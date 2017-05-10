Should You Bet On A French Tony Blair?

Much upside is already priced in the stock market, we would wait a little before buying and see for instance what Parliament Macron will face.

Reforming the French economy will be a long haul, with considerable risks and banana peels on the way.

Macron was elected on an explicit reform platform, he should have a mandate. But the French have a history of balking at reforms.

The French elected a sensible reformer for President, considering the alternatives that is the best outcome for the economy and stocks.

There used to be a time in the 1990s, before the left got bogged down in identity politics and the right in populism that there was a loose 'third way' movement, pragmatic centrists who focused on stuff that actually worked.

Figureheads were Bill Clinton, Tony Blair in the UK, and Wim Kok in the Netherlands, a social democrat who led an until then unthinkable 'purple' coalition with ideological opposites in the form of the liberal free market party, the VVD.

While important mistakes were made which would produce dramatic consequences, one could even say that their policies worked, and that was the main idea, overcoming ideological differences by focusing on what works.

The focus was on market friendly policies, but with an eye for inclusiveness and piecemeal reform of the welfare state (especially in the Netherlands). There were blind spots (like immigration, especially in the Netherlands where it led to the rise of Pim Fortuyn) and in public sector reforms (especially in the UK, with the rise of Quango's), but hey, nobody's perfect.

The project went astray especially in the US, were a market fundamentalist approach overshot on financial liberalization which exploded in everybody's face in the financial crisis.

The three countries started from vastly different backgrounds and institutional make-up, which is the main reason growth has been more inclusive in the Netherlands, not inclusive at all (apart from a brief interlude the second half of the 1990s) in the US, with the UK somewhere in the middle.

Could this pragmatism be revived in France? There are reasons to be optimistic here:

Populism is good at vocalizing voter angst and anger, it has very little to offer in terms of workable policies.

The French are tired, they know something has to change and Macron is by far their best bet, as no solutions are coming from the hard left either.

Unlike Trump, who is a populist in name but the policies are driven by the traditional market fundamentalism of the Republicans, Le Pen actually is a real populist. But as the last TV debate painfully showed, she has no answers that would actually achieve a lot.

For starters, while we have been riling against the euro in multiple articles here, France isn't one of its victims, and leaving the euro would solve nothing and create an instant financial crisis with bank runs, capital flight and controls, we'll leave the effects on the rest of Europe and financial markets to your imagination.

Withdrawing from the EU is also a bad idea. While the rules and regulations might feel as imposed by an unelected bureaucracy, the overwhelming majority of these actually serve a solid economic purpose, creating a level playing field for business, producing solid benefits in terms of increased competition, static and dynamic efficiencies, specialization, economies of scale, etc.

We have yet to hear from the English euroskeptics which rules and regulations they actually want to abolish.

Economically, limiting immigration makes a little more sense for France as they actually still have a fairly robust growing population, the demographic situation isn't nearly as bad as in many other European countries, not to mention Japan.

The economy

The French economy isn't the basket case the international financial press seems to think it is. In a way, it's comparable to what the Netherlands was in the 1980s, when successive pragmatic coalition governments embarked on sensible piecemeal reforms that has slowly reduced taxation levels, trimmed excesses in the welfare state and made markets work better (there are exceptions to this rosy picture, but that's for another time perhaps).

Macron's manifesto is a turn towards the Nordic model of flexible market and a strong, but activating welfare state and he could point to the success of this model in practice where the Nordic countries invariably score high on innovation, happiness and inclusive growth.

In fact, one could argue that the 1990s third way movement discussed above involved a move in this direction, albeit from vastly different starting points.

The main problems of the French economy are:

Slow growth

A high public sector debt

High taxation on labor

A slow erosion of competitiveness

Structural rigidities, especially in the labor market

Most of these problems are actually related. Here is the IMF on competitiveness, which expresses this:

Competitiveness has been impaired by a prolonged period during which real wage growth remained solid despite declining productivity growth, combined with regulatory barriers and a high tax burden. A weaker euro and low oil prices, together with cuts in the labor tax wedge, have helped strengthen the external position somewhat but some of the underlying causes of the external imbalance remain, including elevated unit labor costs and a sizeable fiscal deficit.

France would benefit from tax reductions and labor market reforms. As it happens, some of that has already been taking place, under Macron himself.

During his short stint as Economy Minister, Macron has showed that he is a reformer. Exhibit A is the Law Macron with a series of market friendly reforms. After sheer endless discussions and watering down, much of it had to be passed by invoking Article 49 which allowed the laws to pass without a vote in Parliament.

This avenue is just what the doctor ordered and it received praise from the IMF in their 2016 assessment:

They commended the authorities for the targeted reductions in the labor tax wedge and a range of reforms to improve the social dialogue, reduce judicial uncertainty around dismissals, and increase the scope for enterprise level labor agreements.

Further reforms are necessary though, unemployment is still uncomfortably high (above 10%, youth unemployment is much worse at 24.6%), as is public debt.

As you can see above, while not as bad as Greece, Spain or even Italy, France does much worse than most other OECD countries on youth unemployment and there are simple economic lessons to be learned from the more successful countries (Germany, Austria, The Netherlands and Switzerland, see here) which is exactly the route we would expect a pragmatist like Macron to take. The main obstacles are political, not economic.

The overall labor market also needs more reform, again from the IMF:

The poor labor market performance reflects deep-rooted structural rigidities, not just a weak recovery. Several factors seem to have made France's labor market less adaptable to an evolving global economy-centralized labor agreements for over 700 branches; long and uncertain judicial procedures around dismissals; relatively easy access to unemployment and welfare benefits; a relatively high minimum wage; and a sizeable labor tax wedge. Moreover, real wages and unit labor costs have grown steadily since 2000, including during the crisis years, contributing to a labor cost competitiveness gap.

Macron left the socialist government over obstruction to his reforms, so it will depend on how well the left fares in the upcoming parliamentary elections. It's likely that their power will be significantly reduced, which would diminish one obstacle to further reforms.

But then there is the famous French 'street.' Reforms, especially where they seem to lessen rights of workers, have often met with fierce resistance and protest on French street. While Macron achieved a significant mandate with his 65% of the vote.

Given the considerable mandate, lack of alternative and potentially attractive mix of a strong safety net with a more vigorous market economy and the fact that Macron created his movement and ran on the platform specifically on the issue of reform, there is a reasonable chance that he will succeed.

The main problem we see is that there is no quick fix for France's economic problems, this is a fight which will run a decade or more, and disillusionment or crisis can set in at any time during that road.

French stocks

Should investors join the victory party? Well, the most obvious way to do so is via the iShares MSCI France (NYSEARCA:EWQ). Below you see the chart:

You see that it is already up nearly 20% for the year, but the day after the election victory there was a considerable amount of profit taking. While we think longer-term there is upside, we would hold off investing right now at least until there is a clearer view on what kind of Parliament Macron will face.

There is a French bond ETF, the iShares France Govt Bond UCITS ETF (SFRB), but it's listed in France.

There are certainly risks to French shares, more particular French bank shares. Here is David Hendler from the NYU volatility lab (per The Express):

"The NYU volatility lab has been measuring systemic risk and says BNP Paribas and Societe General are in the top three of Europe's riskiest banks along with Deutsche Bank. "It's a great mystery because when you look at their results and their annual reports and latest earnings - they look like they are doing well and are making money but no one really understands how they are making the money... "The banks are doing a lot of risky equity derivatives trading and other exotic derivatives and that is largely responsible for the profits but they don't give transparency."

This is the reason we don't write about banks, they are simply too complex. One might also note that bank stocks were already up some 10% or so after the first round results of the Presidential election.

Conclusion

While the French economy doesn't face any imminent crisis, it does suffer from serious problems that deserve serious solutions, rather than the slogans from the left or the right.

We think that Macron's economic platform is the right one for France, but doesn't offer any quick fix, and rightly so because there are no quick fixes, as the experience of the more successful reformers in the past decades have shown.

This will be something for the long haul. An awful lot is riding on this as should Macron fail to get much headway, more radical stuff might then be tried in France the next time around, even if that is in five years. Any economic downturn in the meantime would considerably add to those risks.

For the moment, we would wait putting money to work in France betting on Macron's policy success as it's not clear what kind of Parliament Macron will face and shares have already priced in his victory.

