Crude Futures Settle 1% Lower After EIA Reveals Bearish Outlook

Crude futures settled lower on Tuesday, as concerns over rising U.S. oil output returned, after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its near-term outlook for U.S. oil production and revised down its projections for oil prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures for June delivery lost 1.2% to settle at $45.88 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent lost 1.03% to trade at $48.83 a barrel.

Oil prices pared gains in mid-afternoon trade, as sentiment turned bearish, after the EIA raised its U.S. oil production forecast to an average of 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017 and 10 million bpd in 2018.

The EIA revised down its projection for average oil prices in 2017 to $52.60 a barrel for Brent and $50.68 for WTI.

The bearish forecast from the EIA, came a day ahead of its weekly inventories data, widely expected to show that U.S. crude stockpiles fell by roughly 1.8 million barrels.

Investors are expected to closely monitor gasoline stockpiles amid a period of weaker gasoline demand, which slipped about 3% over the last five weeks, compared to the same period a year ago.

Crude futures bounced back from a 6% loss sustained in the previous week on Monday after oil ministers from both Russia and Saudi Arabia said they would consider extending production cuts into 2018.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday, that a production cut extension for a longer period will help "speed up" market rebalancing while Saudi oil chief Khalid Al-Falih said that he was "confident the agreement will be extended into the second half of year and possibly beyond."

OPEC is expected to decide at talks on May 25 whether to extend the current deal to cut production for an additional six months to the end of the year.

In November last year, OPEC and other producers, including Russia agreed to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

Original Post