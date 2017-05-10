The Future Has Arrived For EOG Resources

Best way to look at EOG and its potential in the years ahead.

source: Stock Photo

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) enjoyed its first profitable quarter since the second quarter of 2015, matching earnings expectations while soaring past revenue expectations.

It generated revenue of $2.6 billion, a huge increase over the $1.4 billion in revenue year-over-year. Adjusted earnings came in at $28.5 million, or 5 cents per share. That compares with a $471.8 million loss, or 86 cents a share, last year in the same reporting period.

Unless the price of oil were to plummet once again for a prolonged period of time, EOG stands at the door of generating a profit quarter after quarter.

In this article we'll look at why I believe EOG is very close to reaching its potential, as it transitions more fully to its premium well strategy.

Production and wells

It's no secret EOG is transition to a premium well strategy, where it eventually will have most, if not all of its wells generating a 30 percent return with oil at $40 per barrel.

source: EOG via Seeking Alpha

In 2016, premium wells accounted for 50 percent of the company's overall well completions. In 2017, the company has a goal of premium wells making up 80 percent of its completions. It wants to complete about 480 net wells during the year, while averaging 26 rigs.

To get an idea of how vastly superior its premium wells are to non-premium wells, direct ATROR, calculated by using 2017 February future strip prices, show premium wells at 100 percent, while non-premium wells were at 20 percent.

source: EOG via Seeking Alpha

Oil per well in the first year is 200,000 barrels for premium wells versus 100,000 barrels for non-premium wells. Direct finding costs are $6.90 for premium wells against $13.25 for non-premium wells.

Overall volume for all of 2017 was guided to be in a range of 567.1 MBoe/d and 608.7 MBoe/d, with results in the second quarter projected to be in a range of 562.2−592.7 MBoe/d. Oil as a percentage of production was guided to climb between 20 percent to 24 percent year-over-year, to a range of 322.2K-332.4K bbl/day

EOG Resources is able to operate within cash flow with oil at $50 per barrel. It has positioned itself to grow at a minimum of 15 percent per year through 2020 if oil remains at about $50 per barrel. That of course means it can maintain its dividend, and as the oil price environment improves over time, increase it. That will accelerate if oil starts to increase in price.

Just as important, the company will be able to accelerate its growth above its competitors who require higher oil prices to remain within cash flow. With the company approaching consistent profitability, this should allow it to start to outperform its peers in the years ahead.

This year should be the transitional year to produce quarterly positive earnings. I say "should" only because the price of oil will be under pressure from the weak impact of the production cut deal from OPEC and other non-OPEC participants.

How to view EOG and its potential

Some investors question EOG because it appears there is a contradiction between its premium well assertions and its performance. What needs to be understood there is the company continues to be in a period of transition from "high quality" wells to "premium" wells, and that means some of the lower performing and high costs wells still weigh on the performance of the company.

By 2018 and further out, the percentage of wells meeting the premium standard of EOG is projected to stand at about 90 percent. This is an estimate based upon potential net reserves, not proved reserves.

source: EOG via Seeking Alpha

This doesn't mean if those numbers are accurate the company will be drilling that many premium wells as a percentage of its overall drilling inventory, only that the potential is there. EOG still has to work through its lower producing wells before generating the full potential of its reserves.

As it continues to transition to premium wells, this is where the company will shine for a long time into the future. It's continuing to increase the percentage of premium wells as part of its overall portfolio, which now appears to have positioned the company for long-term positive earnings growth.

Conclusion

The combination of lower costs, improved productivity, and higher oil prices is what drove EOG's performance in the quarter.

On the price side, crude was up over 63 percent year-over-year, coming in at $50.34 per barrel. NGL prices in the quarter soared to $21.63 per barrel, up by over 100 percent from last year's $10.41 per barrel. Natural gas was up by 61.3 percent over last year, selling at $2.42 per thousand cubic feet.

At the same time EOG removed another 6 percent out of completing wells in the Eagle Ford, the Delaware and the Bakken, although that was partially offset by an increase of 4 percent in well and lease expenses from the selling off of some of its lower cost natural gas acreage.

Even so, the company continues to lower costs, increase productivity, improve the percentage of premium wells as part of its overall portfolio, and add to its reserves.

There is slightly less visibility in the short term because of the price of oil being pushed down, but over time, this is a company that is going to enjoy years of solid revenue and earnings growth as oil settles down and finds support from growing global demand.

With its thousands of DUC wells, it is positioned to quickly accelerate production in response to favorable market conditions. Its story is only going to get better as time goes on, and should be one of the top performers in the oil sector far into the future.

A lot of uncertainty and volatility remain in the oil market, and that means a lack of visibility; including for EOG Resources. But for the long term, it is as close to a sure thing as you can get in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.