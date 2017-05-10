GW Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Biding Time Until Epidiolex Is On The Market

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) stock was off by over 2% in after-hours trading following the company's announcement of its second-quarter 2017 results. Revenue was reported at $2.04 million versus last year's $3.3 million, a drop of 46.5% year over year and missing analyst expectations by 58 cents. The reason behind the drop was a reduction in Sativex payments.

The company recorded a $43.9 million loss for the quarter. The loss per share was $1.42, while the average earnings per share estimate from Yahoo Finance was a loss of $1.46.

"Our primary focus is on the submission of the Epidiolex NDA, which is expected in the middle of this year. Based on the efficacy and safety profile, we are confident in the prospects for an Epidiolex approval and continue to expand the commercial organization in preparation for a highly successful launch," stated Justin Gover, GW's chief executive officer. "Beyond Epidiolex, we continue to advance a number of additional exciting clinical programs."

The company's earnings also took a currency hit, as the dollar was weak versus the sterling, costing the company $5 million. GW also noted that costs are rising as it increases its launch planning activities for Epidiolex.

Gover also gave updates on Epidiolex, with the NDA submission for both Dravet and LGS indications expected in mid-2017. Over 1,500 patients have now been exposed to Epidiolex treatment, and 97% of patients who complete Phase 3 trials have entered long-term extensions.

The company said there are 13 distinct patent families in prosecution relating to the use of CBD in treatment of epilepsy, with decisions expected for several patents towards the end of 2017 and in the first half of 2018. Gover was asked on the call about trying to get a patent on CBD, which already had some history of being used in epilepsy. He acknowledged that history, but felt that with some of the information GW had learned from its studies, there was a good chance that the patents would be successful.

The CEO was also asked about insurance, and he said that payers have come back and are reasonably educated on reference drugs, and they appreciate an unmet medical need. He said they are currently reimbursing, but he expects it to be more refined as they move forward. Pricing ranges have been talked about with payers, and it has not attracted a strong response from them.

In other cannabinoid pipeline product candidates, the fourth quarter of this year will be busy for the company. Data is expected from a Phase 2 epilepsy study in adults, and an open label study in Rett syndrome is expected to start. GW was given expanded IND by the FDA for 10 patients with autism. Phase 2 protocol discussions on NHIE are expected in the second half of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.