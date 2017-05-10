Is The Big Blue Sky Falling?

IBM Shareholders Cringe

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) just can't seem to catch a break. The market sold after IBM's last quarterly report didn't meet revenue expectations, bringing shares down about 5% that day. The report indicated that the company's transformation of the strategic imperatives segment is continuing, but might take longer than less patient investors would prefer. After holding shares throughout IBM's declines, some investors are growing tired of waiting. One of those investors is the Big Cheese himself, the Prescient Prognosticator, the Oracle of Omaha: Warren Buffett. He recently admitted that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) had sold about 30 million of its 81 million shares during 2017, beginning when IBM hit $180/share.

But that's not all that IBM shareholders have had to bear. Moody's downgraded the company's senior unsecured rating to A1 from Aa3, citing concerns that IBM's transition may put pressure on the company for longer than had been expected. S&P also downgraded its credit rating from AA- to A+ after placing IBM on watch. With all this negatively perceived news, IBM shares have continued their decline into the $152 range. There are definitely negative aspects of credit downgrades, and losing the confidence of a well-known investor certainly can inspire fear.

However I don't consider any of this change in outlook to have affected the company's core business. IBM is still the same company it was before the Berkshire sales and credit downgrades, and is still worth owning, from my perspective. I still consider my target of around $184/share to be a fair estimate of IBM's value. Should shares continue their decline, I hope to add below $150/share.

Checking the Downgrade

While Moody's downgraded IBM's rating, the outlook for the company was changed from negative to stable, partly because of its liquidity profile and strong balance sheet. Additionally, although IBM's revenue has been under pressure due to declines in the legacy business, the ratings agency expects the company to continue posting double-digit growth in the strategic imperatives segments, concurrent with my forward estimates. Moody's estimates of legacy declines (high single digit to low double digit) also coincide with my own estimates.

Should IBM continue the forecasted revenue trajectory, the company may grow revenue in 2018 above the levels of 2017. This would help it to return to a trend of revenue growth, which may result in Moody's upgrading the company's rating. Moody's estimates that IBM will also maintain its strong liquidity, which includes roughly $10 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company is also expected to maintain its shareholder return programs without exceeding its levels of free cash flow. IBM will generate free cash flow of a bit over $10 billion by the company's estimates, leaving ample room for the roughly $5.5 billion in dividends it will pay during 2017.

Some of the highlights from Moody's outlook on IBM appear to agree with my own estimates, giving no indication as of now that the price targets should be updated. In fact, with Moody's estimates that the company's revenue/earnings will not meaningfully decline from this point, and because the share price has been largely affected by the company's revenue declines, it may well be that IBM is near a price bottom.

Using estimates similar to Moody's, IBM's strategic imperative revenue can be forecast to grow at 13% annually for the next several years and slow to 9% in the years after through 2026 as the segment matures. At the same time, the company's legacy business will also concurrently shrink as it continues its transformation, roughly 10% annually. This revenue trend will likely lead to revenue growth in 2018, and the growth will continue moving forward.

These projections have been outlined in a recent discounted cash flow model of mine. A condensed version is presented here, as my outlook on IBM has not materially changed. Projected EBITDA margins were estimated at 24% of revenue, concurrent with the 5-year historical average, and estimated to rise to 25% as the company incorporates its ongoing transformations. Capex and R&D expenses were set around 9% of revenue, based on the 5-year historical average. Depreciation and amortization, D&A, was set at the 5-year historical average of 5.5%. Net working capital, NWC, was estimated at 6.5% of revenue as per the 5-year historical average. Taxes were estimated at the 5-year historical average of 15%. D&A was subtracted from EBITDA, giving EBIT. EBIT was adjusted by tax estimates to get NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). R&D/capex and NWC investment were subtracted from NOPAT, and D&A added back in, which gave FCF (free cash flow). Weighted average cost of capital, WACC, was estimated from IBM's costs of debt and equity and found to be 9.7%. A more involved determination may be found by clicking the above link.

WACC was adjusted by degrees of 100 basis points to form a range of discount rates. These discount rates were used to obtain present values of free cash flow, which were summed up to find a net value. A perpetuity growth rate range was estimated ranging from stagnation to 2%, since IBM is a mature company. Terminal value estimates were found from terminal FCF, discount factors and discount rates. Present values of terminal values were combined with present values of future cash flow to give an estimate of enterprise value. These enterprise values were combined with cash and equivalents and other investments. Debt was subtracted to give common equity values. Dividing the common equity values by the number of shares outstanding gave a range of value estimates. Variation of projections presented a distribution of fair value estimates.

FCF Projections

Obtained Discount Rates

Discreet Cash Flow Estimates

Enterprise Value

Equity Waterfall Methodology

Projected distributions indicate that fair values may be clustered in the range of $170-210/share. My price target ($184/share) is a bit above the above the mid-range estimate of $181.86, since the peak of the distribution lies in the $190/share region. My price target lies roughly 20% above the current share price.

Berkshire Sales

Warren Buffett disclosed that Berkshire has been selling IBM since the stock reached above $180/share, a wise decision on his part. However, since it has dropped over $20/share since those heady times, Berkshire is no longer selling. I'm definitely not inclined to sell at this level either. All the same, IBM has still posted 20 quarters of declining revenues as a by-product of its transition to strategic imperatives.

That's 5 years of waiting for a turnaround while share prices have languished. It's necessary to be patient for that large of a company to transform, but there are some who might not prefer to wait any longer. Additionally, IBM may have several more quarters of declines before revenue returns to growth. However, while the company returns to growth, its earnings and cash flow will be strong, and as future growth kicks in, earnings will concurrently grow.

In spite of Berkshire's share sales, IBM's outlook doesn't appear to have changed, and the company's cash flow will remain robust throughout the duration of its transformation.

Final Thoughts

IBM share price has taken some hits over the past few days. To add to the drops from the revenue disappointment of the last quarterly report, the company has had some credit rating downgrades. Berkshire Hathaway has also sold about a third of its IBM holdings during 2017, which has contributed to the share price decline. These sales and ratings downgrades, while based on IBM's falling revenue, appear to be largely changes in perception and not based on any new developments.

Moody's additional projections and estimates on IBM's revenue and cash flow growth are similar to my own previous estimates which indicate the possibility of a higher price. Based on projected growth rates, the revenue may return to growth during 2018. Although the share price has continued its recent decline, my fair value estimate remains around $184/share. Should the price maintain its decline, I would consider adding more shares at sub-$150.

