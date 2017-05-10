May 25 Is OPEC Day - Does It Matter Anymore?

On May 25, the international oil cartel will gather in Vienna, Austria for their biannual meeting. In the past, the OPEC meeting was always a source of uncertainty for the oil market as the output policy has periodically influenced the price of the energy commodity. When the price of oil began to fall from highs in June 2014 because of increasing shale production from the United States, a Saudi-led OPEC policy of flooding the market with oil caused the price fall to $26.05 per barrel, the lowest price since 2003.

Last year, OPEC with assistance from another dominant world oil producer, Russia, abandoned their strategy and threw in the towel on flooding the market. Instead, the cartel announced a production cut that took effect in 2017. Crude oil rallied to above $50 per barrel and traded in a range from $47-$55 until recently. However, at above the half-century mark, shale oil from the U.S. began to flow once again as advances in technology and a friendlier administration in Washington D.C. when it comes to the regulatory environment have lowered the cost of production. Therefore, increasing U.S. output has offset production cuts by the cartel.

The three dominant oil producers in the world are Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. While the cartel continues to attempt to control the price of oil, it is the three top producers that will dictate the path of least resistance for the energy commodity in the months and years ahead.

A triad establishes the price

As the oil ministers of OPEC travel to the May 25 meeting, they have to realize in the back of their heads that they have become even more of a toothless tiger than they were in the past. Last year, the Russians seized the opportunity to take control of the cartel's fleeting influence in the market. Russia played mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia and delivered a band aid to the membership in the form of a $50 per barrel price. While less than half the price of oil in June 2014, $50 is a far cry from the lows of February 2016 which was a political and economic disaster for even the wealthy members of the cartel. Saudi Arabia will still have influence when it comes to the international price of crude oil, but they will be dealing with Russia and the United States rather than their cohorts in the cartel. With their IPO scheduled for 2018, the Saudis are now in a position to be squeezed by Presidents Putin and Trump. The tables have turned on the oil producing nation who led the cartel to flood the world with oil to increase market share. Russia delivered a higher oil price to the other members of OPEC over recent months, and they are likely to continue to follow "advice" from Moscow. When it comes to the U.S., President Trump's desire for energy independence requires him to take control of the oil wheel away from OPEC and the Middle East. Fewer regulations and technological advances will lower output costs for shale oil which puts the U.S. in the best position to influence the international price, or at the least respond to price changes, quickly and efficiently.

A feel good session but no real influence

On May 25, as the OPEC ministers meet in Vienna the spirit of the Russians the U.S. will be in the room. The ministers are likely to make speeches about their efforts in getting the price to move from under $30 per barrel to over $40. They will talk about their projections for increasing global demand based on economic growth in China and other nations over coming months. The ministers from Saudi Arabia and Iran will attempt to disagree on almost every issue until the Russian bear stands between them. Most importantly, they will review recent price action, and in their hearts, they will all know just how pointless their meeting has become. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June NYMEX crude oil highlights, the price has dropped from $54.14 per barrel on April 12 to under $44 at the beginning of May. With Brent crude below the $50 market, OPEC has little choice but to cooperate, and Russia will be pulling strings just as they did at the end of November when the cartel begrudgingly agreed to a production cut.

Russia pulls the strings

I am pretty sure that it took lots of arm twisting in the winter of 2016 to get the Saudis to agree to a production cut where Iran did not participate. The recent dip in the price of oil has come at the perfect time when it comes to putting pressure on the Saudis and other cartel members.

Vladimir Putin's government has been spreading their influence around the globe. Russia began courting OPEC early in 2016 with meetings in Doha and Algeria. In November Russia succeeded in changing the cartel's failed policy of pumping up the volume of crude oil production. The up coming OPEC meeting will be chapter two where the Russians will calmly point out that their assistance made the price move higher and stay above $50 per barrel for most of the period between meetings.

The Saudis will follow as valuation and protection is at stake

Saudi Arabia has no choice but to cooperate with its two masters, Russia and the United States at the May 25 meeting. Russia will continue to act as a mediator between the Saudis and their arch enemies Iran. Russia has a vested interest in a higher oil price as it has been jockeying back and forth with the KSA for the position as the world's leading producer. The Russian economy depends on the flow of petrodollars and Russia will act accordingly twisting arms and manipulating the ministers when and if necessary.

When it comes to the U.S., the KSA depends on America for military protection, and President Trump has made no secret that he wants them to start paying a lot more for the U.S. presence in the region that shields the Royal Family from the dangers of Iranian aggression. At the same time, the U.S. has become a lot more self-sufficient in oil production, so the power has shifted towards the Americans as the Saudis have little to offer but hard cash for military assistance. At the same time, in their Vision 2030, KSA has stated that they intend to diversify away from dependence on oil for revenue and will sell 5% of Saudi Aramco via an IPO in 2018 to fund their sovereign wealth kitty. The valuation of that initial public offering depends on a stable price of oil at the highest possible level. Therefore, the Saudis will not be proposing any flood the market strategy to build market share on May 25 or anytime soon.

No choice but to continue the production cuts

OPEC has no choice but to continue its production cuts through the end of 2017. The recent decline in the price of the energy commodity makes it impossible for them to step back from the current level of quotas. It is possible that the Russians may ask for deeper cuts in production. All the while, then U.S. will be happy to stand back and watch the action. If the price of oil goes higher, the shale flow in America will increase. U.S. rig counts will rise, and untapped reserves will stop the price from running away on the upside. If th e price were to nosedive below $40 or even $30, shale oil might become uneconomic but, the U.S. will just import at an attractive price. Eventually, the decline in shale production at lower prices would likely cause inventories to drop and the price to rise.

OPEC has no choice but to continue their current quotas. Any surprise out of Vienna at this point could be an increase in the production cuts to support the price of the energy commodity even further. While that is not likely, it is a lot more plausible than a return to the flood the market strategy that caused the Russians to take over control of the policy-making arm of the cartel last year. OPEC is now a mouthpiece for Russia.

OPEC does not matter anymore. The show must go on in Vienna on May 25 but the result will be dictated and approved by Russia, and the U.S. cannot lose no matter what the outcome.

