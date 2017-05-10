Top Picks From The Sohn Investment Conference

From this year's Sohn Investment Conference:

Keith Meister of activist hedge fund Corvex Management, and former Carl Icahn frontman, is a big bull on CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL). CenturyLink is buying up Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT), which is the catalyst that has gotten Meister interested - calling the move a 'game changer.' He sees 40% upside to CenturyLink and has made the company Corvex's largest holding.

Bill Ackman of Pershing Square took his time on stage to tout a company he's owned for several years, Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). He's never really talked about it publicly but says now is the most interesting time to own Howard Hughes. The company builds communities in various locations and owns the South Street Seaport in New York City. The key thesis for Howard Hughes, according to Ackman, is the "location, location, location" of the company's properties.

Blue Harbour's Clifton Robbins again touts his Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) holding. He's talked about Investors Bancorp in the past and again argues that the de-mutualized bank could become an acquisition candidate in the future. "We'd like to see significant share [buyback] increase and we'd like to see increasing dividends, and we think they will be the beneficiary from tax relief and regulatory reform," Robbins said "if that happens that'd be a good thing. We would support them if they find accretive M&A to do. And at some time... at the right price we think the company is an attractive acquisition candidate."