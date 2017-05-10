Risk Arbitrage Today: 10 Reasons To Buy New York REIT Now

Wikipedia defines liquidation as the process by which a company is brought to an end, and the assets and property of the company are redistributed.

New York REIT

One company that is in the midst of liquidating is New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT). New York REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, in New York City. On January 3, NYRT's shareholders approved a plan of liquidation in order to wind down and thus sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

A little history.

4/2014 Company changed name from American Realty Capital New York Recovery to New York REIT.

4/2014 Trading began as New York REIT at $10.70 per share.

10/2014 Company started exploring strategic options

5/2016 New York REIT agrees to combine with The JBG Companies to create $8.4 Billion New York City and Washington, D.C.

8/2016 New York REIT ends merger

8/2016 New York REIT announces plan for liquidation and dissolution

12/2016 New York REIT appoints Winthrop REIT Advisors LLC as new external advisor

3/2016 New York REIT announces transition of external manager to Winthrop REIT Advisors

What does New York REIT own?

19 properties all in New York City all acquired between 2010 and 2014. The assets are broken down as follows: Nine office, eight retail, one hotel and one parking garage. The crown jewel is the Worldwide Plaza, a 49-story office tower with over 1.8 million square feet of office space, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, a five stage off-Broadway theater, a 38,000-square foot fitness center and a 132,000-square foot parking garage with 475 spaces.

What is New York REIT worth?

In a liquidation what matters is what the sum total of the assets get sold for and how soon the sales happen. But on Wednesday after market close during New York REIT's quarterly report, the company will share what it feels its assets are worth. While the previous management has given a range of prices, current management will estimate what the stock price is worth down to the penny.

The latest range offered by the company has been $8.49-11.26.

WW Investors, an entity owned and controlled by Michael L. Ashner and Steven Witkoff had estimated a price between $11.39 and $12.39 per share.

In 2015, with NYRT trading around $10, Sorin Capital had said that NYRT was trading at more than a 30% discount to its estimate of fair value. (As of Dec 31, 2016, Sorin was the 6th largest shareholder of NYRT and held a whopping 40% of its portfolio in the name).

In 2015, Michael Happel, former CEO and President of NYRT, estimated the NAV at $12.49

In 2015, Today Land and Buildings Investment Management, a firm that specializes in publicly traded real estate, said, "we are concerned that the Company has consistently traded at a significant discount to the value of its trophy Manhattan office buildings, which we believe is ~$14/share"

10 reasons to buy New York REIT

The company now have an experienced external manager and CEO to guide the liquidation. The board of directors chose Winthrop and Wendy Silverstein for their deep real estate background and Winthrop's extensive experience leading companies through liquidation events, as well as the cost savings the new contract will provide the company over its expected term. Winthrop had successfully handled the Winthrop Realty (NYSE:FUR) liquidation. Silverstein served as executive Vice President and Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets for Vornado Realty for 17 years. The Board believes that her extensive real estate and finance experience position her well to assist NYRT as it executes the plan of liquidation. Skin in the game. Anything more than $11 will be good for most shareholders and potentially great for Winthrop. If Winthrop can liquidate New York REIT's portfolio in excess of $11 per share, they will earn an incentive fee of 10%. So, for instance, should the liquidation yield $12 per share, Winthrop would get paid an incentive fee of about $17 million. Winthrop's agreement stipulates that they get an asset management fee equal to .325% per year or approximately $5 million per year. So the incentive fee could be their main source of compensation which lines up their interests with the shareholders. At the end of March, NYRT exercised its option to acquire the remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings, LLC based on a $1.4 billion price. The company wouldn't have done so if didn't think it could sell it for more. The closing is expected before June 28. NYRT's stock is at the low end of its range. NYRT data by YCharts Unusual option activity can be a sign of an impending move in a stock. The options in NYRT are usually pretty quiet. There are days when not a single contract changes hands. But the last seven days have been eye opening. The May 10 call option in particular has been attracting quite a bit of attention. Four of the last six days have seen volume of 2,800 or more contracts. Tuesday printed 4,363 contracts against an open interest of more than 10,000. What is interesting is when the stock was higher three weeks ago, the May 10 call was trading at 5 cents. And with the stock falling 20 cents in the past three sessions the option actually moved slightly higher and closed Tuesday's session with a .20-.25 bid/ask. Some participants are expecting good news out of the company after Wednesday's close. NYRT is the second largest holding of Bulldog Investors. The firm has 8.14% of its portfolio in the company and it added to the position in the 1st quarter of 2017. Phillip Goldstein manages the fund which employs a value-driven investment strategy. Bulldog is a fund I have great respect for. The Liquidation is expected to be complete in next 10-13 months. Once the purchase of the remaining 51% of Worldwide Holdings is complete, the assets are likely to be sold fairly quickly. The company has spent the past few months analyzing its portfolio and speaking with brokers to know where the markets are for its properties. The sentiment for NYRT's stock is weak. The stock has traded publicly for three years and is lower now than its initial price. In that time, there have been unproductive exploration of strategic alternatives, a failed deal, and changes in management. But NYRT is no longer a stock by traditional definition. It is a liquidation. And it is being run by a team experienced in liquidations. Of all the above price estimates of NYRT stock, only one is below the current price. The company itself before transitioning to its new management team and new external advisor estimated a range of $8.49-11.26 per share. My feeling is the low end of that range was likely a low ball to cover itself and avoid any potential shareholder lawsuits should the liquidation not go well. Thursday morning's conference call will be the first with the new management team since the transition. A good liquidation estimate would calm a lot of nerves.

Risks to Trade

There is no assurance that the company will make the sales or distributions within the required two-year timeframe.

The company's estimates it has made and will make are based on multiple assumptions, one or more of which may prove to be incorrect, and the actual amount of liquidating distributions it ends up paying could be less than these estimates.

All of NYRT's properties are located in New York City, making the liquidation prices very dependent upon the real estate market in New York City.

Conclusion

It can be risky buying right before earnings or expected news. It can also be risky writing an article right before earnings or expected news. After market close Wednesday, and Thursday morning on a conference call we will know more about New York REIT's liquidation and what prices it expects to get for its assets. My take is the risk reward is positive and the downside is limited.

For those who wish to listen to the Conference Call here is the number:Toll Free (866) 682-6100 or International (862) 255-5401. The call is at 10 am ET.

Rite Aid

What would a day be without Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) news? On Monday, Rite Aid and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced that they have certified substantial compliance with the Request for Additional Information from the Federal Trade Commission regarding the two companies' merger agreement. Sixteen months ago, the companies entered into a timing agreement with the FTC in which they agreed not to close the merger until at least 60 days after they have certified substantial compliance.

We are pleased to have certified completion of our submission of documents and information to the FTC in connection with the Second Request. We will continue to work closely with the FTC regarding the pending transaction- Stefano Pessina, chief executive officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Certifying substantial compliance puts the FTC on the decision clock. They will have to file a suit to block the deal or clear the merger by the early July deadline. The deadline is usually 30 days unless the companies and the FTC agree to a different number of days.

Three months ago, the companies had announced an amended agreement where Walgreens would buy Rite Aid at a price between $6.5 and $7 per share in cash, depending on the number of stores required for divestiture. The stock remains well below those levels.

RAD data by YCharts

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

Tricon Capital Group has completed its previously announced acquisition of Silver Bay Realty Trust (NYSE:SBY). U.S. Holders will receive $21.50 per share in cash and values Silver Bay at an enterprise value of approximately $1.4 billion. The merger was signed on February 27.

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each Tuesday we will highlight a stock that has been rumored to be bought. Likely it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at PAREXEL International Corp (NASDAQ:PRXL). PAREXEL is a drug-research services provider based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Parexel is exploring a sale, citing people familiar with the matter. The report says that the company is working with investment bankers to vet potential buyers, either strategic or private-equity. The news sent shares up more than 10% to 52-week high and just two dollars off an all-time high.

PRXL Price data by YCharts

In January, Parexel announced a restructuring program and during last week's quarterly report the company said it was expanding the program.

We expect total annual savings of $75-85 million from our restructuring activities in Fiscal Year 2018 and remain committed to our longer-term goal of 14-16% adjusted operating margin- Josef von Rickenbach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Parexel

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYRT, RAD.

