Bank Of America: There Is Better Value Elsewhere

Its current valuation seems to already reflect much of these prospects, thus better value is found elsewhere among large banks.

Bank of America has completed is business turnaround and the bank is now pursuing sustainable growth in the next few years.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has now completed its business restructuring and is now reporting good operating momentum and has interesting growth prospects. It is more leveraged to higher interest rates than some of its peers and further efficiency improvements should support earnings growth. However, this seems to be already reflected in its valuation and its weaker capitalization and capital return prospects make it less attractive than JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Company Description

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. banks. It has a market capitalization of about $240 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Its closest peers are other large U.S. banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Its retail network covers the vast majority of the U.S. population and serves about 46 million customers. The bank is also a global leader in corporate and investment banking across a broad range of asset classes. It is present throughout the U.S. and in more than 35 countries.

The bank provides a diversified range of banking and financial services and products to its clients. Its operations are divided into four business segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking and Global Markets. The bank has a good business diversification with its largest division being Consumer Banking (37% of total revenues), while the other three divisions have with similar weights (around 20% each) on revenues.

Business and Financial Overview

Bank of America has made a significant business restructuring following the global financial crisis of 2008-09, a common situation among large U.S. banks. Its business is now simpler, the balance sheet is stronger and has enhanced its funding structure and lowered its risk profile.

It has sold $74 billion in non-core assets and focused on areas where it has leading franchises, reduced its consumer product set and lowered the number of legal structures by more than 60%. Additionally, it also has moved past numerous legal and regulatory issues that have plagued the bank in recent years.

These initiatives have made Bank of America smaller, but more focused on its core strengths. Its costs have fallen meaningfully since 2011 and its financial performance has improved considerably in the past two years. After several years of relatively weak results following the global financial crisis, which were impacted by high litigation and restructuring costs during several years, the bank has turned the corner and is now in a good position to grow sustainably.

Regarding its most recent financial performance, Bank of America has delivered good results in 2016, maintaining its recent operating momentum. Even though its revenues have declined slightly over the past few years due to sluggish loan growth and low interest rates, they have returned to modest growth in 2016, up by 0.9% to about $83.7 billion. This was due to some loan growth during the year (+3% year-on-year), but more important is the rise in interest rates.

After several years of net interest income declines due to the low interest rate environment, the bank is one of the major beneficiaries of higher interest rates among large U.S. banks. Bank of America's large exposure to mortgage backed securities (11% of assets and about 75% of total securities) and attractive deposit franchise with one of the lowest deposit cost, makes it more leveraged to higher interest rates than its peers.

According to the bank, every 100 basis points [bps] parallel shift in the yield curve is estimated to benefit its net interest income by about $3.4 billion, mainly driven by short-term rates. This should be an important boost to its earnings in the next few quarters, if the Federal Reserve continues to increase the Fed Funds rate as expected.

Another important driver of higher earnings is efficiency. Given that its top-line has been rather stable, this improved efficiency is mainly explained by cost reductions. In 2016, its efficiency ratio improved to 66% (from 70% in the previous year), reflecting lower expenses of about $3 billion during the year.

Despite this positive trend, its efficiency ratio is not among the best in the sector and further cost initiatives may be available to close its gap compared to its closest peers. For instance, JPMorgan has an efficiency ratio of about 57%, showing that Bank of America still has a lot of work to do regarding efficiency to be among the best. Its management acknowledges this situation and targets further cost reductions of $2 billion in the next couple of years (to achieve an efficiency ratio of about 60%). Coupled with potentially higher revenues, this improved efficiency ratio should be achievable in the next few quarters, being another support for the bank's earnings growth.

Like its peers, the area where Bank of America has shown worse operating momentum recently is related to credit quality. In 2016, its provisions for credit losses increased by $436 million, due to a slower pace of credit quality improvement in its consumer portfolio and a rise of provisions related to the energy sector. Despite this, its cost of risk ratio decreased to 43 bps (from 50 bps in 2015) due to a larger balance sheet, showing that the increase in provision is not worrisome.

Reflecting its growth, Bank of America's tangible book value increased by 9% to $16.95 per share and it earned nearly $18 billion (+13.3% year-on-year), its second-most profitable year in its history, exceed only by 2006. These metrics represent a very good result for shareholders, showing that its business turnaround is now largely complete and a new phase of growth should be ahead.

Nevertheless, its profitability level is still lower than compared to its closest peers, reporting a return on assets [ROA] of 0.82% and a return on equity [ROE] of 6.7%. This is also below its cost of capital, implying that Bank of America should trade below its book value. It has a goal of achieving a return on tangible equity [RoTE] of 12% in the medium-term, while in 2016 this ratio was 9.5%.

In the first quarter of 2017, Bank of America has reported results above expectations, maintain its good operating environment. Its revenues were up 7% year-on-year. This was derived from all business units, with capital markets being quite strong (13% annual increase in sales and trading revenue). Its earnings per share in the quarter amounted to $0.41, above consensus estimates of $0.35. Its ROE increased to 7.3% and should continue to improve in the coming quarters.

Going forward, Bank of America should pursue mainly organic growth, ruling out acquisitions because it doesn't want to dilute current shareholders. Its revenues should benefit from higher interest rates in the U.S., while its earnings growth is also expected to be supported by favorable macroeconomic conditions in the country and further efficiency improvement efforts. Moreover, the prospects of reductions in the tax rate will be another positive for its earnings growth in the next few years, but this is not in control of its management.

Dividends

Bank of America is one of the world's largest banks, which means that it has a status of global systemically important bank (G-SIB), implying higher capital requirements than for smaller banks. Despite this situation, its capitalization is not particularly impressive and the bank is at a capital disadvantage compared to some of its closest peers. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was about 11%, a lower level than JPMorgan or Citigroup and similar to Wells Fargo.

Bank of America's goal is to increase its capitalization organically through retained earnings, maintaining some buffer above its regulatory requirement. Indeed, its minimum common equity tier 1 ratio stands at 10%, thus its current capitalization is above this level even though the buffer is not large. Therefore, the bank's capitalization seems adequate for the time being, but this is not one of Bank of America's strengths and further improvement is still required in the next few years.

Regarding its shareholder remuneration policy, Bank of America has distributed significant capital to its shareholders in the past few years, through its dividend and share buyback programs.

Its dividend has been growing from a very low base and reached $0.25 per share related to 2016 earnings. Its current quarterly dividend is $0.075 per share, implying an annual dividend of $0.30 per share. At its current share price, Bank of America has a dividend yield of about 1.2%. This is quite low and below its closest peers, thus Bank of America is not particularly attractive from an income perspective.

Beyond dividends, the company also performs share buybacks increasing its total capital return policy. It has distributed $6.6 billion in the past year to shareholders, through the combination of dividends and share buybacks.

Of this amount, $5.1 billion was related to share repurchases showing that Bank of America's priority is to reduce its number of shares outstanding rather than distributing cash to shareholders. This explains why its dividend payout ratio was only 16% in 2016, a very low level and has remained stable despite its higher earnings in the past two years. According to analyst's estimates, its dividend is expected to increase more than its earnings in the coming years, leading to a higher dividend payout.

Its total capital return ratio, which includes both dividends and share buybacks, was less than 40% of its 2016 earnings. This is a lower ratio than Citigroup or JPMorgan (which distribute more than 60% of earnings), showing that Bank of America is still retaining a significant part of its earnings to enhance its capitalization. Its goal is to distribute close to 100% of its earnings, but there is no explicit time frame to achieve this goal.

Conclusion

After several years of business restrucuturing, Bank of America seems to have now completed that phase and can now be focused on growth going forward. Its leverage to higher interest rates and further efficiency improvements are its two main sources of earnings growth in the next few years.

This is the main positive factor in its investment case and may seem attractive to investors, but Bank of America is currently trading at more than 13x its forward earnings and close to 1x book value. This valuation seems to already reflect significant improvements in its profitability level.

Even though its profitability may increase to justify its valuation if interest rates continue to increase as expected in the next few quarters, the bank is not there yet. Therefore, Bank of America is not particularly cheap and much of its earnings growth seem to be already priced-in. Additionally, its business profile is not much different than JPMorgan or Citigroup, but Bank of America's capitalization and capital return prospects are weaker.

Therefore, until Bank of America closest its capital gap to peers and offers better capital return prospects, there seems to be better value elsewhere among large U.S. banks. For income-oriented investors, JPMorgan is the most interesting option among large banks, while on valuation Citigroup has the best value proposition, as I've analyzed previously here and here. I don't think a short position outright on Bank of America is warranted, but a pair trade (long JPM or C vs. BAC) may make sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.