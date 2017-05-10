Foundation Medicine's (FMI) CEO Troy Cox on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 04:30 PM ET

[Technical Difficulty] first quarter call. Our press release and related financial information are available on our website at foundationmedicine.com.

Before we begin with management's prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management or responses to questions on this call will include forward-looking statements and information. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors.

Here this afternoon to discuss results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, are Foundation Medicine's Chief Executive Officer, Troy Cox; Chief Financial Officer, Jason Ryan and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vincent Miller. Foundation Medicine's President and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Kafka, and Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Daly, will participate on the call as well.

And now, I will turn the call over to Foundation Medicine's CEO

Troy Cox

…3 months ago I've had the opportunity to do a deep dive into [Technical Difficulty] I met with many of our key customers and stakeholders and I've witnessed firsthand the incredible impact we're having across the oncology community. I'm confident in our differentiated and synergistic business model and I believe that we are well poised to capitalize on clinical and biopharma of market opportunities as we work to transform cancer care as it is today. 2017 is off to a strong start. We reported robust clinical volume.

We received Medicare payment from FoundationOne. We grew clinical revenue and we expanded our biopharma business. Let's take a look and review the details of each of these achievements. With respect to our volume growth critical adoption continued its upward trend as we reported record volume of nearly 14,000 cases that's a 9% increase over last quarter and a 55% increase year over year.

We believe our strong volume is the result of a few key differentiating factors. First our educational efforts are resonating with community oncologist about the distinctions and benefits of comprehensive genome profiling versus hotspot testing. Second we provide a one stop solution for the genomic information clinicians need [Technical Difficulty]

We believe this progress helps remove a major barrier for ordering physicians, who now have confidence that Medicare beneficiaries with lung cancers will meet the eligibility criteria will be covered. Beyond this progress in lung cancer we anticipate Palmetto will soon finalize the draft LCDs for colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer and melanoma.

We continue to work with Palmetto to identify additional indications for coverage Q1 also marked the first full quarter that Foundation Focus was commercially available and we're pleased with the feedback.

An analysis of our early experience together with market research we've conducted validates our understanding of the needs of community Oncologists. They like the simplicity of a companion diagnostic asset. They require confidence in the reimbursement process and they prefer a clear path to accessing on label therapeutic.

Importantly, we believe our universal companion diagnostic will address each of these core needs and preferences of community oncologists. Today we continue to advance the parallel review of FoundationOne towards FDA approval and national coverage determination by CMS.

If approved we anticipate FoundationOne will become the first FDA approved pan-cancer CGP assay for use as a companion diagnostic across [Technical Difficulty] to include addition indication and FDA approved therapies.

We continue to expect FDA approval - during the second half of this year which would likely occur simultaneously or within days of one another. We are in dialog with CMS to discuss implementation of the NCD and our current expectation is that the NCD will be subject to a 30-day open comment period followed by an administrative period of up to 60-day.

We will continue to update you as we move through the process throughout the year. Shifting gears now to our biopharma business. As expected and as we discussed on our last earnings call just a couple of months ago, our biopharma revenue declined in Q1 compared to the prior quarter due to the timing of our biopharma partners research and development activity.

Our CGP approach unique Foundation Medicine to play a central role in immuno-oncology

Our press release and related financial information are available on our website at foundationmedicine.com.

Before we begin with management prepared remarks again, I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management and responses to questions on this call will include forward-looking statement and information. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors.

Here this afternoon to discuss results for the quarter ended March 31,2017 are Foundation Medicine's Chief Executive Officer, Troy Cox; Chief Financial Officer, Jason Ryan and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vincent Miller. Foundation Medicine's President and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Kafka, and Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Daly, will participate on the call as well.

And now I'll turn the call over to Foundation Medicine's CEO, Troy Cox for his opening comment.

Troy Cox

Thanks Kim and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter call. This afternoon I'll provide an overview of our strategic initiatives and quarterly progress towards achievement of our corporate objectives. We'll talk about Foundation Medicine's unique opportunity and the area of immune-oncology and Jason will walk throw our financial results. The entire team including Steve and Dave will then be available for your questions.

Since joining Foundation Medicine three months ago, I've had the opportunity to do a deep dive into our business strategy and operation. I met with many of our key customers and stakeholders and I've witnessed firsthand the incredible impact we're having across the oncology community.

I'm confident in differentiated and synergetic business model, and I believe that we are well poised to capitalize on clinical and biopharma market opportunities as we work to transform cancer care as we know it today.

2017 is off to a strong start. We reported robust clinical volume. We received Medicare payment for FoundationOne. We grew clinical revenue and we expanded our biopharma business. Let's review the details of each of these achievements. With respect to our volume growth, clinical adoption continued its upward trend as we reported record volume of nearly 14,000 cases that's a 9% increase over last quarter and a 55% increase year over year. We believe our strong volume is the result of a few key differentiating factors.

First, our educational efforts are resonating with community oncologist about the distinctions and benefits of comprehensive genome profiling versus hotspot testing. Second, we provide a one-stop solution for the genomic information clinicians need to make informed treatment decisions, including targeted therapies, immunotherapy as well as potential clinical trials and third, by offering a portfolio of assay, we enable physicians to select the test that best meets the needs of each individual patient.

Turning to Medicare reimbursement, in March we began receiving payment for eligible non-small-cell lung cancer claim under Palmetto's local coverage determination based upon the allowable rate of $3,416. We believe this progress helps remove a major barrier for ordering physicians, who now have confidence that Medicare beneficiaries with lung cancer who meet the eligibility criteria will be covered.

Beyond this progress in lung cancer, we anticipate Palmetto will soon finalize the draft LCDs for colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer and melanoma. We continue to work with Palmetto to identify additional indications for coverage. Q1 also marked the first full quarter that Foundation Focus was commercially available and we're pleased with the update and the feedback.

An analysis of our early experience together with market research we've conducted validates our understanding of the needs of community oncologists. They like the simplicity of a companion diagnostic asset. They require confidence in the reimbursement process and they prefer a clear path to accessing on label therapeutics. Importantly, we believe our universal companion diagnostic will address each of these core needs and preferences of community oncologists.

To that end we continue to advance the parallel review of FoundationOne towards FDA approval and national coverage determination by CMS. If approved, we anticipate FoundationOne will become the first FDA approved pan-cancer CGP assay for use as a companion diagnostic across a range of solid tumors and that this product will be covered for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide.

We expect that at a minimum, the initial claims will include the biomarkers currently associated with the FDA approved drugs for a range of solid tumor indication including lung, breast, colon, gastric and ovarian cancers and melanoma. As a reminder the beauty of an FDA approved FoundationOne assay, is that we can readily expand these claims to include additional indication and FDA approved therapies.

We continue to expect FDA approval and the issuance of an NCD during the second half of this year, which would likely occur simultaneously or within days of one another. We are in dialog with CMS to discuss implementation of the NCD and our current expectation is that the NCD will be subject to a 30-day open comment period followed by an administrative period of up to 60-day. We will continue to update you as we move through the process throughout the year.

Shifting gears now to our biopharma business. As expected and as we discussed on our last earnings call just a couple of months ago, our biopharma revenue declined in Q1 compared to the prior quarter due to the timing of our biopharma partners research and development activity.

We had guided to a full year of 10% to 15% year over year biopharma revenue growth and we remain confident in our near and long term opportunities given our existing partnerships and healthy pipeline of expansions and new collaboration.

As an example this past quarter we announced a new collaboration agreement with Bristol Myer Squibb. BMS is leveraging our molecular information solutions to identify predicted biomarkers such as tumor mutational burden or TMB and microsatellite instability or MSI in patients enrolled in their immunotherapy trial across multiple tumor types.

Our CCP approach uniquely positions Foundation Medicine to play a central role in immune-oncology and we're just getting started. The market for immunotherapeutic agents is estimated to exceed $35 billion by 2024. And to that end, it's worth taking a deeper dive into the innovative role we're playing in advanced field of immuno-oncology, which I'll now ask Vince to step us through.

Vincent Miller

Thanks Roy. I think one of the most important areas of research right now is identifying new predictive biomarkers for cancer immunotherapy. At Foundation Medicine, we've made exciting progress in our ability to identify both responders and non-responders to this class of agents which has the potential to help patients, physicians and the pharmaceutical industry.

We already know that TMB and MSI are promising predicted biomarkers. There are high profile publications that show a measuring TMB with FoundationOne can improve prediction of response to the checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy in bladder cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma and the subset of colon cancers which are MSI high.

Our CGP platform uniquely positioned FMI to accurately measure TMB and MSI in routine care settings. Hotspot panels can't do that.

Today's blood based assay can't do this. And the standard, our goal standard approach of whole - sequencing is not practical in a routine clinical setting. Given the breadth of our CGP approach, innovation such as TMB and MSI are inherently possible. It can be seamlessly integrated in the clinical reporting and have a real world impact on patients.

A recent example is the case of a 55 year old woman diagnosed with uterine carcinosarcoma, a tumor with a very poor prognosis win record. Shortly after we began reporting TMB her FoundationOne test reveals that her tumor was TMB high and he starred on pembrolizumab an Anti-PD-1 antibody.

Despite having failed several systemic chemotherapies, she achieved a rapid symptomatic and radiographic improvement and an 8 month ongoing response. This case highlights how the breadth, depth, adaptability and an unbiased approach of our core platforms allows clinically relevant new applications to be rapidly identified and seamlessly incorporated.

Since we began delivering TMB results as part of FoundationOne and FoundationOne in last year both continued to advance our understanding of the bases of immunotherapy response. We recently presented updated result at - in over 88,000 clinical samples, where we confirmed that a meaningful - to advanced skin, lung, bladder and other cancers demonstrated high TMB.

And in a recent study published in genome medicine, we leverage our knowledge base foundation core to analyze over 100,000 human cancer genomes across hundreds of tumor types to more precisely map the distribution of TMB. Indeed analyses like these that can contribute to advancements in cancer care underscore the value of this large and growing dataset and our fundamentally differentiated position in advancing the understanding of immune-oncology.

Collectively, these studies reveal that a percentage of some cancers for which immune-therapies are not typically considered including brain, breast, colon, as you heard earlier uterine cancers are TMB high. So TMB may have an important role in predicting response to class the immune-therapy nearly every type of cancer. This inherent value that Foundation Medicine uniquely delivers is driving new partnerships with industry.

As Troy mentioned in March, we announced an expansion of our work in immuno-oncology with a new collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. One of the world's leading biopharma companies in immunotherapy today. This collaboration will evaluate TMB and MSI with FoundationOne in patients receiving both investigational and improved immunotherapy drugs across many types of cancer. Results from partnerships like these could help the pharmaceutical industry design more targeted, effective and efficient clinical trials.

In addition to TMB and MSI, we're also continuing to discover new potential predictive biomarkers for immunotherapy which is uniquely made possible by CGP. In another study we presented at AACR, we described a lung cancer patient with high TMB those with SDK 11 alterations were much less likely to respond to immunotherapy. This suggests that these patients might benefit from other treatment strategies and could help keep indiscriminate use of these costly agents.

Conversely we found that even in some patients with low TMB these lung cancers could be highly responsive to immunotherapy as they also had alterations in the - or MET gene. While these results will require additional validation before being routinely integrating into patient care together they may help us more accurately identify patients who will or will not respond to immunotherapy. So physicians can make ever more informed and precise decisions with their patients.

Our work at Foundation Medicine is focused on non-small cell lung cancer, these SDK 11, - and MET alterations or alterations in other genes which are components of our CGP approach. It could modulate the immunotherapy response in other tumor types. This is an exciting area of ongoing research and discovery and we look forward to continuing to make meaningful impact on the treatment of advanced cancer by optimizing application of this class of therapies.

With the expected surge in the use of IO agents and cancer care over the next several years, we believe Foundation Medicine will have a central role to play in helping to optimize the development and use of this class of agents. These advances will bring benefit to patients, insurance providers and biopharma partners. We look forward to sharing much data and insight on this at ASCO next month.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Ryan

Thanks Ben. I'll begin with a review of our first quarter results and then turn to the outlook for 2017. Total revenue for the first quarter was $26.3 million compared with $30.4 million recorded in the same period last year. This year over your decline was expected due to the quarterly timing of biopharma revenue, which I'll come back to in a moment.

Clinical testing revenue in Q1 was $11.6 million compared to $10.2 million in the same period last year or a 14% increase. This growth was partly driven by payment received under the Palmetto LCD for non-small cell lung cancer Medicare patients, which was a significant milestone for FMI in the first quarter.

During Q1 we reported 13,933 clinical tests, a 55% increase over the same period last year and 9% increase from Q4. The average revenue recognized per CGP test during Q1 excluding volume paid under the Roche ex-US collaboration was approximately $2,700 in line with the fourth quarter. In Q1 we also delivered the results of 1,802 tests to our biopharma customers. Revenues generated from those biopharma customers is $14.7 million in Q1 compared to $20.2 million in the same period last year.

This year on year change is driven by the timing of various R&D work string and milestones. We remain confident in our biopharma growth trajectory for the remainder of 2017. Our gross margin in the first quarter declined as a result of a decrease in biopharma revenue and we therefore anticipate a higher gross margin percentage over the course of 2017.

OpEx in the first quarter was $55 million, an increase from $47.1 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was driven in part by key investments in R&D particularly those related to the development of our universal CDX platform to parallel review and those investments related to critical infrastructure and technology projects specifically intended to provide scale efficiencies as we grow. We ended the first quarter with approximately $99 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

As a reminder, we have access to but have not drawn upon $100 million line of credit from Roche.

Turning to the 2017 full year outlook, our guidance remained unchanged after this first quarter. Revenue guidance is $135 million to $145 million or a 20% year on year increase at the midpoint. This includes clinical revenue growth of 30% to 40% over 2016 and former revenue growth of 10% to 15% year on year. Clinical volume guidance is 53,000 to 56,000 tests reported during 2017 or a 25% year on year increase at the midpoint. And lastly, OpEx guidance remains $205 million to $215 million.

Altogether we had a strong first quarter highlighted by robust clinical volume, Medicare payment for non-small cell lung cancer cases, the expansion of our biopharma collaborations, and continued progress towards the completion of parallel review in the second half of the year. This momentum positions us well for continued market leadership in 2017 and advances our mission in transforming cancer care.

Operator, we can now open the line for Q&A.

Our first question comes from Isaac Ro of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Isaac Ro

Good afternoon guys. Thank you. First question on parallel review, I realized there are a lot of moving parts here probably not a lot of specifics you can give us on timing. But I'm curious if you could help frame out how you're going to guide us through the financial impact once you have reimbursement.

In particular, I'm interested in whether you guys have a good sense of what the financial impact will be on the other side of the coverage in terms of revenue and all that will you be able to give us a sense of what it means financially once you have it?

Steven Kafka

Yes, hi Isaac it's Steve. I'll start out and I'm sure Jason will augment. Just the love of that, we do continue to expect approval from FDA and issuance of LCD in the second half of this year. And as Troy mentioned is his prepared remarks, we do expect from there based on our current understanding a comment period public comment period and then an administrative window that follows that and we're in active dialogue with CMS about implementation. And certainly we'll provide additional details about those aspects of the timeline as we learn them and as it's appropriate.

It is worth mentioning, I'm sure Jason will, but we have not assumed revenue or volumes related to FoundationOne with FDA approved LCD version for 2017.

Jason Ryan

Yes, Isaac, I probably can't add too much more than that. Because s Steve mentioned these meetings with CMS and not to mention with FDA are going to inform some of the transition over to this regulated product. So we'll continue to work with CMS. And in particular with respect to pricing and payment under the coverage determination, under the MCD, the timing and the mechanics there as you know that's under - and so we're certainly navigating away of the different moving pieces.

Some more to come I would say, as we get later in the year. We have further discussions with CMS.

Isaac Ro

Great. And then just to follow-up on the balance sheet. If I just look at sort of a timeline that you guys have articulate on the FDA process and then just because that was the current trajectory on gross profit dollars and the OpEx guidance you maintained. How you're thinking about managing your cash and balance sheet through the end of this year?

I mean you are obviously burning a reasonable amount of cash relative to your cash balance between now and then. So just appreciate what your view is on cash management in the interim?

Jason Ryan

Yes, thanks for asking. As you pointed out and from our guidance, we are intentionally investing little bit forward into the business, just given what we see is the size of the opportunity in our - the advantage of this portfolio of products and the FDA approval upcoming as anticipated. And the way we look at it is that we have a couple hundred million dollars available to us now, a $100 million on the balance sheet; a $100 million through a line of credit.

So we're sitting in good position today, to the extent that we want to add to balance sheet beyond that. We're confident in our ability to do that, but aren't providing any additional specifics today.

Isaac Ro

Got it. Thanks guys.

Jason Ryan

Thanks Isaac.

Our next question comes from Amanda Murphy of William Blair. Your line is open.

Amanda Murphy

Just a quick question on the LCDs. I was just wondering, so obviously that feels like there is some positive momentum that's coming out of some of the areas particularly Medicare, obviously uncovering the comprehensive genome profiling. What are you seeing in terms of competitive dynamics?

Obviously, you have the hot spot panels and those are in different category. But I'm wondering if generally you're seeing a little bit more enthusiasm around labs, doing the testing just given that it feels like reimbursement may be shifting a little bit to the positive generally?

Dave Daly

Yes, Amanda this is Dave. I think your point is a good one. The enthusiasm for comprehensive genome profile is certainly growing. And I think from a competitive perspective, Foundation Medicine continues to do a great job at differentiating. And in fact really our portfolio approach is what's resonating.

We're really giving physicians, choice to select the best diagnostic to inform the best therapy choices for each patient and when you combine that with the real world evidence, that continue to come out through our publications, our smart trial programs, and other decision support tools like TMB that Vince talked about regarding immunotherapy.

We feel that we're uniquely positioned to capitalize on this enthusiasm about the marketplace. So again, we look forward to what the future holds and again have positioned ourselves in a differentiated perspective.

Amanda Murphy

Yes, okay. And then just a follow-up to Isaac's questions on the parallel review I guess. Kind of on the same line of questioning, I was just wondering how you're thinking about that?

I mean obviously there's an advantage there in terms of having that approval from both sides of my competitive standpoint. But I was wondering if you could talk through, I mean I'm just trying to figure out how much of an advantage that is, I mean is it - how difficult would it be for someone else to go through that process?

And particularly given that you kind of blaze the trail if you will.

Steven Kafka

Amanda its Steve, I'll start at least. I think that the quality bar, and maintaining that quality bar is a really important differentiator for us. And we expect that that's true not just for Medicare population, but as we move into the commercial universe on quality as well.

Amanda Murphy

Yes, you kind of cut out. But - so I caught a little bit of that.

Troy Cox

It was a great answer unfortunately. So we're going to have to do it again.

Kim Brown

You should repeat it Steve.

Steven Kafka

How much of that did you hear actually Amanda?

Amanda Murphy

A little bit of the beginning.

Steven Kafka

So as your question was basically, how much of a competitive differentiator is the work that we're doing with payers today? And I think what I said is what we've learned through both the interactions that we've had with Palmetto around the LCDs as well as our interactions with national CMS and FDA around the parallel review process.

That's really a critical component of what sets us apart is the analytic validation and the quality of our assays. And so I think setting that bar has been and will continue to be a real differentiator for us both with Medicare as well as it has been and I think we'll continue to be on the commercial player side as well.

Troy Cox

It's Troy, Amanda. Hi there. Just to add, we got one heck of a head start. We have a wonderful collaborative relationship with the FDA. I think I see that as a way of them seeing us is a differentiated multi gene panel. You heard me talk about and many others have talked about the factors that influence prescriber as well as payer decision. And FDA approval is…

[Technical Difficulty]

Troy Cox

Hi, it's Troy. Apologies our supplier, teleconference supplier is having some - once again the last few minutes have had some technical audio difficulties. That seems to be back on track and so we're going to continue. But if we have another problem, I think we will end the call and we can arrange to answer any remaining questions later. So Amanda, are you still on the line with us.

Amanda Murphy

Yes. No, I think I got the gist. But thank you so much for trying to continue to answer the question. Thank you.

Steven Kafka

Thanks Amanda.

Troy Cox

So we can go on to the next question.

Kim Brown

Our next question comes from Tycho Peterson of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Tycho Peterson

Hi, thanks. Question on I'll start with Heme on the sequential decline in Heme volumes. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about that? And guidance I think it was flattish Heme volumes through the remainder of the year. Why I guess wouldn't just be a little bit conservative?

Steven Kafka

Hi Tycho, we'll do our best to answer before cutting out. Did you say Heme volume specifically?

Tycho Peterson

So one thing, actually and Dave will answer. We haven't guided anything specific test volumes. But Dave do you want to talk on Heme?

Dave Daly

Yes, Tycho this is Dave. So for us on Heme, I think we were excited about the continued support we're getting from customer base with reference to FOne Heme…

[Call Ends Abruptly]

