Hertz Is Facing The Same Problem GM And Ford Are

After Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) shares plunged 14% on Tuesday on a Q1 earnings report that could be considered nothing less than disastrous, a handful of bargain-hunters began licking their chops.

It was an understandable response too. With Tuesday's big setback, HTZ shares are down a whopping 75% from their September high. That's tempting, especially in light of CEO Kathryn Marinello's comments on the numbers. She said:

As previously outlined, we are executing on a turnaround plan that puts our customers at the center of everything we do... While our performance doesn't yet reflect our investments and may continue to be uneven, we are seeing signs of progress.

Maybe she will get the company back on the right track, though weak market pricing isn't helping. Even if the car-rental industry is rekindled though, there's no assurance Hertz will be able to swing back to a profit anytime soon. The problem Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are having with used cars being too cheap to keep the heat turned up on sales of new cars? That same headwind is blowing against a key part of Hertz Global's cash flow as well.

Used Cars Are Hurting More Than Carmakers

If the premise rings a bell, it might be because yours truly floated the idea back on May 3rd, pointing out Morgan Stanley's thesis that the average price of used cars will likely fall by 20% between now and 2020, as lease turn-ins and trade-ins from the car-sales boom start to crowd car lots. In a worst-case scenario, they could fall as much as 50%.

Fast forward to Monday afternoon. Not only did the company's books indicate a deteriorating business, they quietly indicated Hertz just isn't getting the kind of money it used to get when it sold its fleet cars after they'd racked up a few miles on them and the company wanted to shed them.



Data from Thomson Reuters/chart made by author

It's a cost/cash-flow dynamic unique to the automobile rental business. Hertz, like its competitors, pays quite a bit to add cars to its rental fleet, but collects quite a bit of that money back when it sells those cars. Like all vehicles, they depreciate pretty quickly, but the company -- ideally anyway -- more than offsets that deprecation by renting those cars out for the few months they own them.

Things have been changing for the worst on this front though. For the same reason an increasingly large selection of used cars makes it tougher for Ford and GM to sell new ones, Hertz is finding it's not collecting as much when it sells its used vehicles as it used to.

And it matters.

It's not exactly the standard data one would examine when making a buy/sell decision for a stock, but for Hertz, it's there to look at -- the amount of money spent to buy new fleet cars, and the amount of money it collects as it sells its used fleet cars. The latter is less, obviously, but it's surprisingly not too far off from the former... or wasn't anyway. Beginning last quarter, the adverse impact of weakening used car prices began taking a noticeable toll on cash flow.

I went back to the beginning of 2013 to track the trajectory of two of Hertz's items on its reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP items -- its 'revenue earnings vehicles expenditures,' and its 'proceeds from the disposal of revenue-earnings vehicles.' The former is an expense, and the latter is a contribution. As was noted, the expense is always greater than the contribution, but generally worth it... just one of the costs of being in the car-rental business. Take a closer look at how the two have started to diverge though.



Data from Thomson Reuters/chart made by author

As you can also see, at the same time the cost of car purchases is trending higher than sale-proceeds, both are trending higher relative to the company's waning revenue. Hertz arguably shouldn't have been spending money on new cars since 2015 anyway.

Don't read too much into last quarter's $902 million differential between the two. We've seen bigger, and this is still clearly an erratic data set.

Nevertheless, to the extent a trend is discernible, this headwind is apt to get worse before it gets better. Hertz Global doesn't have $902 million it can simply afford to give away. Though it's ultimately accounted for on the income statement as a non-cash depreciation cost, it is a reflection of a cash cost Hertz must continually shoulder. And, rather than the 9% depreciation rate Deutsche Bank predicted for Hertz last quarter, the actual depreciation figure rolled in at 15%.

Kelley Blue Book analyst Karl Brauer saw the red flag too, saying on Tuesday:

With the record lease numbers we've seen in the past few years, we're starting to see the impact of all those cars coming back, increasing the used car supply and inevitably reducing their values. This is particularly true of sedans coming off lease because the market demand for sedans is substantially lower than it was three years ago.

Bottom Line

One quarter doesn't make or break a company. Perhaps Hertz will have better luck in the current quarter and beyond selling its used fleet vehicles. That's not the current trajectory though, and in light of the burgeoning used car inventory levels we're seeing across the country, Hertz could find the next several quarter (if not next few years) very costly ones.... even if the car-rental business enters a full-recovery mode.

Just something to put on your radar, particularly if your plan was to go bargain hunting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.