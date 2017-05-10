Here's are the "transmission" channels from China, to EM more generally, and finally, to the S&P.

Although you wouldn't know it from looking at the VIX, there's a real cliffhanger of a situation unfolding in China.

If you haven't been paying attention, commodities (especially the metals) have had a horrendous go of it lately. Iron ore is at the center of the malaise. Headed into Tuesday, this was what the picture looked like for SGX AsiaClear futures:

(Bloomberg)

I highlighted that chart over at HR on Monday and this afternoon, it looks like a couple of other outlets finally picked up on why the Singapore contract matters.

See China is in the midst of trying to squeeze leverage out their shadow banking system and that's playing all kinds of havoc with markets. Between hiking money market rates, draining liquidity by skipping OMOs (for three straight days now), and cracking down on things like off-balance-sheet lending, Beijing is basically delivering a margin call on "commodities as collateral" financing trades. Late Monday evening for instance, we learned that rural banks were suspending their interbank businesses...

I think one of the most important things to understand about this is that emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) as a group are tethered to both China and commodities.

Which might be ok if EM weren't already priced to perfection:

(Goldman)

As you can see from those charts, anything with an "EM" prefix has managed to shake off an ostensibly hawkish Fed this year which means the space is already in a really precarious position.

Put differently, EM has been Teflon to the threat of rising DM rates, and now the sector is taking fire from plunging commodities. Again, EM assets have proven to be bulletproof. Have a look at this chart which shows EM equities decoupling from commodities:

(BofAML)

"What gives with that," you ask? Well for one thing, the dollar had a lackluster Q1, but the controlling factor is probably the relative stability of the RMB despite the turmoil in China.

Have a look at this:

Here's an annotated USDCNH 1M ATM volatility chart to help you make sense of the visual above:

(Bloomberg)

The problem here is that China can't keep the RMB that stable for long if the economy rolls over which, judging from the most recent PMIs and export/import data, it is.

This is compounded by the effort to delever the system. That is, you can't avoid devaluing the currency and rein in credit creation and still expect the economy to grow at 6.5%. It's just impossible to do all three of those things at once.

The point here is that when (not "if") yuan volatility picks back up, that will likely be the transmission mechanism through which the commodities carnage is finally transmitted to EM FX (first) and then to EM credit and EM equities. Here's a look at the latter plotted with the same USDCNH 1M volatility shown in the chart above:

(Deutsche Bank)

Now to be sure, it should be immediately clear why you don't want this to "snap", as it were. If you need a preview of what happens when it does, go back and look at the morning of August 24, 2015, or at the entire month of January, 2016.

But for those who are skeptical in terms of whether everything said above matters for the US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) you hold, I've got one last chart for you:

(Bloomberg)

Drops mic, walks off stage.

