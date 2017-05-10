Silver Wheaton: No Upside Ahead, Time To Sell

Operating cash flow only increased by just 5%, despite a 19% increase in realized silver prices and higher production from its Salobo stream.

Production and earnings were impacted by a mine strike at one of its cornerstone assets, San Dimas, as well as 28% lower production at Antamina.

Silver Wheaton Q1 Earnings

Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) just reported its Q1 2017 financial results, and the stock is down in the after-hours of trading following a poor quarter. Several issues remain and I have a more bearish outlook on the stock following this poor Q1 earnings report.

For some background, I've been a shareholder for several years now, but I previously took a more bearish stance on the stock due to a few lingering issues (which I'll point out below), selling most of my position and focusing my attention on one of its peers instead.

I do not regret this decision following the Q1 results. Here are some of the highlights:

- While gold production jumped by 37% (mainly due to new production at its Sudbury and Salobo mines), silver production decreased by 14% to 6.5 million ounces.

- The lower silver production can be blamed mainly on the San Dimas stream, which saw a 33% decrease in silver ounces produced to 600,000 ounces. The mine's operator, Primero Mining (NYSE:PPP), was affected by a mine strike of its unionized employees.

San Dimas is one of Silver Wheaton's most important assets; the company receives 100% of the silver produced at this mine up to 6 million ounces per year, and 50% of excess. While operations resumed on April 18, the mine likely carry high costs in the near-term (AISC per gold ounce at San Dimas was $1,350 in Q3 2016, before the mine strike) and Silver Wheaton will likely have to restructure the stream.

- In Q1 2017, Antamina produced 1.5 million ounces of attributable silver, which was a decrease of 28% compared to Q1 2016. Silver Wheaton blames this decrease on lower throughput, grades and recovery at the mine. Silver Wheaton paid $900 million for this stream, which nets the company 33.75% of the Antamina silver production until the delivery of 140 million ounces of silver and 22.5% of silver production thereafter for life of mine.

- The Salobo stream produced 53,200 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of 38%. However, this was mainly due to an additional 25% stream purchase on Salobo at the end of Q3 2016. Silver Wheaton stated that Salobo production was negatively impacted by conveyor belt and plant repairs in February, as well as by lower grades.

- The company reported average realized silver prices of $17.45 (up 19% from last year) and gold prices of $1,208 (up 3%). However, its operating cash flow increased by only 5% and its operating cash flow per share fell by a penny to $.27. The company's fully-diluted share count rose from 403 million to 441.95 million this quarter.

There have been no updates on Silver Wheaton's ongoing tax dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency (however, none were expected this quarter, which is perhaps why the company did not comment on the matter).

As for its balance sheet, Silver Wheaton still carries a significant amount of debt. The company ended last quarter with $1.19 billion in debt compared to $125 million in cash; at the end of Q1, it still had $1.06 billion in debt and $114 million in cash.

As for its guidance, Silver Wheaton is expecting attributable silver and gold production in 2017 to be 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces. The company is forecasting flat production over the next five years, and it expects to average 29 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces per year.

In conclusion, I didn't think this was a strong quarter by Silver Wheaton. The company's tax issue and issues at the San Dimas mine are likely to continue to weigh on shares in the short-term. I've taken even more money off of the table since my last article; Silver Wheaton now makes up less than 2% of my gold portfolio holdings. I still prefer its peers Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV, OR, SLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.