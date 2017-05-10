Sabre-Rattling Topples USD-JPY

By Stephen Innes

Japanese Yen

The relatively tranquil waters of the Korean Peninsula turned stormy early this morning when the North Korean ambassador told the UK press of plans to go ahead with its sixth nuclear test. The boom that was heard across currency markets early this morning was the USD-JPY toppling from 114.30 to sub 113.80, as dollar-yen dealers were whipped into a frenzy, reducing topside USD-JPY exposure on the geopolitical headline.

Look for North Korea headlines to sway short-term USD-JPY sentiment. But ultimately, the recovery of risk appetite should send the JPY lower, and with even greater velocity, if US yields continue to climb.

Australian Dollar

Commodity currencies were already warranting a high degree of attention as the markets weighed in on China’s growth, amidst a tightening of financial provisions. On top of commodity concerns, the Aussie dollar was a key event overnight, trading to a low at .7335, dispirited by weak retail sales data, which could certainly pressure the RBA into action. RBA speculation is rife this morning with rate cut chatter filling the airwaves as retail consumption is a key metric for the RBA policy view.

While there was a little cheer from the AUD post-federal budget, I think dealers will look past the event and focus on a drop in domestic consumption data and the plight of commodities. With iron ore prices looking for a base, I would expect pressure on the AUD-USD to continue.

On somewhat of a positive note, the soundness of the recent risk revival, we should expect some cross yen activity to act as a near-term buffer to currencies like the AUD which is also very sensitive to the global risk play.

China’s April CPI and PPI reports will be the primary focus for local traders today.

The Aussie dollar has rebounded a touch after the Chinese inflation data picked up some momentum and on the surface indicating some economic elasticity after last week’s dismal PMI prints.

Euro

Before the North Korean sabre-rattling, US dollar yields were climbing, leading to notable moves in G10 as the greenback roared back to life. While the dollar move has been broad-based, but with the EUR-USD making an all too significant close below 1.0950 early this week, recently minted pre-election euro longs headed for the exits. While the French election outcome should be good for both risk and the euro, the EUR-USD bulls appear to be exercising a high degree of caution before they ultimately leg back into positions likely targeting retrace of the post round one election move (1.0840-20) support levels.



