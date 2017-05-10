Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

May 09, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Kenneth desGarennes - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Operator

Today's call will be led by Zayo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Caruso; and Chief Financial Officer, Ken desGarennes. The call will be webcast with a slide presentation that reviews the key financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. For a link to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Zayo website, which is www.zayo.com. The slide presentation and earnings release are directly available on the site.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ken desGarennes. Please go ahead, sir.

Kenneth desGarennes - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Before turning the call over to Dan Caruso, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, I wanted to acknowledge that Andrew Crouch, our President and Chief Operating Officer is joining Dan and I on the call today. And Andrew will make himself available during the Q&A section of the call.

With that, I'll turn it over to Dan.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Great. Thank you, Ken. And thanks for joining us on the call. I will start on slide 4, Zayo at a glance.

Zayo has deep dense fiber networks throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe as well as the ability to support our customers more broadly than that through our Global Reach program. We're particularly known for the density of our fiber in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets both from a metro standpoint and a regional standpoint. We also have a broad datacenter footprint that complements our fiber services.

Skip to slide 5, just a little bit of context in this call. The ELI acquisition closed on March 1. So, it closed during the quarter. As we previewed, our plan for ELI was to aggressively integrate it into Zayo and in parallel snap Canada and Europe into a unified global structure and much of the progress on that has already been made. We've also been transitioning to what I refer to as a post IPO executive team. That's largely complete. We will talk a little bit more about that. And in our March investor call, we established targets for the December 2017 quarter. Typically, we don't provide guidance per se, but because of all the moving parts we wanted to present as best we could, a clear picture to where we think we are tracking toward in the December quarter this year.

And as previously indicated because of the timing that ELI closed and the ramp (3:33) integration, we knew we had a challenge to produce kind of a detailed earnings supplement and you'll see that not everything is in here that is normally produced particularly in the Appendixes, but most of the information is being provided, so despite that word of caution, you'll see that much of the data is being produced inclusive of ELI.

Now, all these changes do create headwinds in our business and other businesses of our type. We do think of lot of the headwinds associated with these transformations are going to ease pretty quickly going forward. But they have over the last couple of three quarters created a lot of noise in our system as we talked about in the last earnings call.

So, fiscal 3Q highlights. Continued consecutive quarters of revenue and EBITDA growth with 3% pro forma revenue growth, and that's the same on a constant-currency basis. Our net bookings of $6.9 million does represent a recovery from the $5.2 million a quarter recognizing that this $6.9 million includes our Canada CI business and one month of ELI, and we'll talk a little bit more about. So, it is an apples-and-oranges comparison, nonetheless the $6.9 million does demonstrate kind of a solid recovery from what was a weak fourth quarter.

The sales that we made were particularly strong as evidenced by paid activity of 18 months, a strong contract value, and a net capital meaning the capital that we'll have to expend less expenditures we'll collect from customers at a very strong $113 million.

Our gross installs of $7.1 million, and again that's a record but again, there's a apples-and-oranges comparison going on there. And our churn was 1.2% which is the same percentage as last quarter, which resulted in our net installs being $1.5 million, and we'll talk more about the net installs kind of trajectory. Our adjusted unlevered free cash flow was a record of $116 million, and that represents 21% of our entire revenue. And just as a further reminder, unlike last quarter, this quarter metrics are including the communication infrastructure portion of Canada, and the one month of ELI.

So, slide 7 is a refresher on the structure that we put in place. Over the last quarter its five business segments, four of which are associated with Communication Infrastructure, a Fiber Solutions segment Colo, Transport and Enterprise Networks and then segment that we call Allstream, which is a voice and SMB components of both ELI, as well as Allstream. The way we run our business is from the perspective of us being a holding company with multiple portfolio of businesses with the communication infrastructure theme and a lot of our focus is viewing kind of each of these through the lens of some of the parts, what's the nature of each of these businesses, how they perform financially, they work differently from one and another. We look to create value in each one of the segments.

Next slide, one highlight, our executive team, this only goes one layer deep, but it's meant to demonstrate the new names that have been incorporated into Zayo over the past year or so. In dark blue on this are the new people who are part of Zayo and playing critical roles, that includes Matt Steinfort in Corporate who many of you have met, Jack Waters who oversees both our Fiber Solutions and CTO, joined us about eight months ago.

Matt had joined us about six months ago. TJ joined us through one of the Colo acquisitions and has taken on the broader role overseeing Colo. He has been here for probably nine months or so. Max Clauson is a veteran. He is going to be moving back to oversee the Transport segment. Mike Strople joined us through Allstream, in addition overseeing Enterprise Networks, he also oversees the Allstream business and then the most recent new addition to the senior team who is starting tomorrow is Ed Morche, another veteran from Level 3 that we've worked with in years past. And then Sandi Mays, who's been one of the founders of Zayo and worked with us through multiple different companies is our CIO and overseas, many of our service functions. And then Andrew Crouch, who we've announced and as we said, Andrew is on this call and will be available in the Q&A session overseeing the day-to-day business.

When you look at these people in the background, what you'll see is they have substantial more experience running a global operation, running large organizations, running a more kind of versatile product portfolio, as well as just general management expertise. The team that got us to this point were solid, where we wanted to have so much success. They helped us get from nothing to a very large interesting company creating a lot of equity value along the way. But as the business kind of matures and takes on a bigger form, it helps to have people around the table who are used to operating at that scale and that's kind of what we've been putting in place as we look forward to next five-plus years.

So the next couple of slides, we're going to look a little deeper into the bookings, especially, given all the focus of last quarter. At the risk of being repetitive, there is an apples-and-oranges going on here. The March 2017 number includes the Canadian CI business and one month of ELI in each of these charts. So when you compare, you can see that our $6.9 million in this quarter looks a lot like the average of the prior year, not including the December 2016 quarter.

So same number, but if it was apples-to-apples, you'd expect the $6.9 million to be higher somewhere in the mid-$7 million would be kind of an apples-and-oranges comparison. So although a nice recovery throughout the December 2016 quarter, still ways to go before you would say it's on par with what we're doing earlier.

On slide 10, there were no major network expansions that got approved during the prior quarter. Major defined as $20 million plus. We continue to run where our capital commitments that we actually spent for the ones that have been approved is in front of the installs realized and that's just through the natural course that we spend the money before you turn up the revenue.

On slide 11, consistent with no major projects, you start looking at, did the sales come from our very large customers or did it come from all of the other customers. This is where we start to shed more light on the transition that's been taking place. So, for the very large customers, there was a lot more sold in the March 2017 quarter than December 2016 quarter, $2.6 million versus $1.7 million, but still it's lower than what the average was in the prior year. And that's despite the fact that there's inclusion of the Canadian business and ELI.

On the other hand if you look at the rest of the customers, we're actually selling more to those customers now than we did in the prior year. So, more of our bookings are coming from a diversified set of customers. So, I think that establishes perhaps a stronger foundation. What we'd like to have is both, but it shows that we're getting more of our business from customers who are not just the go-to largest customers.

Likewise on the next slide, from a deal size standpoint, we're seeing more of our sales coming associated with deals that are smaller as opposed to very large. The larger deals, the greater than $10,000 a month for a single deal was better than December quarter but it's still quite a bit less than the prior year and you contrast that to deals that are less than $10,000 and those you're seeing to be higher in not just the prior quarter, but the prior year as well. So more of our activity is coming from kind of singles and maybe doubles than from triples and home runs.

The bookings profile shows that the bookings we had this quarter were very high quality marked by a quick payback of 18 months, a strong contract value of $320 million relative to the capital that we need to commit, less upfront payments to turn that revenue off of $141 million. So the sales might be a bit lower than some of the prior quarters, but the profile is very strong.

A lot of our focus as we look forward is on how to take advantage of the broad set of assets and products in geographies that we've assembled and how do we put them to more use; how do we leverage them in a more fulsome basis. So, when we think about that, we think about well, how are we going to get to the point where we're selling at the level that we think our product portfolio can support and no one knows for certain what that number is, but what we plotted on the top left of this chart is, where you would need to be in order to have various different growth rates assuming the churn is 1.1%, which has been kind of our historical norm, even though it's been 1.2% the last couple of quarters.

So the $6.9 million, which only includes one month of ELI, so really the number would be a little bit higher than that, if we had a full quarter of it, maps to about 4% growth, maybe a little bit higher than that including the full ELI, but what we really want to get is the 6% to 8% growth rate across our CI business which means we need to sell $8 million to $9 million during the quarter. So we have work to do there.

Part of the plan to do that is increase the quota-bearing head count which we had talked about, looking to get the number up to 260. We have been making progress in that, part of which has been how we've onboarded kind of the sales force from both Canada and from ELI and also we've grown kind of our resources and we've converted people into more of a business development function within the fiber solutions business unit and the Colo business unit.

Some of those people were already operating in that function, but we've begun to augment that because we want kind of more of a pull coming in and we'll talk about that a little bit more. We bolstered the sales leadership not just at the level of Andrew Crouch and Ed, but the next level down over the past year we've been really building kind of a strong VP, SVP team across both the regions and the various different channels.

Our Tranzact 3.0 which we're – we're going to set up some opportunities for investors to get more of a direct look at it. That's being rolled out and it's a big part of our go-to-market strategy and with the larger sales force that means we could do a better job of covering verticals in a more intensified way. So we've long focused on the wireless, cable TV and webscale verticals, but now we're able to go deeper in other verticals through a more focused effort and again enabled by a larger set of assets, larger set of products and then a larger number of sales people. So those are the types of things we're doing to put the assets to full utilization.

One of the keys, we've talked about this a few times over the last couple of quarters is getting more focused again on our fiber networks themselves. As we have been working the larger national deals, we might have somewhat had our eye off the ball of how to intensely focus on the fiber regions themselves. So what we've been doing over the last six months, nine months is establishing fiber regions each led by a veteran and having them have more comprehensive responsibility for really driving the full value of their fiber networks. They do this in collaboration with the sales force, they do it in collaboration with the higher layer (16:05) product groups, but they are not only (16:08) putting their fiber networks to full work, they have business development resources on their staff, they have end-to-end responsibility for everything including the product, service, customer life cycle, construction, development of the network further, et cetera with expectation that they're creating value in each of their regions, so break the larger more complex, bigger opportunity into more manageable size pieces. Let's say we're seeing progress there. But it's still too early to reap the benefits that we're expecting to see out of it.

I also wanted to stress in the area of Colo. We're seeing more and more activity where Colo and Network kind of work together and a lot of that's driven by edge solutions or it's driven by datacenter Colo for enterprises and we're leveraging that not just through the organic kind of growth opportunity of the facilities we have, but through either tuck-in acquisitions or customer deals that enabled us to open up additional sites. So we've plotted on here in the colors blue, red and purple where we've had expansions either of existing facilities, where we've had a new facility that was driven by a customer deal or whether we've done an acquisition, a tuck-in acquisition and this is all over the last 12 months. So you see there is activity of each of those types in different parts, different regions of our footprint and we're hoping to see more and more of this type of activity.

Slide 17 from a revenue standpoint, you see the progression of our revenue and the 3% quarter-over-quarter growth and see the jump off of in the March quarter inclusion of both Canada CI and the one month of ELI. And then from an adjusted EBITDA standpoint, you see the progression there as well. The pro forma growth of EBITDA was 2%, which is below what we are targeting in a quarter-in-quarter-out basis. There were some impacts within their including some stuff that was kind of one-time-ish in nature that created a little bit of a headwind. But as part of the inclusion of both the one-month ELI and Canada, you see the progression of EBITDA as well.

On the capital expenditure side, we spent about the same amount of capital this quarter as the prior two quarters. So that's again – even with the inclusion of Canada and ELI, the capital is going down relative to revenue and you see that reflect in the adjusted unlevered free cash flow that jumped to 20% for the quarter, or $96 million. And on a levered free cash flow basis, we're positive by $35 million or 7% of revenue.

Net installs, the gross installs were $7.1 million and churn 1.2% and $5.6 million producing a net install of $1.5 million, which is a 4% annual growth rate lower than we would like it to be. We think the growth rate that should be supported by the business organically should be higher than this and there is a little bit of work to do to get it there.

So why, on slide 20, the net installs are below our aspirations. The first thing is the December 2016 bookings quarter created a bit of a hole – hard to install revenue if you didn't sell it. The 1.2% churn is still within our range, but as we look at kind of the churn, we expect it to stay closer to 1.2% for the next couple of quarters as opposed to return to 1.1%. But we do think the nature of our business is such that we should be getting back to 1.1%. Part of the elevated churn was caused through the distractions associated with industry consolidation as well as our own internal distractions. There's also been a couple of other factors such as Canada contributed about $1 million of churn and about negative 4 to net installs, so in the absence of those two our net installed performance – our churn performance would have been similar to prior quarters.

And I want to stress that service quality at Zayo is very strong. Our customers feel really good about what we're doing for them. So, very important not to view kind of churn being a little bit higher than it was before as anyway related to service quality.

Slide 21 breaks down our financials into each of the segments. I'm going to skip this slide, because we're going to talk a little bit more about this when we talk about how things are looking as we get through the rest of the year. So as we set the stage in March, we said we would update our targets as it pertained to December 2017 quarter. So we updated the targets.

On slide 23, you can see how we get from the March 2017 quarter to December 2017 number, part of that is just the full inclusion of ELI. So two more months of inclusion gets you a step of the way there and then you have the combination of growth and synergies attainment, (22:03) needs to close that gap with about $90 million that have to go between those two points.

Now, we've only owned ELI for a short period of time. So it would be pre-mature to express added confidence or risk as to whether we get to that number. We feel that at a minimum we'll get in that vicinity, but it's too early to say whether we'll safely get to that number or above that number.

To break that down a little bit further on slide 24, as part of our March investor call, we gave more specific targets by segment and what we've put on this slide is what we've presented during that March call. In green, we're providing the update to the forecast. In this case, most of this has not changed. So we're reiterating kind of where we were before, couple of slight modifications. But what we also included in here is information from the prior chart as to where the numbers came out for the quarter that just ended.

So you can see that the path to getting there looks to be similar to what numbers we're achieving, assuming we go out and get the synergies and we improve the growth trajectory. We have a few commercial highlights in here. I'm actually going to skip over them, given the length of time I've been yapping on. And I want to skip forward to slide 28 and just do a couple observations before turning it back over to Ken. This kind of closes a loop on the last earnings call when we talked about both operational execution and industry dynamics.

From an operational execution standpoint, we have our post-IPO management team largely in place. We see them as being more global and more seasoned in operating larger scale platforms, but they're new to Zayo, and they're new to working together in this context, so take a little while for that to gel.

Our sales and marketing competency is increasingly important. The way we view it is not dissimilar to what Equinex went through maybe five years ago, where it tried to reach critical mass in terms of how much platform they had that they could start doing more things with it. This is kind of the turn – beginning of the turn I see for us, the opportunity to leverage kind of this broad array of assets and products across more verticals, but requiring a competency around sales and marketing and that's what we're beginning to further enhance within Zayo.

And the reenergizing of geographic focus both on the fiber side and in other areas to make sure, we're maximizing the value of our deep dense fiber networks. So all those operational execution internal kind of opportunities are the focal point. An interesting dynamic, there continues to be just a lot of noise in the system, that we read about all the time, there is active consolidations that are working their way through or recently got closed, there is potential consolidations that are being talked about a lot by people on this call. There is a path to 5G that's going to happen, but it's uncertain, how that path will happen. So, think about as uncertain path to certain 5G and we just have to be thoughtful as we navigate our way through that and not try to rush through opportunities that may or may not be the right way to approach it.

Cloud and data center strategies are being developed by most enterprises that creates a great opportunity for us, and there's both edge and direct connect strategies that are relevant across content space, the cloud space and the software space.

With that, I will turn over to Ken.

Kenneth desGarennes - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Great. I will summarize our consolidated results on slide 30, and again this represents all of our reporting segments including the Allstream segment.

In our fiscal third quarter ending March 31, revenue grew to $550 million, principally due to the acquisition of ELI on March 1. Note that the run rate revenue will be higher than the $550 million March quarter as it only included the one month of ELI.

Operating income was essentially flat while net income increased $27 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew to $282 million while EBITDA margin contracted slightly with the inclusion of some lower margin ELI revenue for that one month. Unlike recent quarters though foreign exchange rates did not have a material impact on our reported financials.

Turning to 31, the increases in our balance sheet accounts also largely relates to the March 1 acquisition of ELI. The acquisition also contributed about $500 million of net operating loss carryforwards and gross leverage increased modestly by approximately 1.5 turn as a result of financing that acquisition.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we did refinance some of our floating rate debt by tacking on to our existing 10-year senior unsecured bonds, thereby shifting (27:19) out a portion of our floating rate exposure at historically favorable rates while extending term.

And finally, on slide 32, as we mentioned in our last quarter call, there is no more expense to be recognized associated with the pre-IPO plan, so we're now approaching more of a steady state run rate on our stock-based compensation expense.

Okay. We will now turn it back over to the operator to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And the first questioner is going to be Jonathan Atkin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good afternoon. So I had a question about the new kind of operations and sales leadership that you brought on board at multiple levels, and if you could maybe speak in broad strokes, I realize that's kind of early, but your go-to-market strategy, how you see that getting refined going forward, does your business lend itself to maybe a greater focus on indirect and channel partners? And any thoughts on that would be helpful. And then maybe if you can just sort of hit real quick the high points around trends that you're seeing in Small Cell bookings as well as specifically in metro dark fiber bookings? Thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Jon. So on the overall sales strategy and go-to-market strategy, the ability to kind of pursue multiple strategies at the same time is not just an opportunity, but it's a necessity if you want to put our assets to full use. So when we think about Indirect, for example, we think about verticals. We think about just getting a larger sales force to have deeper coverage in our go-to accounts and kind of the sales effort that more pulls sales into the different regions around fiber. Each of those will contribute in different ways. So, we're not talking about any significant shift and what we're doing it's more just getting more intense, putting more coverage out there in order to more fully leverage the assets we have in place. So, there is not a – the number that we're shooting for in terms of staffing up in quota-bearing head count by the end of the year is not the be-all end-all number, it probably grows from there. But, we think that's a good absorption rate in terms of increase between now and the end of the year.

And, Andrew, do you want to add anything to that?

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

No, I think you hit the highlights, Dan, and as much as you're aware of – good afternoon, all. I'm nine days in here so just doing my initial getting to know the team here, the culture, the operating model and where we're set (30:36). I think you characterized it well. We've no big right hand turn of shift in terms of the targets that we have in the marketplace where we see the greatest opportunity. It's more about scaling the sales organization, working on their effectiveness, their efficiency and then also looking at the mix as well as the channel.

You highlighted Indirect, that's part of the equation that got bigger through the acquisition of ELI. We'll be paying attention to what degree that can also augment our coverage model out there coupled with inside and other variables of the Direct force as well. So, that's kind of where we're at and then that will be also complemented by a real laser-focused set of marketing tactics to get the awareness and demand generation programs going right at the doorstep of the customers that we want to win.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Okay. And the Small Cell and mobile infrastructure activity, there is a lot of activity out there. All of the major wireless carriers are talking about their plans and activities relative to 5G, in many cases describing it as an accelerated path to 5G. I would say it's safe to say each of them are taking different approaches from one another. Some of them are talking about building a lot more of their own fiber, some are talking about how to use a lot more wireless backhaul. There is the hopeful range of activities and we work with all of the providers. Some commercial structures are more appealing to us than others. So there is activity out there that doesn't make complete sense to us from a commercial standpoint and it may just be that we haven't fully gotten our arms around certain aspects of the opportunity, but there's other parts of it that are very interesting to us that we're working with kind of each of our customers.

My belief personally at least is that there are a lot of companies are in a discovery mode of what really will work for them and what opportunities, what constraints, what's the most optimal way to approach it. And part of what we're doing is making sure we're close to it and can navigate our way through it without feeling compelled to make commitments that we're not fully comfortable with. So just being maybe a little bit on the cautious side with some of the commitments that might be out there.

From a dark fiber standpoint, more generally, we have decent activity out there, but we also believe we are leaving a fair amount of opportunity on the table by not being as focused on each of our fiber geographies as we can be and that's part of the densification (33:31) of the regions and putting more of a business development/sales focus that both pulls activity into each of the regions, as well as pursue it on a more national basis. So I think you'll see an evolution there. My guess, my gut says that kind of big customer deals that are very infrastructure in their orientation will be very prevalent in the future just like they were in the past but some quarters will take on a different flavor than other quarters. I don't think there is a change in that trajectory even if the recent quarters might seem to indicate as such.

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Our next questioner today is Amir Rozwadowski with Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks very much, and good afternoon, folks. Dan, I was wondering if we could just follow up on some of the comments you just made in terms of some of the changes and some of the some patterns that you're seeing out there. Specifically, we are hearing as you mentioned that some carriers are highlighting their plans to build a lot more fiber across their networks, particularly because they do not see the density strands (34:41) per line or capillarity that they believe is needed to service the future needs of their network.

How does this inform sort of your view in terms of the opportunity set as a neutral provider? Does it shift the potential for some of those larger deals that could be coming down the pipeline? Does it open up avenues with other operators as they try and look for means to do similar strategies across their network? Any color around that would be helpful.

And then the other question that I was hoping you could touch on is how do we think about prospects for further M&A? We've clearly seen some elevated valuation levels for infrastructure assets out there, fiber infrastructure assets and wanted to see how you guys are thinking about sort of your opportunity set for further bolstering your network capacity and reach given where those trends have traded, that would be great, thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Amir. And the very nature of your question which I think is highly appropriate kind of shows how much I'd say positive noise there is in the system. Noise is usually not a good thing, but everything that's causing this noise is a bullish view about the requirement for fiber and infrastructure not just in the near term but in the medium term and the longer term. But it's creating noise because how exactly should each of the interested parties what should they do. Should they do more acquisitions, how high a price should they pay, should they build a lot more network, should they each build networks, should they leverage networks already out there. It's that type of settling in that needs to play out over time. I think any way that cuts any belief system you might have, all involve leveraging fiber that's already out there and leveraging companies who have a competency in further densifying those fiber.

They also involve the combination of colo and fiber because as you're building out these networks, it's not just the fiber, it's where do you put your equipment, how do you connect it all together. So, you might see uncertainty in what the path forward is with any particular customer or any particular partner. But I think the bigger picture is, there's going to be a lot of opportunity out there for a company like Zayo in any scenario that one might imagine. So, the net of all that is, at least from where I sit, is bullishness. And, it's also one where you don't want to get ahead of yourself because what might seem like a very obvious kind of path forward by a given company, they may have a lot of conviction and maybe based on a lot of analysis that they're doing. I've been in this industry long enough to see how quick that could change, six months, nine months, a year down the road.

I think one of the biggest examples of that that we've all seen play out is Google Fiber. Google Fiber had a certain approach that they had a very strong conviction about that involved building a bunch of fiber behind everyone's backyard and as they started to work their way through that, they began discover, well maybe there is a better way to accomplish their goals. Perhaps, they haven't settled yet, who knows, exactly what they want to do, but their belief system and they were able to pivot as they went along and my guess is there's a lot of the conviction you are hearing right now from various different parties that are out there is going to evolve.

I think that's what you are going to hear from now, and I think there'll be less diversity in paths that people are talking about. And maybe my gut is, it's probably not going to involve spending countless billions of dollars over building networks, based on what your requirements might be 10 years from now. I think more practical approach is we'll kind of settle in.

On M&A, relative to us, we're going to continue to be focused on looking for ways to create shareholder value through inorganic activity. Organic have to be the foundation. So we need to have an organic path that's a value creator in its own right, but we believe that we'll continue to have opportunities to supplement that with inorganic. Again, with a little bit of a maybe yellow flag there that we want to be careful not to overreact to today's environment where you see some deals being done at very high multiples. It doesn't mean those multiples are too high. It could be that the buyers of those create a lot of value for their shareholders over time, but we want to be at least somewhat on the cautious side of not feeling compelled to do deals that we don't see a clearer path to value creation for our shareholders.

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks very much for the incremental color.

Operator

And our next question today is going to be Colby Synesael from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead with your question.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. When you think about your financial goals and objectives and getting to that 6% to 8% organic growth, when we think of the deal stratification that we saw this quarter in terms of deal size and types of services, so more lit than darkening where we've historically seen at least the last year or so. Can you get there based on the makeup that we saw this quarter or do we need to see larger deals and more dark fiber come back? And if they are not going to come back in the next quarter or two, which I think you may have suggested, does that mean that we stay at this 4% type level for some time?

And then my next question, various companies this quarter saw a slowdown in either their IP or enterprise businesses or both, obviously, difficult to see compared to you guys just because of the comps or lack thereof. I was wondering if you could just comment on what you saw and is that a trend that you are seeing in your business? Thank you.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. The easiest path for us to get to kind of the higher sales numbers is to have both the big deal activity be robust and the smaller activity to be growing relative to its prior one. So not an either/or but both and I believe that opportunity is out there.

Now, it's out there if the larger customers are kind of in their buying pattern mode and that we're winning our fair share of that business and it's under commercial terms that we feel good about that will tend to ebb and flow more because maybe they're in different stages with us or with others. But the foundation, the blocking and tackling, making the broader use of our assets with a kind of a deeper relationship with maybe a broader set of customers, but by broader it's still a very focused set of customers. But it's a broader set than kind of the Top 50. I think there's a lot more opportunity there. I think that's what we've seen in the numbers from the recent quarters that there's a path to getting to higher bookings numbers quarter in, quarter out, even in the absence of the larger deals. But I think the large deals are going to be there and hopefully be added to that. So, I don't have a crystal ball so I can't tell you where we're going to be next quarter. In fact, I'm not even sure I can tell you where we're going to be this quarter given that it's only halfway through the quarter.

But what I can tell you is, there is a lot of opportunities out there. I go on a lot of customer visits a lot of time with our sales force. We're not lacking toward a shortage of opportunity to do more with existing customers and do more with newer customers that are pretty small adjacencies from our existing ones. If anything the consolidation of the space, and leaving us as the only focused kind of provider is creating a lot of opportunity. I think that will increasingly show up in the numbers as well.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

So, Dan, just to interrupt then, does that mean just simply a matter of you guys getting your ducks in a row in terms of getting the right management in place, which you've obviously been doing. And if the demand is there then we should see that acceleration in growth or is there something else there that's preventing that, and is why this quarter as an example we saw 4% when you yourself are stating that you're looking for 6% to 8%?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. No, I think you hit the nail on the head. I mean this is in our control. There is nothing else out there that's stopping it from happening. I think from a sale standpoint, this is a pretty good quarter given the absence of the bigger deals and pretty good relative to what happened last quarter, but we also look at what we did this past quarter and realized there is so much more that was out there that we just weren't getting our arms around. The sales per person was very high, number of people weren't nearly as high as it could have been. So there is a lot more opportunity out there.

And, yes, it's getting our ducks in row. It's getting our sales leadership not just the newer names that we've talked about with Andrew and Ed, but that level below Ed is a very strong lineup today. I emphasized that in the last couple calls, much stronger lineup than we ever had in kind of Zayo's history. And those people are – they've been ramping up in their roles, either people got promoted via Zayo or people came in from outside of Zayo, they're all getting kind of more and more productive and that showed in this past quarter.

So it's largely within our control, the 4% this quarter, there were reasons both on the install side that had to do with not having as big of a sales pipeline to work on that we otherwise would had, had we had a better sales quarter the prior quarter, but also they elevate churn in part because of the $1 million of Canadian churn.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Maybe on just the IP and enterprise?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I am not sure I would have a lot of – I'd like to share on that. I'm not sure. Maybe you could ask that question a little bit differently?

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Cogent as an example on its call cited net neutrality issues in terms seeing an impact on their IP business; Akamai, which I appreciate is a different business, noted a slowdown from gaming customers. AT&T, if I remember correctly, saw some slowdown in their Enterprise business. It just seems like there's a multitude of companies that cited some form of slowdown than more traditional net services.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I'm not sure any of that resonates within what we're seeing in our data. The net neutrality I'm not sure we'd be impacted by that, may need to go and read what he said or ask him what he is seeing but there's nothing in our data that seems to be consistent with that. Our business is different than his. So, that doesn't resonate and the other don't resonate as well.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questioner today is Phil Cusick with JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks. Dan, it seems like you and the board decided that the company needs more sales people and maybe more focus to drive that faster growth. As you get to a post IPO management team, how long do you think it takes to show an acceleration in growth from those smaller customers. And Ken, how should we think about SG&A as you hire new managers and grow the sales force? Thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. How long – well, I was just talking to Andrew earlier today and I was thinking maybe two weeks...?

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah, that's one week.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

...we got to three...

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

He's had nine days, already.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

A lot of the momentum associated with our bookings number growing, I think is somewhat already established in the business and I think somewhat evidenced by the quarter that just ended. I don't think the foundation is as solid as it needs to be. So I think it's still susceptible to some of our real strong people, kind of doing a really good job as opposed to having a firmer foundation. So that there's less risk of kind of having gaps in your coverage of certain accounts or certain verticals.

So I think really the journey of us ending up having a very strong sales and marketing organization by any one standard, I think that journey is – that's not a quarter or two. That's a one, two, three-year type journey. I think we're really strong in a lot of areas, but that area we want to – we aspire to be industry-leading in that area, we're not today, but we can be, and I think we have a strong foundation to get to that point.

But I think it's a steady path towards that. We've shown you kind of what we think our December numbers are likely to be. That has in there kind of the cost associated with the sales force ramping up. So you're not going to see kind of a spike in that number that occurs at any given point in time. Ken or Andrew, you got anything to add.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

I think that covered it. I think the nuance part of that question, Phil, was not just the impact of the increase in the sales force, but any impact of changing the management team out and it's something we discussed with our board about a week ago. We'll come in from an SG&A standpoint after having gone through that transition at the same or slightly lower cost.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Dollars basis.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yes.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good. Thank you.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Andrew, anything?

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

No. That's fine (49:40).

Operator

And our next questioner today will be Walter Piecyk with BTIG. Please go ahead with your question.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Thanks. On slide 11, you were talking about these, I think, Phil was referencing to sales from all other customers, I guess, you technically call them. Was there anything that you did specifically in terms of compensation to the sales force, quotas for the sales force anything that would kind of explain that uptick or have an impact on the margins of that revenue going forward?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Well, part of that uptick is because as we put on in slide 11, the inclusion of Canada CI business, less so the one month of ELI that really didn't affect that I don't think in a meaningful way, but the Canadian CI business is more geared towards kind of a broader set of enterprise customers. I think the other thing that drove that is what we were just talking about, we've been building out kind of our sales leadership teams at a SVP, VP level and the teams underneath that. And we have, for the past six plus months, been further going after deeper opportunities across different verticals, whether it be the Adtech vertical, be healthcare, whether it be kind of a broader finance vertical, broader content. We have a program called HIP (51:18) that tend to be kind of West Coast type companies, but ones that are gazelles, companies that are scaling up but are still relatively early in building out kind of networks.

And taking advantage of the trend where enterprises are going more toward Colo & Cloud applications, either providing them the connections into those environment or in some cases providing the environments themselves, so all of those trends and all that focus kind of add up in customers who tend to be pretty big customers over time, but we're getting at their opportunity earlier on and through kind of smaller bite-size pieces.

So when you think about this, these aren't small customers, this isn't a small and medium enterprise kind of strategy by any stretch of the imagination. They are really interesting customers that tend to be content providers or MedTech, FinTech, AdTech, larger enterprises that are having network needs that are broader than just their corporate campus. So it's a broader set of customers, but not small or medium enterprise type customers.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Right.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

I think that's just...

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

So there wasn't any specific incentives in the quarter; this is just – this is what was happening in your business?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yes. It's what's been happening and I think if you went – if you contrasted that to nine months ago, a year ago, a year-and-a-half ago, we were living a little bit more off of the bigger deals, and for good reason. We're putting a lot of network to work and those big deals were there, and we like them, and we took them and we could get a lot done with those and as we've been broadening kind of our focus and it's showing up in the numbers, that's just been kind of natural revolution, but no, there's no sales incentive change that's taken place in over a year.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Got it. And just a question on the CapEx side of things. Has there been any change in the cost of the physical product that has led you to shift share between vendors, specifically on just the glass itself, the connectors and things like that because we've seen some order flow between Corning and CommScope and one other, I'm just curious whether there's been any abnormal price drop or reason that that you would be shifting share from one vendor to another on that side of things?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Typically, we wouldn't talk about vendor kind of dynamics anyway on a call (54:02).

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Yeah. You don't need to talk about the specifics, but just in general, has there been any change in the market, yeah. Thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Nothing that is causing us any source of concern or angst.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

I was thinking more of opportunity, there was an opportunity of a price cut if one guy is getting more aggressive to help to drive the CapEx lower?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Just not in the area that I can speak to with any kind of command and control, so maybe we could follow up on that one.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

The next questioner is Nick Del Deo with MoffettNathanson. Please go ahead with your question.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Thanks for taking my question. First, a quick one, you mentioned that ELI contributed about $200,000 in bookings in the quarter. Any chance you can tell us what the Canada contribution was just so we can get an apples-to-apples comparison versus calendar Q4?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Not specifically, I mean the number would have been north of $6 million. It's a little bit harder to kind of isolate Canada because in Canada you have sales people in Canada, who came from Allstream, who are selling onto the rest of the assets of Zayo like the U.S. network, and you'll have U.S. based sales people, who are selling onto the Canadian network. So exactly where and how to draw that line would be a little bit blurry. We'd probably get at that number, but I don't think it's that relevant. But I think the right way to think about the comparison is the $6.9 million we did this quarter, if there was a similar production as the prior year, $6.9 million, you'd expect it to be north of $7.5 million for it to be kind of the equivalent. So somewhere in that vicinity. Again, this is only one month of ELI, it wasn't three months of ELI, so you got to account for that as well.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Okay, fair enough. And then maybe one high-level sales question. How should we think about the portion of your bookings that you'd characterize as demand-driven where the customer comes to you because they either know you have the assets that they want, or think you'd consider putting money to work on their behalf as opposed to being driven by the active marketing of your network and services by the sales force?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

I don't know if you can draw a line between those two because most of our bookings come from existing customers. So the overwhelming majority of our bookings, call it 85%, 90% come from existing customers. So the way it works best is if we're in regular conversations with those customers, and we are driving those conversations around both what opportunities you have that you're thinking of what's on your mind, what opportunities might there be that maybe the customer hasn't thought of ideas we have, so you're kind of interacting with them back and forth. So, I don't think there's a bright line between that distinction. Certainly if we're working the way we should be working and we have kind of the strong engagement with the customers which for most of our sales that tends to be where they come from, it's a little bit of both and happening in the same meetings. Sometimes they have really interesting ideas, where they've got a grand plan and they will pull us in and say, hey we're thinking about doing this, I could think of a couple of those that just happened this week, can you help us figure it out, other times it's us going to them saying, hey we think we can do more for you in this area, have you thought about directing that to a cloud environment that's a little bit less traditional as what you might have seen in the past.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks, Dan.

Operator

The next questioner is Michael Rollins with Citi. Please go ahead.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I was wondering if you could talk about the churn that you're seeing (58:16) a variety of the companies that you purchased versus maybe the churn that's coming historically from these acquisitions or deals that were done before you had the opportunity to maybe (58:32) what you think is good business (58:34)?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Mike, you broke up a lot during that. I think what you're asking is, how much churn comes from the legacy base before we could do something with it versus coming after we get involved?

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yes.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I guess the way I would answer, this might be a little bit of a side step to that question is, churn is going to happen in the business, right, but depending on how you're managing your embedded base, the churn could be higher or could be less high under any given situation.

If you have very tight relationship with your customers, if you're thinking in advance, if you're solving for kind of that replacement service before the existing service becomes obsolete. On top of it, you'll tend to have lower churn than what would otherwise play out.

And I think one of the messages internal to Zayo right now is we have not been as kind of tight in the management of our embedded base of revenue in the recent past as we have been in the distant past. And that's explainable, but it's still painful.

It's explainable because there has been a lot of noise in the system. There has been acquisitions that we've been doing, integrations that have been taking place, change out of key people. Obviously we reorg'd into new structure or each of those kind of events kind of does result in you, potentially not paying as much attention to your embedded base of revenue as you should be.

So a big message internally here is the dust is settling down now, we've gotten through kind of a period of time where we've done some really good things. We're very pleased that we did Allstream, we're very pleased we did ELI, we think we did those for the right prices. We think we've situated ourselves, we think we brought in the right people. So we've done all these things that we feel very good about. But in the process of doing that we did create a lot of noise in the system that's settling down, let's make sure we're covering the basics really well. And the first thing you do when you cover the basics really well is, first you take really good care of your customers which we do. And second, you take really good care of your embedded base of revenue, which we're maybe doing okay job at, but we're not excelling at it like we need to be. And I think that applies to when you're doing that – now sometimes when you're doing an acquisition, you have to know things going to happen, and we knew that was going to happen with some of the pieces of the Allstream revenue that's one of the reasons why it was a very inexpensive acquisition. There are some things that were happening within that base that will play their way out. But we need to make sure we're completely on top of everything that we can influence.

I will say the Canadian customer base that we've inherited and the Canadian team that's part of Zayo now. Our customer base feels really good about what Zayo's doing for them, and our team of people there is solid, and they're fully onboard with Zayo and they're integral to what we're doing. So, from that sense we feel pretty good about it.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks very much.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

All right. I think we are now out of time, maybe even a couple of minutes over. So I thank you all for participating. Have a good afternoon.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

