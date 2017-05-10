Allergan: No Rush To Jump In

Despite that, Allergan isn’t trading anymore at discount to its historical valuation, so I still think there is no rush to jump in the name.

On 9th May 2017, Allergan (NYSE: AGN) reported strong Q1 2017 results, fueled by solid performance from the key growth drivers despite some negative destocking effects.

The stock closed down 1.5% given the overperformance since early 2017 and the lack of consensus upgrades after the results.

Q1 2017 results

Allergan reported Q1 2017 sales of $3.57B, 1% above consensus expectation, while Non-GAAP Performance Net Income Per Share of $3.35 was 1.5% higher than consensus, mainly driven by a stronger than expected Gross Margin.

FY 17 guidance has been upgraded to reflect the closing of the acquisition of Zeltiq in late April. As a result, 2017 Revenue guidance is $15.8- 16B while EPS guidance is $15.85-16.35, which is approximately in line with 2017 Consensus EPS of $16.05.

In summary, it’s unlikely that we will see any changes in the consensus numbers for Allergan after this reporting season.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2017 results have been positive, compared to what I discussed in my preview. In fact, I think there are few key positive elements in the Allergan's Q1/2017 results, which should reassure investors:

Related to the Aesthetics franchise, I said:

“I assume strong growth for Botox and the Facial Fillers (i.e. double digit growth) as a result of a healthy volume dynamics and a stable pricing environment, in line with the trends reported in the previous quarters.”

Allergan reported better than expected results for these two key franchises. Botox sales were $714M, 15% growth YoY, driven by a strong demand in both the cosmetic and the therapeutic spaces, while Fillers sales were $242M, up 19% YoY, driven by 17% organic growth in U.S. and 22% ex U.S. This performance will reassure investors because it does imply that there isn’t any sign of slowdown in the Aesthetic space which is the most important growth driver for Allergan. I strongly believe that the recent acquisitions of LifeCell and Zeltiq will help to further accelerate the growth momentum in this environment, as discussed in my previous articles.

Related to Restasis, I said:

“In Allergan’s US Specialized Therapeutics, the company will suffer from the competition of Xiidra on Restasis, but in January the company also raised the gross price of this drug by about 9.5%. Thus, I am assuming 0% growth for Restasis in Q1/2017, to be driven by a positive pricing effect that compensates for the negative volume dynamic”.

Allergan reported better than expected results also for this key driver. Restasis sales were $323M, up 3% YoY. This performance is a great achievement because it implies that Allergan is maintaining a leading market share in the Dry Eye space, despite the competition from Xiidra.

As a reminder, a key risk for Restasis is that its patents have been challenged by few companies in court litigation and trough an IPR process and the results should be available before year end. Allergan’s management seems very optimistic about their ability to defend this key franchise, even in a worst case scenario of losing these litigations.

“So on RESTASIS, we have two matters that are coming up in August. We have the hearing on the IPR, and we also have the trial in the court in Texas. We anticipate decisions in both of those in the November to December timeframe. Any decision on appeal would likely come about a year after that. So we think about a worst-case scenario in the 2019 – early 2019 timeframe, under a worst-case scenario. We do have, and we continue to have, six issued patents covering the product. We do have confidence in our IP portfolio there, and continue to defend that and assert that in both matters. Another thing worth noting is that approval of a generic RESTASIS is not a given. The approval pathway has been defined, in part but not in whole, by the FDA. They did issue the bioequivalence guidance a couple of years ago. It does not include specific direction. And to date, there is no specific direction on the testing required to determine whether or not the product meets the seven physiochemical properties that have been identified by the FDA. And so as a result, we recognize that there are multiple shots on goal here, to be able to hold off generic competition”

On the other side, the performance in the Gastrointestinal market was disappointing in Q1/2017. In details, Linzess sales were $153M, up 8% YoY compared to a volume growth higher than 20% for a negative destocking effect, while Viberzi sales were $32M, down 16% QoQ for a negative impact from a label change by the FDA related to the use in patients without gallbladder. The management’s tone seems relaxed about the ability to restore strong organic growth for these 2 key franchises in H2/2017 and their ability to deliver on the re-acceleration of these assets will be strongly scrutinized over the coming months by the market.

“Turning to GI, the first quarter was highlighted by the launch of a new 72-microgram dose of LINZESS, which expands the dosing options for physicians and should drive conversion of mild to moderate OTC users. The new low dose is off to a strong start, with approximately 70% of patients new to LINZESS. Overall prescription demand is up 20% in the quarter. LINZESS sales were up 8% in the quarter, impacted by trade buying patterns. On VIBERZI, the label was changed and is now contraindicated in patients without a gall bladder. The best way to think about the impact is a one-time step down in demand of approximately 10% to 15%. The outlook here is still positive. IBS-D is a big market. The unmet need is high, and VIBERZI works on multiple dimensions of IBS-D, which no over-the-counter does. And satisfaction rates are high relative to antispasmodics and antidiarrheals. We expect sales trends to begin to normalize in the second half of the year.”

Thus, as summarized by the following slide, in Q1/2017 Allergan achieved a good sales performance in the key therapeutic areas in which they operate.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been strong, with some positive messages related to the Aesthetic and the Dry Eye Franchises, while the slowdown in the Gastrointestinal market seems temporary. Despite that, Allergan isn’t trading anymore at discount to its historical valuation, so I still think there is no rush to jump in the name. You can found here a more comprehensive quantitative valuation of the company.

