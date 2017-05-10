Silver Wheaton Is Fairly Valued Going Into Today's Earnings

Having opened my position in Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) in late September of 2016 and given the fact that it is trading near its 52-week lows I believe it is a great time to investigate what is going on with this stock. The stock is off to a slow year moving higher by 1.2%. I own the stock in my Portfolio of 12 and the stock hasn't performed to my expectations so far. I feel it is important to examine the specific valuation, financial, and technical situations of Silver Wheaton to see what is really going on with the stock especially now that gold related stocks have been taking a hit recently.

Fundamentals

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 43.27, which is expensively priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 25.5 is currently fairly priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. The 1-year PEG ratio (1.89), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is fairly priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 22.92%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 22.92%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 14.96%.

Financials

On a financial basis, the things I look for are the dividend payouts, return on assets, equity and investment. The company pays a dividend of 1.43% with a payout ratio of 62% of trailing 12-month earnings while sporting return on assets, equity and investment values of 3.3%, 4.1%, and 3.7%, respectively, which are all respectable values. Because I believe the market may get a bit choppy here and would like a safety play, I don't believe the 1.43% yield of this company alone is good enough alone for me to take shelter in for the time being.

Technicals

Source: Stockcharts.com

Looking first at the relative strength index chart [RSI] at the top, I see the stock is bouncing off of oversold territory with a current value of 40.5 relative to the rest of the market. Usually a value of 30 indicates an oversold condition. I will look at the moving average convergence-divergence [MACD] chart next. I see that the black line is below the red line with the divergence bars increasing in height which tells me bullish moment is probably about to mount in the name. As for the stock price itself ($19.56), I'm looking at the 50-day simple moving average (currently $20.28) to act as resistance and$19.06 t o act as support for a risk/reward ratio which plays out to be-2.6% to 3.7%.

Wrap Up

Fundamentally I believe the company to be fairly valued now on next year's earnings estimates and on earnings growth expectations with great near- and long-term earnings growth estimates. Financially the company does pay a small dividend and has decent financial efficiency ratios. On a technical basis the risk/reward ratio shows me there is more reward than risk right now.

I actually initiated my position in Silver Wheaton in late September of 2016 and have been pretty upset with the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares as long as they are below $22, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $22 because that is my average purchase price currently. But I do believe the stock offers additional value up to $24 because that is the midpoint of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of O'Reilly (NASDAQ: ORLY) for Silver Wheaton during the 2016 third-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.1%, or 0.5% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. I have lost out quite a bit, as O'Reilly has outperformed Silver Wheaton since the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Silver Wheaton and O'Reilly have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, Silver Wheaton is one of my largest positions and has done poorly as I'm down 9.5% on the name while it occupies roughly 10% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculation stock. I own the stock for the wild card portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.4% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 15.4%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 6.9% while the market is up 7.2%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 24.3% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.5% 4.2% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 13.1% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 6.1% 3.9% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 1.2% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 1.0% 7.4% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -3.8% 9.5% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -4.1% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -4.6% 5.8% Silver Wheaton Corp. -9.5% 10.0% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -16.4% 19.0% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -93.0% 0.0% Cash $ 18.5%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.