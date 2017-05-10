Credit Conditions Eased Up Slightly In Q1

Several weeks ago, when I introduced coverage of the Chicago Fed's Financial Conditions Indexes, I noted that they appeared to be a very good and much more timely proxy for the quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey. Here is the graph I used then:

As a test, I made the following forecast:

"[The Financial Conditions indexes] have been below zero for the last six months. This suggests that when the Senior Loan Officer Survey is reported next month, it is at very least likely to be neutral, and more likely than not will show a slight loosening of credit."

On Monday, the Senior Loan Officer Survey for the first quarter of 2017 was released, and that forecast was validated, as lending conditions for both large and small firms showed slight loosening:

While the Survey only has about a 30-year history, it has functioned as a long leading indicator throughout that time. The first quarter's report is evidence that no recession can be expected within the next year.

With the exception of significant tightening for commercial real estate loans, other types of lending standards were also near neutral:

On the demand side, demand for commercial loans was slightly lower:

While this does show weakness, note that these kinds of readings continued for several years in the last expansion, before turning significantly lower in advance of the last recession.

Consumer loans also showed some weakness, but with only a five-year history, we have no way of putting this in historical context:

Taken together, both loan standards and demand for loans are close to neutral and show neither a strongly expanding economy nor one on the cusp of a contraction.

The problem with this Survey has been its lag time, as we just now found out what conditions were during the January-March period. The good news for forecasting purposes is that the Chicago Fed indexes passed their first test as valid barometers of lending with virtually no delay at all. About 40% of the way through the second quarter, they continue to show a slight loosening of conditions.

