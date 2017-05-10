Silver To Move Lower On Higher Interest Rates; The Recent Move May Be Over For Now

Last week, I wrote about a short position in silver. If you are familiar at all with the latest chart, you will see that the short call was prescient. I trade fundamentals. You cannot trade fundamentals with precision but instead need to look at instruments and economics with an eye towards generalities. This makes life interesting for trading. The question I have gotten since that call last week was "how much more is there?" Silver has a lot of reasons why it should move lower in price. That does not mean that the straight line downward will continue, however. Instead, I have covered my short position. But, I will be looking for another opportunity to sell, and I will explain why I believe the metal has more room to go lower in the future.

First, I am bearish on both the U.S. economy and the Chinese economy; far, far more so on the later. Silver is an input as an industrial metal. But, it also has some collection characteristics that make it attractive. Because of over-supply along with waning demand the combination of the top two major economies contracting as they are, I am bearish on silver. However, I had no clue that the solid move lower that we have seen in silver would be like it is. Silver may very well be oversold at this point. And, shorts, like myself, are likely to start taking profits driving the metal back upwards.

In the United States, the GDP report of the first quarter was limp at 0.7% growth. IN China, their growth rate was 6.9%. For the record, that is low for China. But, the expectation is that the number gets worse for China in the near future. There is a lot weighing on the country's economy with deleveraging. This is having an effect as companies are starting to report less than expected earnings with some financial companies dropping 18% month-over-month.

The lower demand from the two biggest economies is enough to keep silver pressured.

There is also the issue of interest rates moving forward. This is where a lot of the pressure that has been seen of late in both gold and silver comes from. The Federal Reserve looks intent on raising interest rates two more times in the coming months. The carry costs for both billions will increase. If interest rates increase then holding on to a metal, which yields nothing, is a little less desirable over the long run. Inflation is roughly 2.40% right now. So, over the course of a year you may pay for storage costs plus you have the added benefit of seeing the value of your asset erode from inflation. This puts you at a net loss. However, purchasing a 10-year treasury bond you realize a yield of 2.40%. After inflation you are about break even with your yield versus inflation.

However, I am a big believer that the long end of the yield curve is heading higher, faster . The Federal Reserve may very well raise its short term interest rates 2 more times pushing the rate to 1.50% from its current level of 1.00%. But, the Federal Reserve is also going to start the process of reducing its balance sheet. This will have a large effect on the longer end of the yield curve. By reducing the balance sheet, the Fed ultimately reduces availability of liquidity in the system. Demand will not change for capital, all else equals. But, supply drops. That will push up interest rates as individuals and businesses compete for a dwindling supply.

As interest rates increase, the idea of holding on a metal asset that yields zero, but has a carrying cost for storage, looks less and less appealing. This shift is starting to take hold in the metals market. There were safe-haven purchases going in to the first round of the French election as well as concerns of an imminent war with North Korea. Neither worst-case scenario played out. Safe-haven assets were sold off. Now, basic fundamentals are playing on the markets.

Basic fundamentals do not necessarily attribute to the singular move lower. While the safe-haven selling made sense, the continued selling in gold, silver and oil seems a bit much for the past several days and weeks. I believe that the metals market will likely bounce at some point. That is why I am getting out of my short. However, the bigger picture has me looking towards more shorts in gold and silver. The long term trends will be lower relative to other assets.

My next move into the short metal market will likely not be a pain vanilla trade. Considering the potential of increases in interest rates versus its effect on metals, I may put on a trade that deals with a specific interest rate level versus its effect on carry costs for metals. That is what I am working on for now, putting together the quantitative metrics that make this a profitable trade. This will take a few days to put together. But, that relationship is going to play out over the next few months; as interest rates increase metals will sell off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.