Distinguishing Between Hard And Soft Data

Data identified as "soft" has been more optimistic than that seen as "hard"

During recent weeks, much of the punditry has suggested a sharp difference between “hard” and “soft” data. The former seems to show sluggish economic growth while the latter paints a more optimistic picture. The general distinction seems to be that surveys are “soft” and other data are “hard.” Results are rather arbitrarily placed in one group or the other.

Test Your Hard Data IQ?

Since reliance on surveys seems to be the acid test, let’s try a little quiz. Which of the following reports use surveys, and which do not?

Payroll jobs

ISM manufacturing index

Wholesale inventories

Retail sales

Unemployment rate

Labor participation rate

PPI

ISM non-manufacturing index

Consumer confidence or sentiment

Business optimism

Durable goods orders

New home sales

CPI

Building permits

Personal income and spending

The decennial census of U.S. population

Existing home sales

JOLTS report

Business inventories

Housing starts

Regional Fed indexes – Chicago, Empire State, Philly Fed, Dallas, etc.

Before going on, please make sure that you have indicated “survey” or “non-survey” for each of the reports above.

Criticism of Survey Data

Most of the survey critics dismiss such data as “soft” and undependable. This is often an assertion that surveys always involve speculation about future behavior. Without exception, the survey critics do not include anyone who has actually designed or administered a survey. A real expert would know that most of the complaints are treated on day one of the methods class.

Please consider this obvious example. Suppose we ask someone, a month before an election, for whom they intend to vote. Now suppose we ask in an exit poll. The respondent might still give an inaccurate answer in the latter, but logic suggests it will be more accurate than the first. Logic is confirmed by results.

Try this example. We ask a purchasing manager if he/she is ordering more this month than last. Or if prices paid were higher? It does not involve speculation – just an honest report of facts. Suppose we ask a Chinese purchasing manager the same question. Are we just as confident of the answer?

Many questions are carefully worded to make it easy to give an honest answer. It is a technique taught in the classes. Most of the critics have never looked at the actual underlying surveys or considered the issues.

Quiz Answer

All the reports listed above involve the use of surveys. All of them.

Many pundits pick and choose data to support their viewpoints. The “hard versus soft” meme is the latest such effort. Here is a test. The choice of classification has been very loose and arbitrary. Despite this, it has been taken seriously by nearly everyone.

We have seen many new fans of the Atlanta GDP Now tracking. It showed weak growth in the first quarter. During the second quarter, the early returns are 3.5% to 4%. Many sources will react by finding a new favorite indicator.

Investment Conclusion

The economy has a better footing than most sources allege.

Your decisions will be better if you rely upon sources that are intellectually honest in the consistent use of data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.