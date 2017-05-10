BJ's Restaurants Is Trading At Recent High - Still Attractive?

Conclusion

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) common stock is not attractive at the current time. Safe to say that results in Q2, the balance of ’17 and beyond will depend on the success of the various operating initiatives and respond to a generally unforgiving operating environment. BJRI can, and should, be considered one of the best casual dining operators, with generally bright prospects. Some years will be better than others, but long term success such as they have demonstrated in the past will be continue to be driven by the kind of attention to details and strategic planning that we are observing in this case. As far as the valuation of BJRI at the current time, the stock is “fairly priced” at just under 9x trailing EBITDA. Considering the uncertainties facing the casual dining industry, we doubt that an acquirer would pay much higher than the current price. Relative to the Company’s prospects on their own, this year’s EPS is expected to be DOWN from ’16, and earnings growth in ’18 is anybody’s guess. On the basis of 22x ’18 earnings, the stock is far from a bargain with the current modest (or you could call it “nonexistent”) EPS growth rate. This is a well run company but the stock, up substantially from the low to mid 30s within the last six months is no longer a bargain. Back in the 30s, we would consider purchase but the reward/risk ratio is not attractive at the present time.

Company Overview (2016 10-K) (Jan ’15 ICR Slides)

At the end of 2016, this southern California-based company operated 187 full-service casual dining restaurants under 4 banners, all with some variation of “BJ” in the name, serving 68.5M guests and generating sales of $265.6M. The company is best known for its deep dish pizza and proprietary craft beers, and seeks to balance a family friendly restaurant experience and a contemporary brewhouse atmosphere. The stores are located in 24 states in a band extending from the West coast states across the South and up the East Coast.

As far as the menu and dayparts: In addition to its signature pizzas (about 13% of sales), BJ offers a broad menu featuring freshly prepared appetizers, salads, soups, pastas and other entrees, sandwiches and desserts (including its trademarked “Pizookies®”—ice cream topped confections baked and served in 6” ceramic quiche dishes) . It aims to distinguish itself from competitors by constantly evolving its menu to keep it fresh and to address changing guest preferences. In recent years it has introduced a “Snacks and Small Bites” menu,” lower calorie and healthy offering. In 2016 it introduced over 20 new menu items ranging from “Spicy Peanut Chicken with Soba Noodles” to “Grilled Cheese sandwiches.” About 40% of BJ’s freshly brewed and non-pasteurized craft beers (25K barrels in 2016) are brewed in 10 BJ restaurants equipped with on-premises breweries. The remaining 60% (36K barrels) is brewed by qualified independent third party brewers. In addition, BJ’s offers 30 “guest” domestic and imported craft beers on tap as well as wine and spirits. BJ’s proprietary beers account for 8% of sales (with guest beers an additional 3%), while all alcoholic beverages constitute 21% of sales. Menu entrees range in price from $6.95 to $23.50, while the average check was a modest $14.50 in 2016, including alcohol. The dinner daypart is the largest at 47% of sales, followed by lunch at 28%, while 25% of sales occur in the off-peak periods (16% 2:30pm-5pm and 9% 9pm-close).

The 175 stores operated under the “BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse” banner represent BJ’s primary growth vehicle. (The 10 “BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery” units contain breweries, while 4 smaller units operated as BJ’s Pizza & Grill and BJ’s Grill do not figure in the company’s growth plans.) The company envisions the chain can grow to more than 425 units nationwide. All its units are leased and are located in urban and suburban shopping, entertainment, lifestyle and retail strip centers. Given its relatively wide but thinly penetrated footprint, the company seeks trade areas with the potential to cluster multiple units in “hub and spoke” configurations for market efficiencies, not least for the supply lines for its craft beers with their limited travel range.

The company’s legacy units average about 8.5K square feet, seating about 267 at 71 tables. The units require a net cash investment of $4.5M (net of average tenant allowance of $0.5M). At maturity (3-5 years) they generate $5.5M-$6.5M on average and EBITDA’s of $1.0M - $1.3M (or 19%-20% margins) and cash on cash returns of 25%-30%. It is rolling out a new, smaller 7.4K square foot prototype (“Proto 7,000”), suitable for less dense markets outside its California origins. The new units seat 228 and have a more contemporary appearance, including the expansive bar design featuring, among other design elements, an expansive, attractive and inviting beer tap array. Though definitive results are not yet in, the company expects at maturity the productivity of the new prototype to be similar to legacy units (25%-30% cash on cash return, AUV $4.5-$5.0, EBITDA margin 20%-21% and net cash investment $3.6M (net of tenant allowance of $0.4M). The proforma initial investment and cash returns for the new smaller and legacy prototypes do not include preopening expense of $0.4M to $0.5M, respectively. The Company has slowed its growth trajectory in ’17, opening ten locations, down from the seventeen opened in ’16, no doubt to concentrate on profitability of existing stores and efficiently handle the variety of operating initiatives described below.

Long Term Strategy The company’s long term vision is to attain its 425+ unit potential at about a 10% annual pace, with low single digit comps driving the top line at a low double digit rate. It aims for restaurant level margins of at least 20% and to leverage S&G expense. In other words, its future will not be much different than the past 5 years summarized in the Operating Metrics section below. As such, the company’s strategy to build sales, improve the menu (higher quality, healthier, dietetic), introduce technology (mobile, on-line, POS), streamline operations (“Project Q” store efficiency tweaks) and enhance marketing (social media, on-line, loyalty) is a collection of initiatives that add up to basic blocking and tackling.

Still BJ’s has its own set of operational challenges. A key feature of the BJ model is that its core pizza and alcohol items generate a third of sales with gross margins in the neighborhood of 80%. The magnitude and consistency of the core gross profits gives the company unusual flexibility in managing operations. Specifically, it re-invests some of the profits in the non-core menu: expanding it; improving quality and sharpening pricing. It can also help absorb pressures such as higher labor costs. The challenge is to re-invest wisely. For example, several years ago the company went too far in introducing items with price points at around $10 and found traffic grew but profits did not. The company has successfully replaced these items with higher price point items such as “Fully Loaded Burgers,” which are larger and higher quality.

Similarly, to broaden its customer base it introduced a series of menu items to appeal to a range of preferences. Over time the menu grew to 180 items which sapped profits because of its complexity and because of the added expense of larger kitchens. The company is at work paring the menu to 130 items, though the company introduced 20 items last year and obviously eliminated many others. A promising initiative is slow-cooked items, which, after successful testing, are being rolled out to the chain. The first slow-cooked entrée, prime rib, at about $26, has made Tuesday nights popular enough at test restaurants that it is being added as a special on 2 other nights. Follow on items are slow cooked pork and turkey items, which the company believes will compare favorably with offerings priced 50%-70% higher in upscale eateries. Importantly, management claims the slow cooking process reduces complexity.

A noteworthy aspect of the company’s strategy is its approach to marketing. While it concedes brand awareness is low and larger competitors spend 4-5% of sales on marketing, BJ is apparently resolved to limit its marketing spend at about 2%, eschewing TV, choosing instead to rely on social media and internet marketing. They obviously feel that “word of mouth”, these days augmented by social marketing, is the most effective marketing medium.

In the last 5 years through 2016, the 9.7% annual pace of unit growth combined with average comps of 0.6% (range -3.4% to +4.4%) to drive sales up at a 9.5 % annual rate. The restaurant-level EBITDA margin was 19.3% only 10bps below the 2012 level, and averaged 18.8% (range 17.5% to 19.9%) in the 5-year period. The operating margin was 6.5% in 2016, down 77bps from 5 years earlier, having averaged 5.8% (range 3.5% to 7.3%) during the period. ROIC in 2016 was 10.1% in 2016 up 26bps in the last 5 years, having averaged 8.5% (range 3.9% to 12.1%) in that time. It’s important to note the consistency of store level margins and rising ROIC’s despite AUV’s shrinking from $5.8M in 2012 to $5.5M in 2016 as stores have trended smaller with BJ’s expansion beyond its Southern California base.

The company was virtually debt free until late 2014 when it began taking on debt, which has grown steadily from $32M in 14Q3 to the current level. With the ratios of debt to EBITDA and lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR of 1.1X and 2.9X, respectively, slightly below non-franchising peers (1.4X and 3.6X, respectively). Free Cash flow in 2016, at $29M (CFO $138.4M & capex $109.4M), was 2.9% of sales.

As of this report date, BJRI’s stock is down 3.9% in the past 12 months, though it’s up 8.7% this year. The company pays no dividend but has been an active buyer of its stock in the past 3 years (since it began leveraging up). It spent $95M to repurchase 2.5M shares at an average price of $38.28 in 2016 and since the inception of the program in 2014,it has spent $289M to repurchase 7.4M shares at average price of $39.09.

BJRI: Current Developments (17Q1 Release) (17Q1 CC Transcript)

Analysts and investors were obviously pleased (or at least “relieved”) by the Q1’17 reported results, as evidenced by the strength in BJRI stock price. While operating earnings and EPS were down materially for the quarter, the traffic and sales trends improved in the 2nd half of Q1 and continued into April. The latest operating initiatives seem well conceived and initially promising.

Three new restaurants opened in Q1, two more in Q2 to date, two more will open in Q3 and three more in Q4. The major sales initiatives during Q1 were the new daily Brewhouse Specials and systemwide installation of new slow-roasting ovens. These ovens will allow for “large-format” (and higher ticket) protein entrees such as prime rib, turkey, pork shoulder and ribs. New handheld server tablets are also being introduced, which is improving items per order, order times, and seems to be improving guest satisfaction. Third party delivery is being tested, and rolled out further later this year.

As far as reported results, while satisfying to the Company and the stock market in a difficult macro environment, the numbers left a lot to be desired. Same stores sales were down “only” 1.3%, a marked improvement, after announced as being negative by 2.5% in late February (on the yearend call). Since the price effect was about 2.5%, traffic was down about 3.8% for Q1, perhaps trending flat by the end of the quarter.

The variety of operating initiatives, including promotions to address the sales challenge, not surprisingly affected margins. Cost of Sales was up 50 bp to 25.4%., in contrast to most casual dining peers. Labor expense was up 100 bp to 35.8%. Occupancy and other operating expenses were up 70 bp to 20.9%. G&A was down 40 bp to 5.5% due to “lower than expected personnel cost and lower equity compensation”. Income from Operations was down 21% to 5.0% of Revenues. After a lower tax rate YOY (27.9% vs. 29.0%) and 9% fewer fully diluted shares outstanding, fully diluted EPS was down 10.6%.

The Company pointed out that they continue to outpace industry peers in terms of comparable sales trends. They continue to target store level EBITDA margin of 20% versus 17.9% in Q1. While continuing to emphasize their signature pizzas and “Pizookie” dessert, the new slow roasted entrees, at higher prices with corresponding higher dollar profit margin per entrée are expected to materially stimulate sales trends. Initial customer indications seem to support this conviction. Hand held tablets also are expected to improve operations as well as guest satisfaction, and takeout/delivery has incremental long term potential as well. Daily Brewhouse Specials are expected to be expanded, building on the success of Monday Pizza Night, $3 Pizookie Tuesday, and $10 Loaded Burger Wednesday.

In terms of guidance for Q2, April comps were up about 0.5% after taking a small negative hit from Easter timing (which helped Q1). Easter sales are soft and Easter was in March (Q1) last year and April (Q2) this year. The implication is that Q2 sales will be in the same ballpark, dependent of course on the variety of company initiatives and outside issues. Cost of sales is expected to be “around 26% or the low 26% range” in Q2 (vs. 25.4% in Q1). Labor is expected to be “around 35% in Q2” (vs.35.8% in Q1), after absorbing 20-30 bp for new product training costs. “Occupancy and Other” is expected to be “in the low to mid 20% range, including $5.9M in marketing spend.

From a capital allocation standpoint, the Company spent $29 million in Q1 to purchase 797,000 shares. Since April 2014, $319M has purchased 8.2 million shares. There is currently $80.5M available on the most recently expanded purchase authorization. There was $183M of funded debt at 3/31 out of $250M total line of credit which is in effect until 2021. The Company has not yet committed to an expansion rate in ’18 or beyond, so we can likely assume that the pace will be approximately 10 units per year until notified otherwise.

