Gold Slumps As Investors Cool On Safe-Haven Buying

Gold prices traded lower on Tuesday as investors continued to ditch safe-haven assets, after Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French election eased uncertainty while a surge in rate hike expectations weighed on upside momentum.

Gold for June delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange lost $10.24 or 0.84%, to $1,216.84 a troy ounce by 14:04 EDT.

Gold futures fell to an eight-week low, as investor sentiment shifted towards riskier assets amid a slump in the so-called ‘fear index,’ The VIX volatility index, to an 11-year low.

As the uncertainty over the French election came to end on Sunday, following Emmanuel Macron’s victory, investors have turned attention to U.S. monetary policy amid a surge in June rate hike expectations after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, which prompted a rally in both U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank should keep gradually raising short-term interest rates despite the recent slowdown in GDP and car sales.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, rose by 0.41% to 99.44.

Dollar-denominated assets such as gold are sensitive to moves in the dollar – A rise in the dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of foreign currency and thus reduces demand.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb – the U.S. 10-Year hit a five-week high of 2.409, up 1.37%.

Gold is sensitive to moves in higher bond yields, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.

According to investing.com’s Fed rate monitor tool, 80% of traders expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in June, compared to 63% in the previous week.

In other precious metals trading, silver futures dipped 0.60% to $16.160 a troy ounce while platinum fell 1.82% to trade at $902.90.

Copper traded flat at $2.496 while natural gas rose by 1.99% to $3.235.

Original Post