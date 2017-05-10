Nordic American Tankers - New Year, Same Old Selective Disclosure By Herbjorn Hansson

This is in contrast to public disclosures purporting an increase in share ownership.

Herbjorn Hannson and his family continued the net disposal of their shares in Nordic American Tankers.

The trading of stock by executives is watched closely by shareholders looking for buy or sell cues. It is unfortunate that Herbjorn Hansson of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) likes to publicly tout his share purchases but exhibits radio silence about his share disposals.

Mr Hansson and his family continued the net disposal of their shares in Nordic American Tankers, based on the company's annual report on May 1, 2017.

Despite having publicly announced the purchase of 285,000 shares since last year's report, his shareholdings were in fact reduced by 383,672 shares on a net basis.

Mr Hansson was deemed the beneficial owner of 2.99m shares of NAT equal to 2.93% of shares outstanding. That was down from 3.37m shares on March 23, 2016, the date of last year's annual report.

This is a repeat from the year before, when Mr Hansson had reduced his shareholding by 500,000 shares.

For a foreign-based company like NAT, there is no filing requirement for a shareholder owning less than 5% of shares, including company insiders. This is true because NAT is a foreign corporation and has its principal office in Bermuda.

On the other hand, if a foreign corporation has its principal office in the US, like for example Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) or Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), company insiders must file with the Securities and Exchange Commission their stock acquisitions or disposals, regardless of ownership threshold.

The real issue, however, is not about complying with filing requirements. NAT complies with the SEC rules. It is about using selective disclosure to purport an increase in share ownership, when in fact the opposite is happening.

Two years ago, Mr Hansson owned 4.3% of the company's stock. Today he owns only 2.93%. Part of the reduction was due to an equity offering in September 2016. The rest was due to Mr Hansson's stock sales. The sales should have been communicated to shareholders.

