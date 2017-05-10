Back In The Thick Of It

We are back in the range for Treasuries. The support/resistance lines are 2.32% to 2.51%, the way I calculate things. I suspect we may drift toward the high side, once again, as uncertainty regains a foothold in the credit markets.

Many are cheering Mr. Trump's economic policies, tax cuts, regulations cuts, health care adjustments and so forth but the question centers upon their delivery. For most policies, in my view, it won't be anytime soon and I suspect the "Trump Effect" will begin to wear off. Hope will remain, prayers will still be said, but reality, once again, will rear its lopsided head and equities, and other risk assets, may breathe a protracted sigh.

"Waiting" is going to be the name of this game.

In my opinion, the outlook for interest rates is murky. It depends, to a very large extent, on what you think about the Fed. If the you expect no changes in policies and sentiment, then you may think rates will head back to the 2.75% to 3.00% range. This would be caused by rate hikes, in the short end, as the Fed moves ahead with its "Return to Normalcy" scheme. This is one rational viewpoint, but it isn't mine.

Mr. Trump has four people to appoint to the Fed. That much we know though, there may be additional appointments, as the first new members rattle the existing members and send some scurrying. This would not surprise me. There may be a wholesale change of people at the Fed before everything is said and done.

My expectation here is for businesspeople to get the Trump appointments and for a certain, and new, kind of pragmatism to be found at our central bank. This will be a far cry from the elitist ivy-league culture that now exists, at the Fed. Consequently, I dismiss the current dot-plots and rambling speeches of the current Fed members. I just don't think that many will be around for long. Then, once gone, I suggest that the Fed may take off in an entirely new direction which is why I do not foresee significantly higher interest rates.

As Mr. Trump presses for expensive walls, lower taxes, a military build-out, more infrastructure spending, and the like, then there may be some subtle, and perhaps not so subtle, pressure that is put on the Fed to hold interest rates down. "The Art of the Deal," would suggest such a scenario and I think that is exactly what will happen. I expect the "Return to Normalcy" policy at the Fed to vanish into the Trump guided haze.

We are out on the moors now with Sherlock Holmes and awaiting the hound of the Baskervilles to show up, at last.

I have long been a proponent of step-up bonds and I suggest you consider them again this morning. Some of you, of course, are whiz kids in the derivatives markets and you can concoct your own paradigms. Some of you, however, are not a part of this Lollypop League and for you, other methodologies must be found, to shore up your fixed-income positions.

I would consider swapping out of non-callable bonds and callable Agencies, and the like, and think about heading into step-up bonds. Yes, yes, they may not be as liquid and yes, yes, you must closely examine the structures but, as interest rates may rise, they should provide you some protection. Then, even if the Fed is generally re-populated, and interest rates were to head back down, if this takes place, you still should have protection with a higher first coupon if rates do head that way.

Also, I continue to suggest that you avoid FNMA and FHLMC as some kind of restructuring is likely to take place. Mr. Mnuchin has made it quite clear that this is on his agenda and I have no reason to doubt his claims. We do not know the specifics. We do not know the details but there is almost a virtual certainty that "something" is going to take place. It is this "something" then, that identifies that RISK is present, and current spreads, as compared with FHLB and FFCB bonds, do not justify the additional credit risk, in my mind. Mr. Mnuchin has put on his "Big Boots!"

When you see someone putting on his Big Boots, you can be pretty sure that an Adventure is going to happen. - A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

I am often amused with the statements, flowing like slimy oil, out of OPEC these days. Production cuts for another six months, for the next year and, any day now, I expect it to be productions cuts for a lifetime. These people are waving flags not so merrily, these days, into the economic wind because they have already lost the battle. They just don't want to acknowledge it.

It gushed into the streets of Paris. Napoleon had won at Waterloo. Ah, the pain when it became obvious that this was not the case.

OPEC and her nomadic associates are done. Finished. Losers! American oilfield technologies are the winners and that is just that. The battle was joined and the Infidels succeeded, once again. It took fifty years. It took decades of pain, thinking that the world was going to run out of oil and yet, in the end, technology once again held sway.

America is now the biggest oil producer in the world and we will get even bigger and we will soon, in my view, begin to export oil in earnest and get substantial revenues, more tax revenues as well, as a result. The United States has SO won this game and I do not think that most people, or most institutions, can really quite believe it. Old prejudices die hard and we have a fifty year overhang of them to cloud our vision.

Just wait until Mr. Trump starts taxing imported oil and the sleepers will awaken with a start.