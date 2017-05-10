Are Technology Stocks Peaking Here?

They remember all too well what happened to those who forgot to sit down last time the music stopped playing in April, 2000.

So many investors here in the San Francisco Bay Area are asking if it is time to sell all the stock they own.

The NASDAQ Technology Index (NASDAQ:QQQ) surpassed 6,000 for the first time last week.

It did so just passing the 17-year anniversary of the last technology bubble top.

Has it been that long? I remember the IPO party Vodka luges like it was yesterday.

Fortunes were lost, homes foreclosed, trophy wives went missing, and kids were sent to pubic school in marginal neighborhoods.

That day is certainly coming.

But not for at least a couple of years, which means that NASDAQ will hit 7,000, 8,0000, and even 10,000 before the fat lady sings.

The moves certainly have been staggering.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the largest capitalized company in the world, is up 28% so far in 2017, creating some $170 billion in paper wealth just in four months. That's almost a whole country!

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has gained a breathtaking 33.04%, while Amazon has posted 26%.

It has all created immense wealth for individual investors, especially here in the San Francisco Bay Area, where everybody owns everything.

No wonder I can't hire a new gardener, nanny, or housekeeper!

You see, it all about the numbers.

For a start, let's compare apples with apples. NASDAQ would have to hit an inflation adjusted 7,196.56 to really get to a new high, and we're not quite there yet.

When the bubble popped last time, NASDAQ traded at a price earnings multiple of 100 times, versus 20 today.

Then it was all about "eyeballs". Now it is about real earnings and cash dividends.

And while some analysts are openly arguing that technology stocks are peaking here, I believe they are only just getting started.

For years, we technology mavens thought "Moore's Law" would drive us out of business by 2020.

This was the mathematical prediction made by Intel founder, Gordon Moore, that the improvements in semiconductor price and performance would reach the limits defined by physics about now.

Instead, the opposite is happening. For the first time in years, manufacturers are raising prices as chips become more customized.

The 50-year cycle of ever faster and cheaper chips has at last been broken.

And thanks to the exponential growth of server farms run by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook , demand is far outstripping supply.

The cloud is growing by leaps and bounds due to the explosive growth of streaming and online commerce.

Every time a traditional brick and mortar retailer goes under, it creates more demand for chips.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) alone is probably responsible for a doubling of global semiconductor demand in the past decade because of the downloading of millions of two hour long movies a week by its entertainment starved customers.

Binge watching is this company's dream come true.

If you haven't noticed, those fancy new applications you have been buying have been getting faster and smarter, with better resolution and functionality, eating up voracious amounts of memory.

Every time there is a major hack somewhere in the world, chip demand, inspired by the urgent enhancing of security measures, explodes.

Automobiles, too, are major new drivers of chip demand. My Tesla S-1 (NASDAQ:TSLA) boasts a massive 24 gigabytes of computing capacity, more than most PCs. General Motors (NYSE:GM) will have to install the same just to play catch up.

And the rapid diffusion of artificial intelligence algorithms is coming into play.

This is why my top pick for 2016, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), doubled in a mere two months. It was not alone. could double again.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), which is growing revenues 60% YOY, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) could do the same.

There are two other new secular trends that analysts hadn't counted on.

As old hard drives with their quaintly spinning disks die off, they are being replace with solid state, solid silicon devices, with no moving parts.

But even the relentless 24/7 cycle of online commerce wears these out, creating yet another upgrade cycle.

I have been telling readers for a decade now that if they wanted to be lazy and invest in only one sector, it had to be technology.

It's nice to see all of this coming to pass.



Here's Your Future

