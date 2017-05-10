Lanny's April Dividend Income Summary

Put it on the board! Yes, another month is down and how exciting are these times for us dividend investors? Tax discussions, price swings within the stock market and a plethora of dividend increases to boot. One thing that I wished that cooperated better was the weather here in Ohio – it has swung wildly from mid-40s to mid-80s on a few occasions. All is okay, as the Cavs are cruising in the 2nd round and the Tribe are playing okay! Without further ado here is April’s dividend income summary!

Dividend income

A fairly decent month of April, nothing too crazy, but less than last year, as this month I came in with a total of $367.19. One would have thought this should have trended upwards, similar to the other announced dividend income posts, but this one didn’t make the cut! Why? Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC) moved their payment date and Glaxo (NYSE:GSK) did not have a special dividend this time. See below:

Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) is churning along quite well and I’m still waiting on Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) to get out of this merger slump as no dividend increase has occurred! Further, next year should be different with future increases from this category – such as Realty income (NYSE:O), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and others; and should be more comparable, as opposed to having drastic changes to occur on when they decide to pay.

Similarly, I have split out between the individual stock amounts and the retirement accounts, as the ”– R” indicates a retirement account dividend (or the furthest column to the right). I separate these two, as I like to know what portion of my dividend income is coming from those retirement accounts that I cannot touch until 59.5 (barring any other usage rule I could use). Here, it shows that I received a small total of $35.45 (up from $31.20 last year due to DRIP & Growth!) or 9.65% of my income from retirement accounts and the other 90.35% was from my individual taxable account portfolio. Additionally, this shows from retirement accounts that I’m all ready for my set it and forget it mentality to keep that income going. To see my portfolio – one can go to our portfolio summary page.

Dividend income year over year comparison

2016:

2017:

Dangit! Kraft kills me with not making the payment this month vs. last month! The new addition you can see this year, however, is South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY), which was the spin-off from BHP (NYSE:BBL). However, this was not enough to compensate for the special dividend that Glaxo also had. I need to invest more which is another reason why I’m looking forward to 2017, that’s for sure and one can see my goals for 2017 here. My latest purchases of CVS and Grainger are not in the month of May, but looking at the current 2017 list – there are quite a few stocks that should be increasing their dividend later on in the year that could/should boost this figure up before it’s over! We’ll see what Philip Morris has in the bag and we know Canadian Imperial (NYSE:CM) increases their dividend periodically during the year; in fact, I think they even could this month! Overall, factoring out KHC from last year’s month, still leaves me in a decline. Agh!

Dividend increases

A month wouldn’t be a month without high quality companies increasing their dividend! See the small chart below for the details on the dividend increases announced this month that are holdings in my portfolio.

Here we go! As Bert mentioned in his recent article – some great dividend companies had announced in April! The fun part was this: Tuesday I had IBM, Wednesday was Grainger and then Thursday was Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Those were some exciting days and a much better week. Further, loved that Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is back in their stride here. $20.30 added would equate to, at 3.50% yield, an investment required of $580! Thank you dividend aristocrats and other dividend growth announcements!

Dividend income conclusion & Summary

Still mad! I had a solid earning month but with the GSK special dividend last year + KHC switching their payment schedule, I am down compared to last month. That’s OK, but irks me nonetheless! I know there are other ways to increase the amount going forward, and that will occur!

As I discussed with my updated normal monthly expenditures at the moment, this $367.90 would cover ~37% of my average $984 monthly expense for my house, including utilities; which is awesome and is more than 1/3 of my monthly expenses. Also looking forward to getting rid of my auto loan payment, so the dividend income this month and going forward will taste that much better. In similar fashion, all of the investing from last year and moves this year - show being frugal to save 60% of my income, that every dollar counts - have helped me in achieving lofty goals that I set in place for my 2017 year. LET’S GO!!!!

Did you also experience the change in a few dividend payments? Feeling like there are more or less investing opportunities out there? Please share below!

Remember – keep it up everyone, stay consistent, turn off the noise and lay your passions out on the line and make an impact to what matters to you! The time is now and we should take advantage of the time that we have. Thank you again everyone, please share your thoughts, feedback, guidance and notes below! Talk soon and happy investing!