly traded data center REITs:

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) was the first data center REIT and owns and operates the largest global fleet of data centers, measured by either square footage or megawatts. In addition to large scale, or wholesale deployments, Digital's Telx acquisition signaled a pivot toward connectivity and colocation. Digital is the only one of its peers with an investment-grade rating.

(NASDAQ:EQIX) is a 19-year-old S&P 500 company, which became a REIT in 2015. Equinix owns and operates the largest global network of data centers, which focuses on connectivity and interconnection. Equinix recently added to its moat by closing on a $3.6 billion Verizon (NYSE:VZ) America's data center portfolio. Equinix is a major tenant for Digital Realty. CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) also focuses on connectivity, primarily in eight major US markets. CoreSite will opportunistically sign strategic "wholesale" deployments as well. CoreSite was the top-performing REIT for investors during 2015, regardless of sector, and continues to put up double-digit growth quarter after quarter.

(NASDAQ:CONE) focuses on Fortune 1000 enterprises and has benefited from the need for large businesses to integrate public and private cloud solutions with on-premise owned facilities. Over the past two years, CyrusOne has successfully expanded operations to serve financial services and hyperscale cloud service providers. QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) buys massive infrastructure-rich properties at a discount and re-purposes them into state-of-the-art data center campuses. QTS also offers colocation and managed cloud services with a focus on hybrid IT, security, and compliance for both government and private sector clients.

Tale Of The Tape

In addition to the price appreciation shown on these charts, total return was boosted by the quarterly REIT dividend distributions.

There also is overlap from late last year when it comes to strong data center sector performance. December 2016 results are shown below.

When you combine December 2016 performance, it begins to paint a very attractive picture for shareholders of CoreSite (a retail REIT) and DuPont Fabros (100% wholesale REIT), up 33.9% and 24.5%, respectively.

I cover investing and business news for Data Center Knowledge, which is a publication for industry professionals. Many DCK readers are familiar with technology terms, but not REIT jargon like Funds from Operations, or FFO.

However, many Seeking Alpha readers may be familiar with REIT investing, but not data centers – a relatively new asset class. Digital Realty, in 2004, became the first publicly traded REIT focused on the data center asset class.

Retail vs. Wholesale

Yesterday, one of my REITs 4 Alpha members sent me a note asking for an explanation of data center terms, as the jargon can be confusing.

At the simplest level, data center landlords are providing space and reliable cooling and power.

Wholesale leases are typically large deployments of servers and customer networking equipment with separately metered power. Retail or colocation tenants typically lease space for just a few cabinets, and the power charge is included in the price per square foot.

Here are a few terms that consistently will crop up:

Wholesale space refers to a customer leasing a partial data hall, an entire data hall, or even an entire data center.

Retail, colocation, colo, and multitenant data center (MTDC) are terms often used when multiple customers lease space to place their own servers into cabinets and cages.

Private cloud refers to dedicated infrastructure (servers) hosted for a customer by a third party.

Public cloud refers to shared infrastructure, (almost always virtual machines, or VM, which are software-defined), not dedicated servers.

Hybrid IT or hybrid cloud refers to a mix of public, private (colo) and legacy owned data center assets. Most traditional enterprise customers are in the process of evaluating how to best deploy various IT applications across this mix.

IT services providers often lease space in multi-tenant data centers, to provide managed services to customers, including: hosting, disaster recovery and business continuation, remote hands, security and compliance, etc.

QTS uses a 3C classification system: C1 custom wholesale, C2 colocation, and C3 cloud and managed services. Notably, QTS is the only one of the six public DC REITs to offer cloud hosting, managed services and hybrid IT in-house.

Connectivity as a Service

However, when data centers are located near the intersection of telecom networks and fiber aggregation points, they can generally charge more for the space. Northern Virginia is the largest data center market in the US in large part because over 70% of global data traffic passes through this internet hub. There are five other so-called Tier 1 US markets: Silicon Valley, NY/NJ, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

However, there also are vibrant data center markets in secondary markets like Phoenix, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto and the Pacific Northwest. Smaller or tertiary markets are sometimes referred to as "edge" (as in at the edge of the network).

When it comes to high-performance applications like streaming media, providing adequate bandwidth and being closer to the customer "eyeballs" delivers better quality of service. This is often referred to as low latency. Reducing latency can eliminate "lag" in gaming applications and annoying buffering when binge-watching your favorite Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime program.

Providing fast, secure, direct access to public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure/Office 365, IBM (NYSE:IBM)/Softlayer, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Platform and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cloud has become more important. These cloud players have become valuable magnets to attract customers.

Cashing-In On Connectivity

Enterprise customers and their vendors often colocate in the same data center, or campus, where they can connect their servers with fiber for speed and security. This is often facilitated in landlord "meet up rooms," where customers also can interconnect with dozens or even hundreds of cloud, IT services, and telecom network providers.

Many landlords charge a recurring monthly fee for these cross connects. In addition to being a high-margin business, these multiple cross-connects can create "ecosystems" over time, which helps to make customer deployments "sticky."

In each market, there are different industries, such as: media and content in Los Angeles, financial services in New York/New Jersey, healthcare in Atlanta and Boston, energy in Houston, etc.

Source: CoreSite presentation

The slide above illustrates the vibrant media and content delivery ecosystem in CoreSite's One Wilshire (LA1) data center in downtown Los Angeles.

Why Lease?

A fundamental question that any investor would want to know is why would anyone want to lease space from a third-party landlord.

The previous discussion pointed out the reasons why customers might want to colocate in industry ecosystems with access to public cloud and multiple carrier networks for connectivity.

Why would a large corporation lease wholesale space?

There are many reasons. In addition to minimizing non-core capital investment, it usually involves a combination of faster build-outs, access to multiple locations, cost savings from larger scale development, land for future expansion and more reliable and secure facilities.

Of course, leasing offers more flexibility than owning. This has never been more crucial because of the paradigm shift to cloud computing and a more distributed IT architecture. It is becoming harder to predict what resources will be required as more applications are becoming "cloud enabled."

Wholesale Data Centers - Already Obsolete?

The shift of IT spending from corporate data centers to cloud computing has been dramatic. Meanwhile, mega-scale cloud merchants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are flush with cash. Will this make wholesale data center providers like Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros and CyrusOne obsolete?

The short answer is no. In fact, the difficulty that traditional enterprise and technology firms have estimating their future data center needs makes the planning for hyperscale cloud providers like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud even more difficult.

The evolving answer seems to be a both/and solution. Massive data center campuses are being developed by the planet-scale players like Facebook and Google, which are also funding sub-sea cable deployments to link continents.

Meanwhile, they also are working with trusted partners who are buying acres of entitled land and building mega-scale powered shells designed with flexibility to accommodate higher power densities and offer flexible N, N+1, or 2N resiliency design.

The New Normal

It used to be almost impossible to lease a large data hall unless the raised floor was already in place and the customer could tour the facility prior to agreeing to sign a lease. In the last couple of years, there has been a seismic shift. Pre-leases are now being signed for facilities that are under construction as well as for build-to-suits. The significance of this change cannot be overstated. Public cloud has become a friend, not a foe for data center REITs.

Speculative and pre-leased powered shells that can accommodate tens of thousands of servers are underway in metro-Chicago, Dallas, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and San Antonio. This level of activity is unprecedented. The first nine months of last year saw record breaking leasing of 113 MW in N. Virginia, the largest US data center market.

However, in Q4 2016, lease signings screeched to a halt. Prior to Q1 2017 earnings, three weeks ago, I wrote: Will Data Center REITs Continue To Outperform?

The good news for the sector is the new normal appears back on track when it comes to wholesale leasing. Now that all six data center REITs have reported, there was only one data center REIT that reported disappointing Q1 2017 results and leasing performance.

Buy The Dip?

QTS Realty reported operating FFO for Q1 2017 of $0.64 per share, a decrease of 6.4% compared with the same quarter last year of $0.68 per share. However, data center customers don't really care about the end of one quarter and beginning of another when it comes to signing leases. During the earnings call, QTS management shared that April had been a strong month for inking deals and they had already signed as much annual revenue as all of Q1 2017.

During the past 52 weeks, QTS Realty has traded in a range of $42.35-$58.10 with an analyst consensus price objective of $57.60 per share.

So, is this an appropriate time to be buying QTS Realty? Feel free to weigh-in on the comment section below, where I will answer that question tomorrow.

Investor Takeaway

