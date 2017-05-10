Amarin: Waiting For The Second Interim Analysis Results

As with the first interim analysis, there may be increased speculation ahead of the news.

Amarin would have modestly beat revenue expectations for Q1 2017 and met earnings expectations if there were no channel inventory level changes.

Amarin's (AMRN) Q1 2017 earnings report shows continued steady Vascepa prescription growth, although revenues were negatively affected by channel inventory level changes. As with last year, these changes will likely balance out over time.

The main focus is now on the second interim analysis for REDUCE-IT, which is expected to be complete in several months.

Q1 2017 Results

Amarin's net product revenues went up 36% year-over-year to $34.3 million in Q1 2017, while its normalized prescriptions went up an estimated 52% (based on Symphony Health Solution data) to 58% (based on IMS Health data). Amarin mentioned that the difference is due to a decrease in channel inventory levels that affected net product revenue by approximately $2.8 million to $3.1 million during the quarter. Since early 2016, Amarin has been discussing the impact of channel inventory level changes on revenues and based on past history this impact fluctuates from quarter to quarter. I'd expect channel inventory level changes to be a positive for net product revenues later in 2017, reversing the impact on Q1 2017.

If there was no impact from channel inventory level changes in Q1 2017, Amarin would have achieved a slight revenue beat of around $1 million and also reported a net loss of $0.07 per share, in-line with expectations.

REDUCE-IT Status

Amarin mentioned that it believed that the 80% event for REDUCE-IT occurred in mid-March, which is consistent with Amarin's earlier guidance and my expectation that the 80% event would happen roughly one year after the 60% event. As a result Amarin expects the 80% interim analysis to be completed before the end of Q3 2017 (my previous expectation was July/August 2017).

Amarin expects the onset of the final primary cardiovascular event to occur near the end of 2017, with REDUCE-IT results reported in mid-2018 if the study goes to completion. This is consistent with Amarin's earlier guidance as well, although I still believe there is a significant chance the actual final event could occur in Q1 2018 instead. With the 80% event estimated to occur approximately one year after the 60% event, it would take a large acceleration in event rates between 80% and 100% for that to occur. Although cardiovascular event risk does typically increase with age, the magnitude of the required acceleration in event rate would appear to be quite high given the estimated event rate between the 60% and 80% events.

I would consider it to be generally positive if the final primary cardiovascular event occurred in 2018 as that may indicate that Vascepa reduced cardiovascular event rates more than expected. The drawback is that Amarin's cash burn will remain elevated while REDUCE-IT is still running though.

Conclusion

I continue to believe that Amarin will deliver net product revenues towards the top end or above its guidance range for $155 million to $165 million in 2017. This should allow Amarin to maintain a sufficient level of cash into 2018, although it may still need to seek an additional cash infusion depending on when REDUCE-IT finishes and its 2018 plans for sales and marketing post-REDUCE-IT.

While there is an increased chance of an early stoppage for REDUCE-IT at the second interim, I conservatively expect it to continue to completion. This may be another buy the rumor, sell (before) the news situation as with the first interim analysis as speculation increases as the second interim analysis date approaches.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMRN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.