Buy Energy Transfer Partners Before It's Too Late

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) has now officially closed on its merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL), and having just reported earnings but missing estimates, the company still has a lot on its plate. The good news is that many of the negatives that have been surrounding the stock over the last couple of months are priced in, and investors can focus on the significant paths of growth that the company has on deck for this year. The cash flows from these projects, as soon as they're in service, will allow the company to increase distributable cash flow, set a quality distribution growth rate and fund even more long-term projects.

Key Items: Growth Projects And A 9% Yield

ETP investors have had a lot on their plate in the last couple of months. Now that the merger with SXL has closed, investors have to start thinking about the next avenues of growth and how management might dig the stock out of the current downtrend it is in. First, it was interesting to see that earlier, an analyst at Stifel upgraded ETP from a Hold to a Buy with a $25 PT. While this upgrade was mostly rooted in the change in unit count post merger, it was nonetheless an upgrade post earnings. The stock has been on a strong downtrend YTD after gapping up in January, and is currently trading below its primary moving averages. Momentum indicators are showing the stock is nearly oversold, and with the positivity from the earnings report, there's ample justification for this stock to reverse its downtrend and to finish Q2 on an uptrend.

The goal of increasing distributable cash flow where coverage can continually increase and a higher distribution growth rate can be sustained is only possible through the implementation of major pipeline projects. These projects are the Dakota Access Pipeline, Mariner East 2 and Rover.

Dakota Access, also known as the Bakken pipeline, is just about to be on-line, with "mechanical construction" complete, and we'll start to see the cash flow effects as early as the Q2 2017 report. This monster pipeline with capacity of 470 kbopd, scalable to 570 kbopd, in partnership with high-quality companies like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), has secured long-term contracts nearly a decade in average duration, which means it will continue to be a large source of cash flow for the company. Additionally, it means the company will have the opportunity in the medium term to significantly reduce the amount of outstanding debt as to take risk off the table, build up earnings, and open up capacity for future capital raises to fund more long-term growth projects.

The latest update on the Bakken pipeline is as follows:

We now expect to conclude line field next week and are scheduled to begin the first month of service under the committed transportation service agreements on June 1. We closed the latest open season May 1 and are pleased to announce that we have signed new TSAs for an additional 50,000 barrels per day

As for the other projects, Mariner East II actually comes from the SXL side of the merger and is slated to see implementation this year and an expansion next year. The initial service should be on-line as soon as Q3, which will help again to push up distributable cash flow. As a reminder, Mariner East II is a 275 kbopd NGLs pipeline that will span from Ohio to Pittsburgh. With this project, it's a bit of a race against time, because the company wants to complete it by the end of the third quarter so it can be fully operational in time for the winter. That way, it can supply an adequate level of propane. If there are delays, any sort of adverse weather could negatively impact the business. Transitioning to the Rover pipeline, this $4.2 billion project has a capacity of 3.25 Bcf/d and will service areas reaching from Ohio to West Virginia, Michigan and even into Canada. Here is the latest update on the Rover pipeline, per the earnings call:

On Rover, we completed tree clearing by our March 31 deadline and we remain on schedule to be in service to the Midwest Hub near Defiance, Ohio in July and to markets in Michigan and the Union Gas Dawn Hub in November of this year.

This company should see about $4.5 billion in distributable cash flow this year, which would be a significant increase from the $943 million taken in last year. Additionally, over the next couple of years, we should see increases of $500+ million in distributable cash flow each year, per consensus Street estimates. That's critical because it means after what was a long last three to five years spending and putting shareholders at risk, along with the commodity downturn, we can start to see Energy Transfer Partners reap the rewards.

We have to remember, these are just the core projects, and there's actually a long list of projects in this company's backlog that it wants to realize over the next couple of years. The sheer volume of projects in the Permian and Marcellus alone will help distributable cash flow to be quite robust. For now, seeing higher levels of adjusted EBITDA over the next couple of quarters will be the telltale sign that this company is on track to put into service the long list of projects it has waiting.

The Distribution In Focus

The "backhand distribution cut" that many investors experienced is over and done with, and all we can consider now is a 9.57% current yield on the name. The growth rates are also incredibly impressive, and I've yet to find a large-cap midstream company that completely surpasses ETP in distribution growth. For example, Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has a five-year growth rate of 8.08% but a three-year growth rate of -3.72% due to a substantial dividend cut last year. Another example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), which also cut its dividend during the downturn and has only negative growth rates for its one-, three-, and five-year timelines.

There is one competitor, however, in the large-cap midstream space that has high dividend growth rates but doesn't match up to ETP's five-year distribution growth rate. The glaring difference between these two is the yield. Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) yield is just 3.84%. When measured up against ETP's 9.23%, this competitor can't come close, despite the staggering growth rates. When we put ETP in perspective like this, we realize just how substantial its current yield is.

For our purposes, all we care about is whether or not the distribution is safe going forward and the associated annual growth rate. Debt becomes the obvious headwind, but the company has made a lot of progress in the past couple of quarters, so the magnitude of this problem has scaled down. It has about $1.01 billion in debt due. That amount increases to $1.65 billion next year and varies every year after that. Long story short, there's a lot of debt due over the next five years, and Energy Transfer Partners can't afford to not make progress or it risks a credit downgrade.

Let's put some numbers on the table. Last quarter, the company had $934 million in distributable cash flow, which exceeded some Street estimates but still represented a 2% decrease YOY. This comes at a time where we are actually starting to see a few competitors show increases in distributable cash flow, but a 2% dip is hardly cause for concern. The new coverage ratio is 1.13x, which is great because the concern has forever been that coverage will take a significant amount of time to edge back above 1x (obviously, the merger helped with this, and growth initiatives will continue to help). With $934 million in distributable cash flow, $38 million in cash, and much of its revolver capacity open, the company should be able to meet all of its obligations without having to access the capital markets. Additionally, once the core growth projects come on-line, cash flow becomes far more robust and debt concerns will be minimal. For now, this distribution is safe and covered.

Conclusion

With three massive growth catalysts slated to come on-line this year - Mariner East II, the Bakken pipeline, and Rover - this company should see a large uptick in distributable cash flow. The merger with SXL has closed, and while there was a backhand distribution cut, the yield still trumps a strong majority of competitors and has strong distribution growth rates. Considering this stock has both significant growth catalysts and a sizable dividend yield, it deserves to trade significantly higher, and I'd expect a new longer-term uptrend to begin shortly.

