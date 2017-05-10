This Gold Stock Is A Buy

The next company a follower asked me to write about was Wesdome Gold (OTC:WDOFF). Personally, I think this is probably a good time to pick up some shares of this company as it has pulled back from its 52-week high of $3.22 per share. In terms of valuation, it has an enterprise value/EBITDA ratio of 16.29, its price to book is 3.14, and it trades at 14.19 times its cash flow. In terms of valuation this seems to be a little bit overvalued.

What I do like about the stock, is that management owns roughly 2.2 percent of the shares, so their interest of higher share prices is directly aligned with yours. Also, I like their share structure were they only have 132.5 million shares outstanding, and on a fully diluted basis, they have 139.2 million shares.

In terms of assets, its Eagle River complex has 300,000 ounces of underground proven and probable reserves (2P) with grades 9.2 grams per tonne. Its Mishi open pit mine has 2P reserves have 131,000 ounces of gold with grades of 2.2 grams per tonne. This asset is very high grade, but is also small, I would like to see a bigger size asset, but it's still a solid asset, but nothing to write home about. Its Moss Lake property has a resource report of 1.377 million measured and indicated (M&I) ounces of gold with grades of 1.1 grams per tonne. This would make this asset an optionality asset, because the grades aren't very good, or at least not to my liking. Its Kiena mineral resource is reported to be 593,000 ounces of gold on a measured and indicated basis, with 513,000 ounces being graded at 3.7 grams per tonne and 80,000 being graded at 7.5 grams per tonne. This is a solid asset, with very high grades.

Its estimated production for 2017 is 52,000-58,000 ounces of gold, with an estimated all in sustaining costs of $1,075 - $1,150 per ounce of gold. They also have a $131.1 million-dollar exploration program for 2017 on Moss Lake, Kiena, and its Wawa properties hoping to expand the amount of ounces in the ground.

In terms of overall production, in my last article, its estimated production for 2017 was to be 63,000 - 70,000 ounces of gold, so with new estimates being lower, I do question how much increase in production they will be able to deliver in the future. Don't get me wrong, I think from now till 2020, I do believe that their gold production will rise, I am just questioning how much it will rise.

In terms of its financials, what stands out to me is its debentures of $6.9 million Dollars. I would like to see that get paid off, but that is the only risk of dilution right now. $4.9 million of this debenture debt is due May 24 of 2017, so that is roughly two weeks from now. I would like to see them pay this off, as they should be able to since they have $27.760 million dollars of cash in the bank. Other than that, its balance sheet seems to be okay since its current ratio is 1.7, while its total assets to total liabilities ratio is 4.59, which is very strong in my opinion. Wesdome also doesn't contain any long-term debt on its balance sheet.

In terms of its net income, its net income in 2016 was $7.786 million dollars for the year. I expect that to improve because $1.030 million dollars of its costs were long term debt interest, and since there is no long-term debt on its balance sheet, its net income should be higher next year. The only wildcard in terms of earnings per share is if management lets the debentrues convert into shares.

In terms of cash flow, its cash flow wasn't to my liking, were I calculated its free cash flow to be negative $5.94 million dollars. I calculated by taking operating cash flow and subtracting additions to exploration properties and then subtracting additions to mining properties. I don't expect this to improve significantly in 2017 due to its large exploration budget in 2017.

Currently management is embarking on a cost cutting program, at Eagle River. They haven't really gone into detail about it, so I am not sure how effective it will be, but at least they are saying the right things.

In conclusion, I believe this company does have growth in its project in terms of production, and in terms of reserve growth, so its number of ounces will increase. But I don't think this stock will really take off until we are in the middle of the bull market because it doesn't have a huge high grade multi-million-ounce project and its Moss Lake's grades aren't high to be that type of property to catch the eye of a senior gold producing company. I personally believe this stock will do very well, and on this pull back, this is a nice time to pick up some shares for when the upside does occur. I personally think Gold won't do anything for the next two to three months so one has time to accumulate.

