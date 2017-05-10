Autoliv Inc. - An Undervalued Lifesaver

The markets for the company’s key products are expected to grow faster than the economies of the respective geographical regions.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is a world leader in automotive safety. The company's share price has fallen from the level that we consider to be fair (our target range is $113 - $125 per share) since June 2016. The decline was mainly caused by the Brexit panic. The Brexit referendum was held on Thursday, June 23, 2016, to decide whether the UK should leave or remain in the European Union. The result is well-known. The next day Autoliv's shares were under pressure (see the graph below). The company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts are listed on the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm (ALIV sdb). As a result, the European asset sale was the driver for the share's price decline. Autoliv Inc. has Swedish roots but at the present time the company is a multinational and highly diversified US-incorporated firm with little business exposure in Europe. More imporantly, the company is in a good financial shape and operates in the favorable business climate. As a result, our valuation model shows a significant upside potential.

(Source: Investopedia.com)

Dependence on Europe

According to company's annual report:

" The Company's sales are split over several hundred contracts covering approximately 1,300 vehicle models which generally moderates the effect of changes in vehicle demand of individual countries and regions or stops in production, due to, for instance, natural disasters. The risk in fluctuating sales has also been mitigated by Autoliv's rapid expansion in Asia and other growth markets, which has reduced the Company's former high dependence on Europe from more than 50% of sales to a diversified mix with Europe, the Americas and Asia each accounting for roughly one third of 2016 sales."

(Source: Autoliv's annual report)

The company's customer base has become more balanced and diversified as a result of Autoliv's significant expansion in Asia. In FY2016, the Asian sales reached a of 36% of total sales: in comparison, sales in the Americas and Europe accounted to 34% and 30% of total revenue, respectively. In 2016, Autoliv strengthened its Asian liaisons and formed the Autoliv-Nissin Brake Systems (ANBS) JV with Nissin Kogyo. Nissin Kogyo is a "keiretsu" of Honda, which has a 35% ownership stake in the company.

Some might say that the June 2016 events affected many companies' shares, not only European ones. But in fact, if we compare the price movement of Autoliv's shares with competitors like Visteon Corp. ( VC), Delphi Automotive PLC ( DLPH), and Denso Corp. (6902), we see a recovery in the rivals' share prices:

(Source: Morningstar.com)

There does not seem to be reasons why Autoliv's shares should not follow the trends of the company's peers.

Business Climate: The #1 Driver

Autoliv Inc. is a so-called Tier 1 supplier of the autoparts for light vehicles. This means company sells its products directly to the original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Consequently, the company's sales are driven by light vehicle production.

Market experts see a potential for the continuous growth for the next six years:

(Source: PwC Autofacts, March 9, 2017)

The company's management describes the target market as follows:

"Our addressable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% until 2019, to about $34 billion, based on the current macro-economic outlook and our internal market intelligence and estimates…" (Source: Annual report)

We will show the effect of this expected growth in the assumptions to our valuation model.

Business Climate: Government Regulation

Automotive safety systems have a great impact on society, thus, government regulations can create additional demand for such products.

Below is the Regulatory Timeline for Safety Technology Recommendations/Mandates, U.S. & EU:

"Every year, almost 33,000 people are killed in motor vehicle accidents in the United States. Additionally, these crashes cause 3.9 million non-fatal injuries and damage 24 million vehicles… ADAS alone has the potential to save society roughly $16,000 per car, and fully autonomous cars could generate societal savings of as much as $53,000 per car sold when they have fully penetrated the market."

(Source: BCG & MEMA research report)

No wonder that NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) continues to promote the adoption of the safety features. The BCG & MEMA research report gives us the following additional facts:

"Since the 2012 model year, electronic stability control systems have been required for all new light vehicles, and by model year 2018 all light vehicles will be required to install a rearview camera system. In addition, NHTSA is in the process of updating the NCAP to include AEB systems featuring two system types - crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support. The agency is studying other ADAS features such as lane keeping assist but has not yet mandated these technologies."

There is more evidence for the beneficial regulation activity:

"In 2007, the U.S. adopted new regulations for side-impact protection which now have been fully phased-in. China introduced a vehicle rating program in 2006, and Latin America introduced a similar program in 2010. The United States upgraded its vehicle rating program in 2010 and Europe completed an upgrade of its EuroNCAP rating system in 2012 and has initiated a further upgrade, which will be fully implemented by 2017. There are also other plans for improved automotive safety, both in these countries and many other countries that could affect the Company's market...

Thanks to more stringent crash ratings, by institutes such as EuroNCAP, and the trends towards more automated vehicles, we see a strong demand of more active safety sensors and software. We also see vehicle manufacturers installing more airbags and more advanced seatbelt systems in their vehicles, generally when new models are introduced. The safety standards of vehicles are increasing in China, India and other growth markets such as Brazil, partially due to new regulations and crash test rating programs. For example the Indian government has decided on a new traffic legalization that mandate more rigid crash test standards of light vehicles. This should eventually lead to higher installation rate of airbags and more advanced seatbelts."

(Source: Autoliv's Annual Report)

Autoliv can definitely benefit from the broad implementation of such regulations. They can help improve the second main driver of the company's sales - content per vehicle (NYSE:CPV), i.e. value of the safety products in a vehicle. It a is very important factor of success because growth of CPV enables the automotive safety market to grow faster than the light vehicles' production.

Business Climate: Current Products and Future Trends

(Source: BCG & MEMA research report)

Regardless of future changes, passive safety components will still be required to protect occupants in the event of a car crash. It is a vital product line for Autoliv because the passive safety segment is the biggest revenue source:

(Source: Company's Financials, Author's DCF Model)

Nowadays, the passive safety components market is the primary provider of life-saving safety products in the world. These products play a big role in emerging markets, including fast-growing China and India ( in contrast to the active safety products). Autoliv is a global market leader both in airbags and seatbelts with the shares in these markets of around 40% and 39%, respectively.

The market for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is one of the fastest growing areas of vehicle equipment in the world and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 20-30% between 2016 and 2019 (Source: Autoliv's annual report). By continuously developing and introducing new technologies with higher value-added features, Autoliv is keeping its leading positions in automotive electronics (it has a market share of around 25%) and active safety products, such as radars, night vision systems, front-view mono and stereo vision cameras, and ADAS ECU's (it has a market share of around 15-20%) (Source: Autoliv's annual report).

For the purposes of further expansion in the ADAS segment and development of brand new autonomous driving (AD) systems, Autoliv Inc. and Volvo Cars signed an agreement to form a new jointly-owned company. The new company will develop ADAS and AD systems for the use in Volvo Cars and for sale exclusively by Autoliv to all OEMs. The revenues will be shared by both companies. Operations are expected to start in the first half of 2017 (Source: Autoliv's annual report).

We can conclude that Autoliv is not only a global market leader in the automotive safety in the present time but also has a solid foundation for long-term development.

Financial Standing

According to the latest S&P report (as of October 28, 2016), Autoliv Inc. has a corporate credit rating of A-/Stable/A-2, which fits the minimal financial risk profile. Among the positive factors are the company's prudent financial management and a leverage target of about 1.0x net debt-to-EBITDA in the long-term. At the end of FY2016, the ratio was equal to 0.4x.

DCF Model

To substantiate our analysis, we have decided to include a DCF model to present our view of the company's valuation. We have used the following growth assumptions:

Revenue CAGR is set at the historical level of ~ 5% (FY 2017 - FY2021) in our "Base Case Scenario" and at 8% (management's target level) in the "Optimistic Scenario"; EBIT forecast for the period FY2017 - FY2021 is based on the average historical operating profitability of 8.3% (% of sales method) in the "Base Case Scenario" and at 8.5% of sales (management's target level) in the "Optimistic Scenario"; D&A expenses are tied to revenue growth. We apply the recent percentage of sales to forecasts; CapEx stand at a level of 5.5% of revenue, according to the management's plans. It is higher than the average historical level of 4.7%; The rest of the forecast period's figures are calculated according to the historical numbers.

Our DCF model shows that, after the implementation of the above-described assumptions, the target range per share is:

- $113 - $125 in the "Base Case Scenario";

- $133 - $145 in the "Optimistic Scenario".

The fair value per share is higher than the current market price of the stock in both cases (around $103 per share as of the time of writing). This means that there is a great upside potential for the stock. Below is the visualization of the "Base Case Scenario" and the "Optimistic Scenario":

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

"Optimistic Scenario":

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

Conclusion

We do not see fundamental reasons for the obvious undervaluation of Autoliv Inc.'s shares relative to the company's peers. According to our analysis, the strong market position in key product lines, the minimal financial risk, and the clear path for future development make Autoliv one of the best investment opportunities in the automotive market. Our valuation model leads to the target price range of $113 - $125 per share, which is 10% - 20% higher than the market price of the stock. Hence, we recommend buying the stock aiming at the mentioned price range.

Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets.

Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments.

Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.